Bank of Hawaii : Michelle Hulst Elected to Bank of Hawaii Corporation Board of Directors

07/23/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

Bank of Hawaii Corp. (NYSE: BOH) announced that its board of directors has elected Michelle Hulst to serve on its board of directors, effective July 19, 2019 until the annual election of directors at the bank’s next annual shareholders meeting. With the addition of Hulst, Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s board of directors increases from 13 to 14. Hulst serves on Bank of Hawaii’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee & Human Resources and the Compensation Committee.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190723006001/en/

Michelle Hulst was elected to serve on Bank of Hawaii Corporations’ Board of Directors. (Photo: Business Wire)

Michelle Hulst was elected to serve on Bank of Hawaii Corporations’ Board of Directors. (Photo: Business Wire)

“I'm so pleased to welcome Michelle Hulst to our board of directors,” said Chairman, President and CEO Peter S. Ho. “Michelle joins our board with a people-first focus and the skills needed to problem-solve in today’s data-driven landscape. Her expertise in marketing and strategic growth, developing strong alliances, and advancing key relationships will be important as we continue to evolve and innovate our business.”

Hulst is currently group vice president of marketing and strategic partnerships at Oracle Data Cloud in San Francisco. She has been with the company for the past four-and-half years, and is responsible for developing business and data partnerships.

Hulst worked at Datalogix Inc., from 2006 to 2015, prior to the company being acquired by Oracle. She served as senior vice president of strategic partnerships and business development. Highlights from her nine-year tenure included executing partnerships with Facebook, Twitter and Google, and serving on the executive team during the acquisition of Datalogix to Oracle. Prior to Datalogix, Michelle worked at Entertainment Publications, an operating business of IAC/InterActiveCorp. She held several positions there, including vice president, where she was responsible for strategic direction, execution and general management of a critical new business initiative for the company.

Hulst earned a bachelor’s degree in organizational psychology from the University of Michigan and her MBA, with an emphasis in strategy, marketing and entrepreneurship, from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.


© Business Wire 2019
