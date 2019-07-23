Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bank of Hawaii Corporation    BOH

BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION

(BOH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bank of Hawaii : Promotes Andrea Wilson Ignacio to Senior Vice President & Controller and Principal Accounting Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 05:37pm EDT

Andrea Wilson Ignacio has been promoted to senior vice president & controller and principal accounting officer in the Controllers Department from vice president in the Accounting Department. She will supervise the bank’s financial accounting and reporting, regulatory reporting, corporate taxation and Sarbanes-Oxley requirements.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190723005988/en/

Andrea Wilson Ignacio has been promoted to senior vice president & controller and principal accounting officer at Bank of Hawaii. (Photo: Business Wire)

Andrea Wilson Ignacio has been promoted to senior vice president & controller and principal accounting officer at Bank of Hawaii. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ignacio joined Bank of Hawaii in 2017 as vice president & finance and accounting operations manager in the Accounting Department, where she provided oversight for the bank’s accounting groups and general ledger reconciliation processes.

Ignacio has over 20 years of experience in accounting and human resources. Prior to the bank, Ignacio spent 11 years at Hawaiian Airlines, which included three years serving as a consultant before being appointed director of revenue accounting. Most recently, she served as the senior director of its Payroll & HR Administration Department. Ignacio also served in leadership positions at several companies in Texas, including controller and manager of financial planning at Convio, Inc., controller at NewsStand Inc., controller at eLaw.com, and as audit senior at Ernst & Young, LLP.

She earned her bachelor of business administration degree in accounting and marketing from Texas A&M University at College Station, Texas. Ignacio is licensed as a CPA by the Texas State Board of Public Accountancy and holds SHRM-SCP certification from the Society for Human Resource Management as well as CPP designation from the American Payroll Association.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION
06:01pBANK OF HAWAII : Michelle Hulst Elected to Bank of Hawaii Corporation Board of D..
BU
05:37pBANK OF HAWAII : Promotes Andrea Wilson Ignacio to Senior Vice President & Contr..
BU
07/22BANK OF HAWAII : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
07/22BANK OF HAWAII CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
07/22BANK OF HAWAII : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/22BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION : Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
07/11BANK OF HAWAII : Announces New Managing Committee Member Craig A. Norris
BU
07/03BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION : Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Fina..
BU
05/30BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/16BANK OF HAWAII : Scheduled to Close American Samoa Operations in August
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 676 M
EBIT 2019 313 M
Net income 2019 228 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,11%
P/E ratio 2019 14,8x
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
Capi. / Sales2019 5,02x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,92x
Capitalization 3 395 M
Chart BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bank of Hawaii Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 81,33  $
Last Close Price 82,86  $
Spread / Highest target 5,00%
Spread / Average Target -1,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter S. Ho Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dean Y. Shigemura Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Barbara J. Tanabe Independent Director
Mary G. F. Bitterman Lead Independent Director
Clinton R. Churchill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION21.32%3 395
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-0.83%178 306
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%55 632
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP11.94%54 214
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK18.16%48 971
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC-1.12%48 919
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group