Bank of Hawaii : Promotes Andrea Wilson Ignacio to Senior Vice President & Controller and Principal Accounting Officer

Andrea Wilson Ignacio has been promoted to senior vice president & controller and principal accounting officer in the Controllers Department from vice president in the Accounting Department. She will supervise the bank’s financial accounting and reporting, regulatory reporting, corporate taxation and Sarbanes-Oxley requirements.

Ignacio joined Bank of Hawaii in 2017 as vice president & finance and accounting operations manager in the Accounting Department, where she provided oversight for the bank’s accounting groups and general ledger reconciliation processes.

Ignacio has over 20 years of experience in accounting and human resources. Prior to the bank, Ignacio spent 11 years at Hawaiian Airlines, which included three years serving as a consultant before being appointed director of revenue accounting. Most recently, she served as the senior director of its Payroll & HR Administration Department. Ignacio also served in leadership positions at several companies in Texas, including controller and manager of financial planning at Convio, Inc., controller at NewsStand Inc., controller at eLaw.com, and as audit senior at Ernst & Young, LLP.

She earned her bachelor of business administration degree in accounting and marketing from Texas A&M University at College Station, Texas. Ignacio is licensed as a CPA by the Texas State Board of Public Accountancy and holds SHRM-SCP certification from the Society for Human Resource Management as well as CPP designation from the American Payroll Association.

