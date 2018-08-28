Log in
Bank of Hawaii : Providing Assistance Programs For Those Affected by Hurricane Lane

08/28/2018 | 02:37am CEST

Monday, August 27, 2018

HONOLULU, HAWAII -

Bank of Hawaii has initiated several financial assistance programs to help those affected by Hurricane Lane.

'While the majority of our island state avoided wind and rain damage, some of our fellow residents were not as fortunate. Our hearts go out to all of those who suffered home or property damage from Lane and the recent Maui fires,' said Peter Ho, chairman, CEO and president of Bank of Hawaii. 'Many residents are now faced with the difficult challenge of dealing with the aftermath and these loan programs are designed for quick approval to allow people to recover as swiftly as possible and restore normalcy to their lives. We have loan officers ready to work with individuals to assess their needs.'

Essentially, the three programs provide access to cash via special loan programs or getting relief on existing Bank of Hawaii loans through loan extensions or forbearances. Special program features include:

  • Low interest rates on loans
  • Loans with no payments for first three months
  • Fast approval and quick funding
  • Reduced payments with loan terms up to 60 months
  • Loan amounts up to $25,000

Depending on the particular loan program, funds may be used to 1) provide cash relief for emergency supplies and living essentials; 2) repair homes and/or vehicles, replacement of living essentials, or to bridge working capital needs; 3) receive forbearance and/or extension on loans for existing BOH clients.

Information and specific details on each of the programs are available by calling Bank of Hawaii's Customer Service Center on Oahu at: 1-888-643-3888. Applications are being accepted at any Bank of Hawaii branch.

Disclaimer

Bank of Hawaii Corporation published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 00:36:03 UTC
