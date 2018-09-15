Bank of Hawaii : Providing Emergency Assistance Programs For Those Affected by Tropical Storm Olivia

Friday, September 14, 2018

HONOLULU, HAWAII -

Bank of Hawaii has initiated several financial assistance programs to help those affected by the recent heavy rains and flooding due to Tropical Storm Olivia.

'We've had an incredibly active hurricane season so far and our Pacific region has been greatly impacted,' said Peter Ho, chairman, CEO and president of Bank of Hawaii. 'My heart goes out to everyone who has experienced loss in Hawaii as a result of these natural disasters. To assist area residents and customers we have implemented specially designed financial emergency relief programs to get financial aid to those who need it quickly.'

Essentially, the programs provide access to cash via special loan programs or relief on existing Bank of Hawaii loans through loan extensions or forbearances. Special program features include:

Low-interest rates on loans

Loans with no payments for the first three months

Fast approval and quick funding

Reduced payments with loan terms up to 60 months

Loan amounts up to $25,000

Depending on the particular loan program, funds may be used to: 1) provide cash relief for emergency supplies and living essentials; 2) repair homes and/or vehicles, replacement of living essentials, or to bridge working capital needs; 3) receive forbearance and/or extension on loans for existing BOH clients.

Information and specific details on each of the programs are available by calling Bank of Hawaii's Customer Service Center on Oahu at: 1-888-643-3888.