Bank of Hawaii : Providing Emergency Assistance Programs For Those Affected by Typhoon Mangkhut

Friday, September 14, 2018

HONOLULU, HAWAII -

Bank of Hawaii has initiated several emergency financial assistance programs to help those affected by the recent heavy rains and flooding due to Typhoon Mangkhut.

'Our hearts go out to all of those who suffered home or property damage from the typhoon,' said Peter Ho, chairman, CEO and president of Bank of Hawaii. 'Many Guam and Saipan residents are dealing with the aftermath of the storm, and our loan officers are ready to work with them to quickly bring some normalcy back to their lives with the help of our emergency assistance programs.'

Essentially, the programs provide access to cash via special loan programs or relief on existing Bank of Hawaii loans through loan extensions or forbearances. Special program features include:

Low-interest rates on loans

Loans with no payments for the first three months

Fast approval and quick funding

Reduced payments with loan terms up to 60 months

Loan amounts up to $25,000

Depending on the particular loan program, funds may be used to: 1) provide cash relief for emergency supplies and living essentials; 2) repair homes and/or vehicles, replacement of living essentials, or to bridge working capital needs; 3) receive forbearance and/or extension on loans for existing BOH clients.

Information and specific details on each of the programs are available by calling Bank of Hawaii's Customer Service Center on Oahu at: 1-888-643-3888. Applications can be submitted at any BOH branch or by calling the Customer Service Center.