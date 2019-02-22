Log in
BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION

BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION

(BOH)
My previous session
    
Bank of Hawaii : Temporarily Closing Guam Branches Due to Tropical Storm Wutip

0
02/22/2019 | 03:07pm EST

Friday, February 22, 2019

Guam -

Bank of Hawaii has announced that it will be temporarily closing all branch operations on Guam due to Tropical Storm Wutip on Saturday, Feb. 23 (GST).

Call Center operations, based in Kapolei, Oahu, remain open to assist customers. Online and mobile banking services will continue to operate unless power interruptions are experienced. Bank of Hawaii will also place public updates on all of its social media platforms (Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/bankofhawaii" target="_self" rel="nofollow">www.facebook.com/bankofhawaii, Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/bankofhawaii" target="_self" rel="nofollow">www.instagram.com/bankofhawaii and Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/bankofhawaii" target="_self" rel="nofollow">www.twitter.com/bankofhawaii), as well as its website: www.boh.com.

Bank of Hawaii will continue to assess the status of our Guam branches, and will update the public on branch closures and reopenings as Tropical Storm Wutip continues on its path.

Disclaimer

Bank of Hawaii Corporation published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 20:06:01 UTC
