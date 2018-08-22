Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bank of Hawaii Corporation    BOH

BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION (BOH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/22 10:02:01 pm
84.63 USD   -0.80%
08/22BANK OF HAWAII : Temporarily Closing West Hawaii Island Branches
PU
08/21BANK OF HAWAII : August 23
AQ
08/21BANK OF HAWAII : August 28
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Bank of Hawaii : Temporarily Closing West Hawaii Island Branches

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 11:42pm CEST

Wednesday, August 22, 2018

HONOLULU, HAWAII -

Bank of Hawaii has announced that it will be taking precautionary safety steps in light of Hurricane Lane.

Hawaii island

Bank of Hawaii will be closing all West Hawaii island branches (Hamakua Branch, In-Store Branch-KTA Keauhou, Kamuela Branch, Kealakekua Branch and Kona Banking Center), at noon, Wednesday, Aug. 22. West side branches will stay closed until we reassess tomorrow.

All east side Hawaii island branches will remain open for business. These branches include Kaiko'o Branch, Ka'u Branch, KTA Puainako Branch, Pahoa Branch, Safeway Hilo Branch and Waiakea Branch.

Call Center operations, based in Kapolei, Oahu, remain open to assist customers. Online and mobile banking and ATM services will continue to operate unless power interruptions are experienced. Bank of Hawaii will also place public updates on all of its social media platforms (Facebook: www.facebook.com/bankofhawaii, Instagram: www.instagram.com/bankofhawaii and Twitter: www.twitter.com/bankofhawaii), as well as its website: www.boh.com.

Bank of Hawaii is assessing the status for our Maui, Oahu and Kauai branches, and will update the public on branch closures and reopenings as Hurricane Lane continues on its path.

Disclaimer

Bank of Hawaii Corporation published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 21:41:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION
08/22BANK OF HAWAII : Temporarily Closing West Hawaii Island Branches
PU
08/21BANK OF HAWAII : August 25
AQ
08/21BANK OF HAWAII : August 23
AQ
08/21BANK OF HAWAII : August 27
AQ
08/21BANK OF HAWAII : August 26
AQ
08/21BANK OF HAWAII : August 28
AQ
08/14BANK OF HAWAII : August 17
AQ
08/14BANK OF HAWAII : August 18
AQ
08/14BANK OF HAWAII : August 19
AQ
08/14BANK OF HAWAII : August 16
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/23Bank of Hawaii Corporation's (BOH) CEO Peter Ho on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings.. 
07/23Bank of Hawaii declares $0.60 dividend 
07/23Bank of Hawaii EPS in-line, misses on revenue 
07/22Notable earnings before Monday?s open 
06/18FIRST HAWAIIAN BANK : Attractive Banking Franchise Poised To Benefit From Rising.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 660 M
EBIT 2018 296 M
Net income 2018 222 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,73%
P/E ratio 2018 16,18
P/E ratio 2019 15,01
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,43x
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,17x
Capitalization 3 586 M
Chart BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bank of Hawaii Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 90,2 $
Spread / Average Target 5,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter S. Ho Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dean Y. Shigemura Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Barbara J. Tanabe Independent Director
Mary G. F. Bitterman Lead Independent Director
Clinton R. Churchill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION-1.75%3 586
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-6.27%182 050
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%82 384
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP2.68%62 617
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD-11.65%52 879
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK-19.62%43 421
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.