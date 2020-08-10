Bank of Hawaii : Waikiki Branch Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

Bank of Hawaii confirms today that a branch employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual had no close contact with customers. Any employees determined to have close contact will be tested and asked to self-quarantine.

The employee, who works at Bank of Hawaii's Waikiki Branch, last worked on Friday, Aug. 7, and typically works from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Bank of Hawaii became aware of the positive test result today, Aug. 9.

Out of an abundance of caution, Bank of Hawaii hires a professional sanitization service to deep-clean and sanitize locations after notification of potential cases. In this case, Waikiki Branch was deep cleaned on Saturday, Aug. 8. Waikiki Branch will remain open.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, as an essential business, Bank of Hawaii has implemented stringent protocols in its branches and locations. All branch employees are required to pass a daily wellness check (a health assessment questionnaire and temperature check) before entering the branch, which is required of all Bank of Hawaii employees working on site. Employees also wear face masks, practice and enforce social distancing, and queue customers six feet apart. All branches have been fortified with plexiglass barriers, social distancing signage and markers, and sanitation supplies. Hand-sanitizing solution is available for employees and customers. All customers and clients entering a BOH branch or facility have been required to wear face masks since July 6.

To further help minimize the risk of spreading the coronavirus, all on-site employees follow cleaning procedures at the start and end of each day, in addition to the bank's daily scheduled janitorial cleanings.