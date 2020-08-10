Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bank of Hawaii Corporation    BOH

BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION

(BOH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of Hawaii : Waikiki Branch Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 02:04pm EDT

Bank of Hawaii confirms today that a branch employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual had no close contact with customers. Any employees determined to have close contact will be tested and asked to self-quarantine.

The employee, who works at Bank of Hawaii's Waikiki Branch, last worked on Friday, Aug. 7, and typically works from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Bank of Hawaii became aware of the positive test result today, Aug. 9.

Out of an abundance of caution, Bank of Hawaii hires a professional sanitization service to deep-clean and sanitize locations after notification of potential cases. In this case, Waikiki Branch was deep cleaned on Saturday, Aug. 8. Waikiki Branch will remain open.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, as an essential business, Bank of Hawaii has implemented stringent protocols in its branches and locations. All branch employees are required to pass a daily wellness check (a health assessment questionnaire and temperature check) before entering the branch, which is required of all Bank of Hawaii employees working on site. Employees also wear face masks, practice and enforce social distancing, and queue customers six feet apart. All branches have been fortified with plexiglass barriers, social distancing signage and markers, and sanitation supplies. Hand-sanitizing solution is available for employees and customers. All customers and clients entering a BOH branch or facility have been required to wear face masks since July 6.

To further help minimize the risk of spreading the coronavirus, all on-site employees follow cleaning procedures at the start and end of each day, in addition to the bank's daily scheduled janitorial cleanings.



Bank of Hawaii confirms today that a branch employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual had no close contact with customers. Any employees determined to have close contact will be tested and asked to self-quarantine.

The employee, who works at Bank of Hawaii's Waikiki Branch, last worked on Friday, Aug. 7, and typically works from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Bank of Hawaii became aware of the positive test result today, Aug. 9.

Out of an abundance of caution, Bank of Hawaii hires a professional sanitization service to deep-clean and sanitize locations after notification of potential cases. In this case, Waikiki Branch was deep cleaned on Saturday, Aug. 8. Waikiki Branch will remain open.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, as an essential business, Bank of Hawaii has implemented stringent protocols in its branches and locations. All branch employees are required to pass a daily wellness check (a health assessment questionnaire and temperature check) before entering the branch, which is required of all Bank of Hawaii employees working on site. Employees also wear face masks, practice and enforce social distancing, and queue customers six feet apart. All branches have been fortified with plexiglass barriers, social distancing signage and markers, and sanitation supplies. Hand-sanitizing solution is available for employees and customers. All customers and clients entering a BOH branch or facility have been required to wear face masks since July 6.

To further help minimize the risk of spreading the coronavirus, all on-site employees follow cleaning procedures at the start and end of each day, in addition to the bank's daily scheduled janitorial cleanings.



Disclaimer

Bank of Hawaii Corporation published this content on 09 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 18:03:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION
02:04pBANK OF HAWAII : Waikiki Branch Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19
PU
08/03BANK OF HAWAII : Guam Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19
PU
07/31BANK OF HAWAII : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
07/31BANK OF HAWAII : Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19
PU
07/31Electronic Arts Rides the Videogame Boom Electronic Arts Benefits From Gaming..
DJ
07/30For Videogame Giants, Pandemic Lockdowns Fuel Gamers' Spending -- Update
DJ
07/30For Videogame Giants, Pandemic Lockdowns Fuel Gamers' Spending
DJ
07/27BANK OF HAWAII CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
07/27BANK OF HAWAII : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/27BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION : Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 670 M - -
Net income 2020 145 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,0x
Yield 2020 4,56%
Capitalization 2 354 M 2 354 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,52x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,59x
Nbr of Employees 2 112
Free-Float 67,5%
Chart BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bank of Hawaii Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 62,83 $
Last Close Price 58,79 $
Spread / Highest target 17,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter S. Ho Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dean Y. Shigemura Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Barbara J. Tanabe Independent Director
S. Haunani Apoliona Independent Director
Kent T. Lucien Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF HAWAII CORPORATION-38.22%2 354
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.12%158 779
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-20.00%55 465
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-8.45%51 717
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-12.43%45 893
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-14.96%43 937
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group