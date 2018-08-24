Bank of Hawaii : to Re-Open East Hawaii Island Branches

Friday, August 24, 2018

HONOLULU, HAWAII -

All East Hawaii island branches will open today, Friday, Aug. 24, at noon. Branches include Kaiko'o Branch, Ka'u Branch, Pahoa Branch, KTA Puainako Branch, Safeway Hilo Branch and Waiakea Branch.

As previously announced:

All other Hawaii island branches remain closed until further assessment.

All branches in Maui County and on Oahu remain closed through tomorrow, Saturday, Aug. 25.

All Kauai branches remain closed today, Friday, Aug. 24 and will be closed tomorrow, Saturday, Aug. 25.

Call Center operations, based in Kapolei, Oahu, remain closed. We will continue to monitor the storm and reopen the Call Center as soon as weather permits on Saturday.

Online and mobile banking and ATM services will continue to operate unless power interruptions are experienced. Bank of Hawaii will also place public updates on all of its social media platforms (Facebook: www.facebook.com/bankofhawaii, Instagram: www.instagram.com/bankofhawaii, and Twitter: www.twitter.com/bankofhawaii,). Branch updates and information on support services can also be found on our website at www.boh.com/hurricanelane.

Bank of Hawaii will continue to assess the status for branches, and will update the public on branch closures and reopenings as Hurricane Lane continues on its path.