Bank of Hawaii : to Re-Open Six Oahu Branches July 6

As part of a phased approach, on Monday, July 6, Bank of Hawaii will re-open six additional branch locations on Oahu that were temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of June 26, customers are required to wear masks inside all of Bank of Hawaii branches; they may be asked to briefly remove their mask for identification purposes.

Effective July 6, the six Oahu branches below will re-open. These branches were selected as part of a phased approach to reopen based on customer needs/trends, and for the ability to effectively social distance, for the safety and well-being of Bank of Hawaii's customers and employees.

Haleiwa Branch

66-165 Kamehameha Hwy., Suite 101, Haleiwa, HI 96712 Iwilei Branch

909 Dillingham Blvd., Honolulu, HI 96817 Kahala Mall Kiosk

4211 Waialae Ave., Suite 1300, Honolulu, HI 96816 Manoa Branch

2809 East Manoa Rd., Honolulu, HI 96822 Pearl City Branch

850 Kamehameha Hwy., Suite 270, Pearl City, HI 96782 Waianae Branch

86-120 Farrington Hwy., Waianae, HI 96792

Special hour for kūpuna, at-risk individuals and their caregivers:

Mondays-Fridays: 8 to 9 a.m.

Saturdays: 9 to 10 a.m.

General banking hours:

Mondays-Fridays: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Re-opened branches will be installed with the same plastic health guards that are in place at other open BOH branch locations. Employees will continue wearing masks, practice social distancing, and queuing customers six feet apart in transaction lines and/or outside of branches for everyone's safety.

Out of its 67 branches, 40 will be open across the state of Hawaii and the West Pacific region, as of July 6.

Bank of Hawaii continues to encourage its customers to sign up for and use its digital banking services via its online, mobile and ATM channels. For more information, including branch updates, visit: www.boh.com/covid19.