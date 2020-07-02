Log in
Bank of Hawaii : to Re-Open Six Oahu Branches July 6

07/02/2020 | 05:34pm EDT

As part of a phased approach, on Monday, July 6, Bank of Hawaii will re-open six additional branch locations on Oahu that were temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of June 26, customers are required to wear masks inside all of Bank of Hawaii branches; they may be asked to briefly remove their mask for identification purposes.

Effective July 6, the six Oahu branches below will re-open. These branches were selected as part of a phased approach to reopen based on customer needs/trends, and for the ability to effectively social distance, for the safety and well-being of Bank of Hawaii's customers and employees.

  1. Haleiwa Branch
    66-165 Kamehameha Hwy., Suite 101, Haleiwa, HI 96712
  2. Iwilei Branch
    909 Dillingham Blvd., Honolulu, HI 96817
  3. Kahala Mall Kiosk
    4211 Waialae Ave., Suite 1300, Honolulu, HI 96816
  4. Manoa Branch
    2809 East Manoa Rd., Honolulu, HI 96822
  5. Pearl City Branch
    850 Kamehameha Hwy., Suite 270, Pearl City, HI 96782
  6. Waianae Branch
    86-120 Farrington Hwy., Waianae, HI 96792

Special hour for kūpuna, at-risk individuals and their caregivers:

  • Mondays-Fridays: 8 to 9 a.m.
  • Saturdays: 9 to 10 a.m.

General banking hours:

  • Mondays-Fridays: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Re-opened branches will be installed with the same plastic health guards that are in place at other open BOH branch locations. Employees will continue wearing masks, practice social distancing, and queuing customers six feet apart in transaction lines and/or outside of branches for everyone's safety.

Out of its 67 branches, 40 will be open across the state of Hawaii and the West Pacific region, as of July 6.

Bank of Hawaii continues to encourage its customers to sign up for and use its digital banking services via its online, mobile and ATM channels. For more information, including branch updates, visit: www.boh.com/covid19.



Disclaimer

Bank of Hawaii Corporation published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 21:33:01 UTC
