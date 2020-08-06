Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Bank of India Limited    532149   INE084A01016

BANK OF INDIA LIMITED

(532149)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 08/05
48.3 INR   -1.13%
07:05aIndia should focus on protecting economy, says ex-RBI governor
RE
03:19aRBI holds rates on inflation risk, but more easing seen
RE
03:18aINSTANT VIEW 4-India's central bank keeps rates steady
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fresh U.S. pandemic stimulus should be more targeted: Raghuram Rajan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 07:06am EDT
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan speaks during a news conference after their bimonthly monetary policy review in Mumbai

The United States should take a more targeted approach with its new pandemic aid so it can save ammunition in case of a future economic slowdown or a second wave of infections, former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Thursday.

"We should provide the relief that is needed, but not act as if we have infinite fiscal space," Rajan, currently professor of finance at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, told the Reuters Global Markets Forum.

"Just because one can spend at this point, doesn't mean one has a blank cheque."

The surge in U.S. coronavirus cases is beginning to slow its economic recovery, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday after the Fed said it was leaving interest rates near zero, promising the central bank would "do what we can, and for as long as it takes," to limit damage and boost growth.

Rajan said he expected a new U.S. coronavirus relief bill, to be somewhere between the $1 trillion that Republicans want and the $3 trillion that the Democrats are demanding.

Top congressional Democrats and White House officials appeared to harden their stances on the package on Wednesday, as negotiations headed towards an end-of-week deadline with no sign of an agreement.

"The unemployment insurance benefits top-up should probably not be at $600 per week, but should taper down over time," Rajan said.

He also said it would be a mistake to prop up closing businesses indefinitely, if the pandemic persists.

"Relief is better targeted at medium-sized businesses that have difficulty accessing finance and that employ a fair number of people."

FED ON WAIT AND WATCH

Rajan, formerly the chief economist and director of research at the International Monetary Fund, said the Fed seemed in no hurry to raise rates, but he didn't expect rates to go into negative territory either.

"There is some mixed evidence from across the world, and so, I think the Fed at this point is willing to wait and watch...," he said.

Graphic: Central bank balance sheets -

Rajan said he sees the Fed continuing with the existing instruments and maybe attempting some forward guidance.

"One possible area of action is yield curve targeting - YCT - and that is the place where some innovation may take place," he added.

Graphic: Select EM Central Banks' Balance Sheet -

Rajan said U.S. rates could remain low indefinitely, as long as inflation remained stable.

If prices pick up earlier than anticipated, then global central banks might have to switch from stimulating their economies to fighting inflation, which he said "could be problematic."

"There is an ideal time, may be two or three years down the line, when economies hopefully are recovered, and inflation helps reduce the real value of the debt that has built up," Rajan said.

"At that point many central banks will find it appropriate to shrink the size of their balance sheets."

((This interview was conducted in the Reuters Global Markets Forum, a chat room hosted on the Refinitiv Messenger platform. Sign up here to join GMF: https://refini.tv/33uoFoQ))

By Divya Chowdhury

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
07:05aIndia should focus on protecting economy, says ex-RBI governor
RE
03:19aRBI holds rates on inflation risk, but more easing seen
RE
03:18aINSTANT VIEW 4-India's central bank keeps rates steady
RE
02:37aIndia's central bank holds rates amid rising inflation
RE
08/05India's services activity contracted for fifth straight month in July - PMI
RE
08/05India's services activity contracted for fifth straight month in July - PMI
RE
08/04RBI likely to cut rates despite inflation risk
RE
08/04Insider Jagdishan to take reins at India's most valuable lender
RE
08/04Sensex, Nifty end higher as Reliance, HDFC Bank rally
RE
08/04HDFC Bank gets new CEO, boosts Nifty
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 205 B 2 732 M 2 732 M
Net income 2021 4 098 M 54,7 M 54,7 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 41,4x
Yield 2021 4,60%
Capitalization 158 B 2 117 M 2 113 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,77x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 49 767
Free-Float 10,9%
Chart BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 48,30 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Atanu Kumar Das Chief Executive Director, MD & Executive Director
Gopalaraman Padmanabhan Non-Executive Chairman
Shankar Sen Chief Financial Officer
C. G. Chaitanya Executive Director
Debabrata Sarkar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED-31.44%2 117
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.27%296 257
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.83%246 194
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.91%219 981
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.97%188 200
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.02%130 166
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group