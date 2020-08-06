Log in
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED

BANK OF INDIA LIMITED

(532149)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

India's central bank holds rates amid rising inflation

08/06/2020 | 02:37am EDT

MUMBAI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - India's central bank kept interest rates on hold on Thursday, amid a recent rise in retail consumer prices and said it would ensure inflation remains within target going forward.

The repo rate currently stands at 4.0% and the reverse repo rate at 3.35%.

Two-thirds of analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted a 25 basis point cut in the repo rate while the rest saw no change.

The Reserve Bank of India has already reduced the repo rate by a total of 115 basis points since February, on top of the 135 basis points in an easing cycle last year, from 6.50%. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

