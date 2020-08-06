India's central bank holds rates amid rising inflation

MUMBAI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - India's central bank kept interest
rates on hold on Thursday, amid a recent rise in retail consumer
prices and said it would ensure inflation remains within target
going forward.
The repo rate currently stands at 4.0% and the
reverse repo rate at 3.35%.
Two-thirds of analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted a 25
basis point cut in the repo rate while the rest saw no change.
The Reserve Bank of India has already reduced the repo rate
by a total of 115 basis points since February, on top of the 135
basis points in an easing cycle last year, from 6.50%.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)