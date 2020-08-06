India should focus on protecting economy, says ex-RBI governor

MUMBAI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - India's policymakers should focus
on protecting the economy as businesses struggle amid the
coronavirus pandemic instead of being overly focused on what
ratings agencies think, former Reserve Bank of India governor
Raghuram Rajan said on Thursday.
"It is also important to convince both domestic and
international investors that after the crisis associated with
the pandemic is over, we will return to fiscal responsibility
over the medium term, and the government should do more to
convince them of that," Rajan told the Global Markets Forum.
India was placed under one of the strictest lockdowns in the
world in late March for more than two months to stem the spread
of the coronavirus, but cases have continued to rise steadily
since the government eased restrictions in June, stymieing hopes
of an economic recovery.
The government has announced several initiatives to help the
poor and small- and medium-size businesses, but actual cash
outgo from the government's measures has been estimated at just
about 1% of GDP.
Several attribute the fiscal prudence to fear of a downgrade
after Moody's cut India's rating and outlook in early June
followed closely by a change in outlook from Fitch.
The central bank on its part too has reduced the key lending
rate by 115 basis points on top of the 135 bps last year but
decided to hold rates steady earlier in the day against market
expectations as inflation pressures have risen.
"The RBI and government have certainly been cooperating, but
it seems like it is elsewhere, the ball is in the government's
court to do more," Rajan said.
He said the RBI needs to focus on whether credit is reaching
the stressed areas of the economy and also if the viable firms
were able to access credit and not the unviable ones.
"And I think that's where it has to focus its attentions,
because resources, as you well know, are limited in India
today."
To ease debt strains on companies and lenders, the RBI on
Thursday said it would allow restructuring of corporate loans by
banks, a move that was widely awaited by the industry.
Governor Shaktikanta Das said there was room to cut rates
further but the central bank will ensure inflation stays within
its target range. Most analysts expect it to reduce rates once
inflation is brought under control.
Government officials too have suggested the possibility of
any more fiscal stimulus being announced, would only come in the
second half of the fiscal year, once a recovery has taken root
and coronavirus cases have peaked.
"What India should focus on at this point is protecting its
economic capabilities, so that when it has dealt with the virus
it can go resume activity in a reasonable way. That should be
the focus," Rajan said.
"And if it does that, there is no reason why the rating
agencies will not see that as an appropriate policy".
(This interview was conducted in the Reuters Global Markets
Forum, a chat room hosted on the Refinitiv Messenger platform.
Sign up here to join GMF: https://refini.tv/33uoFoQ)
(Writing by Swati Bhat;
Editing by Euan Rocha and Jacqueline Wong)