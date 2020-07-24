Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Bank of India Limited    532149   INE084A01016

BANK OF INDIA LIMITED

(532149)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indian banks' bad debt ratio could hit nearly 15% by March in worst-case scenario - report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 09:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Commuters walk past a bank sign along a road in New Delhi

Bad loans in the Indian banking system could soar to almost 15% of total loans by March 2021 as the coronavirus crisis leads to rising levels of household and corporate debt, the Financial Stability and Development Council said in a report published on Friday.

Indian banks have been battling rising bad loans for years but managed to get gross non-performing assets (NPAs) down to 8.5% in March, compared to 9.3% in September 2019, following strict new rules imposed by the central bank.

As India's economy feels the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, macro stress tests indicate that the gross NPA ratio of all banks could increase to 12.5% by next March under a baseline scenario and may escalate to 14.7% under a very severely stressed scenario, the report said. It did not give details of that scenario.

"The pandemic has the potential to amplify financial vulnerabilities, including corporate and household debt burdens in the case of severe economic contraction," the report said.

The semi-annual report is compiled by the Financial Stability and Development Council - an umbrella group of regulators - and released by the Reserve Bank of India.

FINANCIAL SECTOR RISKS

The report highlighted that relief measures for borrowers introduced as part of measures to help India's economy through the pandemic, such as deferments of loan and interest payments for six months, may have implications for the financial health of banks, going forward.

"Nearly half of the customers accounting for around half of outstanding bank loans opted to avail the benefit of the relief measures," it stated.

The report also highlighted the problems for over 9,500 shadow banks, known as non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), in India, which have been battling a liquidity crisis over the last couple of years.

"The declining share of market funding for NBFCs is a concern as it has the potential to accentuate liquidity risk for NBFCs as well as for the financial system," the report stated.

However, the report said contagion risks through financial networks have moderated due to the higher capital buffers introduced in recent years and a shrinking interbank market.

By Swati Bhat and Nupur Anand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
04:43aSensex, Nifty slip on profit booking; Reliance caps losses
RE
07/21Indian shares rise on virus vaccine hopes; auto, energy stocks gain
RE
07/21Indian shares rise for fifth session on virus vaccine hopes
RE
07/20India plans to reduce number of state-owned banks to just five - sources
RE
07/13India's June retail inflation picks up after easing of lockdown
RE
07/13India's Consumer-Price Inflation Rose in June
DJ
07/13Nifty, Sensex end higher as Reliance rallies; inflation data awaited
RE
07/11Indian economy's medium-term outlook remains uncertain - RBI Governor
RE
07/09PNB reports $491 million DHFL loans as fraud
RE
07/06GOOGLE PAY IS NOT PAYMENT SYSTEM OPE : RBI To Delhi HC
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 206 B 2 752 M 2 752 M
Net income 2021 4 105 M 54,9 M 54,9 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 40,3x
Yield 2021 4,59%
Capitalization 155 B 2 079 M 2 079 M
EV / Sales 2020
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 49 767
Free-Float 10,9%
Chart BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 48,40 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Atanu Kumar Das Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Gopalaraman Padmanabhan Non-Executive Chairman
Kollegal V. Raghavendra Chief Financial Officer
C. G. Chaitanya Executive Director
Debabrata Sarkar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED-31.30%2 121
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.00%301 651
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.00%246 718
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.32%212 617
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.44%193 451
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.92%131 751
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group