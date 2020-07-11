Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Bank of India Limited    532149   INE084A01016

BANK OF INDIA LIMITED

(532149)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indian economy's medium-term outlook remains uncertain - RBI Governor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/11/2020 | 04:01am EDT

* Supply chain, demand yet to restore fully - RBI Gov

* RBI Gov says economic crises have "fatter tails"

* RBI Gov says Indian banks should build capital buffers

* RBI Gov says inflation will continue to moderate going forward (Adds details)

NEW DELHI, July 11 (Reuters) - The medium-term outlook for the Indian economy remains uncertain with supply chains and demand yet to be restored fully while the trajectory of the coronavirus spread and the length of its impact remain unknown, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Saturday.

According to most estimates, the Indian economy will register a record contraction of over 4.5% in the current fiscal year that started on April 1 due to the pandemic.

Starting late March, the country was placed under one of the strictest lockdowns in the world for over two months. Since early June, the government has started easing restrictions to help some revival in the economy even though the number of infections in the country continues to rise.

"The Indian economy has started showing signs of getting back to normalcy in response to the staggered easing of restrictions," Das said in an address to an online forum.

"It is, however, still uncertain when supply chains will be restored fully. How long will it take for demand conditions to normalise and what kind of durable effects will the pandemic leave behind on our potential growth?" he said.

Das said that the 2008 global crisis and the current crisis show that such economic shocks have "fatter tails" than generally believed, and that the country's financial system should have larger capital buffers.

A recapitalisation plan for Indian banks is necessary as the economic impact of the pandemic may result in higher bad loans and erosion of capital for banks, the RBI governor added.

The central bank has cut policy rates by 115 basis points in response to the pandemic, resulting in a total policy rate reduction of 250 basis points since February 2019, along with providing liquidity of 9.57 trillion rupees ($127.28 billion).

It has also eased some bad loan provisioning norms and allowed loan moratoriums for retail customers.

Das said that the central bank has to carefully unwind the unusual monetary and regulatory measures taken to cushion the economic shocks in the post pandemic world, as the financial sector should return to normal functioning without relying on the regulatory relaxations as the new norm.

India recorded 27,114 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 820,915 including 22,123 dead.

The RBI governor also said that inflation will continue to moderate going forward and investment activity will revive. ($1 = 75.1900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat and Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
04:01aIndian economy's medium-term outlook remains uncertain - RBI Governor
RE
07/06GOOGLE PAY IS NOT PAYMENT SYSTEM OPE : RBI To Delhi HC
AQ
07/02BANK OF INDIA : Amitabh Kumar Jha V. Bank Of India & Anr
AQ
07/02STATE BANK OF INDIA : India Approves Program to Improve Liquidity of Non-Bank Le..
DJ
07/01India's factory activity contracts for third straight month in June
RE
06/11State Bank of India to Sell 2.1% Stake in SBI Life Insurance
DJ
06/05State Bank of India 4Q Net Profit Surged on Year
DJ
05/27EXCLUSIVE : India may need to pump $20 billion into coronavirus-hit state banks ..
RE
05/26BANK OF INDIA : Central Bank defends money printing
AQ
05/22India's Central Bank Combats Coronavirus Pain With a Surprise Rate Cut
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 207 B 2 749 M 2 749 M
Net income 2020 -8 217 M -109 M -109 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -18,6x
Yield 2020 4,40%
Capitalization 162 B 2 149 M 2 149 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 48 807
Free-Float 10,9%
Chart BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 49,30 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Atanu Kumar Das Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Gopalaraman Padmanabhan Non-Executive Chairman
Kollegal V. Raghavendra Chief Financial Officer
C. G. Chaitanya Executive Director
Debabrata Sarkar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED-30.02%2 149
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.52%293 291
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.83%256 920
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.80%208 388
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.05%207 181
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.62%140 810
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group