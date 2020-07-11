Indian economy's medium-term outlook remains uncertain - RBI Governor

* Supply chain, demand yet to restore fully - RBI Gov
* RBI Gov says economic crises have "fatter tails"
* RBI Gov says Indian banks should build capital buffers
* RBI Gov says inflation will continue to moderate going
forward
(Adds details)
NEW DELHI, July 11 (Reuters) - The medium-term outlook for
the Indian economy remains uncertain with supply chains and
demand yet to be restored fully while the trajectory of the
coronavirus spread and the length of its impact remain unknown,
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Saturday.
According to most estimates, the Indian economy will
register a record contraction of over 4.5% in the current fiscal
year that started on April 1 due to the pandemic.
Starting late March, the country was placed under one of the
strictest lockdowns in the world for over two months. Since
early June, the government has started easing restrictions to
help some revival in the economy even though the number of
infections in the country continues to rise.
"The Indian economy has started showing signs of getting
back to normalcy in response to the staggered easing of
restrictions," Das said in an address to an online forum.
"It is, however, still uncertain when supply chains will be
restored fully. How long will it take for demand conditions to
normalise and what kind of durable effects will the pandemic
leave behind on our potential growth?" he said.
Das said that the 2008 global crisis and the current crisis
show that such economic shocks have "fatter tails" than
generally believed, and that the country's financial system
should have larger capital buffers.
A recapitalisation plan for Indian banks is necessary as the
economic impact of the pandemic may result in higher bad loans
and erosion of capital for banks, the RBI governor added.
The central bank has cut policy rates by 115 basis points in
response to the pandemic, resulting in a total policy rate
reduction of 250 basis points since February 2019, along with
providing liquidity of 9.57 trillion rupees ($127.28 billion).
It has also eased some bad loan provisioning norms and
allowed loan moratoriums for retail customers.
Das said that the central bank has to carefully unwind the
unusual monetary and regulatory measures taken to cushion the
economic shocks in the post pandemic world, as the financial
sector should return to normal functioning without relying on
the regulatory relaxations as the new norm.
India recorded 27,114 coronavirus cases in the last 24
hours, taking the total to 820,915 including 22,123 dead.
The RBI governor also said that inflation will continue to
moderate going forward and investment activity will revive.
($1 = 75.1900 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Swati Bhat and Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Raju
Gopalakrishnan)