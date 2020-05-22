Log in
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED

(532149)
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

05/22/2020
Hong Kong Stocks Tumble, Leading Regional Markets Lower

Hong Kong shares plunged, leading regional declines, after China signaled it will impose new national-security laws on the city. 

 
Beijing Scraps GDP Target, a Bad Sign for World Reliant on China Growth

China broke with more than a quarter-century of tradition by eschewing an economic growth target for 2020, a stark acknowledgment of the challenges facing the world's second-largest economy as it grapples with uncertainties around the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Bank of Japan Unveils New Funding for Banks

The Bank of Japan introduced new funding for banks that it estimated would reach $280 billion to help them make loans to companies affected by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
U.K. Retail Sales Plummet

British retail sales in April recorded their biggest monthly drop on record, falling 18.1%, while government borrowing ballooned, as the country went into lockdown to quell the spread of the new coronavirus. 

 
Pandemic Poses Most Serious Threat to Fed's Goals 'In Our Lifetimes,' Clarida Says

The coronavirus pandemic poses the most serious threat 'in our lifetimes' to the Fed's goals of maintaining strong employment and stable prices, Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said Thursday. 

 
India's RBI Cuts Policy Rate to Support Economy Hit by Pandemic

India's central bank cut its key lending rate in an unscheduled move to support the economy, which has been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, Reserve Bank of India Gov. Shaktikanta Das said. 

 
Business, Job Market Show Slower Decline

Business activity and labor markets in the U.S., Europe and Japan continued to fall in May, though at a slower pace than in prior months, offering early signs that the global economy may have already experienced the worst of the damage. 

 
Mnuchin: Strong Likelihood We'll Need Another Stimulus Package

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said there is a strong likelihood the U.S. will need another stimulus package, and said there is a need to fix a 'quirk' that enables some to earn more on unemployment than from a job. 

 
Bank of Canada Governor Says He Is Relatively Optimistic About Economic Recovery

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said the economy is still on track for the central bank's best-case scenario for a recovery, though it may take a year or longer for growth to return to the trend it was on before the coronavirus pandemic began. 

 
Prices Rise for 20-Year Treasury Bond in Debut

Prices for the revamped 20-year Treasury bond climbed in its debut session, a day after the Treasury auctioned its first 20-year bonds since 1986.

Latest news on BANK OF INDIA LIMITED
05/14India's investment policy upsets Xiaomi, Oppo's consumer finance plans
RE
02/14India orders telcos to pay dues now, after top court threatens contempt
RE
01/17Equifax to Take Full Ownership of India Unit
DJ
2019BANK OF INDIA : FMB Capital Acquires Bank of India's Botswana Unit
AQ
2019Indian government's loan bonanza seen a temporary salve and a long-term pain
RE
2019BANK OF BARODA : GUYANA-FINANCE-Finance Minister prepares for high-level meeting..
AQ
2019India approves $1.4 billion fund to help stalled housing projects - minister
RE
2019LOW, LOWER, LOWEST : Emerging central banks deliver more rate cuts
RE
2019STATE BANK OF INDIA : 2Q Net Profit Surged on Year
DJ
2019NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 207 B
EBIT 2020 110 B
Net income 2020 -8 217 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,86%
P/E ratio 2020 -12,0x
P/E ratio 2021 5,22x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,50x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,50x
Capitalization 104 B
Managers
NameTitle
Atanu Kumar Das Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Gopalaraman Padmanabhan Non-Executive Chairman
Kollegal V. Raghavendra Chief Financial Officer
C. G. Chaitanya Executive Director
Debabrata Sarkar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED-55.07%1 370
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-35.32%278 241
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.67%251 756
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.84%203 172
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-34.95%198 758
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.31%134 628
