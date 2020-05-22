Global Stocks Fall as China Flexes Muscles Over Hong Kong

International stocks declined as China moved to impose new national-security laws on Hong Kong, a measure that would increase tensions with the U.S. and challenge the financial hub's autonomy.

Beijing Scraps GDP Target, a Bad Sign for World Reliant on China Growth

China broke with more than a quarter-century of tradition by not issuing an economic growth target for 2020, a stark acknowledgment of the challenges facing the world's second-largest economy as it grapples with uncertainties around the coronavirus pandemic.

Bank of Japan Unveils New Funding for Banks

The Bank of Japan bolstered its support for business financing to about $700 billion, paralleling the Federal Reserve in expanding the central banking tool kit during the coronavirus pandemic.

U.K. Retail Sales Plummet

British retail sales in April recorded their biggest monthly drop on record, falling 18.1%, while government borrowing ballooned, as the country went into lockdown to quell the spread of the new coronavirus.

Pandemic Poses Most Serious Threat to Fed's Goals 'In Our Lifetimes,' Clarida Says

The coronavirus pandemic poses the most serious threat 'in our lifetimes' to the Fed's goals of maintaining strong employment and stable prices, Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said Thursday.

India's RBI Cuts Policy Rate to Support Economy Hit by Pandemic

India's central bank cut its key lending rate in an unscheduled move to support the economy, which has been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, Reserve Bank of India Gov. Shaktikanta Das said.

Business, Job Market Show Slower Decline

Business activity and labor markets in the U.S., Europe and Japan continued to fall in May, though at a slower pace than in prior months, offering early signs that the global economy may have already experienced the worst of the damage.

Mnuchin: Strong Likelihood We'll Need Another Stimulus Package

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said there is a strong likelihood the U.S. will need another stimulus package, and said there is a need to fix a 'quirk' that enables some to earn more on unemployment than from a job.

Bank of Canada Governor Says He Is Relatively Optimistic About Economic Recovery

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said the economy is still on track for the central bank's best-case scenario for a recovery, though it may take a year or longer for growth to return to the trend it was on before the coronavirus pandemic began.

Prices Rise for 20-Year Treasury Bond in Debut

Prices for the revamped 20-year Treasury bond climbed in its debut session, a day after the Treasury auctioned its first 20-year bonds since 1986.