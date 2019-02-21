Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Bank of Ireland    BIRG   IE00BD1RP616

BANK OF IRELAND

(BIRG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 02/21 03:59:57 pm
5.443 EUR   -0.77%
07:17pBANK OF IRELAND : launches 2 billion euro Brexit Fund
RE
01:59aSwiss Re Announces New Buyback as 2018 Net Profit Rose
DJ
01/29Ireland's mortgage market grows 20 percent in 2018
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bank of Ireland : launches 2 billion euro Brexit Fund

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 07:17pm EST
Irish and European flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The Bank of Ireland said on Friday it will earmark 2 billion euros (£1.74 billion) for lending to small and medium businesses that need capital to adapt to the challenges of Britain's departure from the European Union.

Ireland's central bank has said that a disorderly Brexit could have very severe and immediately disruptive effects on almost all areas of Ireland's economy.

According to the central bank's assessment, Britain leaving the European Union without a deal could knock as much as 4 percentage points off the Irish economy's growth rate in its first full year, and up to 6 percentage points over a decade.

"This 2 billon euro fund will provide support to businesses regardless of how the UK exits the EU," said Gavin Kelly, CEO of Retail Ireland at Bank of Ireland.

"Many will need to adapt how they operate as the Brexit outcome becomes clearer. Brexit isn't 'business as usual'," he said.

A spokeswoman for the Bank of Ireland said the fund is for Brexit-related lending and will also support businesses that have deferred Brexit plans because of the heightened uncertainty in the market because of the Brexit negotiations.

"Some of these businesses have no dealings with or through the UK, but have decided to wait until outcome is known to proceed with their plans."

(Reporting by Graham Fahy; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF IRELAND
07:17pBANK OF IRELAND : launches 2 billion euro Brexit Fund
RE
01:59aSwiss Re Announces New Buyback as 2018 Net Profit Rose
DJ
01/29Ireland's mortgage market grows 20 percent in 2018
RE
2018A euro curse? European banking stocks' lost decades
RE
2018ECB's new chief supervisor pick clears key confirmation hurdle
RE
2018Euro zone's investment banking trio faces 11 billion euro question as ECB rai..
RE
2018BANK OF IRELAND : Central Bank of Ireland -EU-wide stress test 2018 results
AQ
2018Allied Irish hit by CEO's Davy defection in pay cap exodus
RE
2018BANK OF IRELAND : Crossing thresholds
CO
2018BANK OF IRELAND : Nomination
CO
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 858 M
EBIT 2018 898 M
Net income 2018 683 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,01%
P/E ratio 2018 8,48
P/E ratio 2019 8,95
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,11x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,06x
Capitalization 6 030 M
Chart BANK OF IRELAND
Duration : Period :
Bank of Ireland Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 7,34 €
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Thomas Kennedy Chairman
Jackie Noakes Chief Operating Officer
Andrew George Keating Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kent Atkinson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF IRELAND12.86%6 832
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.27%351 463
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.29%290 157
BANK OF AMERICA18.22%284 374
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.42%238 156
WELLS FARGO8.09%234 468
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.