Bank of Ireland : Mortgage Bank - 7 KB

Bank of Ireland Mortgage Bank

Annual Results for Year Ended 31 December 2019

24 February 2020

___________________________________________________________________

Bank of Ireland announces that Bank of Ireland Mortgage Bank issues its financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019. Please click on the following link to view:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9470D_1-2020-2-24.pdf

Alternatively you may view this announcement at www.bankofireland.com/investor.

Sarah McLaughlin

Group Secretary

+353 76 624 8577