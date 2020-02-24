Bank of Ireland : Pillar 3 Disclosures 2019 - 184 KB

Bank of Ireland Group PLC; and

The Governor and Company of the Bank of Ireland.

(Together the "Bank of Ireland Group")

Pillar 3 Disclosures

24 February 20120

Bank of Ireland Group today confirms that it has published its Pillar 3 Disclosures for the year ended 31 December 2019 on its website. You can view the Pillar 3 Disclosures for the year ended 31 December 2019 at:

https://investorrelations.bankofireland.com/results-centre/pillar-3-disclosures/

