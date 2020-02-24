Bank of Ireland : Pillar 3 Disclosures 2019 - 184 KB

Log in
02/24/2020 | 02:38pm EST

Bank of Ireland Group PLC; and

The Governor and Company of the Bank of Ireland.

(Together the "Bank of Ireland Group")

Pillar 3 Disclosures

24 February 20120

Bank of Ireland Group today confirms that it has published its Pillar 3 Disclosures for the year ended 31 December 2019 on its website. You can view the Pillar 3 Disclosures for the year ended 31 December 2019 at:

https://investorrelations.bankofireland.com/results-centre/pillar-3-disclosures/

Ends

For further information please contact:

Bank of Ireland

Myles O'Grady, Group Chief Financial Officer

+353 (0)766 24 3291

Darach O'Leary, Head of Group Investor Relations

+353 (0)766 24 4711

Damien Garvey, Head of Group External Communications and Public Affairs

+353 (0)766 24 6716

Disclaimer

Bank of Ireland Group plc published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 19:37:10 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 2 841 M
EBIT 2020 1 030 M
Net income 2020 547 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,88%
P/E ratio 2020 7,80x
P/E ratio 2021 6,04x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,50x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,48x
Capitalization 4 268 M
Technical analysis trends BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 5,72  €
Last Close Price 3,97  €
Spread / Highest target 83,9%
Spread / Average Target 44,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Thomas Kennedy Chairman
Jackie Noakes Chief Operating Officer
Myles O'Grady Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Hugh Haren Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC-18.68%4 636
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.58%425 902
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-2.44%299 912
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%272 110
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.62%208 670
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.34%197 212
