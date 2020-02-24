Bank of Ireland : Pillar 3 Disclosures 2019 - 184 KB

Bank of Ireland Group PLC; and
The Governor and Company of the Bank of Ireland.
(Together the "Bank of Ireland Group")
Pillar 3 Disclosures
24 February 20120
Bank of Ireland Group today confirms that it has published its Pillar 3 Disclosures for the year ended 31 December 2019 on its website. You can view the Pillar 3 Disclosures for the year ended 31 December 2019 at:
https://investorrelations.bankofireland.com/results-centre/pillar-3-disclosures/
Ends
|
For further information please contact:
|
|
Bank of Ireland
|
|
Myles O'Grady, Group Chief Financial Officer
|
+353 (0)766 24 3291
|
Darach O'Leary, Head of Group Investor Relations
|
+353 (0)766 24 4711
|
Damien Garvey, Head of Group External Communications and Public Affairs
|
+353 (0)766 24 6716
Disclaimer
Bank of Ireland Group plc published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 19:37:10 UTC