Bank of Ireland : Q1 2020 IMS - Presentation - 218 KB

Q1 2020 Interim Management Statement
31 March 2020
Bank of Ireland Q1 2020 IMS Presentation
Group CEO
Francesca McDonagh
Executive Summary
Bank of Ireland Q1 2020 IMS Presentation
COVID-19
Asset Quality
Capital and
Liquidity
Q1 Performance
Focused on supporting our customers, colleagues and communities
The Group has responded dynamically to the crisis, demonstrating operational resilience and constructive engagement with all key stakeholders
Given significance of economic shock, previous guidance for 2020 removed
Entered 2020 with a strengthened balance sheet; diversified across portfolios and geographies
NPEs reduced to 4.2% of gross loans; 20bps improvement from Dec 2019
Strong track record on credit risk management; lowest NPE ratio of any Irish bank
Q1 impairment charge €266m includes COVID-19 management overlay of €250m
Expected increased impairment / loan loss experience over the course of 2020
Strong capital position entering this crisis; fully loaded CET1 ratio of 13.5%, regulatory ratio 14.4%
Regulatory changes have resulted in lower minimum capital requirements
In a range of scenarios, fully loaded CET1 ratio would remain above our previous minimum CET1 regulatory capital requirement of 11.45%
Strong funding and liquidity to support customers
Stable net interest income; net interest margin (NIM) of 2.07%
Net lending growth of €1.5 billion; Irish mortgage market share increased to 26%
Strong cost discipline, with a further 3% reduction in costs vs. Q1 2019
COVID-19will have a material impact on 2020 financial performance from lower levels of lending and business activity, and higher levels of impairment
Committed to customers, colleagues and communities
Bank of Ireland Q1 2020 IMS Presentation
Customers
Colleagues
Communities
For personal customers, payment breaks and flexible arrangements on mortgages and loans
For business customers, payment breaks, emergency working capital, and FX products
Innovation has enabled rapid response to urgent needs; 64% of Irish mortgage payment breaks processed digitally
c.18k customers have activated the Group's Online service between mid-March and the end of April
Other supports include:
Tailored services for vulnerable customers
Dedicated phone line for healthcare workers
Waived contactless fees and increased limit to €50
High resilience of all Bank systems in unprecedented crisis, reflecting core banking investments
The Group's NPS has seen a 12 point increase in 2020, reflecting the actions taken to support customers in Ireland
c.70% staff working from home; prior rollout of Agile working supported increased capacity and ways of working
Temporarily closed smaller branches reflecting reduced footfall; enables colleagues to be reallocated to services most in demand, and to support social distancing
Colleague supports include mental and physical wellbeing app, 24/7 health support line, and COVID-19 communications hub
Supporting colleagues required to provide childcare or family support
Allowance scheme for colleagues working in front line and on site locations
Constructive engagement with Irish Government and state bodies to support re-boot of Irish economy, with particular focus on SMEs
Fast track of payments to all the Group's SME suppliers to support cash flow
Donated €1m in emergency funding for communities with urgent needs, with 13 projects fast-tracked
Launched a new Begin Together Fund aimed at supporting those who are supporting others during COVID-19
Active programme of senior management engagement with shareholders throughout crisis
Group AGM will be staged in virtual format
Significant support being provided to our customers
Payment breaks
Bank of Ireland Q1 2020 IMS Presentation
Proactively engaging with Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI), the Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) and Government to provide support to our customers, including recent extension of payment breaks to 6 months
BOI UK has also been engaging with a range of stakeholders including UK Finance, British Business Bank, Finance Leasing Association, the FCA and PRA
Focus is on delivering fair, practical and sustainable solutions
Granting of payment breaks does not automatically trigger a move to Stage 2 under IFRS 9
To protect customer credit profile, as agreed with the CBI, payment breaks are not adversely reported on Central Credit Register
Pace of requests has fallen materially in recent weeks; 90% of requests by mid-April
86k payment breaks since mid-March launch
Ireland1
18k Mortgage payment breaks agreed
10% of number of accounts
12% of portfolio
4k Consumer loan payment breaks; c.4% of accounts and
c.6% of exposures
11k SME payment breaks2; c.5% of accounts and c.26% of exposures; additional c.4k provided with working capital support
UK1
20k Mortgage payment breaks agreed
11% of number of accounts
13.5% of portfolio
17k Northridge payment breaks; 7% of accounts and 12% of exposures
15k Consumer loan payment breaks; 12% of accounts and 14.5% of exposures
1k SME payment breaks in Northern Ireland; 6% of accounts and 7% of exposures
As at 01/05/2020
Includes Bank of Ireland Finance
Economic outlook remains uncertain
Ireland
13.5%
8.0%
5.0%
7.5%
5.5%
(8.0%)
2019
2020f
2021f
n GDP1
Unemployment Rate2
UK
9.0%
6.2%
3.8%
6.5%
1.4%
(8.5%)
2019
2020f
2021f
n GDP1
Unemployment Rate2
Source: Forecasts by Bank of Ireland Economic Research Unit
Annual real growth
Annual average
Bank of Ireland Q1 2020 IMS Presentation
Economic outlook remains uncertain
Lower GDP and employment in 2020 across our core markets, with rebound expected in 2021
The impact of COVID-19 is leading to reduced levels of customer activity across our businesses
Consumer and business sentiment has plummeted in Ireland and the UK
In Ireland, household spending has decreased, with retail sales volumes down 1.9% year-on-year in Q1 and set to fall further
Expect customer and business activity levels to begin to improve, in line with economic forecasts, later in 2020
Ireland has relatively high exposure to resilient sectors like pharma and ICT
Well positioned to support the recovery
Bank of Ireland Q1 2020 IMS Presentation
COVID-19
Bank of Ireland
Actions
Economic effects will have a material impact on Group's 2020 financial performance:
Slower pace of mortgage, personal and SME credit formation, and reduced Wealth/Insurance demand; will result in lower NII and business income
Deterioration in macro environment to impact household and business income; will result in increased impairment charges
Full impact uncertain; will be driven by duration of restrictions and success of reopening
Despite the uncertainty, the Group is well positioned:
In a range of scenarios, fully loaded CET1 ratio would remain above our previous minimum CET1 regulatory capital requirement of 11.45%
We have strong asset quality and a proven track record of working with customers to find sustainable solutions
The Group has strong funding and liquidity
Senior management planning and implementing changes for customers, colleagues and communities across Horizon 1 (Lockdown), Horizon 2 (Gradual Re-Opening) and Horizon 3 (New Normal)
Leveraging cultural, systems and business model transformation programme to respond in an agile and digitised way
Capturing all tactical and strategic opportunities to further reduce our cost base
Playing our part in rebooting the Irish economy in line with our Group ambition and purpose; working constructively with industry, government and regulators
Bank of Ireland Q1 2020 IMS Presentation
Group CFO
Myles O'Grady
Q1 2020 Financials1,2
Mar-19
Mar-20
(€m)
(€m)
Net interest income
538
540
Business income
148
152
Valuation and other items
18
(155)
Total income
704
537
Operating expenses
(457)
(443)
Levies and Regulatory charges
(69)
(62)
Operating profit pre-impairment
178
32
Net Impairment charges
(43)
(266)
Share of associates / JVs
8
(1)
Underlying profit before tax
143
(235)
Non-core items
(20)
(6)
Profit before tax
123
(241)
Dec-19
Mar-20
Loans & advances to customers (net)
€79.5bn
€79.6bn
Customer deposits
€84.0bn
€85.8bn
Risk weighted assets
€49.9bn
€50.8bn
Fully loaded CET1 ratio
13.8%
13.5%
Liquidity Coverage ratio
138%
140%
NPE ratio
4.4%
4.2%
Bank of Ireland Q1 2020 IMS Presentation
Stable net interest income; net interest margin (NIM) of 2.07%
Valuation and other items of €155m reflecting;
Falling equity markets and widening credit spreads relating to unit linked assets and bond portfolio valuations in Wealth and Insurance
Financial instruments valuation adjustments and other items €35m
Costs reduced by 3% vs. Q1 2019
Q1 impairment charge €266m includes COVID-19 management overlay of €250m
Net lending growth of €1.5bn largely offset by FX movements
Customer deposits increased €1.8bn; Liquidity Coverage ratio 140%
NPE ratio 4.2%
Fully loaded CET1 ratio of 13.5%
2019 dividend proposal withdrawn
Unaudited
The following figures are presented on a pro-forma basis throughout the financial section to reflect a COVID-19 management overlay of €250m: impairment charges, loans & advances to customers and capital ratios
Q1 net lending growth; reduced activity in April
Bank of Ireland Q1 2020 IMS Presentation
Group loan book movement
Net lending growth of €1.5bn
• New lending €3.9bn increased 17% vs. Q1 2019; reflecting
€3.9bn
€1.4bn
(€3.8bn)
growth across all divisions
(€1.4bn)
• Irish mortgage market share increased to 26% in Q1 2020
Total €1.5bn
• Increased usage in Q1 of revolving credit facilities (RCFs) by
€79.5bn
€79.6bn
Corporate customers
Dec 19
New
Revolving
Redemptions FX / Other
Mar 20
Loan book
Lending
Credit Facilities
Loan book
Gross new lending volumes (excl. RCFs)
€1.1bn
€0.6bn
€0.7bn
€0.2bn
€0.1bn
€0.2bn
€0.4bn
€0.3bn
Apr-19
Apr-20
n Retail Ireland n Corporate n Retail UK
Reduced lending and economic activity in April
April 2020 new lending (excluding RCFs) 37% lower vs. April 2019
Mortgage applications and drawdowns in Ireland at c.50% vs. Q1
Reduced activity in UK mortgage market impacting new lending volumes
Wealth & Insurance new Life and Pension applications at 50% of prior year
Lower fee and FX income from reduced economic activity
Net impairment charge 133bps in Q1 2020
Bank of Ireland Q1 2020 IMS Presentation
Net impairment (charges) / gains bps
5pbs
(2pbs)
(26bps)
(133bps)
2017
2018
2019
Mar 20
Economic outlook
Ireland
2019
2020 (f)
2021 (f)
GDP1
5.5%
(8.0%)
7.5%
Unemployment2
5.0%
13.5%
8.0%
UK
2019
2020 (f)
2021 (f)
GDP1
1.4%
(8.5%)
6.5%
Unemployment2
3.8%
9.0%
6.2%
Net impairment charge €266m / 133bps
At Q1 2020, no loan loss outcomes related to COVID-19 have been experienced
Charge includes COVID-19 management overlay of €250m; primarily reflecting the initial impact of IFRS 9 Forward Looking Information (FLI) driven by deterioration in macroeconomic outlook
Charge does not reflect any material migration from Stage 1 to Stage 2 loans
H1 / H2 2020 impairment will capture combination of:
Potential for updated FLI impacts
Significant increase in credit risk with credit migration of loans from Stage 1 to Stage 2
Actual loan loss experience
There are a range of published macroeconomic scenarios and the outlook remains uncertain
Source (Economic outlook): Forecasts by Bank of Ireland Economic Research Unit
Annual real growth
Annual average
Strong capital position
Bank of Ireland Q1 2020 IMS Presentation
Fully loaded CET1 ratio
RWAs
40bps
(10bps)
(20bps)
(50bps)
RWAs
€49.9bn
10bps
€50.8bn
13.8%
13.5%
Dec 19
Organic capital
2019 Dividend
Transformation
Loan Growth
COVID-19
Mar 20
generation
investment
management overlay1
Fully loaded CET1 ratio 13.5%
Organic capital generation of 10bps in Q1 2020
40bps benefit from 2019 dividend cancellation
Transformation investment 10bps
Net lending growth €1.5bn (20bps) in Q1 2020
€250m COVID-19 management overlay deducted from capital ratio (50bps)
Regulatory CET1 ratio of 14.4%; Regulatory Total Capital Ratio of 17.9%
1 COVID-19 management overlay of €250m has been applied in full to both fully loaded and regulatory capital ratios and does not take
account of potential positive impact of offsetting expected loss deduction or IFRS9 addback movements
Significant buffers to regulatory capital requirements
Bank of Ireland Q1 2020 IMS Presentation
Pro forma CET1 Regulatory Capital
Previous
Revised
Requirements
Requirements
Requirements
2020
2020
Pillar 1 - CET1
4.50%
4.50%
Pillar 2 Requirement (P2R)
2.25%
1.27%
Capital Conservation Buffer (CCB)
2.50%
2.50%
Countercyclical Buffer (CCyB)
1.20%
0.00%
- Ireland (c.60% of RWA)
0.60%
0.00%
- UK (c.30% of RWA)
0.60%
0.00%
- US and other (c.10% of RWA)
-
-
O-SII Buffer
1.00%
1.00%
Systemic Risk Buffer - Ireland
-
-
Pro forma Minimum CET1 Regulatory
11.45%
9.27%
Requirements
14.4%
13.5%
11.45%
Previous Min.
Regulatory
Requirements
9.27%
Revised Min.
Regulatory
Requirements
Pillar 2 Guidance (P2G)
Not disclosed in line with regulatory preference
Mar 2020 Fully Loaded
Mar 2020 Regulatory
CET1 Ratio
CET1 Ratio
CET1 headroom of c.510bps to Dec 2020 regulatory capital requirements of 9.27%
Credit RWAs expected to reduce in line with lower loan growth expectations, offsetting any risk weight inflation from credit deterioration
As previously guided, the net impact of the evolving regulatory framework including EBA and ECB guidelines is expected to consume up to 80bps of CET1 by end 2021, with the majority expected in H1 2020. However, recent European Commission proposals may reduce this impact
Flexibility of easing of capital buffers is a helpful contingency
In a range of scenarios, fully loaded CET1 ratio would remain above our previous minimum CET1 regulatory capital requirement of 11.45%
Diversified balance sheet with improved credit quality
Bank of Ireland Q1 2020 IMS Presentation
Group loan book - €80.8bn
n Consumer
€5.6bn
7%
n UK mortgages
n Property and
€22.4bn
10%
construction
28%
€8.3bn
27%
28%
n Non-property SME
and corporate
n ROI mortgages
€21.5bn
€23.0bn
Group loan book by stage
Stage 3
€3.0bn
n POCI
n Stage 2
€0.1bn
4%
€5.8bn
7%
89%
n Stage 1 €71.9bn
Diversified balance sheet with improved credit quality
Mortgage portfolios 56% of Group loan book
Average LTV of 59% on ROI mortgage stock
Average LTV of 63% on UK mortgage stock
>80% of the Group loan book is secured
Non-propertySME and Corporate portfolio well diversified by geography and sector
Property and Construction; 90% comprising Investment Property
Consumer loans 7% of Group loan book; exit of UK Credit Cards in 2019
Stage 3 loans 4% of Group loan book
Impairment coverage 33%1 on Stage 3 loans
Impairment loss allowance of €1.6bn including Q1 COVID-19 management overlay of €250m
See appendix for detailed breakdown of staging
1 Figures do not reflect COVID-19 management overlay of €250m
Further detail on SME, Corporate and Property
Bank of Ireland Q1 2020 IMS Presentation
Non-property SME and Corporate
n UK SME
€1.6bn
Subset of €21.5bn:
7%
Wholesale / Retail
€2.6bn
34%
Hospitality
€1.8bn
Acquisition Finance
€4.9bn
€21.5bn
59%
n
ROI SME
n Corporate
€7.3bn
€12.6bn
Property and Construction
Land and development
€0.8bn
€8.3bn
n Investment
property
€7.5bn
Higher impacted sectors - 5% Group loan book
Wholesale / Retail and Hospitality €4.4bn / 5% of Group loan book
Predominantly secured portfolios
Government measures will provide additional support to these sectors
Very low exposure to other impacted sectors with Aviation €0.2bn and no material exposure to Oil and Gas industry
Acquisition Finance - 6% of Group loan book
Mid-marketEuropean and US Acquisition Finance business; over 20 years track record in this market
c.55% Europe / c.45% USA
Longstanding and embedded sponsor relationships
Almost exclusively senior debt; >80% covenanted
Disciplined risk appetite with 4 out of 5 loans declined; excellent loan loss history
Well diversified portfolio, average exposure c.€20m
Property and Construction - 10% of Group loan book
>40% Investment property exposures in Dublin
Investment Property exposures largely Retail (38%), Office (34%), Residential (15%) and Mixed / Other (13%); 75% of the book LTV <70%
Development lending portfolio comprises exposures to active development sites
Strong track record on credit risk management; lowest NPE ratio of any Irish bank
Bank of Ireland Q1 2020 IMS Presentation
NPEs by portfolio1
Mar 20
Coverage Ratio
Mortgages
€1.5bn
26%
(ROI)
€1.4bn
Non-property SME
€0.9bn
59%
and Corporate
€0.8bn
Property and
€0.6bn
38%
Construction
€0.6bn
Mortgages
€0.5bn
14%
(UK)
€0.5bn
Consumer
€0.1bn
(ROI & UK)
€0.1bn
n Dec 19 n Mar 20
Non-performing exposures (NPEs)
NPE ratio reduced by a further 20bps to 4.2%
Group NPE coverage ratio increased to 39%2 (Dec 19: 37%)
Proven track record of working with customers to implement sustainable solutions
NPE transactions dependent on market conditions
ROI Mortgages >90 days arrears3
ROI Mortgages >90 days arrears
Industry
Average
Industry
Average
15.9%
6.7%
3.7%
1.9%
Owner Occupier
Owner Occupier
Buy to let
Buy to let
Bank of Ireland consistently below the industry average:
Owner Occupier (28% of industry average)
Buy to Let (23% of industry average)
Similar relationship between Bank of Ireland and industry for >720 day arrears
See appendix for further portfolio breakdown
Figures do not reflect COVID-19 management overlay
As at December 2019, based on number of accounts, industry average excluding BOI
2020 outlook
Profitability
Asset Quality
Capital
Bank of Ireland Q1 2020 IMS Presentation
COVID-19is having a material impact on 2020 results:
Lower business activity impacting gross lending volumes, 2020 new lending could be between 50% - 70% of 2019 volumes (€16.5bn)
NIM to decline reflecting low interest rate environment and growth in liquid assets
Business income expected to be 30% - 40% lower due to reduced economic activity
Macroeconomic outlook remains uncertain with expected increased impairment / loan loss experience over the course of 2020
2020 costs expected to be lower than 2019, in line with previous guidance
Mortgage portfolios 56% of Group loan book; average LTV of 60%
>80% of the Group loan book is secured
Strong track record on credit risk management; lowest NPE ratio of any Irish bank
Strong capital position; Q1 CET1 ratio 13.5% (regulatory 14.4%)
Flexibility of easing of capital buffers is a helpful contingency
In a range of scenarios, fully loaded CET1 ratio would remain above our previous minimum CET1 regulatory capital requirement of 11.45%
No dividend deduction in Q1, aligned to ECB recommendations
Bank of Ireland Q1 2020 IMS Presentation
Appendix
Loans and advances to customers - Staging1
Bank of Ireland Q1 2020 IMS Presentation
Stage 1 -
Stage 2 -
Stage 3 -
Purchased /
Composition (Mar 20)
12 month ECL
Lifetime ECL
Lifetime ECL
Originated
Total
Total
(not credit
(not credit
(credit
Credit
(€bn)
(%)
impaired)
impaired)
impaired)
Impaired
(€bn)
(€bn)
(€bn)
(€bn)
Residential Mortgages
42.0
1.8
1.6
0.0
45.4
56%
Republic of Ireland
20.6
1.1
1.3
0.0
23.0
28%
UK
21.4
0.7
0.3
0.0
22.4
28%
Non-Property SME and Corporate
18.3
2.4
0.8
0.0
21.5
27%
Republic of Ireland SME
5.8
1.0
0.5
0.0
7.3
9%
UK SME
1.3
0.2
0.1
0.0
1.6
2%
Corporate
11.2
1.2
0.2
0.0
12.6
16%
Property and Construction
6.3
1.4
0.5
0.1
8.3
10%
Investment Property
5.7
1.2
0.5
0.1
7.5
9%
Land and Development
0.6
0.2
0.0
0.0
0.8
1%
Consumer
5.3
0.2
0.1
0.0
5.6
7%
Republic of Ireland Loans
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.8
1%
UK Loans
1.2
0.0
0.1
0.0
1.3
2%
Republic of Ireland Credit Cards
0.4
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.4
0%
Republic of Ireland Motor
0.8
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.8
1%
UK Motor
2.2
0.1
0.0
0.0
2.3
3%
Total loans and advances to customers
71.9
5.8
3.0
0.1
80.8
100%
Impairment loss allowance1
0.1
0.2
1.0
0.0
1.3
Impairment coverage %1
0.1%
3.4%
33.3%
0.0%
1.6%
1 Figures do not reflect COVID-19 management overlay of €250m
Non-performing exposures by portfolio1
Bank of Ireland Q1 2020 IMS Presentation
Composition (Mar 20)
Advances
Non-performing
Non-performing
Impairment
Impairment loss
exposures
exposures as %
loss allowance1
allowance as % of
(€bn)
(€bn)
of advances
(€bn)
non-performing exposures1
Residential Mortgages
45.4
1.9
4.1%
0.4
23%
- Republic of Ireland
23.0
1.4
6.2%
0.3
26%
- UK
22.4
0.5
2.0%
0.1
14%
Non-property SME and Corporate
21.5
0.8
3.9%
0.5
59%
- Republic of Ireland SME
7.3
0.5
7.6%
0.3
54%
- UK SME
1.6
0.1
5.4%
0.0
50%
- Corporate
12.6
0.2
1.6%
0.2
77%
Property and construction
8.3
0.6
6.8%
0.2
38%
- Investment property
7.5
0.6
7.2%
0.2
37%
- Land and development
0.8
0.0
3.2%
0.0
69%
Consumer
5.6
0.1
2.0%
0.2
153%
Total loans and advances to customers
80.8
3.4
4.2%
1.3
39%
Composition (Dec 19)
Advances
Non-performing
Non-performing
Impairment
Impairment loss
exposures
exposures as %
loss allowance
allowance as % of
(€bn)
(€bn)
of advances
(€bn)
non-performing exposures
Residential Mortgages
46.3
1.9
4.2%
0.4
22%
- Republic of Ireland
23.1
1.5
6.3%
0.3
25%
- UK
23.2
0.5
2.1%
0.1
13%
Non-property SME and Corporate
20.4
0.9
4.3%
0.5
55%
- Republic of Ireland SME
7.3
0.6
7.5%
0.3
54%
- UK SME
1.7
0.1
6.3%
0.0
46%
- Corporate
11.4
0.2
2.0%
0.2
60%
Property and construction
8.1
0.6
7.3%
0.2
39%
- Investment property
7.2
0.6
7.7%
0.2
37%
- Land and development
0.9
0.0
3.8%
0.0
64%
Consumer
5.7
0.1
1.7%
0.2
159%
Total loans and advances to customers
80.5
3.5
4.4%
1.3
37%
1 Figures do not reflect COVID-19 management overlay of €250m
Irish Government COVID-19 response
Bank of Ireland Q1 2020 IMS Presentation
€13.3bn of measures to address the COVID-19 outbreak; equivalent to 6.8% of GNI or c.4% of GDP
Worker support payments
Business supports
Business Investment Schemes
•
Increased income supports
• €200m liquidity support package for
• Pandemic Stabilisation and Recovery Fund - ISIF revising its
to encourage workers to self
vulnerable firms
investment strategy to invest €2bn across businesses employing
isolate if sick, estimated cost
• €450m SBCI COVID-19 Working Capital
more than 250 people or with annual turnover in excess of €50m to
of €2.4bn
Loan Scheme
assist them meet the challenge of COVID-19
• Up to 70% of an employee's
• Tax debt warehousing - Businesses can
• SME Credit Guarantee Scheme - New €2bn lending facility where
take home income (maximum
"warehouse" tax liabilities for a period of
the government will guarantee 80% of bank loans to qualifying
weekly tax free payment of
12 months with no penalties accruing
SME's
€410)
• The waiving of commercial rates for a
• Restart fund for micro and small business - Grants to be provided at
•
Pandemic Unemployment
three month period beginning on 27
a total cost of €250m
Payment (€350 per week vs
March for businesses that have been
• An expansion of the SBCI Future Growth Loan Scheme
normal payment of €203 per
forced to close due to public health
• €180m Sustaining Enterprise Fund for firms in the manufacturing and
week)
requirements
international services sectors
Irish Government roadmap for reopening Irish society and business
Phase 1 - 18 May
Phase 2 - 8 June
Phase 3 - 29 June
Phase 4 - 20 July
• Allow outdoor meetings
• 5km - > 20km movement
•
Opening of crèches,
•
Opening of crèches,
between people from
• Allow short visits to
childminders, and pre-
childminders, and
different households
households
schools for children of
pre-schools for all other
• Open up childcare for
•
Develop plans and
essential workers in
workers on a gradually
healthcare workers
supports to open
phased manner
increasing basis
• Phased return of outdoor
up businesses and
•
Return to work
• Return to work for those
workers
consideration for safety
with low levels of
who cannot work at home
• Open retailers which are
of staff and customers
interaction
•
Gradual easing of
primarily outdoor or those
• Open small retail outlets
•
Open non-essential
restrictions for higher risk
which were open during the
and marts where social
retail outlets with
services (e.g. Hairdressers)
first level of restriction
distancing can be
street level entrance
•
Opening of museums,
• Opening of certain outdoor
observed
and exit
galleries and places of
activities
•
Open public libraries
•
Open playgrounds
worship
Phase 5 - 10 August
Allow larger social gatherings
Return to work across all sectors
On a phased basis, commencing at the beginning of the academic year 2020/2021, opening of primary and secondary schools and 3rd level institutions
Further easing of restrictions on high risk retail services
