Bank of Ireland : Q1 2020 IMS - Presentation - 218 KB

The Group has responded dynamically to the crisis, demonstrating operational resilience and constructive engagement with all key stakeholders

Given significance of economic shock, previous guidance for 2020 removed

Entered 2020 with a strengthened balance sheet; diversified across portfolios and geographies

NPEs reduced to 4.2% of gross loans; 20bps improvement from Dec 2019

Strong track record on credit risk management; lowest NPE ratio of any Irish bank

Q1 impairment charge €266m includes COVID-19 management overlay of €250m

COVID-19 management overlay of €250m Expected increased impairment / loan loss experience over the course of 2020

Strong capital position entering this crisis; fully loaded CET1 ratio of 13.5%, regulatory ratio 14.4%

Regulatory changes have resulted in lower minimum capital requirements

In a range of scenarios, fully loaded CET1 ratio would remain above our previous minimum CET1 regulatory capital requirement of 11.45%

Strong funding and liquidity to support customers

Stable net interest income; net interest margin (NIM) of 2.07%

Net lending growth of €1.5 billion; Irish mortgage market share increased to 26%

Strong cost discipline, with a further 3% reduction in costs vs. Q1 2019

COVID-19 will have a material impact on 2020 financial performance from lower levels of lending and business activity, and higher levels of impairment 4 Committed to customers, colleagues and communities Bank of Ireland Q1 2020 IMS Presentation Customers Colleagues Communities For personal customers, payment breaks and flexible arrangements on mortgages and loans

For business customers, payment breaks, emergency working capital, and FX products

Innovation has enabled rapid response to urgent needs; 64% of Irish mortgage payment breaks processed digitally

c.18k customers have activated the Group's Online service between mid-March and the end of April

mid-March and the end of April Other supports include:

Tailored services for vulnerable customers Dedicated phone line for healthcare workers Waived contactless fees and increased limit to €50

High resilience of all Bank systems in unprecedented crisis, reflecting core banking investments

The Group's NPS has seen a 12 point increase in 2020, reflecting the actions taken to support customers in Ireland c.70% staff working from home; prior rollout of Agile working supported increased capacity and ways of working

Temporarily closed smaller branches reflecting reduced footfall; enables colleagues to be reallocated to services most in demand, and to support social distancing

Colleague supports include mental and physical wellbeing app, 24/7 health support line, and COVID-19 communications hub

COVID-19 communications hub Supporting colleagues required to provide childcare or family support

Allowance scheme for colleagues working in front line and on site locations Constructive engagement with Irish Government and state bodies to support re-boot of Irish economy, with particular focus on SMEs

re-boot of Irish economy, with particular focus on SMEs Fast track of payments to all the Group's SME suppliers to support cash flow

Donated €1m in emergency funding for communities with urgent needs, with 13 projects fast-tracked

fast-tracked Launched a new Begin Together Fund aimed at supporting those who are supporting others during COVID-19

COVID-19 Active programme of senior management engagement with shareholders throughout crisis

Group AGM will be staged in virtual format Significant support being provided to our customers Payment breaks 5 Bank of Ireland Q1 2020 IMS Presentation Proactively engaging with Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI), the Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) and Government to provide support to our customers, including recent extension of payment breaks to 6 months

BOI UK has also been engaging with a range of stakeholders including UK Finance, British Business Bank, Finance Leasing Association, the FCA and PRA

Focus is on delivering fair, practical and sustainable solutions

Granting of payment breaks does not automatically trigger a move to Stage 2 under IFRS 9

To protect customer credit profile, as agreed with the CBI, payment breaks are not adversely reported on Central Credit Register

Pace of requests has fallen materially in recent weeks; 90% of requests by mid-April

mid-April 86k payment breaks since mid-March launch Ireland1 18k Mortgage payment breaks agreed

10% of number of accounts 12% of portfolio

4k Consumer loan payment breaks; c.4% of accounts and

c.6% of exposures

c.6% of exposures 11k SME payment breaks 2 ; c.5% of accounts and c.26% of exposures; additional c.4k provided with working capital support UK1 20k Mortgage payment breaks agreed

11% of number of accounts 13.5% of portfolio

17k Northridge payment breaks; 7% of accounts and 12% of exposures

15k Consumer loan payment breaks; 12% of accounts and 14.5% of exposures

1k SME payment breaks in Northern Ireland; 6% of accounts and 7% of exposures As at 01/05/2020 Includes Bank of Ireland Finance Economic outlook remains uncertain Ireland 13.5% 8.0% 5.0% 7.5% 5.5% (8.0%) 2019 2020f 2021f n GDP1 Unemployment Rate2 UK 9.0% 6.2% 3.8% 6.5% 1.4% (8.5%) 2019 2020f 2021f n GDP1 Unemployment Rate2 Source: Forecasts by Bank of Ireland Economic Research Unit Annual real growth Annual average 6 Bank of Ireland Q1 2020 IMS Presentation Economic outlook remains uncertain Lower GDP and employment in 2020 across our core markets, with rebound expected in 2021

The impact of COVID-19 is leading to reduced levels of customer activity across our businesses

COVID-19 is leading to reduced levels of customer activity across our businesses Consumer and business sentiment has plummeted in Ireland and the UK

In Ireland, household spending has decreased, with retail sales volumes down 1.9% year-on-year in Q1 and set to fall further

year-on-year in Q1 and set to fall further Expect customer and business activity levels to begin to improve, in line with economic forecasts, later in 2020

Ireland has relatively high exposure to resilient sectors like pharma and ICT Well positioned to support the recovery 7 Bank of Ireland Q1 2020 IMS Presentation COVID-19 Bank of Ireland Actions Economic effects will have a material impact on Group's 2020 financial performance:

Slower pace of mortgage, personal and SME credit formation, and reduced Wealth/Insurance demand; will result in lower NII and business income Deterioration in macro environment to impact household and business income; will result in increased impairment charges Full impact uncertain; will be driven by duration of restrictions and success of reopening

Despite the uncertainty, the Group is well positioned:

In a range of scenarios, fully loaded CET1 ratio would remain above our previous minimum CET1 regulatory capital requirement of 11.45% We have strong asset quality and a proven track record of working with customers to find sustainable solutions The Group has strong funding and liquidity

Senior management planning and implementing changes for customers, colleagues and communities across Horizon 1 (Lockdown), Horizon 2 (Gradual Re-Opening) and Horizon 3 (New Normal)

Re-Opening) and Horizon 3 (New Normal) Leveraging cultural, systems and business model transformation programme to respond in an agile and digitised way

Capturing all tactical and strategic opportunities to further reduce our cost base

Playing our part in rebooting the Irish economy in line with our Group ambition and purpose; working constructively with industry, government and regulators 8 Bank of Ireland Q1 2020 IMS Presentation Group CFO Myles O'Grady Q1 2020 Financials1,2 Mar-19 Mar-20 (€m) (€m) Net interest income 538 540 Business income 148 152 Valuation and other items 18 (155) Total income 704 537 Operating expenses (457) (443) Levies and Regulatory charges (69) (62) Operating profit pre-impairment 178 32 Net Impairment charges (43) (266) Share of associates / JVs 8 (1) Underlying profit before tax 143 (235) Non-core items (20) (6) Profit before tax 123 (241) Dec-19 Mar-20 Loans & advances to customers (net) €79.5bn €79.6bn Customer deposits €84.0bn €85.8bn Risk weighted assets €49.9bn €50.8bn Fully loaded CET1 ratio 13.8% 13.5% Liquidity Coverage ratio 138% 140% NPE ratio 4.4% 4.2% 9 Bank of Ireland Q1 2020 IMS Presentation Stable net interest income; net interest margin (NIM) of 2.07%

Valuation and other items of €155m reflecting;

Falling equity markets and widening credit spreads relating to unit linked assets and bond portfolio valuations in Wealth and Insurance Financial instruments valuation adjustments and other items €35m

Costs reduced by 3% vs. Q1 2019

Q1 impairment charge €266m includes COVID-19 management overlay of €250m

COVID-19 management overlay of €250m Net lending growth of €1.5bn largely offset by FX movements

Customer deposits increased €1.8bn; Liquidity Coverage ratio 140%

NPE ratio 4.2%

Fully loaded CET1 ratio of 13.5%

2019 dividend proposal withdrawn Unaudited The following figures are presented on a pro-forma basis throughout the financial section to reflect a COVID-19 management overlay of €250m: impairment charges, loans & advances to customers and capital ratios Q1 net lending growth; reduced activity in April 10 Bank of Ireland Q1 2020 IMS Presentation Group loan book movement Net lending growth of €1.5bn • New lending €3.9bn increased 17% vs. Q1 2019; reflecting €3.9bn €1.4bn (€3.8bn) growth across all divisions (€1.4bn) • Irish mortgage market share increased to 26% in Q1 2020 Total €1.5bn • Increased usage in Q1 of revolving credit facilities (RCFs) by €79.5bn €79.6bn Corporate customers Dec 19 New Revolving Redemptions FX / Other Mar 20 Loan book Lending Credit Facilities Loan book Gross new lending volumes (excl. RCFs) €1.1bn €0.6bn €0.7bn €0.2bn €0.1bn €0.2bn €0.4bn €0.3bn Apr-19 Apr-20 n Retail Ireland n Corporate n Retail UK Reduced lending and economic activity in April April 2020 new lending (excluding RCFs) 37% lower vs. April 2019

Mortgage applications and drawdowns in Ireland at c.50% vs. Q1

Reduced activity in UK mortgage market impacting new lending volumes

Wealth & Insurance new Life and Pension applications at 50% of prior year

Lower fee and FX income from reduced economic activity Net impairment charge 133bps in Q1 2020 11 Bank of Ireland Q1 2020 IMS Presentation Net impairment (charges) / gains bps 5pbs (2pbs) (26bps) (133bps) 2017 2018 2019 Mar 20 Economic outlook Ireland 2019 2020 (f) 2021 (f) GDP1 5.5% (8.0%) 7.5% Unemployment2 5.0% 13.5% 8.0% UK 2019 2020 (f) 2021 (f) GDP1 1.4% (8.5%) 6.5% Unemployment2 3.8% 9.0% 6.2% Net impairment charge €266m / 133bps At Q1 2020, no loan loss outcomes related to COVID-19 have been experienced

COVID-19 have been experienced Charge includes COVID-19 management overlay of €250m; primarily reflecting the initial impact of IFRS 9 Forward Looking Information (FLI) driven by deterioration in macroeconomic outlook

COVID-19 management overlay of €250m; primarily reflecting the initial impact of IFRS 9 Forward Looking Information (FLI) driven by deterioration in macroeconomic outlook Charge does not reflect any material migration from Stage 1 to Stage 2 loans

H1 / H2 2020 impairment will capture combination of:

Potential for updated FLI impacts Significant increase in credit risk with credit migration of loans from Stage 1 to Stage 2 Actual loan loss experience

There are a range of published macroeconomic scenarios and the outlook remains uncertain Source (Economic outlook): Forecasts by Bank of Ireland Economic Research Unit Annual real growth Annual average Strong capital position 12 Bank of Ireland Q1 2020 IMS Presentation Fully loaded CET1 ratio RWAs 40bps (10bps) (20bps) (50bps) RWAs €49.9bn 10bps €50.8bn 13.8% 13.5% Dec 19 Organic capital 2019 Dividend Transformation Loan Growth COVID-19 Mar 20 generation investment management overlay1 Fully loaded CET1 ratio 13.5% Organic capital generation of 10bps in Q1 2020

40bps benefit from 2019 dividend cancellation

Transformation investment 10bps

Net lending growth €1.5bn (20bps) in Q1 2020

€250m COVID-19 management overlay deducted from capital ratio (50bps)

COVID-19 management overlay deducted from capital ratio (50bps) Regulatory CET1 ratio of 14.4%; Regulatory Total Capital Ratio of 17.9% 1 COVID-19 management overlay of €250m has been applied in full to both fully loaded and regulatory capital ratios and does not take account of potential positive impact of offsetting expected loss deduction or IFRS9 addback movements Significant buffers to regulatory capital requirements 13 Bank of Ireland Q1 2020 IMS Presentation Pro forma CET1 Regulatory Capital Previous Revised Requirements Requirements Requirements 2020 2020 Pillar 1 - CET1 4.50% 4.50% Pillar 2 Requirement (P2R) 2.25% 1.27% Capital Conservation Buffer (CCB) 2.50% 2.50% Countercyclical Buffer (CCyB) 1.20% 0.00% - Ireland (c.60% of RWA) 0.60% 0.00% - UK (c.30% of RWA) 0.60% 0.00% - US and other (c.10% of RWA) - - O-SII Buffer 1.00% 1.00% Systemic Risk Buffer - Ireland - - Pro forma Minimum CET1 Regulatory 11.45% 9.27% Requirements 14.4% 13.5% 11.45% Previous Min. Regulatory Requirements 9.27% Revised Min. Regulatory Requirements Pillar 2 Guidance (P2G) Not disclosed in line with regulatory preference Mar 2020 Fully Loaded Mar 2020 Regulatory CET1 Ratio CET1 Ratio CET1 headroom of c.510bps to Dec 2020 regulatory capital requirements of 9.27%

Credit RWAs expected to reduce in line with lower loan growth expectations, offsetting any risk weight inflation from credit deterioration

As previously guided, the net impact of the evolving regulatory framework including EBA and ECB guidelines is expected to consume up to 80bps of CET1 by end 2021, with the majority expected in H1 2020. However, recent European Commission proposals may reduce this impact

Flexibility of easing of capital buffers is a helpful contingency

In a range of scenarios, fully loaded CET1 ratio would remain above our previous minimum CET1 regulatory capital requirement of 11.45% 14 Diversified balance sheet with improved credit quality Bank of Ireland Q1 2020 IMS Presentation Group loan book - €80.8bn n Consumer €5.6bn 7% n UK mortgages n Property and €22.4bn 10% construction 28% €8.3bn 27% 28% n Non-property SME and corporate n ROI mortgages €21.5bn €23.0bn Group loan book by stage Stage 3 €3.0bn n POCI n Stage 2 €0.1bn 4% €5.8bn 7% 89% n Stage 1 €71.9bn Diversified balance sheet with improved credit quality Mortgage portfolios 56% of Group loan book

Average LTV of 59% on ROI mortgage stock Average LTV of 63% on UK mortgage stock

>80% of the Group loan book is secured

Non-property SME and Corporate portfolio well diversified by geography and sector

SME and Corporate portfolio well diversified by geography and sector Property and Construction; 90% comprising Investment Property

Consumer loans 7% of Group loan book; exit of UK Credit Cards in 2019

Stage 3 loans 4% of Group loan book

Impairment coverage 33% 1 on Stage 3 loans

on Stage 3 loans Impairment loss allowance of €1.6bn including Q1 COVID-19 management overlay of €250m

COVID-19 management overlay of €250m See appendix for detailed breakdown of staging 1 Figures do not reflect COVID-19 management overlay of €250m 15 Further detail on SME, Corporate and Property Bank of Ireland Q1 2020 IMS Presentation Non-property SME and Corporate n UK SME €1.6bn Subset of €21.5bn: 7% Wholesale / Retail €2.6bn 34% Hospitality €1.8bn Acquisition Finance €4.9bn €21.5bn 59% n ROI SME n Corporate €7.3bn €12.6bn Property and Construction Land and development

€0.8bn €8.3bn n Investment property €7.5bn Higher impacted sectors - 5% Group loan book Wholesale / Retail and Hospitality €4.4bn / 5% of Group loan book

Predominantly secured portfolios

Government measures will provide additional support to these sectors

Very low exposure to other impacted sectors with Aviation €0.2bn and no material exposure to Oil and Gas industry Acquisition Finance - 6% of Group loan book Mid-market European and US Acquisition Finance business; over 20 years track record in this market

European and US Acquisition Finance business; over 20 years track record in this market c.55% Europe / c.45% USA

Longstanding and embedded sponsor relationships

Almost exclusively senior debt; >80% covenanted

Disciplined risk appetite with 4 out of 5 loans declined; excellent loan loss history

Well diversified portfolio, average exposure c.€20m Property and Construction - 10% of Group loan book >40% Investment property exposures in Dublin

Investment Property exposures largely Retail (38%), Office (34%), Residential (15%) and Mixed / Other (13%); 75% of the book LTV <70%

Development lending portfolio comprises exposures to active development sites 16 Strong track record on credit risk management; lowest NPE ratio of any Irish bank Bank of Ireland Q1 2020 IMS Presentation NPEs by portfolio1 Mar 20 Coverage Ratio Mortgages €1.5bn 26% (ROI) €1.4bn Non-property SME €0.9bn 59% and Corporate €0.8bn Property and €0.6bn 38% Construction €0.6bn Mortgages €0.5bn 14% (UK) €0.5bn Consumer €0.1bn (ROI & UK) €0.1bn n Dec 19 n Mar 20 Non-performing exposures (NPEs) NPE ratio reduced by a further 20bps to 4.2%

Group NPE coverage ratio increased to 39% 2 (Dec 19: 37%)

(Dec 19: 37%) Proven track record of working with customers to implement sustainable solutions

NPE transactions dependent on market conditions ROI Mortgages >90 days arrears3 ROI Mortgages >90 days arrears Industry Average Industry Average 15.9% 6.7% 3.7% 1.9% Owner Occupier Owner Occupier Buy to let Buy to let Bank of Ireland consistently below the industry average:

Owner Occupier (28% of industry average) Buy to Let (23% of industry average)

Similar relationship between Bank of Ireland and industry for >720 day arrears See appendix for further portfolio breakdown Figures do not reflect COVID-19 management overlay As at December 2019, based on number of accounts, industry average excluding BOI 2020 outlook Profitability Asset Quality Capital 17 Bank of Ireland Q1 2020 IMS Presentation COVID-19 is having a material impact on 2020 results:

is having a material impact on 2020 results: Lower business activity impacting gross lending volumes, 2020 new lending could be between 50% - 70% of 2019 volumes (€16.5bn) NIM to decline reflecting low interest rate environment and growth in liquid assets Business income expected to be 30% - 40% lower due to reduced economic activity Macroeconomic outlook remains uncertain with expected increased impairment / loan loss experience over the course of 2020 2020 costs expected to be lower than 2019, in line with previous guidance

Mortgage portfolios 56% of Group loan book; average LTV of 60%

>80% of the Group loan book is secured

Strong track record on credit risk management; lowest NPE ratio of any Irish bank

Strong capital position; Q1 CET1 ratio 13.5% (regulatory 14.4%)

Flexibility of easing of capital buffers is a helpful contingency

In a range of scenarios, fully loaded CET1 ratio would remain above our previous minimum CET1 regulatory capital requirement of 11.45%

No dividend deduction in Q1, aligned to ECB recommendations 18 Bank of Ireland Q1 2020 IMS Presentation Appendix 19 Loans and advances to customers - Staging1 Bank of Ireland Q1 2020 IMS Presentation Stage 1 - Stage 2 - Stage 3 - Purchased / Composition (Mar 20) 12 month ECL Lifetime ECL Lifetime ECL Originated Total Total (not credit (not credit (credit Credit (€bn) (%) impaired) impaired) impaired) Impaired (€bn) (€bn) (€bn) (€bn) Residential Mortgages 42.0 1.8 1.6 0.0 45.4 56% Republic of Ireland 20.6 1.1 1.3 0.0 23.0 28% UK 21.4 0.7 0.3 0.0 22.4 28% Non-Property SME and Corporate 18.3 2.4 0.8 0.0 21.5 27% Republic of Ireland SME 5.8 1.0 0.5 0.0 7.3 9% UK SME 1.3 0.2 0.1 0.0 1.6 2% Corporate 11.2 1.2 0.2 0.0 12.6 16% Property and Construction 6.3 1.4 0.5 0.1 8.3 10% Investment Property 5.7 1.2 0.5 0.1 7.5 9% Land and Development 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.8 1% Consumer 5.3 0.2 0.1 0.0 5.6 7% Republic of Ireland Loans 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.8 1% UK Loans 1.2 0.0 0.1 0.0 1.3 2% Republic of Ireland Credit Cards 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.4 0% Republic of Ireland Motor 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.8 1% UK Motor 2.2 0.1 0.0 0.0 2.3 3% Total loans and advances to customers 71.9 5.8 3.0 0.1 80.8 100% Impairment loss allowance1 0.1 0.2 1.0 0.0 1.3 Impairment coverage %1 0.1% 3.4% 33.3% 0.0% 1.6% 1 Figures do not reflect COVID-19 management overlay of €250m 20 Non-performing exposures by portfolio1 Bank of Ireland Q1 2020 IMS Presentation Composition (Mar 20) Advances Non-performing Non-performing Impairment Impairment loss exposures exposures as % loss allowance1 allowance as % of (€bn) (€bn) of advances (€bn) non-performing exposures1 Residential Mortgages 45.4 1.9 4.1% 0.4 23% -­ Republic of Ireland 23.0 1.4 6.2% 0.3 26% - UK 22.4 0.5 2.0% 0.1 14% Non-property SME and Corporate 21.5 0.8 3.9% 0.5 59% - Republic of Ireland SME 7.3 0.5 7.6% 0.3 54% - UK SME 1.6 0.1 5.4% 0.0 50% - Corporate 12.6 0.2 1.6% 0.2 77% Property and construction 8.3 0.6 6.8% 0.2 38% - Investment property 7.5 0.6 7.2% 0.2 37% - Land and development 0.8 0.0 3.2% 0.0 69% Consumer 5.6 0.1 2.0% 0.2 153% Total loans and advances to customers 80.8 3.4 4.2% 1.3 39% Composition (Dec 19) Advances Non-performing Non-performing Impairment Impairment loss exposures exposures as % loss allowance allowance as % of (€bn) (€bn) of advances (€bn) non-performing exposures Residential Mortgages 46.3 1.9 4.2% 0.4 22% -­ Republic of Ireland 23.1 1.5 6.3% 0.3 25% - UK 23.2 0.5 2.1% 0.1 13% Non-property SME and Corporate 20.4 0.9 4.3% 0.5 55% - Republic of Ireland SME 7.3 0.6 7.5% 0.3 54% - UK SME 1.7 0.1 6.3% 0.0 46% - Corporate 11.4 0.2 2.0% 0.2 60% Property and construction 8.1 0.6 7.3% 0.2 39% - Investment property 7.2 0.6 7.7% 0.2 37% - Land and development 0.9 0.0 3.8% 0.0 64% Consumer 5.7 0.1 1.7% 0.2 159% Total loans and advances to customers 80.5 3.5 4.4% 1.3 37% 1 Figures do not reflect COVID-19 management overlay of €250m 21 Irish Government COVID-19 response Bank of Ireland Q1 2020 IMS Presentation €13.3bn of measures to address the COVID-19 outbreak; equivalent to 6.8% of GNI or c.4% of GDP Worker support payments Business supports Business Investment Schemes • Increased income supports • €200m liquidity support package for • Pandemic Stabilisation and Recovery Fund - ISIF revising its to encourage workers to self vulnerable firms investment strategy to invest €2bn across businesses employing isolate if sick, estimated cost • €450m SBCI COVID-19 Working Capital more than 250 people or with annual turnover in excess of €50m to of €2.4bn Loan Scheme assist them meet the challenge of COVID-19 • Up to 70% of an employee's • Tax debt warehousing - Businesses can • SME Credit Guarantee Scheme - New €2bn lending facility where take home income (maximum "warehouse" tax liabilities for a period of the government will guarantee 80% of bank loans to qualifying weekly tax free payment of 12 months with no penalties accruing SME's €410) • The waiving of commercial rates for a • Restart fund for micro and small business - Grants to be provided at • Pandemic Unemployment three month period beginning on 27 a total cost of €250m Payment (€350 per week vs March for businesses that have been • An expansion of the SBCI Future Growth Loan Scheme normal payment of €203 per forced to close due to public health • €180m Sustaining Enterprise Fund for firms in the manufacturing and week) requirements international services sectors Irish Government roadmap for reopening Irish society and business Phase 1 - 18 May Phase 2 - 8 June Phase 3 - 29 June Phase 4 - 20 July • Allow outdoor meetings • 5km - > 20km movement • Opening of crèches, • Opening of crèches, between people from • Allow short visits to childminders, and pre- childminders, and different households households schools for children of pre-schools for all other • Open up childcare for • Develop plans and essential workers in workers on a gradually healthcare workers supports to open phased manner increasing basis • Phased return of outdoor up businesses and • Return to work • Return to work for those workers consideration for safety with low levels of who cannot work at home • Open retailers which are of staff and customers interaction • Gradual easing of primarily outdoor or those • Open small retail outlets • Open non-essential restrictions for higher risk which were open during the and marts where social retail outlets with services (e.g. Hairdressers) first level of restriction distancing can be street level entrance • Opening of museums, • Opening of certain outdoor observed and exit galleries and places of activities • Open public libraries • Open playgrounds worship Phase 5 - 10 August Allow larger social gatherings

Return to work across all sectors

On a phased basis, commencing at the beginning of the academic year 2020/2021, opening of primary and secondary schools and 3rd level institutions

Further easing of restrictions on high risk retail services Forward - Looking statement 22 Bank of Ireland Q1 2020 IMS Presentation This document contains forward-looking statements with respect to certain of the Bank of Ireland Group plc (the 'Company' or 'BOIG plc') and its subsidiaries' (collectively the 'Group' or 'BOIG plc Group') plans and its current goals and expectations relating to its future financial condition and performance, the markets in which it operates and its future capital requirements. These forward-looking statements often can be identified by the fact that they do not relate only to historical or current facts. Generally, but not always, words such as 'may,' 'could,' 'should,' 'will,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'estimate,' 'anticipate,' 'assume,' 'believe,' 'plan,' 'seek,' 'continue,' 'target,' 'goal,' 'would,' or their negative variations or similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others: statements regarding the Group's near term and longer term future capital requirements and ratios, level of ownership by the Irish Government, loan to deposit ratios, expected impairment charges, the level of the Group's assets, the Group's financial position, future income, business strategy, projected costs, margins, future payment of dividends, the implementation of changes in respect of certain of the Group's pension schemes, estimates of capital expenditures, discussions with Irish, United Kingdom, European and other regulators and plans and objectives for future operations. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and hence actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those as set out in the Risk Management Report in the Group's Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2019. Investors should also read 'Principal Risks and Uncertainties' in the Group's Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2019 beginning on page 111. Nothing in this document should be considered to be a forecast of future profitability, dividends or financial position of the Group and none of the information in this document is or is intended to be a profit forecast, dividend forecast or profit estimate. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as at the date it is made. The Group does not undertake to release publicly any revision to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or unanticipated events occurring after the date hereof. Contact Details For further information please contact: Group Chief Financial Officer Myles O'Grady tel: +353 76 624 3291 myles.ogrady@boi.com Investor Relations Darach O'Leary tel: +353 76 624 4711 darach.oleary@boi.com Eoin Veale tel: +353 76 624 1873 eoin.veale@boi.com Philip O'Sullivan tel: +353 76 623 5328 philip.osullivan1@boi.com Catriona Hickey tel: +353 76 624 9051 catriona.hickey@boi.com Capital Management Lorraine Smyth tel: +353 76 624 8409 lorraine.smyth@boi.com Alan Elliott tel: +353 76 624 4371 alan.elliott@boi.com Alan McNamara tel: +353 76 624 8725 alan.mcnamara@boi.com Group Communications Damien Garvey tel: +353 76 624 6716 damien.garvey@boi.com Investor Relations website www.bankofireland.com/investor 23 Bank of Ireland Q1 2020 IMS Presentation Attachments Original document

