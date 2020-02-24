Bank of Ireland : Year End Results 2019 - Presentation - 295 KB

Impact of interest rate movements in Wealth and Insurance - 2019: €5m, 2018: (€20m)
Classified as non-core in 2019
IFRS income classifications include c.€13m of interest income in 2019 on 'Life loan mortgage products' which on transition to IFRS 9 were mandatorily classified as FVTPL, with all income on such loans reported in 'net other income'. IFRS income classifications are fully offset in net interest income
Average customer pay rate of 110bps less Group average cost of funds of 46bps
39
Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement
ROI Mortgages (gross)
€24.1bn
€23.7bn
€23.0bn
€7.3bn
€9.5bn
€11.1bn
€5.8bn
€4.4bn
€3.2bn
€10.9bn
€9.8bn
€8.7bn
Dec 17
Dec 18
Dec 19
n Tracker
n Variable Rates
n Fixed Rates
LTV profile
Average LTV of 59% on mortgage stock at Dec 19 (Dec 18: 61%)
Average LTV of 74% on new mortgages in 2019 (2018: 71%)
Tracker mortgages
€8.3bn or 95% of trackers at Dec 19 are on a capital and interest repayment basis
81% of trackers are Owner Occupier mortgages; 19% of trackers are Buy to Let mortgages
Loan asset spread on ECB tracker mortgages was c.64bps2 in 2019
NPE disposal / securitisation
ROI mortgages reduction in 2019 primarily driven by NPE disposal and securitisation transactions (€0.6bn)
Potential NPE transactions in 2020 will focus on ROI mortgages
UK Mortgages: £19.8bn / €23.2bn
40
Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement
UK Mortgages (gross)
UK Mortgages (gross)
£20.0bn
£19.4bn
£19.8bn
£9.6bn
£10.4bn£11.9bn
£3.3bn
£2.7bn
£2.3bn
£7.1bn
£6.3bn
£5.6bn
Dec 17
Dec 18
Dec 19
n Tracker
n Variable Rates
n Fixed Rates
LTV profile
Average LTV of 63% on stock at Dec 19 (Dec 18: 62%)
Average LTV of 73% on new UK mortgages in 2019 (2018: 72%)
£20.0bn
£19.4bn
£19.8bn
£2.0bn
£1.7bn
£1.6bn
£7.5bn
£7.5bn
£7.4bn
£10.6bn
£10.2bn
£10.8bn
Dec 17
Dec 18
Dec 19
n Standard
n Buy to let
n Self certified
Income Statement
Divisional performance
41
Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement
Operating Profit
Underlying profit / (loss) before
Additional gains,
Underlying profit / (loss)
tax and additional gains, valuation
valuation and
12 months ended Dec 19
pre-impairment
before tax
and other items
other items1
(€m)
(€m)
(€m)
(€m)
Retail Ireland
513
469
(1)
468
Wealth and Insurance
169
134
35
169
Retail UK - €
219
168
3
171
Retail UK - £
193
149
3
152
Corporate and Treasury
537
481
(26)
455
Group Centre & other
(396)
(389)
(8)
(397)
Transformation Investment charge
(108)
(108)
-
(108)
Group
934
755
3
758
Operating Profit
Underlying profit / (loss) before
Additional gains,
Underlying profit / (loss)
tax and additional gains, valuation
valuation and
12 months ended Dec 18
pre-impairment
before tax
and other items
other items1
(€m)
(€m)
(€m)
(€m)
Retail Ireland
488
665
(16)
649
Wealth and Insurance
67
114
(47)
67
Retail UK - €
219
170
12
182
Retail UK - £
194
150
11
161
Corporate and Treasury
527
465
21
486
Group Centre & other
(336)
(319)
(17)
(336)
Transformation Investment charge
(113)
(113)
-
(113)
Group
852
982
(47)
935
1 Excludes IFRS income classifications which is fully offset in net interest income
Interest Rate Sensitivity
42
Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement
The table below shows the estimated sensitivity of the Group's income (before tax) to an instantaneous and sustained 1% parallel movement in interest rates
Estimated sensitivity on Group income (1 year horizon)
Dec 18
Dec 19
(€m)
(€m)
100bps higher
c.180
c.210
100bps lower
(c.210)
(c.250)
The estimates are based on management assumptions primarily related to:
the re-pricing of customer transactions;
the relationship between key official interest rates set by Monetary Authorities and market determined interest rates; and
the assumption of a static balance sheet by size and composition
In addition, changes in market interest rates could impact a range of other items including the valuation of the Group's IAS19 defined benefit pension schemes
43
Income Statement
Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement
Net interest income analysis1
H1 2018
H2 2018
H1 2019
H2 2019
Average
Gross
Gross
Average
Gross
Gross
Average
Gross
Gross
Average
Gross
Gross
Volumes
Interest
Rate
Volumes
Interest
Rate
Volumes
Interest
Rate
Volumes
Interest
Rate
(€bn)
(€m)
(%)
(€bn)
(€m)
(%)
(€bn)
(€m)
(%)
(€bn)
(€m)
(%)
Ireland Loans2
34.6
594
3.46%
34.4
595
3.43%
34.2
582
3.43%
33.7
583
3.43%
UK Loans
28.1
383
2.75%
27.6
391
2.82%
27.5
377
2.76%
28.0
375
2.66%
C&T
13.6
267
3.97%
14.6
294
3.98%
15.8
314
3.99%
16.8
330
3.90%
Total Loans and Advances to Customers
76.3
1,244
3.29%
76.6
1,280
3.31%
77.5
1,273
3.31%
78.5
1,288
3.26%
Liquid Assets
22.1
35
0.32%
22.7
38
0.33%
22.9
33
0.29%
23.9
30
0.25%
NAMA Sub Debt
0.2
4
3.50%
0.1
2
5.24%
0.1
2
5.40%
0.1
2
5.26%
Total Liquid Assets
22.3
39
0.35%
22.8
40
0.35%
23.0
35
0.31%
24.0
32
0.27%
Total Interest Earning Assets
98.6
1,283
2.62%
99.4
1,320
2.63%
100.5
1,308
2.62%
102.5
1,320
2.56%
Ireland Deposits
20.5
(8)
(0.08%)
20.7
(8)
(0.08%)
20.7
(7)
(0.07%)
21.0
(5)
(0.05%)
Credit Balances3
30.5
2
0.01%
32.8
3
0.02%
34.5
3
0.02%
36.6
6
0.03%
UK Deposits
18.9
(81)
(0.86%)
18.6
(88)
(0.94%)
18.3
(91)
(1.00%)
18.6
(103)
(1.09%)
C&T Deposits
4.7
(9)
(0.39%)
4.9
(9)
(0.37%)
5.1
(9)
(0.35%)
5.0
(9)
(0.34%)
Total Deposits
74.6
(96)
(0.26%)
77.0
(102)
(0.26%)
78.6
(104)
(0.27%)
81.2
(111)
(0.27%)
Wholesale Funding4
12.3
(45)
(0.73%)
11.0
(52)
(0.94%)
10.3
(54)
(1.06%)
9.9
(62)
(1.24%)
Subordinated Liabilities
2.1
(49)
(4.77%)
2.1
(51)
(4.86%)
2.0
(49)
(4.85%)
1.5
(41)
(5.44%)
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
89.0
(190)
(0.43%)
90.1
(205)
(0.45%)
90.9
(207)
(0.46%)
92.6
(214)
(0.46%)
Other5
2
(30)
(22)
(18)
Net Interest Margin as reported
98.6
1,095
2.23%
99.4
1,085
2.17%
100.5
1,079
2.16%
102.5
1,088
2.11%
Average ECB Base rate
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Average 3 month Euribor
(0.33%)
(0.32%)
(0.31%)
(0.40%)
Average BOE Base rate
0.50%
0.70%
0.75%
0.75%
Average 3 month LIBOR
0.62%
0.82%
0.84%
0.78%
Previously, income and expense from derivatives in designated cash flow hedge and fair value hedge relationships was allocated to 'Loans and Advances' in proportion to average volumes, and IFRS income classification (derivatives) was unallocated. This approach has been refined, and the allocation is now made (including prior year periods) based on derivative currency and hedging purpose to better represent the performance of each portfolio
Includes average interest earning assets of c.€0.3bn in 2019 carried at FVTPL with associated FY19 interest income of c.€13m
Credit balances in H2 2019: ROI €28.6bn, UK €3.6bn, C&T €4.4bn
4 Includes impact of credit risk transfer transactions executed in Dec 2016, Nov 2017 and Dec 2019
5 Includes IFRS 16 lease expense, interest on certain FVPTL items and adjustments that are of a non-recurring nature such as customer termination fees and EIR adjustments
44
Operating expenses
Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement
FY 2018
FY 2019
(€m)
(€m)
Total staff costs
868
844
- Staff costs
721
710
- Pension costs
147
134
Other costs1
659
544
Depreciation1
212
289
Operating Expenses
1,739
1,677
Transformation Investment charge
113
108
Operating Expenses (before levies and regulatory charges)
1,852
1,785
Levies and Regulatory charges
101
117
Total Operating Expenses
1,953
1,902
Average staff numbers
10,595
10,424
Cost-income ratio2
65%
63%
The adoption of IFRS 16 resulted in a decrease in other costs of €72m and an increase in depreciation of €72m
See slide 53 for calculation
Non-core items
45
Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement
FY 2018
FY 2019
(€m)
(€m)
Customer redress programme
-
(74)
- Tracker Mortgage Examination
-
(67)
- Other programme
-
(7)
Cost of restructuring programme1
(111)
(59)
(Loss) / gain on disposal / liquidation of business activities
5
(25)
Gain on disposal of Property
7
-
Investment return on treasury stock held for policyholders
6
(2)
UK business divestments, net of disposal costs2
-
12
Gross-up for policyholder tax in the Wealth and Insurance business
(7)
35
Total non-core items
(100)
(113)
Restructuring costs of €59m in 2019 primarily relate to a reduction in employee numbers (€34m), programme management costs (€17m), costs related to the implementation of the Group's property strategy (€4m), and other restructuring costs (€4m)
Relates to UK Credit Cards, Post Office ATMs and Post Office Current Accounts
Non-performing exposures by portfolio
46
Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement
Composition (Dec 19)
Advances
Non-performing
Non-performing
Impairment
Impairment loss
exposures
exposures as %
loss allowance
allowance as % of
(€bn)
(€bn)
of advances
(€bn)
non-performing exposures
Residential Mortgages
46.3
1.9
4.2%
0.4
22%
- Republic of Ireland
23.1
1.5
6.3%
0.3
25%
- UK
23.2
0.5
2.1%
0.1
13%
Non-property SME and Corporate
20.4
0.9
4.3%
0.5
55%
- Republic of Ireland SME
7.3
0.6
7.5%
0.3
54%
- UK SME
1.7
0.1
6.3%
0.0
46%
- Corporate
11.4
0.2
2.0%
0.2
60%
Property and construction
8.1
0.6
7.3%
0.2
39%
- Investment property
7.2
0.6
7.7%
0.2
37%
- Land and development
0.9
0.0
3.8%
0.0
64%
Consumer
5.7
0.1
1.7%
0.2
159%
Total loans and advances to customers
80.5
3.5
4.4%
1.3
37%
Composition (Dec 18)
Advances
Non-performing
Non-performing
Impairment
Impairment loss
exposures
exposures as %
loss allowance
allowance as % of
(€bn)
(€bn)
of advances
(€bn)
non-performing exposures
Residential Mortgages
45.4
2.8
6.0%
0.5
20%
- Republic of Ireland
23.7
2.3
9.5%
0.4
21%
- UK
21.7
0.5
2.3%
0.1
15%
Non-property SME and Corporate
19.5
1.2
6.2%
0.6
52%
- Republic of Ireland SME
7.6
0.8
11.2%
0.4
49%
- UK SME
1.6
0.1
6.1%
0.1
53%
- Corporate
10.3
0.3
2.6%
0.1
60%
Property and construction
8.3
0.9
11.0%
0.4
45%
- Investment property
7.7
0.8
10.7%
0.4
44%
- Land and development
0.6
0.1
14.0%
0.0
54%
Consumer
5.2
0.1
2.1%
0.2
140%
Total loans and advances to customers
78.4
5.0
6.3%
1.7
35%
ROI Mortgages
Continued proactive arrears management
>90 days arrears1
Industry
Average
Industry
16.5%
Average
6.9%
3.6%
1.9%
Owner Occupier
Owner Occupier
Buy to let
Buy to let
>720 days arrears1
Industry
Average
Industry
12.3%
Average
4.5%
1.9%
1.0%
Owner Occupier
Owner Occupier
Buy to let
Buy to let
47
Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement
>90 days arrears
Bank of Ireland is significantly below the industry average for both Owner Occupier (28% of industry average) and Buy to Let (22% of industry average)
>720 days arrears
Bank of Ireland is significantly below the industry average for both Owner Occupier (22% of industry average) and Buy to Let (15% of industry average)
1 As at September 2019, based on number of accounts, industry average excluding BOI
48
UK Customer Loans £28.9bn (€33.9bn)
UK Mortgages - £19.8bn
n South East
n Wales
£2.0bn
£0.8bn
n Scotland
n Greater
London
£1.2bn
£3.4bn
n Northern
Ireland
n Rest of England £1.0bn
£9.2bn
n Outer
Metropolitan
£2.2bn
Other UK Customer Loans - £9.1bn
£0.1bn
£0.1bn
£0.2bn
£2.8bn
£3.0bn
£1.4bn
£1.3bn
£0.2bn
SME
Corporate
Investment
Land &
Consumer
Property
Development
n Performing loans n Non-performing exposures
Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement
UK Mortgages Analysis - £19.8bn
Total UK mortgages of £19.8bn; (NPEs: 2.1%):
Average LTV of 63% on existing stock at Dec 2019 (Dec 18: 62%)
Average LTV of 73% on new UK mortgages in 2019 (2018: 72%)
69% of the current mortgage portfolio originated since January 2010 are standard owner occupier mortgages
BTL book is well seasoned with 65% of these mortgages originated prior to January 2010
Average balance of Greater London mortgages is c.£193k, with 91% of Greater London mortgages having an indexed LTV <70%
Other UK Customer Loans Analysis - £9.1bn
Non-performingexposures of £0.4bn with strong coverage ratios
Performing loans of £8.7bn:
SME: broad sectoral diversification with low concentration risk
Corporate: specialist lending teams in Acquisition Finance and Corporate lending through a focused sector strategy
Investment Property: primarily retail, office and residential sectors
Consumer (£3.0bn):
Northridge (£1.9bn): Asset backed motor finance business; net loan book increase of £0.5bn in 2019; mid-market targeting prime business only; below industry arrears and loan losses
Personal loan volumes (£1.1bn): net loan book increase of £0.4bn in 2019; improved credit risk process has driven increase in customer applications and drawdowns
49
Ordinary shareholders' equity and TNAV
Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement
Movement in ordinary shareholders' equity
2018
2019
(€m)
(€m)
Ordinary shareholders' equity at beginning of period
8,859
9,243
Movements:
Profit attributable to shareholders
620
448
Impact of adopting IFRS 9
(31)
-
Dividend paid to ordinary shareholders
(124)
(173)
Re-measurement of the net defined benefit
pension liability
129
39
Debt instruments at FVOCI reserve movements
133
26
Available for sale (AFS) reserve movements
(341)
-
Cash flow hedge reserve movement
(51)
(5)
Foreign exchange movements
10
132
Other movements
39
(85)
Ordinary shareholders' equity at end of period
9,243
9,625
Tangible net asset value
Dec 181
Dec 19
(€m)
(€m)
Ordinary shareholders' equity at the end of period
9,243
9,625
Adjustments:
Intangible assets and goodwill
(802)
(838)
Own stock held for benefit of life assurance
policyholders
25
30
Tangible net asset value (TNAV)
8,466
8,817
Number of ordinary shares in issue at the end of the period excluding treasury shares
1,076
1,074
TNAV per share (€)
€7.87
€8.21
Dividend per share (€) paid during period
€0.115
€0.160
1 Dec 2018 numbers have been restated to exclude treasury shares held for the benefit of life assurance policyholders
50
Capital - fully loaded CET1 ratio improved by 60bps
Capital ratios - Dec 2019
Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement
Regulatory ratio
Fully loaded ratio
(€bn)
(€bn)
Total equity
10.5
10.5
Less Additional Tier 1
(0.8)
(0.8)
Deferred tax
(0.5)
(1.0)
Intangible assets and goodwill
(0.8)
(0.8)
Foreseeable dividend1
(0.2)
(0.2)
Expected loss deduction
(0.4)
(0.4)
Other items2
(0.3)
(0.4)
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
7.5
6.9
Credit RWA
40.5
40.4
Operational RWA
4.4
4.4
Market, Counterparty Credit Risk and Securitisations
1.6
1.6
Other Assets / 10%/15% threshold deduction
3.6
3.5
Total RWA
50.1
49.9
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio
15.0%
13.8%
Total Capital Ratio
18.6%
17.4%
Leverage ratio
7.1%
6.5%
Phasing impacts on Regulatory ratio
Deferred tax assets - certain DTAs3 are deducted at a rate of 50% for 2019, increasing annually at a rate of 10% thereafter until 2024
IFRS 9 - the Group has elected to apply the transitional arrangement which, on a Regulatory CET1 basis, resulted in minimal impact from initial adoption and will partially mitigate future impacts in the period to 2022. The transitional arrangement allows a 85% add-back in 20194, decreasing to 70%, 50% and 25% in subsequent years
1 Dividend deduction of €189m
2 Other items - the principal items being the cash flow hedge reserve, securitisation deduction and 10%/15% threshold deduction
Deferred tax assets due to temporary differences are included in other RWA with a 250% risk weighting applied
The IFRS 9 addback to the Regulatory CET1 was c.15bps at 31 Dec 2019, reduced from c.18bps at 31 Dec 2018
Capital Guidance and Distribution Policy
51
Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement
• The Group expects to maintain a CET1 ratio in excess of 13.5% on a regulatory basis and on a fully
Capital
loaded basis by the end of the O-SIIphase-in period1
Guidance
• This includes meeting applicable regulatory capital requirements plus an appropriate management
buffer2
• The Group expects that dividends will increase on a prudent and progressive basis and, over time, will
build towards a payout ratio of around 50% of sustainable earnings
• Dividend level and rate of progression will reflect, amongst other things:
Distribution
- Strength of the Group's capital and capital generation
Policy
- Board's assessment of growth and investment opportunities available
- Any capital the Group retains to cover uncertainties; and
- Any impact from the evolving regulatory and accounting environments
• Other means of capital distribution will be considered to the extent the Group has excess capital
Dividend
• Proposed dividend of 17.5c per share / €189m in respect of 2019, increased from 16c per share /
Accrual
€173m in 2018
1 The Other Systemically Important Institution (O-SII) buffer was introduced at 0.5% in July 2019, increasing to 1.0% in July 2020 and 1.5% in July 2021
2 The Central Bank of Ireland has requested the power to introduce a Systemic Risk Buffer (SyRB) in Ireland, which could increase capital demand. The size, timing and application of any potential SyRB are currently unknown
Risk Weighted Assets (RWAs) / Leverage Ratio
52
Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement
Customer lending average credit risk weights - Dec 20191, 2
(Based on regulatory exposure class)
EAD3
RWA
Avg. Risk
(€bn)
(€bn)
Weight
ROI Mortgages
23.7
7.1
30%
UK Mortgages
23.3
4.4
19%
SME
17.0
13.2
78%
Corporate
11.7
11.0
94%
Other Retail
6.3
4.4
70%
Customer lending credit risk
82.0
40.1
49%
IRB approach accounts for:
69% of credit EAD (Dec 18: 70%)
73% of credit RWA (Dec 18: 74%)
Regulatory RWA has increased from €47.8bn at Dec 2018 to €50.1bn at Dec 2019. The increase is primarily due to net loan book growth and changes in asset quality and book mix, FX movements and the implementation of IFRS 16 offset by the impact of the disposal of NPEs and the sale of UK credit cards
Leverage Ratio
Fully Loaded Leverage Ratio: 6.5%
Regulatory Leverage Ratio: 7.1%
EBA Transparency Exercise 2019
Country by Country Average IRB risk weights
Residential Mortgages - Jun 2019
Sweden
4.2%
Belgium
10.1%
United Kingdom
10.2%
Austria
10.7%
France
10.9%
Netherlands
11.0%
Germany
14.3%
Spain
14.4%
Denmark
14.6%
Finland
15.8%
Portugal
18.0%
Italy
18.9%
Norway
20.9%
Ireland
35.0%
EBA Risk Dashboard Q2 2019
Country by Country Average Leverage ratio
Regulatory Leverage Ratio - Jun 2019
Sweden
4.4%
Germany
4.5%
Netherlands
4.6%
Denmark
4.6%
United Kingdom
5.1%
France
5.1%
Spain
5.6%
Finland
5.6%
Italy
5.8%
Belgium
6.2%
Norway
7.0%
Austria
7.0%
Portugal
7.6%
Ireland
10.1%
EAD and RWA include both IRB and Standardised approaches and comprise both non-defaulted and defaulted loans
Securitised exposures are excluded from the table (i.e. excludes exposures included in CRT executed in Nov 2017 and Dec 2019)
Exposure at default (EAD) is a regulatory estimate of credit risk exposure consisting of both on balance sheet exposures and off balance sheet commitments
53
Cost income ratio: Dec 2019
Headline vs. Adjusted
Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement
FY 2019
Pro forma
FY 2019
Headline
adjustments
Pro forma
(€m)
(€m)
(€m)
Net interest income
2,150
-
2,150
Other income
- Business income
666
-
666
- Additional gains
5
(5)
-
- Other valuation items1
15
2
17
Total Income
2,836
(3)
2,833
Costs
- Operating expenses
1,677
-
1,677
- Transformation Investment
108
-
108
Costs
1,785
-
1,785
Cost income ratio
63%
63%
• Cost income ratio excludes:
• 2019 adjusted cost income ratio is adjusted for:
-
Levies and Regulatory charges
- Additional gains and valuation items1 (€3m)
-
Non-core items
1 Excludes IFRS income classifications which is fully offset in net interest income
54
Return on tangible equity (RoTE)
2019: Headline vs. Adjusted
Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement
Adjustments
2019
Additional gains
'Normalised'
2019
Headline
and valuation
impairment
Adjusted for CET1
Adjusted
(€m)
items1 net of tax
adjustment, net of tax
ratio at 13%
(€m)
Profit for the period
448
Non-core items including tax
177
Coupon on Additional Tier 1 securities
(55)
Preference share dividends
(7)
Adjusted profit after tax
563
(3)
-
-
560
At Dec 2019
Shareholders' equity
9,625
(464)
9,160
Intangible assets
(838)
(838)
Shareholders' tangible equity
8,787
(464)
8,322
Average shareholders' tangible equity
8,528
-
-
(235)
8,293
Return on tangible equity (RoTE)
6.6%
6.8%
2019 Adjusted Return on Tangible Equity is adjusted for:
Additional gains and valuation items1, net of tax - €3m
No adjustment to impairment charge - "Normalised" impairment charge (26bps) in 2019 reflected in headline numbers
Average shareholders' tangible equity calculated on a CET1 ratio at 13% - €235m
1 Excludes IFRS income classifications which is fully offset in net interest income
55
Underlying earnings per share: Dec 2019
Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement
FY 2018
FY 2019
(€m)
(€m)
Profit attributable to shareholders
620
386
Non-core items including tax
78
177
Underlying profit attributable to ordinary shareholders
698
563
Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue excluding treasury shares
1,075
1,075
Underlying earnings per share (cent)
64.8c
52.4c
Defined Benefit Pension Schemes
Group IAS19 Defined Benefit Pension Deficit
2.10%
2.00%
1.60%
€1.19bn
1.30%
€0.48bn
€0.23bn
€0.14bn
Jun 16
Dec 17
Dec 18
Dec 19
IAS19 DB Pension Deficit EUR Discount Rate
IAS19 Pension Deficit Sensitivities
(Jun 2016 / Dec 2017 / Dec 2018 / Dec 2019)
€313m
€118m €102m €109m
€173m €162m €153m €181m
€122m €128m €90m €102m
€71m €28m €28m €38m
Interest Rates1
Credit Spreads2
Inflation3
Global Equity4
Sensitivity of Group deficit to a 0.25% decrease in interest rates
Sensitivity of IAS19 liabilities to a 0.10% decrease in credit spread over risk free rates
Sensitivity of Group deficit to a 0.10% increase in long term inflation
Sensitivity of deficit to a 5% decrease in global equity markets with allowance for other correlated diversified asset classes
56
Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement
Total Group Defined Benefit Pension Scheme Assets (%)
1Diversified assets includes infrastructure, private equity, hedge funds and property
IAS19 Pension deficit of €0.14bn at Dec 2019 (€0.23bn Dec 2018). Schemes in deficit €0.27bn, schemes in surplus €0.13bn
The net negative impact of changes in long term assumptions was substantially offset by the return on scheme assets
The interest rate and inflation rate hedging strategies in the investment portfolios have largely offset the impact of the significant reductions in discount rates in 2019
De-riskingstrategies have also reduced the schemes' sensitivity to global equity movements. Listed equity asset holdings have been reduced in favour of increases in Diversified assets and Credit / LDI / Hedging allocations
In 2019, the Group continued to support Trustees in further asset diversification and increasing the level of hedging
BSPF asset returns of +17.3% and +5.9% were achieved over 1 year and 3 years respectively to end December 2019
Forward-Looking statement
57
Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement
This document contains forward-looking statements with respect to certain of the Bank of Ireland Group plc (the 'Company' or 'BOIG plc') and its subsidiaries' (collectively the 'Group' or 'BOIG plc Group') plans and its current goals and expectations relating to its future financial condition and performance, the markets in which it operates and its future capital requirements. These forward-looking statements often can be identified by the fact that they do not relate only to historical or current facts. Generally, but not always, words such as 'may,' 'could,' 'should,' 'will,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'estimate,' 'anticipate,' 'assume,' 'believe,' 'plan,' 'seek,' 'continue,' 'target,' 'goal,' 'would,' or their negative variations or similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.
Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others: statements regarding the Group's near term and longer term future capital requirements and ratios, level of ownership by the Irish Government, loan to deposit ratios, expected impairment charges, the level of the Group's assets, the Group's financial position, future income, business strategy, projected costs, margins, future payment of dividends, the implementation of changes in respect of certain of the Group's pension schemes, estimates of capital expenditures, discussions with Irish, United Kingdom, European and other regulators and plans and objectives for future operations. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and hence actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those as set out in the Risk Management Report in the Group's Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2019. Investors should also read 'Principal Risks and Uncertainties' in the Group's Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2019 beginning on page 111.
Nothing in this document should be considered to be a forecast of future profitability or financial position of the Group and none of the information in this document is or is intended to be a profit forecast or profit estimate. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as at the date it is made. The Group does not undertake to release publicly any revision to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or unanticipated events occurring after the date hereof.
Bank of Ireland Group plc published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 07:13:08 UTC