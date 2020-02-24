Bank of Ireland : Year End Results 2019 - Presentation - 295 KB 0 02/24/2020 | 02:15am EST Send by mail :

20 19 2019 Results Announcement 31 December 2019 3 Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement Group CEO Francesca McDonagh 2019 Highlights Profitability Growth Transformation Capital €758m Underlying profit before tax €2.0bn Net lending growth 4% Reduction in costs 13.8% CET1 increased by 60bps 5 Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement Stable net interest income; NIM of 2.14%

Costs reduced by €67m (4%)

NPE ratio reduced by 190bps to 4.4%

New lending up 3% to €16.5bn

Irish mortgage market share of 24%; increased SME market share

11% income growth in Wealth and Insurance

Cost reduction delivered in each of the last four reporting periods

UK making progress on 'invest, improve and reposition' strategy

New digital platforms launched

Organic capital generation of 170bps

Unlocked additional 40bps through capital initiatives

Dividend increased by 9% to 17.5c per share (€189m) Economic and interest rate outlook 6 Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement Strong growth in Ireland UK remains resilient Lower for longer interest rates 5.0% 1.50% 4.6% 4.6% 3.8% 3.8% 3.9% 1.00% 0.50% 0.00% BoE 5.8% 4.8% 3.6% -0.50% 1.4% 1.3% 1.4% -1.00% ECB 2019e 2020f 2021f 2019 2020f 2021f 2019 2020f 2021f 2022f 2023f n GDP1 Unemployment Rate n GDP1 Unemployment Rate EUR2 GBP3 • Irish economy continues to expand • Moderate GDP growth forecast • Euro and sterling interest rates are • Economic fundamentals in our home • Unemployment rate remains low expected to remain at historically low levels for a number of years market remain supportive although • Competitive dynamics have intensified Brexit related uncertainties persist • Inflation4 remains low in the Euro area in the mortgage market (1.2%) and the UK (1.8%) • Labour market dynamics are strong • Negative rates increasingly becoming a feature of Corporate and SME deposit market Sources: Bank of Ireland Economic Research Unit; CSO; ONS; Bloomberg; Eurostat Annual real growth Market derived forecasts for the ECB deposit rate at end year Market derived forecasts for the BoE Bank rate at end year Euro area HICP and UK CPI, 2019 annual average rate Continued to deliver on our strategic priorities throughout 2019 Transform the Bank Serve customers brilliantly Culture Systems Business Embedding Investing in New brand model voice of digital and strategy customer in physical our businesses channels 7 Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement Grow Sustainable Profits Improved Efficient Robust Sustainable profitability business capital dividends position Colleague engagement of 60%, up 10% since 2017; Culture Embedding Index up 11% since 2018

New payments infrastructure; new customer digital platforms (Mobile App, Wealth and Insurance); 40% increase in robotics automation

Exit from credit cards, ATMs and current accounts in the UK

Agile working has reduced our property footprint by c.30% over the last two years Leading supporter of home building and buying in Ireland; approved facilities supporting c.9,000 new homes in Ireland

Customer Effort Score up 13 points

Customer complaints down 29%

Ireland's first Financial Wellbeing programme launched

New brand strategy rolled out Net Lending growth of €2.0bn

SME and Life market share growth; business income up 6%

NPEs reduced by €1.5bn; NPE ratio of 4.4%

Costs down 4%; cost income ratio reduced by 2%

Organic capital generation of 170bps; CET1 ratio up 60bps

Dividend increased by 9% • Improved customer outcomes • New functional features • Growth in sales and customer interactions • Increased efficiency Significant progress in systems and business model transformation 8 Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement Transformation Investment of €1.4bn from 2016 to 2021 Core systems transformation of €1.1bn Back Middle Front (Transaction processing) (Data and integration layers) (Customer channels) …Beyond 2021 Regulatory change and ongoing improvements in the resilience and security of our technology estate mean transformation investment will continue beyond 2021, New card payment technology including migration of 2m customers

Continued modernisation of payment platforms

Enhancements to resilience, security and efficiency

Markets / Treasury platform

Reduced IT and operational risk

Increased efficiency • Open banking enablement • New Mobile App through API platform • Digital Investment platform • Automated credit decisioning • Digital Insurance Wallet engines • Group Scheme Digital • Regulatory programmes Pension platform • Single View of Customer • Digital Money Management Digitised Mortgage Originations • New products / features / capabilities • Reduced cost of change albeit at a lower level of capital spend. Areas of investment will include Modernisation of Business Banking platform

Continued modernisation of core systems

Advanced customer analytics and decisioning capabilities

Clean, complete and fully integrated data in the Group's enterprise infrastructure Business model transformation of €0.3bn A leaner, simplified and agile organisation

Repositioning of UK portfolios

Streamlining and simplifying End to End customer journeys Customer benefits are being delivered 9 Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement Mobile App Customer launch commencing in Q1 2020

50% increase in functionality

All features of our desktop platform on new App

Improved user experience

PSD2 and Open Banking enabled

Enhanced security and authentication Wealth and Insurance Digital Investment platform and Insurance Wallet launched

Digital group scheme pension platform launch in Q1 2020

Penetration of bank customer base increased from 26% in 2018 to 32% in 2019 End to End 15 customer journeys in scope

Digital personal customer account journey launched

Improved user experience c. 85% reduction in inbound calls Same day BIC / IBAN delivery Biometric ID functionality (Q1 2020)

First time buyer mortgage journey

Launch of digital mortgage application channel in Q1 2020 > 70% of documents in digital format reducing manual processing

Strategic imperative to improve UK returns 10 Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement Invest Improve Reposition Pivot to niche mortgages: higher margins and lower LTV; £225m new lending in 2019

Auto finance: increased new lending and distribution; supporting growth in market share

Maintaining commercial discipline on risk and pricing UK Post Office: partnership extended with enhanced alignment and benefits

Costs: reduced by 18%; cost

income ratio of 60% (2018: 66%)

reduced by 18%; cost income ratio of 60% (2018: 66%) Funding costs: inaugural wholesale funding transaction (£350m) completed

PBT: contributed 23% to Group underlying PBT UK credit cards: sale added 10bps to Group CET1 ratio

Current accounts: exit from PO current accounts

ATMs: exiting from unprofitable business in line with strategy

exiting from unprofitable business in line with strategy Non-core: continue to reduce legacy portfolios Outlook Growth: focused on profitable lending growth in our core businesses of mortgages, auto finance and consumer lending

focused on profitable lending growth in our core businesses of mortgages, auto finance and consumer lending Risk: commercial discipline and risk focus in context of ongoing Brexit uncertainty

commercial discipline and risk focus in context of ongoing Brexit uncertainty Margin: ongoing margin optimisation across lending and liabilities; however competitive market backdrop expected to persist

ongoing margin optimisation across lending and liabilities; however competitive market backdrop expected to persist Costs: continue to reduce costs to drive improved efficiency and returns

continue to reduce costs to drive improved efficiency and returns Returns: RoTE target of high single digits will be beyond 2021; strategic imperative to improve returns 11 €250m cost reduction 2017-2021; target lowered to €1.65bn €1.9bn €1.65bn €1,900m €1,852m €1,785m 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement Strong momentum with net cost reduction of €115m since 2017:

€215m (11%) gross cost saves driven by simplifying our organisation, sourcing strategically and ways of working Created capacity for €100m to absorb higher depreciation and targeted investment in our people and infrastructure

2021 cost target lowered by a further €50m; from c.€1.7bn to €1.65bn Delivering Enabling Simplifying our Sourcing Ways of Brilliant the Digital Organisation Strategically Working Customer Bank Experiences €142m of €62m of €11m of Building 2020 gross savings gross savings gross savings capability onwards €215m of gross savings since 2017 12 Responsible and Sustainable Business Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement • Signatory to the UN Principles for Responsible Banking • Enhanced board and management governance to drive our RSB agenda; supported by a framework of robust policies across key areas • Good progress on environmental and social aspects Supporting the low- carbon economy Launched €1bn Sustainable Finance Fund; including first Green Mortgage in Irish market

40% reduction in carbon emissions intensity since 2011; 100% of our Irish electricity procured from renewable sources

Integrating climate risk into our risk frameworks

Supporter of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures recommendations Enabling customers to thrive Financial Wellbeing strategy launched

+50k financial health checks completed; +100k children participated in financial education programme

New Vulnerable Customer Unit launched in Ireland

€2bn Brexit Fund to support businesses in Ireland Enabling colleagues Enabling communities to thrive to thrive • New People Strategy • Significant community launched investments • >€11m invested in learning • 4th year of National and development Enterprise Town Awards • Agile Ways of Working rolled with 117 entries from 80 out across Group towns and urban villages • Continued focus on inclusion • Continued support of the and diversity Arts; Bank of Ireland Cultural • Colleague Engagement and Heritage Centre at College Green Index of 60% (+10% since 2017) Behaving in a responsible and sustainable way is fundamental to achieving our purpose of enabling our customers, colleagues and communities to thrive Financial Targets 2021 Improved profitability Efficient business Robust capital position Sustainable dividends 13 Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement Investor Day Updated RoTE in excess of 10% RoTE of c.8.0% RoTE >10% over longer term Cost base of c.€1.7bn in 2021 Cost base of €1.65bn in 2021 Costs reduce every year 2018-2021 Costs reduce every year 2018-2021 Cost income ratio of c.50% over Cost income ratio of c.50% longer term CET1 ratio in excess of 13.0% CET1 ratio in excess of 13.5% Unchanged policy Increase prudently and progressively; over time will build towards a payout ratio of around 50% of sustainable earnings 15 Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement Group CFO Myles O'Grady 2019 Financial Highlights 16 Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement Underlying profit before tax of €758m

Net lending growth of €2.0bn

Wealth and Insurance income up 11%

Costs reduced by 4%

NPE ratio 4.4%; NPE reduction of €1.5bn

Organic capital generation of 170bps

CET1 capital ratio increased by 60bps to 13.8%

Dividend per share of 17.5c; 9% increase; 34% payout ratio Underlying profit before tax of €758m FY 2018 FY 2019 (€m) (€m) Net interest income 2,146 2,150 Other income 659 686 Total income 2,805 2,836 Operating expenses (1,852) (1,785) Levies and Regulatory charges (101) (117) Operating profit pre-impairment 852 934 Net Impairment gains / (charges) 42 (215) Share of associates / JVs 41 39 Underlying profit before tax 935 758 Non-core items (100) (113) Profit before tax 835 645 FY 2018 FY 2019 Net interest margin (NIM) 2.20% 2.14% Cost income ratio1 65% 63% Underlying earnings per share2 64.8c 52.4c 17 Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement Operating profit pre-impairment increased 10% from higher income and lower costs

pre-impairment increased 10% from higher income and lower costs Stable net interest income

Other income up 4%

4% reduction in operating expenses

Increased impairment charges reflect:

A more normalised level of impairments Losses on small number of large exposures in 2019

Non-core items include charges associated with:

items include charges associated with: Tracker Mortgage Examination (€67m, of which €12m in H2 2019) Restructuring costs

See slide 53 for calculation See slide 55 for calculation 18 Net interest income and NIM Net interest income1 / NIM movement €2,146m €2,150m (4bps) (3bps) 1bps 2.20% 2.14% FY 2018 UK (Cards exit Liquid asset Other FY 2019 / Competitive growth / MREL pressures) issuance Net interest margin drivers2 286bps 286bps 285bps 280bps Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement Net Interest Income Stable net interest income benefitting from loan book growth and pricing discipline NIM of 2.14% Strong commercial pricing discipline

Loan asset spread lower in H2 2019 primarily reflecting competitive pressure in the UK mortgage market

Impact of UK credit card sale

Growth in liquid assets

MREL issuance Outlook Exit NIM Q4 2019 of 2.10%

Full Year 2020 NIM to be c.2.05% primarily reflecting:

Impact of low rate environment on structural hedge Growth in liquid assets

• 2020 net interest income expected to be broadly in line with 2019 (11bps) (12bps) (17bps) (21bps) H1 2018 H2 2018 H1 2019 H2 2019 Loan asset spread3 Liquid asset spread3 1 Excludes IFRS income classifications which are included in NIM calculation Prior periods restated, see slide 43 for further detail Spread = Loan asset yield or Liquid asset (excl. NAMA bonds) yield less Group's average cost of funds 19 Structural hedge primary factor driving NIM guidance Interest income on structural hedge1 Average structural €23.3bn €26.4bn €33.3bn hedge volume €211m €176m €165m €136m €107m €95m €75m €69m €70m 2017 2018 2019 EUR n GBP EUR structural hedge 1.2% 1.0% 0.8% 0.6% 0.4% 0.2% 0.0% c.55bps (0.2%) (0.4%) (0.6%) 2016 2017 2018 2019 EUR structural hedge yield EUR 7yr swap rate Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement Overview Structural hedging is used to help mitigate volatility in earnings from interest rate movements

Income from structural hedging has supported interest income as market rates have declined

Average structural hedge volume in 2019 of €33.3bn (EUR 84%, GBP 16%):

c.80% of equity and credit balances hedged Weighted average life of hedges is c.3.5 years

c.15% of existing hedges are re-hedged annually

re-hedged annually Interest income of €165m from structural hedge in 2019; c.8% of Group's net interest income Outlook Income from structural hedge expected to reduce in coming years reflecting:

Higher yielding historic hedges being replaced on maturity with new hedges at prevailing market rates Assumption that current low level of market rates persists

Impact incorporated in net interest income and NIM 2020 guidance 1 Gross interest income from fixed leg of hedging swap Net lending growth of €2.0bn Group loan book movement €16.5bn (€14.5bn) €0.2bn (€1.0bn) €1.3bn Total €2.0bn €79.5bn €77.0bn Dec 18 New Redemptions Loan book / Disposals / FX / Other Dec 19 Loan book lending Acquisitions Securitisation Loan book Net lending increased to €2.0bn in 2019 €2.0bn €1.3bn (€0.9bn) 2017 2018 2019 1 On a constant currency basis 20 Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement Net lending growth of €2.0bn in 2019 Diversified mix of Group's loan portfolios continuing to benefit net lending growth

Net lending growth in 2019 driven by UK and international portfolios. Net loan book decrease in Retail Ireland (€0.3bn)

New lending €16.5bn increased by 3% in 2019 1 :

: Retail Ireland new lending €5.8bn, +1% vs. 2018 Retail UK new lending €6.7bn, +15% vs. 2018 Corporate new lending €4.0bn, 10% lower vs. 2018

Redemptions in line with 2018 1

ROI mortgage NPE disposals and securitisation providing positive benefit to NPE ratio and CET1 capital Outlook Net lending growth of c.€2.0bn in 2020

Growth supported by strong economic fundamentals in core markets

Maintaining commercial discipline on risk and pricing Sustainable business income FY 2018 FY 2019 (€m) (€m) Wealth and Insurance 250 277 Retail Ireland 267 254 Retail UK (34) (18) Corporate and Treasury 145 154 Group Centre and other 2 (1) Business Income 630 666 Retail UK Cards and ATMs1 42 - Additional Gains 9 5 IFRS income classifications2 34 17 Valuation and other items (56) (2) Other Income 659 686 21 Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement 6% growth in business income 11% increase in Wealth and Insurance:

New business sales (APE) increased by 11% 2% growth in Life market share to 22% Penetration of bank customer base increased from 26% to 32%

Retail Ireland income slightly lower from lower cash handling fees and customer efficiency initiatives

Retail UK benefiting from improved commission mix Valuation and other items Unit-linked assets valuation driven by movements in the value of equity markets - 2019: €30m, 2018: (€27m)

assets valuation driven by movements in the value of equity markets - 2019: €30m, 2018: (€27m) Financial instrument valuation adjustments - 2019: (€37m),

2018: (€9m)

2018: (€9m) Impact of interest rate movements in Wealth and Insurance - 2019: €5m, 2018: (€20m) Classified as non-core in 2019 IFRS income classifications include c.€13m of interest income in 2019 on 'Life loan mortgage products' which on transition to IFRS 9 were mandatorily classified as FVTPL, with all income on such loans reported in 'net other income'. IFRS income classifications are fully offset in net interest income Strong cost discipline - net reduction €67m (4%) 22 Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement Cost Movement 2017-2019 €1,900m €1,852m €1,785m €104m €113m (€108m) €41m €108m €1,796m €1,739m €1,677m 2017 2018 Cost reduction Inflation / Investment 2019 Transformation Investment Charge n Operating Expenses Transformation Investment: €1.4bn (2016-2021) Average of €275m p.a. €306m €263m €195m €105m 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Operating expenses1 Gross cost savings of €108m (6%):

Process efficiencies, organisational design and sourcing strategically Portfolio disposals including UK cards

4% net reduction after absorbing wage inflation and higher depreciation

Staff costs and average FTE down 2%

Cost income ratio reduced by 2% to 63% Transformation Investment of €263m split across the income statement (41%), balance sheet (38%) and non-core items (21%) Outlook 2020 costs to be lower than 2019

2021 cost target lowered by €50m to €1.65bn

Total transformation investment of €1.4bn 2016 - 2021 unchanged 1 See slide 44 for further detail NPE ratio 4.4%; reduction of 190bps 23 Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement Non-performing exposures (NPEs) movements 8.3% 6.3% 4.4% €6.5bn (€0.9bn) (€0.6bn) €5.0bn €3.5bn Dec 17 Dec 18 Organic resolution Disposals / Dec 19 Securitisation NPE ratio NPEs by portfolio Dec 19 Mortgages Coverage Ratio €2.3bn 25% (ROI) €1.5bn Non-property SME €1.2bn 55% and Corporate €0.9bn Property and €0.9bn 39% Construction €0.6bn Mortgages (UK) €0.5bn 13% €0.5bn Consumer €0.1bn (ROI & UK) €0.1bn Non-performing exposures €1.5bn reduction during 2019

Group working closely with customers to agree sustainable solutions; organic NPE resolution reduced NPEs by €0.9bn

ROI BTL mortgage securitisation (c.€0.4bn) and portfolio sale (c.€0.2bn) executed in 2019; c.30bps benefit to Group CET1 ratio

ROI mortgage NPE coverage ratio increased by 4% to 25% during 2019

Group NPE coverage ratio increased to 37% (2018: 35%) Outlook Expect further progress in 2020

Pace of reduction during 2020 will be influenced by a range of factors, including implementation of new Definition of Default regulatory framework in H1 2020

Potential NPE transactions in 2020 will focus on ROI mortgages n Dec 18 n Dec 19 Asset Quality Net impairment (charges) / gains (2bps) 5bps (26bps) €36m (€15m) (€210m) 2017 2018 2019 Net impairment (charges) / gains Net impairment (charges) / gains in bps Net impairment (charges) / gains by portfolio Non-property SME (€76m) and Corporate €14m Mortgages (ROI) (€60m) €60m Property and (€24m) €12m Construction Consumer (€58m) (€37m) (ROI & UK) €8m Mortgages (UK) (€13m) n 2018 n 2019 24 Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement Asset Quality Net impairment charges in 2019 of €210m / 26bps (H1 2019: 21bps, H2 2019: 32bps)

Increase in 2019 vs. 2018 reflects:

A more normalised level of impairments in line with guidance Higher charges in H2 2019 driven by losses on a small number of large exposures Increased coverage on ROI mortgage NPEs in advance of NPE calendar coverage requirements Growth in UK consumer lending; and Model updates in line with the macroeconomic outlook

Outlook Absent a deterioration in the economic environment or outlook, expect net impairment charge to be at the upper end of a range of 20-30bps p.a. during 2020-2021 Capital and liquidity available to support growth 25 Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement Dec 2018 Dec 2019 (€bn) (€bn) Customer loans 77 79 Liquid assets 25 27 Other assets 22 26 Total assets 124 132 Customer deposits 79 84 Wholesale funding 11 11 Shareholders' equity 9 10 Other liabilities 25 27 Total liabilities 124 132 TNAV per share €7.87 €8.21 Closing EUR / GBP FX rates 0.89 0.85 Dec 2018 Dec 2019 Liquidity Coverage Ratio 136% 138% Net Stable Funding Ratio 130% 131% Loan to Deposit Ratio 97% 95% Liquidity Strong funding and liquidity from increased customer deposits and MREL issuance Customer deposits: €84.0bn Growth of €5.0bn primarily reflecting strong economic activity in Ireland Wholesale funding: €11.0bn Senior and subordinated debt issuance of €1.55bn during 2019 to meet MREL regulatory requirements

MREL requirement of 27.1% of RWA to be met by 1 Jan 2021:

MREL ratio of 23.8% based on RWA at Dec 2019 MREL eligible senior debt issuance of c.€1bn - €2bn p.a. anticipated

Leverage Ratio Fully Loaded Leverage Ratio: 6.5%

Regulatory Leverage Ratio: 7.1% Tangible Net Asset Value 4% growth in TNAV to €8.21 in 2019 Strong capital generation and robust capital position 26 Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement Fully loaded CET1 ratio Increased by 60bps Capital Management 170bps 40bps (50bps) (50bps) RWAs (40bps) RWAs (10bps) €49.9bn €48.2bn 13.8% 13.2% Capital Generation Organic capital generation of 170bps in 2019

Capital initiatives of 40bps in 2019:

Securitisation ROI BTL mortgage NPEs (c.30bps) Sale of UK credit card portfolio (c.10bps)

Continuing to pursue opportunities to unlock capital in balance sheet Jan 19 CET1 Organic Capital Loan Transformation Dividend Other Dec 19 (post IFRS 16 capital initiatives Growth / RWA2 investment (inc. pension) impact 20bps) generation1 Robust Capital Position • Fully loaded CET1 ratio of 13.8% • Regulatory CET1 ratio of 15.0% Growth in • Net lending growth of €2.0bn (c.50bps) in 2019 • CET1 of c.30-35bps p.a. to support further net loan book lending growth in 2020 and 2021 • Investment of €263m (c.50bps) in 2019 Transformation • Average investment of 50-60bps p.a. to 2021 • Investment to continue beyond 2021 at a lower level of capital investment • Regulatory Total Capital ratio of 18.6% Outlook 2020 CET1 capital ratio to benefit from organic generation and capital initiatives Regulatory capital Dividend / distributions Net impact of evolving regulatory framework including EBA and ECB guidelines expected to consume up to 80bps of CET1 by end 2021, with the majority expected in H1 2020

Unchanged dividend policy

Dividend increased by 9% to 17.5c per share, €189m / 40bps (2018: 16c / €173m / 40bps) Organic capital generation primarily consists of attributable profit and movements in regulatory deductions Loan Growth / RWA primarily consists of RWA movements from net loan growth and changes in asset quality and book mix 27 Capital guidance increasing to >13.5% Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement Regulatory Capital Requirements Capital guidance increasing from >13% to >13.5% on regulatory basis and on fully loaded basis by end of O-SIIphase-in (July 2021)

O-SIIphase-in (July 2021) Increase reflects recent announcement by the Bank of England of 1% increase in the UK countercyclical buffer, increasing Group capital requirements by c.0.30% from Dec 2020 Pro forma CET1 Regulatory Capital Requirements Range 2019 2020 2021 Pillar 1 - CET1 4.50% 4.50% 4.50% 4.50% Pillar 2 Requirement (P2R) 1% - 2.25%1 2.25% 2.25% 2.25% Capital Conservation Buffer (CCB) 2.50% 2.50% 2.50% 2.50% Countercyclical buffer (CCyB)2 0% - 2.50% 0.90% 1.20% 1.20% - Ireland (c.60% of RWA) 0.60% 0.60% 0.60% - UK (c.30% of RWA) 0.30% 0.60% 0.60% - US and other (c.10% of RWA) - - - O-SII Buffer 0% - 2.00% 0.50% 1.00% 1.50% Systemic Risk Buffer - Ireland 0% - 3.00% - TBC TBC Pro forma Minimum CET1 Regulatory Requirements 10.65% 11.45% 11.95% Pillar 2 Guidance (P2G) Not disclosed in line with regulatory preference Outlook There are offsetting regulatory capital developments that may emerge in 2020 and 2021. These include:

Introduction of Systemic Risk Buffer (SyRB) in Ireland - the timing, sizing and application of the SyRB are not yet known The ECB may also permit banks to meet some of P2R from non-CET1 own funds, potentially reducing CET1 capital requirement

This is the expected range for P2R, which is subject to annual review CCyB could be set in excess of 2.50% in exceptional circumstances. A change in the CCyB could also be implemented in less than 12 months in exceptional circumstances 2020 outlook Growth Net lending growth of c.€2bn while maintaining commercial discipline on risk and pricing

NIM expected to be c.2.05%

expected to be c.2.05% 2020 net interest income is expected to be broadly in line with 2019

net interest income Continued growth in Wealth and Insurance business Efficiency Costs in 2020 to be lower than 2019

in 2020 to be lower than 2019 Further progress in NPEs

progress in NPEs Net impairment charge to be at the upper end of a range of 20bps - 30bps p.a. during 2020-2021 28 Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement Returns Capital benefitting from organic generation and capital initiatives

Dividend to increase prudently and progressively; over time will build towards a payout ratio of around 50% of sustainable earnings

to increase prudently and progressively; over time will build towards a payout ratio of around 50% of sustainable earnings Progress towards 2021 RoTE target of c.8.0% Incremental progress on sustainable returns 29 Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement Return on Tangible Equity (RoTE) 2019-2021 • Lower costs • Low interest rate environment • Growth in Wealth and Insurance • MREL issuance • Loan growth • Rebase to 13.5% CET1 target (c.1.2%) c.2.5% c.8.0% 6.8%1 2019 RoTE increase RoTE decrease 2021 Target 1 See slide 54 for calculation Financial Targets 30 Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement 2019 Progress Updated 2021 Targets Improved profitability Efficient business Robust capital position Sustainable dividends 1 See slide 54 for calculation RoTE of 6.8%1 €67m / 4% reduction in costs vs. 2018 Fully loaded CET1 ratio 13.8% Dividend increased to 17.5c per share RoTE c.8.0% in 2021 RoTE >10% over longer term Cost base of €1.65bn in 2021 Costs reduce every year 2018 - 2021 Cost income ratio of c.50% over longer term CET1 ratio in excess of 13.5% Unchanged policy: Increase prudently and progressively; over time will build towards a payout ratio of around 50% of sustainable earnings 32 Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement Appendix 33 Appendix Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement • BOI Overview Slide No. - Ireland 34 - UK / International 35 - Profile of customer loans 36 - Gross new lending volumes 37 • Debt Securities at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI) 38 • ROI mortgage loan book 39 • UK mortgage loan book 40 Income Statement - Divisional performance 41 - Interest Rate Sensitivity 42 - Net interest income analysis 43 - Operating Expenses 44 - Non-core Items 45 Asset Quality - Non-performing exposures by portfolio 46 - ROI mortgages 47 - UK Customer Loans 48 • Ordinary shareholders' equity and TNAV 49 Capital - CET1 ratios 50 - Capital Guidance and Distribution Policy 51 - Risk weighted assets 52 • Cost income ratio: Dec 2019 53 • Return on tangible equity (RoTE) 54 • Underlying earnings per share: Dec 2019 55 • Defined Benefit Pension Schemes 56 • Forward-Looking statement 57 • Contact details 58 BOI Overview: Ireland Ireland's leading retail and commercial bank Retail Ireland ConsumerBusinessWealth 34 Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement Corporate Ireland Unique customer • 1.7m active consumer customers franchise • c.200k SME customers • >500k Wealth and Insurance customers Corporate Banking Ireland • #1 Corporate Bank in Ireland • #1 Bank for FDI into Ireland • Country-wide Property Finance • Actively supporting new home & office development • Disciplined approach to risk Driving local community, enterprise and business development activity Extensive engagement via digital channels 264 branches, with €20m invested in upgrades in 2019

with €20m invested in upgrades in 2019 Over the past three years we have invested over €30m and have upgraded c.200 branches

Community and enterprise programme activity in 2019, supporting local growth and development, includes:

National Enterprise Town Awards Enterprise events, including Brexit related events attended by over 3,000 customers c.1,000 local customer events hosted in 12 workbenches nationwide

77% digitally active current account base

Over three quarters of interactions are via mobile device coverage via regional hubs • Banking relationship with 60% of Ireland's top companies • >500 corporate customers: average 5 products held per customer management • 70 Specialist staff; >175 customers • Leading lender to investment & construction sectors Markets & Treasury Leading treasury service provider

treasury service provider Track record of innovation 35 BOI Overview: UK / International Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement UK and International businesses provide diversification and further opportunities for growth Partnerships Over 40 years in Great Britain

>11.5k branches through Post Office partnership

#1 travel money business in the UK (FRES)

Access to 3.2m AA members Retail UK Northern Ireland Niche Businesses • Full service retail • Motor asset finance and commercial and motor lease bank finance business • A distribution • Proven track network of 28 record of strong branches, growth and including six disciplined risk business centres appetite • Over 190 years • £2.3bn loan since first branch book with >200k opened customers Corporate UK / International Corporate Acquisition Banking UK Finance • Sector focused • Mid market US / business in UK with European Acquisition 5 specialist industry Finance business; sectors, industrials strong 20 year+ & manufacturing, record technology, • Longstanding and consumer & embedded sponsor hospitality, media and relationships business services • Senior Debt focus • Based in London and • Disciplined risk Manchester appetite • c.100 Customers • Active lead arranger • Scalable platform / underwriter with highly disciplined • 6 international offices approach and • >200 customers, attractive growth c.75% business from opportunity repeat sponsors 36 BOI Overview Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement 1 Profile of customer loans at Dec 19 (Gross) Composition (Dec 19) ROI UK RoW Total Total (€bn) (€bn) (€bn) (€bn) (%) Mortgages 23.1 23.2 0.0 46.3 58% Non-property SME and corporate 10.8 5.22 4.4 20.4 25% SME 7.2 1.8 0.0 9.0 11% Corporate 3.6 3.4 4.4 11.4 14% Property and construction 5.3 2.0 0.8 8.1 10% Investment property 4.7 1.8 0.8 7.3 9% Land and development 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.8 1% Consumer 2.2 3.5 0.0 5.7 7% Customer loans (gross) 41.4 33.9 5.2 80.5 100% Geographic (%) 51% 42% 7% 100% Based on geographic location of customer Includes GB business and corporate loan books, which BOI is required to run down under its EU approved Restructuring Plan (Dec 2019: £0.3bn; Dec 2018: £0.4bn) 37 BOI Overview: Gross new lending volumes Retail Ireland Retail UK €5.7bn €5.8bn £5.9bn £5.2bn Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement Corporate Banking €2.3bn €2.3bn £3.6bn £3.3bn €0.6bn €0.5bn €2.9bn€2.9bn £2.1bn £1.6bn €4.4bn €1.1bn €1.1bn €1.2bn €4.0bn €1.3bn €0.7bn €1.3bn £0.2bn£0.2bn €0.9bn€0.7bn 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 n Mortgages n Consumer n Business Banking n Property n Corporate Ireland n Acquisition Finance n Corporate UK 38 Debt Securities at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI) Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement ROI UK France Other Dec 19 Dec 18 (€bn) (€bn) (€bn) (€bn) (€bn) (€bn) Sovereign bonds 2.3 - 0.7 2.8 5.8 6.0 Senior debt - - 0.3 1.2 1.5 2.2 Covered bonds 0.2 0.2 0.8 2.2 3.4 3.7 Subordinated debt - - 0.1 - 0.1 0.1 Total 2.5 0.2 1.9 6.2 10.8 12.0 FVOCI Reserve 0.2 0.2 0.2 Portfolio The Group held €10.8bn of FVOCI debt securities at Dec 2019. Weighted average instrument level credit rating of the FVOCI portfolio is A+

Other exposures include supranational entities (€1.0bn), Spain (€1.3bn), Belgium (€0.8bn), Sweden (€0.8bn) and Other (€2.3bn - all exposures less than €0.5bn) NAMA • The Group holds NAMA subordinated bonds - €70m nominal value, valued at 100% at Dec 19 (Dec 18: 104%) ROI Mortgages: €23.0bn New Lending volumes and Market Share 27% 27% 24% €2.0bn €2.3bn €2.3bn 2017 2018 2019 n New Lending Volumes1 Market Share Pricing strategy Fixed rate led mortgage pricing strategy which provides value, certainty and stability to our customers and to the Group

Fixed rate products accounted for c.93% of our new lending in 2019, up from c.30% in 2014 Distribution strategy - expansion into broker channel Successful acceleration of on-boarding of new brokers during 2019 following re-entry into broker market in Q4 2018 (brokers accounted for 27% of the market in 2019) Wider proposition 7 in 10 ROI customers who take out a new mortgage take out a life assurance policy through BOI Group

3 in 10 ROI customers who take out a new mortgage take out a general insurance policy through BOI Group with insurance partners Excluding portfolio acquisitions (2017 - €0.1bn; 2018 - Nil; 2019 - Nil) Average customer pay rate of 110bps less Group average cost of funds of 46bps 39 Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement ROI Mortgages (gross) €24.1bn €23.7bn €23.0bn €7.3bn €9.5bn €11.1bn €5.8bn €4.4bn €3.2bn €10.9bn €9.8bn €8.7bn Dec 17 Dec 18 Dec 19 n Tracker n Variable Rates n Fixed Rates LTV profile Average LTV of 59% on mortgage stock at Dec 19 (Dec 18: 61%)

Average LTV of 74% on new mortgages in 2019 (2018: 71%) Tracker mortgages €8.3bn or 95% of trackers at Dec 19 are on a capital and interest repayment basis

81% of trackers are Owner Occupier mortgages; 19% of trackers are Buy to Let mortgages

Loan asset spread on ECB tracker mortgages was c.64bps 2 in 2019 NPE disposal / securitisation ROI mortgages reduction in 2019 primarily driven by NPE disposal and securitisation transactions (€0.6bn)

Potential NPE transactions in 2020 will focus on ROI mortgages UK Mortgages: £19.8bn / €23.2bn 40 Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement UK Mortgages (gross) UK Mortgages (gross) £20.0bn £19.4bn £19.8bn £9.6bn £10.4bn£11.9bn £3.3bn £2.7bn £2.3bn £7.1bn £6.3bn £5.6bn Dec 17 Dec 18 Dec 19 n Tracker n Variable Rates n Fixed Rates LTV profile Average LTV of 63% on stock at Dec 19 (Dec 18: 62%)

Average LTV of 73% on new UK mortgages in 2019 (2018: 72%) £20.0bn £19.4bn £19.8bn £2.0bn £1.7bn £1.6bn £7.5bn £7.5bn £7.4bn £10.6bn £10.2bn £10.8bn Dec 17 Dec 18 Dec 19 n Standard n Buy to let n Self certified Income Statement Divisional performance 41 Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement Operating Profit Underlying profit / (loss) before Additional gains, Underlying profit / (loss) tax and additional gains, valuation valuation and 12 months ended Dec 19 pre-impairment before tax and other items other items1 (€m) (€m) (€m) (€m) Retail Ireland 513 469 (1) 468 Wealth and Insurance 169 134 35 169 Retail UK - € 219 168 3 171 Retail UK - £ 193 149 3 152 Corporate and Treasury 537 481 (26) 455 Group Centre & other (396) (389) (8) (397) Transformation Investment charge (108) (108) - (108) Group 934 755 3 758 Operating Profit Underlying profit / (loss) before Additional gains, Underlying profit / (loss) tax and additional gains, valuation valuation and 12 months ended Dec 18 pre-impairment before tax and other items other items1 (€m) (€m) (€m) (€m) Retail Ireland 488 665 (16) 649 Wealth and Insurance 67 114 (47) 67 Retail UK - € 219 170 12 182 Retail UK - £ 194 150 11 161 Corporate and Treasury 527 465 21 486 Group Centre & other (336) (319) (17) (336) Transformation Investment charge (113) (113) - (113) Group 852 982 (47) 935 1 Excludes IFRS income classifications which is fully offset in net interest income Interest Rate Sensitivity 42 Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement The table below shows the estimated sensitivity of the Group's income (before tax) to an instantaneous and sustained 1% parallel movement in interest rates Estimated sensitivity on Group income (1 year horizon) Dec 18 Dec 19 (€m) (€m) 100bps higher c.180 c.210 100bps lower (c.210) (c.250) The estimates are based on management assumptions primarily related to: the re-pricing of customer transactions;

re-pricing of customer transactions; the relationship between key official interest rates set by Monetary Authorities and market determined interest rates; and

the assumption of a static balance sheet by size and composition In addition, changes in market interest rates could impact a range of other items including the valuation of the Group's IAS19 defined benefit pension schemes 43 Income Statement Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement Net interest income analysis1 H1 2018 H2 2018 H1 2019 H2 2019 Average Gross Gross Average Gross Gross Average Gross Gross Average Gross Gross Volumes Interest Rate Volumes Interest Rate Volumes Interest Rate Volumes Interest Rate (€bn) (€m) (%) (€bn) (€m) (%) (€bn) (€m) (%) (€bn) (€m) (%) Ireland Loans2 34.6 594 3.46% 34.4 595 3.43% 34.2 582 3.43% 33.7 583 3.43% UK Loans 28.1 383 2.75% 27.6 391 2.82% 27.5 377 2.76% 28.0 375 2.66% C&T 13.6 267 3.97% 14.6 294 3.98% 15.8 314 3.99% 16.8 330 3.90% Total Loans and Advances to Customers 76.3 1,244 3.29% 76.6 1,280 3.31% 77.5 1,273 3.31% 78.5 1,288 3.26% Liquid Assets 22.1 35 0.32% 22.7 38 0.33% 22.9 33 0.29% 23.9 30 0.25% NAMA Sub Debt 0.2 4 3.50% 0.1 2 5.24% 0.1 2 5.40% 0.1 2 5.26% Total Liquid Assets 22.3 39 0.35% 22.8 40 0.35% 23.0 35 0.31% 24.0 32 0.27% Total Interest Earning Assets 98.6 1,283 2.62% 99.4 1,320 2.63% 100.5 1,308 2.62% 102.5 1,320 2.56% Ireland Deposits 20.5 (8) (0.08%) 20.7 (8) (0.08%) 20.7 (7) (0.07%) 21.0 (5) (0.05%) Credit Balances3 30.5 2 0.01% 32.8 3 0.02% 34.5 3 0.02% 36.6 6 0.03% UK Deposits 18.9 (81) (0.86%) 18.6 (88) (0.94%) 18.3 (91) (1.00%) 18.6 (103) (1.09%) C&T Deposits 4.7 (9) (0.39%) 4.9 (9) (0.37%) 5.1 (9) (0.35%) 5.0 (9) (0.34%) Total Deposits 74.6 (96) (0.26%) 77.0 (102) (0.26%) 78.6 (104) (0.27%) 81.2 (111) (0.27%) Wholesale Funding4 12.3 (45) (0.73%) 11.0 (52) (0.94%) 10.3 (54) (1.06%) 9.9 (62) (1.24%) Subordinated Liabilities 2.1 (49) (4.77%) 2.1 (51) (4.86%) 2.0 (49) (4.85%) 1.5 (41) (5.44%) Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 89.0 (190) (0.43%) 90.1 (205) (0.45%) 90.9 (207) (0.46%) 92.6 (214) (0.46%) Other5 2 (30) (22) (18) Net Interest Margin as reported 98.6 1,095 2.23% 99.4 1,085 2.17% 100.5 1,079 2.16% 102.5 1,088 2.11% Average ECB Base rate 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Average 3 month Euribor (0.33%) (0.32%) (0.31%) (0.40%) Average BOE Base rate 0.50% 0.70% 0.75% 0.75% Average 3 month LIBOR 0.62% 0.82% 0.84% 0.78% Previously, income and expense from derivatives in designated cash flow hedge and fair value hedge relationships was allocated to 'Loans and Advances' in proportion to average volumes, and IFRS income classification (derivatives) was unallocated. This approach has been refined, and the allocation is now made (including prior year periods) based on derivative currency and hedging purpose to better represent the performance of each portfolio Includes average interest earning assets of c.€0.3bn in 2019 carried at FVTPL with associated FY19 interest income of c.€13m Credit balances in H2 2019: ROI €28.6bn, UK €3.6bn, C&T €4.4bn 4 Includes impact of credit risk transfer transactions executed in Dec 2016, Nov 2017 and Dec 2019 5 Includes IFRS 16 lease expense, interest on certain FVPTL items and adjustments that are of a non-recurring nature such as customer termination fees and EIR adjustments 44 Operating expenses Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement FY 2018 FY 2019 (€m) (€m) Total staff costs 868 844 - Staff costs 721 710 - Pension costs 147 134 Other costs1 659 544 Depreciation1 212 289 Operating Expenses 1,739 1,677 Transformation Investment charge 113 108 Operating Expenses (before levies and regulatory charges) 1,852 1,785 Levies and Regulatory charges 101 117 Total Operating Expenses 1,953 1,902 Average staff numbers 10,595 10,424 Cost-income ratio2 65% 63% The adoption of IFRS 16 resulted in a decrease in other costs of €72m and an increase in depreciation of €72m See slide 53 for calculation Non-core items 45 Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement FY 2018 FY 2019 (€m) (€m) Customer redress programme - (74) - Tracker Mortgage Examination - (67) - Other programme - (7) Cost of restructuring programme1 (111) (59) (Loss) / gain on disposal / liquidation of business activities 5 (25) Gain on disposal of Property 7 - Investment return on treasury stock held for policyholders 6 (2) UK business divestments, net of disposal costs2 - 12 Gross-up for policyholder tax in the Wealth and Insurance business (7) 35 Total non-core items (100) (113) Restructuring costs of €59m in 2019 primarily relate to a reduction in employee numbers (€34m), programme management costs (€17m), costs related to the implementation of the Group's property strategy (€4m), and other restructuring costs (€4m) Relates to UK Credit Cards, Post Office ATMs and Post Office Current Accounts Non-performing exposures by portfolio 46 Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement Composition (Dec 19) Advances Non-performing Non-performing Impairment Impairment loss exposures exposures as % loss allowance allowance as % of (€bn) (€bn) of advances (€bn) non-performing exposures Residential Mortgages 46.3 1.9 4.2% 0.4 22% -­ Republic of Ireland 23.1 1.5 6.3% 0.3 25% - UK 23.2 0.5 2.1% 0.1 13% Non-property SME and Corporate 20.4 0.9 4.3% 0.5 55% - Republic of Ireland SME 7.3 0.6 7.5% 0.3 54% - UK SME 1.7 0.1 6.3% 0.0 46% - Corporate 11.4 0.2 2.0% 0.2 60% Property and construction 8.1 0.6 7.3% 0.2 39% - Investment property 7.2 0.6 7.7% 0.2 37% - Land and development 0.9 0.0 3.8% 0.0 64% Consumer 5.7 0.1 1.7% 0.2 159% Total loans and advances to customers 80.5 3.5 4.4% 1.3 37% Composition (Dec 18) Advances Non-performing Non-performing Impairment Impairment loss exposures exposures as % loss allowance allowance as % of (€bn) (€bn) of advances (€bn) non-performing exposures Residential Mortgages 45.4 2.8 6.0% 0.5 20% -­ Republic of Ireland 23.7 2.3 9.5% 0.4 21% - UK 21.7 0.5 2.3% 0.1 15% Non-property SME and Corporate 19.5 1.2 6.2% 0.6 52% - Republic of Ireland SME 7.6 0.8 11.2% 0.4 49% - UK SME 1.6 0.1 6.1% 0.1 53% - Corporate 10.3 0.3 2.6% 0.1 60% Property and construction 8.3 0.9 11.0% 0.4 45% - Investment property 7.7 0.8 10.7% 0.4 44% - Land and development 0.6 0.1 14.0% 0.0 54% Consumer 5.2 0.1 2.1% 0.2 140% Total loans and advances to customers 78.4 5.0 6.3% 1.7 35% ROI Mortgages Continued proactive arrears management >90 days arrears1 Industry Average Industry 16.5% Average 6.9% 3.6% 1.9% Owner Occupier Owner Occupier Buy to let Buy to let >720 days arrears1 Industry Average Industry 12.3% Average 4.5% 1.9% 1.0% Owner Occupier Owner Occupier Buy to let Buy to let 47 Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement >90 days arrears Bank of Ireland is significantly below the industry average for both Owner Occupier (28% of industry average) and Buy to Let (22% of industry average) >720 days arrears Bank of Ireland is significantly below the industry average for both Owner Occupier (22% of industry average) and Buy to Let (15% of industry average) 1 As at September 2019, based on number of accounts, industry average excluding BOI 48 UK Customer Loans £28.9bn (€33.9bn) UK Mortgages - £19.8bn n South East n Wales £2.0bn £0.8bn n Scotland n Greater London £1.2bn £3.4bn n Northern Ireland n Rest of England £1.0bn £9.2bn n Outer Metropolitan £2.2bn Other UK Customer Loans - £9.1bn £0.1bn £0.1bn £0.2bn £2.8bn £3.0bn £1.4bn £1.3bn £0.2bn SME Corporate Investment Land & Consumer Property Development n Performing loans n Non-performing exposures Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement UK Mortgages Analysis - £19.8bn Total UK mortgages of £19.8bn; (NPEs: 2.1%):

Average LTV of 63% on existing stock at Dec 2019 (Dec 18: 62%) Average LTV of 73% on new UK mortgages in 2019 (2018: 72%)

69% of the current mortgage portfolio originated since January 2010 are standard owner occupier mortgages

BTL book is well seasoned with 65% of these mortgages originated prior to January 2010

Average balance of Greater London mortgages is c.£193k, with 91% of Greater London mortgages having an indexed LTV <70% Other UK Customer Loans Analysis - £9.1bn Non-performing exposures of £0.4bn with strong coverage ratios

exposures of £0.4bn with strong coverage ratios Performing loans of £8.7bn:

SME: broad sectoral diversification with low concentration risk Corporate: specialist lending teams in Acquisition Finance and Corporate lending through a focused sector strategy Investment Property: primarily retail, office and residential sectors Consumer (£3.0bn): Northridge (£1.9bn): Asset backed motor finance business; net loan book increase of £0.5bn in 2019; mid-market targeting prime business only; below industry arrears and loan losses Personal loan volumes (£1.1bn): net loan book increase of £0.4bn in 2019; improved credit risk process has driven increase in customer applications and drawdowns

49 Ordinary shareholders' equity and TNAV Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement Movement in ordinary shareholders' equity 2018 2019 (€m) (€m) Ordinary shareholders' equity at beginning of period 8,859 9,243 Movements: Profit attributable to shareholders 620 448 Impact of adopting IFRS 9 (31) - Dividend paid to ordinary shareholders (124) (173) Re-measurement of the net defined benefit pension liability 129 39 Debt instruments at FVOCI reserve movements 133 26 Available for sale (AFS) reserve movements (341) - Cash flow hedge reserve movement (51) (5) Foreign exchange movements 10 132 Other movements 39 (85) Ordinary shareholders' equity at end of period 9,243 9,625 Tangible net asset value Dec 181 Dec 19 (€m) (€m) Ordinary shareholders' equity at the end of period 9,243 9,625 Adjustments: Intangible assets and goodwill (802) (838) Own stock held for benefit of life assurance policyholders 25 30 Tangible net asset value (TNAV) 8,466 8,817 Number of ordinary shares in issue at the end of the period excluding treasury shares 1,076 1,074 TNAV per share (€) €7.87 €8.21 Dividend per share (€) paid during period €0.115 €0.160 1 Dec 2018 numbers have been restated to exclude treasury shares held for the benefit of life assurance policyholders 50 Capital - fully loaded CET1 ratio improved by 60bps Capital ratios - Dec 2019 Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement Regulatory ratio Fully loaded ratio (€bn) (€bn) Total equity 10.5 10.5 Less Additional Tier 1 (0.8) (0.8) Deferred tax (0.5) (1.0) Intangible assets and goodwill (0.8) (0.8) Foreseeable dividend1 (0.2) (0.2) Expected loss deduction (0.4) (0.4) Other items2 (0.3) (0.4) Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 7.5 6.9 Credit RWA 40.5 40.4 Operational RWA 4.4 4.4 Market, Counterparty Credit Risk and Securitisations 1.6 1.6 Other Assets / 10%/15% threshold deduction 3.6 3.5 Total RWA 50.1 49.9 Common Equity Tier 1 ratio 15.0% 13.8% Total Capital Ratio 18.6% 17.4% Leverage ratio 7.1% 6.5% Phasing impacts on Regulatory ratio Deferred tax assets - certain DTAs 3 are deducted at a rate of 50% for 2019, increasing annually at a rate of 10% thereafter until 2024

are deducted at a rate of 50% for 2019, increasing annually at a rate of 10% thereafter until 2024 IFRS 9 - the Group has elected to apply the transitional arrangement which, on a Regulatory CET1 basis, resulted in minimal impact from initial adoption and will partially mitigate future impacts in the period to 2022. The transitional arrangement allows a 85% add-back in 2019 4 , decreasing to 70%, 50% and 25% in subsequent years 1 Dividend deduction of €189m 2 Other items - the principal items being the cash flow hedge reserve, securitisation deduction and 10%/15% threshold deduction Deferred tax assets due to temporary differences are included in other RWA with a 250% risk weighting applied The IFRS 9 addback to the Regulatory CET1 was c.15bps at 31 Dec 2019, reduced from c.18bps at 31 Dec 2018 Capital Guidance and Distribution Policy 51 Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement • The Group expects to maintain a CET1 ratio in excess of 13.5% on a regulatory basis and on a fully Capital loaded basis by the end of the O-SIIphase-in period1 Guidance • This includes meeting applicable regulatory capital requirements plus an appropriate management buffer2 • The Group expects that dividends will increase on a prudent and progressive basis and, over time, will build towards a payout ratio of around 50% of sustainable earnings • Dividend level and rate of progression will reflect, amongst other things: Distribution - Strength of the Group's capital and capital generation Policy - Board's assessment of growth and investment opportunities available - Any capital the Group retains to cover uncertainties; and - Any impact from the evolving regulatory and accounting environments • Other means of capital distribution will be considered to the extent the Group has excess capital Dividend • Proposed dividend of 17.5c per share / €189m in respect of 2019, increased from 16c per share / Accrual €173m in 2018 1 The Other Systemically Important Institution (O-SII) buffer was introduced at 0.5% in July 2019, increasing to 1.0% in July 2020 and 1.5% in July 2021 2 The Central Bank of Ireland has requested the power to introduce a Systemic Risk Buffer (SyRB) in Ireland, which could increase capital demand. The size, timing and application of any potential SyRB are currently unknown Risk Weighted Assets (RWAs) / Leverage Ratio 52 Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement Customer lending average credit risk weights - Dec 20191, 2 (Based on regulatory exposure class) EAD3 RWA Avg. Risk (€bn) (€bn) Weight ROI Mortgages 23.7 7.1 30% UK Mortgages 23.3 4.4 19% SME 17.0 13.2 78% Corporate 11.7 11.0 94% Other Retail 6.3 4.4 70% Customer lending credit risk 82.0 40.1 49% IRB approach accounts for:

69% of credit EAD (Dec 18: 70%) 73% of credit RWA (Dec 18: 74%)

Regulatory RWA has increased from €47.8bn at Dec 2018 to €50.1bn at Dec 2019. The increase is primarily due to net loan book growth and changes in asset quality and book mix, FX movements and the implementation of IFRS 16 offset by the impact of the disposal of NPEs and the sale of UK credit cards Leverage Ratio Fully Loaded Leverage Ratio: 6.5%

Regulatory Leverage Ratio: 7.1% EBA Transparency Exercise 2019 Country by Country Average IRB risk weights Residential Mortgages - Jun 2019 Sweden 4.2% Belgium 10.1% United Kingdom 10.2% Austria 10.7% France 10.9% Netherlands 11.0% Germany 14.3% Spain 14.4% Denmark 14.6% Finland 15.8% Portugal 18.0% Italy 18.9% Norway 20.9% Ireland 35.0% EBA Risk Dashboard Q2 2019 Country by Country Average Leverage ratio Regulatory Leverage Ratio - Jun 2019 Sweden 4.4% Germany 4.5% Netherlands 4.6% Denmark 4.6% United Kingdom 5.1% France 5.1% Spain 5.6% Finland 5.6% Italy 5.8% Belgium 6.2% Norway 7.0% Austria 7.0% Portugal 7.6% Ireland 10.1% EAD and RWA include both IRB and Standardised approaches and comprise both non-defaulted and defaulted loans Securitised exposures are excluded from the table (i.e. excludes exposures included in CRT executed in Nov 2017 and Dec 2019) Exposure at default (EAD) is a regulatory estimate of credit risk exposure consisting of both on balance sheet exposures and off balance sheet commitments 53 Cost income ratio: Dec 2019 Headline vs. Adjusted Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement FY 2019 Pro forma FY 2019 Headline adjustments Pro forma (€m) (€m) (€m) Net interest income 2,150 - 2,150 Other income - Business income 666 - 666 - Additional gains 5 (5) - - Other valuation items1 15 2 17 Total Income 2,836 (3) 2,833 Costs - Operating expenses 1,677 - 1,677 - Transformation Investment 108 - 108 Costs 1,785 - 1,785 Cost income ratio 63% 63% • Cost income ratio excludes: • 2019 adjusted cost income ratio is adjusted for: - Levies and Regulatory charges - Additional gains and valuation items1 (€3m) - Non-core items 1 Excludes IFRS income classifications which is fully offset in net interest income 54 Return on tangible equity (RoTE) 2019: Headline vs. Adjusted Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement Adjustments 2019 Additional gains 'Normalised' 2019 Headline and valuation impairment Adjusted for CET1 Adjusted (€m) items1 net of tax adjustment, net of tax ratio at 13% (€m) Profit for the period 448 Non-core items including tax 177 Coupon on Additional Tier 1 securities (55) Preference share dividends (7) Adjusted profit after tax 563 (3) - - 560 At Dec 2019 Shareholders' equity 9,625 (464) 9,160 Intangible assets (838) (838) Shareholders' tangible equity 8,787 (464) 8,322 Average shareholders' tangible equity 8,528 - - (235) 8,293 Return on tangible equity (RoTE) 6.6% 6.8% 2019 Adjusted Return on Tangible Equity is adjusted for:

Additional gains and valuation items 1 , net of tax - €3m No adjustment to impairment charge - "Normalised" impairment charge (26bps) in 2019 reflected in headline numbers Average shareholders' tangible equity calculated on a CET1 ratio at 13% - €235m

1 Excludes IFRS income classifications which is fully offset in net interest income 55 Underlying earnings per share: Dec 2019 Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement FY 2018 FY 2019 (€m) (€m) Profit attributable to shareholders 620 386 Non-core items including tax 78 177 Underlying profit attributable to ordinary shareholders 698 563 Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue excluding treasury shares 1,075 1,075 Underlying earnings per share (cent) 64.8c 52.4c Defined Benefit Pension Schemes Group IAS19 Defined Benefit Pension Deficit 2.10% 2.00% 1.60% €1.19bn 1.30% €0.48bn €0.23bn €0.14bn Jun 16 Dec 17 Dec 18 Dec 19 IAS19 DB Pension Deficit EUR Discount Rate IAS19 Pension Deficit Sensitivities (Jun 2016 / Dec 2017 / Dec 2018 / Dec 2019) €313m €118m €102m €109m €173m €162m €153m €181m €122m €128m €90m €102m €71m €28m €28m €38m Interest Rates1 Credit Spreads2 Inflation3 Global Equity4 Sensitivity of Group deficit to a 0.25% decrease in interest rates Sensitivity of IAS19 liabilities to a 0.10% decrease in credit spread over risk free rates Sensitivity of Group deficit to a 0.10% increase in long term inflation Sensitivity of deficit to a 5% decrease in global equity markets with allowance for other correlated diversified asset classes 56 Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement Total Group Defined Benefit Pension Scheme Assets (%) €7.1bn €7.2bn €7.2bn €8.4bn 58% 55% 65% 65% 17% 21% 21% 23% 25% 24% 12% 12% Jun 16 Dec 17 Dec 18 Dec 19 Listed equities n Diversified assets 1 n Credit / LDI / Hedging 1Diversified assets includes infrastructure, private equity, hedge funds and property IAS19 Pension deficit of €0.14bn at Dec 2019 (€0.23bn Dec 2018). Schemes in deficit €0.27bn, schemes in surplus €0.13bn

The net negative impact of changes in long term assumptions was substantially offset by the return on scheme assets

The interest rate and inflation rate hedging strategies in the investment portfolios have largely offset the impact of the significant reductions in discount rates in 2019

De-risking strategies have also reduced the schemes' sensitivity to global equity movements. Listed equity asset holdings have been reduced in favour of increases in Diversified assets and Credit / LDI / Hedging allocations

strategies have also reduced the schemes' sensitivity to global equity movements. Listed equity asset holdings have been reduced in favour of increases in Diversified assets and Credit / LDI / Hedging allocations In 2019, the Group continued to support Trustees in further asset diversification and increasing the level of hedging

BSPF asset returns of +17.3% and +5.9% were achieved over 1 year and 3 years respectively to end December 2019 Forward-Looking statement 57 Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement This document contains forward-looking statements with respect to certain of the Bank of Ireland Group plc (the 'Company' or 'BOIG plc') and its subsidiaries' (collectively the 'Group' or 'BOIG plc Group') plans and its current goals and expectations relating to its future financial condition and performance, the markets in which it operates and its future capital requirements. These forward-looking statements often can be identified by the fact that they do not relate only to historical or current facts. Generally, but not always, words such as 'may,' 'could,' 'should,' 'will,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'estimate,' 'anticipate,' 'assume,' 'believe,' 'plan,' 'seek,' 'continue,' 'target,' 'goal,' 'would,' or their negative variations or similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others: statements regarding the Group's near term and longer term future capital requirements and ratios, level of ownership by the Irish Government, loan to deposit ratios, expected impairment charges, the level of the Group's assets, the Group's financial position, future income, business strategy, projected costs, margins, future payment of dividends, the implementation of changes in respect of certain of the Group's pension schemes, estimates of capital expenditures, discussions with Irish, United Kingdom, European and other regulators and plans and objectives for future operations. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and hence actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those as set out in the Risk Management Report in the Group's Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2019. Investors should also read 'Principal Risks and Uncertainties' in the Group's Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2019 beginning on page 111. Nothing in this document should be considered to be a forecast of future profitability or financial position of the Group and none of the information in this document is or is intended to be a profit forecast or profit estimate. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as at the date it is made. The Group does not undertake to release publicly any revision to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or unanticipated events occurring after the date hereof. Contact Details For further information please contact: Group Chief Financial Officer Myles O'Grady tel: +353 76 624 3291 myles.ogrady@boi.com Investor Relations Darach O'Leary tel: +353 76 624 4711 darach.oleary@boi.com Eoin Veale tel: +353 76 624 1873 eoin.veale@boi.com Philip O'Sullivan tel: +353 76 623 5328 philip.osullivan1@boi.com Catriona Hickey tel: +353 76 624 9051 catriona.hickey@boi.com Capital Management Lorraine Smyth tel: +353 76 624 8409 lorraine.smyth@boi.com Alan Elliott tel: +353 76 624 4371 alan.elliott@boi.com Alan McNamara tel: +353 76 624 8725 alan.mcnamara@boi.com Group Communications Damien Garvey tel: +353 76 624 6716 damien.garvey@boi.com Investor Relations website www.bankofireland.com/investor 58 Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement Attachments Original document

