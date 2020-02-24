Bank of Ireland : Year End Results 2019 - Presentation - 295 KB

Log in
2019 Results Announcement

31 December 2019

3

Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement

Group CEO

Francesca McDonagh

2019 Highlights

Profitability

Growth

Transformation

Capital

€758m

Underlying profit

before tax

€2.0bn

Net lending growth

4%

Reduction in costs

13.8%

CET1 increased

by 60bps

5

Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement

  • Stable net interest income; NIM of 2.14%
  • Costs reduced by €67m (4%)
  • NPE ratio reduced by 190bps to 4.4%
  • New lending up 3% to €16.5bn
  • Irish mortgage market share of 24%; increased SME market share
  • 11% income growth in Wealth and Insurance
  • Cost reduction delivered in each of the last four reporting periods
  • UK making progress on 'invest, improve and reposition' strategy
  • New digital platforms launched
  • Organic capital generation of 170bps
  • Unlocked additional 40bps through capital initiatives
  • Dividend increased by 9% to 17.5c per share (€189m)

Economic and interest rate outlook

6

Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement

Strong growth in Ireland

UK remains resilient

Lower for longer interest rates

5.0%

1.50%

4.6%

4.6%

3.8%

3.8%

3.9%

1.00%

0.50%

0.00%

BoE

5.8%

4.8%

3.6%

-0.50%

1.4%

1.3%

1.4%

-1.00%

ECB

2019e

2020f

2021f

2019

2020f

2021f

2019

2020f

2021f

2022f

2023f

n GDP1

Unemployment Rate

n GDP1

Unemployment Rate

EUR2

GBP3

• Irish economy continues to expand

• Moderate GDP growth forecast

• Euro and sterling interest rates are

• Economic fundamentals in our home

• Unemployment rate remains low

expected to remain at historically low

levels for a number of years

market remain supportive although

• Competitive dynamics have intensified

Brexit related uncertainties persist

• Inflation4 remains low in the Euro area

in the mortgage market

(1.2%) and the UK (1.8%)

• Labour market dynamics are strong

• Negative rates increasingly becoming

a feature of Corporate and SME

deposit market

Sources: Bank of Ireland Economic Research Unit; CSO; ONS; Bloomberg; Eurostat

  1. Annual real growth
  2. Market derived forecasts for the ECB deposit rate at end year
  3. Market derived forecasts for the BoE Bank rate at end year
  4. Euro area HICP and UK CPI, 2019 annual average rate

Continued to deliver on our strategic priorities throughout 2019

Transform the Bank

Serve customers brilliantly

Culture

Systems

Business

Embedding

Investing in

New brand

model

voice of

digital and

strategy

customer in

physical

our businesses

channels

7

Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement

Grow Sustainable Profits

Improved Efficient Robust Sustainable

profitability business capital dividends position

  • Colleague engagement of 60%, up 10% since 2017; Culture Embedding Index up 11% since 2018
  • New payments infrastructure; new customer digital platforms (Mobile App, Wealth and Insurance); 40% increase in robotics automation
  • Exit from credit cards, ATMs and current accounts in the UK
  • Agile working has reduced our property footprint by c.30% over the last two years
  • Leading supporter of home building and buying in Ireland; approved facilities supporting c.9,000 new homes in Ireland
  • Customer Effort Score up 13 points
  • Customer complaints down 29%
  • Ireland's first Financial Wellbeing programme launched
  • New brand strategy rolled out
  • Net Lending growth of €2.0bn
  • SME and Life market share growth; business income up 6%
  • NPEs reduced by €1.5bn; NPE ratio of 4.4%
  • Costs down 4%; cost income ratio reduced by 2%
  • Organic capital generation of 170bps; CET1 ratio up 60bps
  • Dividend increased by 9%
• Improved customer outcomes
• New functional features
• Growth in sales and customer interactions
• Increased efficiency

Significant progress in systems and business model transformation

8

Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement

Transformation Investment of €1.4bn from 2016 to 2021

Core systems transformation of €1.1bn

Back

Middle

Front

(Transaction processing)

(Data and integration layers)

(Customer channels)

…Beyond 2021

Regulatory change and ongoing improvements in the resilience and security of our technology estate mean transformation investment will continue beyond 2021,

  • New card payment technology including migration of 2m customers
  • Continued modernisation of payment platforms
  • Enhancements to resilience, security and efficiency
  • Markets / Treasury platform
  • Reduced IT and operational risk
  • Increased efficiency

Open banking enablement

New Mobile App

through API platform

Digital Investment platform

Automated credit decisioning

Digital Insurance Wallet

engines

Group Scheme Digital

Regulatory programmes

Pension platform

• Single View of Customer

Digital Money Management

  • Digitised Mortgage Originations

• New products / features / capabilities

• Reduced cost of change

albeit at a lower level of capital spend.

Areas of investment will include

  • Modernisation of Business Banking platform
  • Continued modernisation of core systems
  • Advanced customer analytics and decisioning capabilities
  • Clean, complete and fully integrated data in the Group's enterprise infrastructure

Business model transformation of €0.3bn

  • A leaner, simplified and agile organisation
  • Repositioning of UK portfolios
  • Streamlining and simplifying End to End customer journeys

Customer benefits are being delivered

9

Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement

Mobile App

  • Customer launch commencing in Q1 2020
  • 50% increase in functionality
  • All features of our desktop platform on new App
  • Improved user experience
  • PSD2 and Open Banking enabled
  • Enhanced security and authentication

Wealth and Insurance

  • Digital Investment platform and Insurance Wallet launched
  • Digital group scheme pension platform launch in Q1 2020
  • Penetration of bank customer base increased from 26% in 2018 to 32% in 2019

End to End

  • 15 customer journeys in scope
  • Digital personal customer account journey launched
    • Improved user experience
    • c.85% reduction in inbound calls
    • Same day BIC / IBAN delivery
    • Biometric ID functionality (Q1 2020)
  • First time buyer mortgage journey
    • Launch of digital mortgage application channel in Q1 2020
    • >70% of documents in digital format reducing manual processing

Strategic imperative to improve UK returns

10

Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement

Invest

Improve

Reposition

  • Pivot to niche mortgages: higher margins and lower LTV; £225m new lending in 2019
  • Auto finance: increased new lending and distribution; supporting growth in market share
  • Maintaining commercial discipline on risk and pricing
  • UK Post Office: partnership extended with enhanced alignment and benefits
  • Costs: reduced by 18%; cost
    income ratio of 60% (2018: 66%)
  • Funding costs: inaugural wholesale funding transaction (£350m) completed
  • PBT: contributed 23% to Group underlying PBT
  • UK credit cards: sale added 10bps to Group CET1 ratio
  • Current accounts: exit from PO current accounts
  • ATMs: exiting from unprofitable business in line with strategy
  • Non-core: continue to reduce legacy portfolios

Outlook

  • Growth: focused on profitable lending growth in our core businesses of mortgages, auto finance and consumer lending
  • Risk: commercial discipline and risk focus in context of ongoing Brexit uncertainty
  • Margin: ongoing margin optimisation across lending and liabilities; however competitive market backdrop expected to persist
  • Costs: continue to reduce costs to drive improved efficiency and returns
  • Returns: RoTE target of high single digits will be beyond 2021; strategic imperative to improve returns

11

€250m cost reduction 2017-2021; target lowered to €1.65bn

€1.9bn

€1.65bn

€1,900m

€1,852m

€1,785m

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement

  • Strong momentum with net cost reduction of €115m since 2017:
    • €215m (11%) gross cost saves driven by simplifying our organisation, sourcing strategically and ways of working
    • Created capacity for €100m to absorb higher depreciation and targeted investment in our people and infrastructure
  • 2021 cost target lowered by a further €50m; from c.€1.7bn to €1.65bn

Delivering

Enabling

Simplifying our

Sourcing

Ways of

Brilliant

the Digital

Organisation

Strategically

Working

Customer

Bank

Experiences

€142m of

€62m of

€11m of

Building

2020

gross savings

gross savings

gross savings

capability

onwards

€215m of gross savings since 2017

12

Responsible and Sustainable Business

Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement

• Signatory to the UN Principles for Responsible Banking

• Enhanced board and management governance to drive our RSB agenda; supported by a framework of robust policies across key areas

• Good progress on environmental and social aspects

Supporting the low-

carbon economy

  • Launched €1bn Sustainable Finance Fund; including first Green Mortgage in Irish market
  • 40% reduction in carbon emissions intensity since 2011; 100% of our Irish electricity procured from renewable sources
  • Integrating climate risk into our risk frameworks
  • Supporter of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures recommendations

Enabling customers

to thrive

  • Financial Wellbeing strategy launched
  • +50k financial health checks completed; +100k children participated in financial education programme
  • New Vulnerable Customer Unit launched in Ireland
  • €2bn Brexit Fund to support businesses in Ireland

Enabling colleagues

Enabling communities

to thrive

to thrive

New People Strategy

• Significant community

launched

investments

• >€11m invested in learning

• 4th year of National

and development

Enterprise Town Awards

• Agile Ways of Working rolled

with 117 entries from 80

out across Group

towns and urban villages

• Continued focus on inclusion

• Continued support of the

and diversity

Arts; Bank of Ireland Cultural

Colleague Engagement

and Heritage Centre at

College Green

Index of 60% (+10% since

2017)

Behaving in a responsible and sustainable way is fundamental to achieving our purpose of

enabling our customers, colleagues and communities to thrive

Financial Targets 2021

Improved

profitability

Efficient business

Robust capital

position

Sustainable

dividends

13

Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement

Investor Day

Updated

RoTE in excess of 10%

RoTE of c.8.0%

RoTE >10% over longer term

Cost base of c.€1.7bn in 2021

Cost base of €1.65bn in 2021

Costs reduce every year 2018-2021

Costs reduce every year 2018-2021

Cost income ratio of c.50% over

Cost income ratio of c.50%

longer term

CET1 ratio in excess of 13.0%

CET1 ratio in excess of 13.5%

Unchanged policy

Increase prudently and progressively; over time will build towards a payout

ratio of around 50% of sustainable earnings

15

Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement

Group CFO

Myles O'Grady

2019 Financial Highlights

16

Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement

  • Underlying profit before tax of €758m
  • Net lending growth of €2.0bn
  • Wealth and Insurance income up 11%
  • Costs reduced by 4%
  • NPE ratio 4.4%; NPE reduction of €1.5bn
  • Organic capital generation of 170bps
  • CET1 capital ratio increased by 60bps to 13.8%
  • Dividend per share of 17.5c; 9% increase; 34% payout ratio

Underlying profit before tax of €758m

FY 2018

FY 2019

(€m)

(€m)

Net interest income

2,146

2,150

Other income

659

686

Total income

2,805

2,836

Operating expenses

(1,852)

(1,785)

Levies and Regulatory charges

(101)

(117)

Operating profit pre-impairment

852

934

Net Impairment gains / (charges)

42

(215)

Share of associates / JVs

41

39

Underlying profit before tax

935

758

Non-core items

(100)

(113)

Profit before tax

835

645

FY 2018

FY 2019

Net interest margin (NIM)

2.20%

2.14%

Cost income ratio1

65%

63%

Underlying earnings per share2

64.8c

52.4c

17

Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement

  • Operating profit pre-impairment increased 10% from higher income and lower costs
  • Stable net interest income
  • Other income up 4%
  • 4% reduction in operating expenses
  • Increased impairment charges reflect:
    • A more normalised level of impairments
    • Losses on small number of large exposures in 2019
  • Non-coreitems include charges associated with:
    • Tracker Mortgage Examination (€67m, of which €12m in H2 2019)
    • Restructuring costs
  1. See slide 53 for calculation
  2. See slide 55 for calculation

18

Net interest income and NIM

Net interest income1 / NIM movement

€2,146m

€2,150m

(4bps)

(3bps)

1bps

2.20%

2.14%

FY 2018

UK (Cards exit

Liquid asset

Other

FY 2019

/ Competitive

growth / MREL

pressures)

issuance

Net interest margin drivers2

286bps

286bps

285bps

280bps

Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement

Net Interest Income

  • Stable net interest income benefitting from loan book growth and pricing discipline

NIM of 2.14%

  • Strong commercial pricing discipline
  • Loan asset spread lower in H2 2019 primarily reflecting competitive pressure in the UK mortgage market
  • Impact of UK credit card sale
  • Growth in liquid assets
  • MREL issuance

Outlook

  • Exit NIM Q4 2019 of 2.10%
  • Full Year 2020 NIM to be c.2.05% primarily reflecting:
    • Impact of low rate environment on structural hedge
    • Growth in liquid assets

• 2020 net interest income expected to be broadly in line with 2019

(11bps)

(12bps)

(17bps)

(21bps)

H1 2018

H2 2018

H1 2019

H2 2019

Loan asset spread3

Liquid asset spread3

1 Excludes IFRS income classifications which are included in NIM calculation

  1. Prior periods restated, see slide 43 for further detail
  2. Spread = Loan asset yield or Liquid asset (excl. NAMA bonds) yield less Group's average cost of funds

19

Structural hedge primary factor driving NIM guidance

Interest income on structural hedge1

Average structural

€23.3bn

€26.4bn

€33.3bn

hedge volume

€211m

€176m

€165m

€136m

€107m

€95m

€75m

€69m

€70m

2017

2018

2019

  • EUR n GBP

EUR structural hedge

1.2%

1.0%

0.8%

0.6%

0.4%

0.2%

0.0%

c.55bps

(0.2%)

(0.4%)

(0.6%)

2016

2017

2018

2019

EUR structural hedge yield

EUR 7yr swap rate

Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement

Overview

  • Structural hedging is used to help mitigate volatility in earnings from interest rate movements
  • Income from structural hedging has supported interest income as market rates have declined
  • Average structural hedge volume in 2019 of €33.3bn (EUR 84%, GBP 16%):
    • c.80% of equity and credit balances hedged
    • Weighted average life of hedges is c.3.5 years
  • c.15% of existing hedges are re-hedged annually
  • Interest income of €165m from structural hedge in 2019; c.8% of Group's net interest income

Outlook

  • Income from structural hedge expected to reduce in coming years reflecting:
    • Higher yielding historic hedges being replaced on maturity with new hedges at prevailing market rates
    • Assumption that current low level of market rates persists
  • Impact incorporated in net interest income and NIM 2020 guidance

1 Gross interest income from fixed leg of hedging swap

Net lending growth of €2.0bn

Group loan book movement

€16.5bn (€14.5bn)

€0.2bn

(€1.0bn)

€1.3bn

Total €2.0bn

€79.5bn

€77.0bn

Dec 18

New

Redemptions Loan book /

Disposals /

FX / Other

Dec 19

Loan book

lending

Acquisitions Securitisation

Loan book

Net lending increased to €2.0bn in 2019

€2.0bn

€1.3bn

(€0.9bn)

2017

2018

2019

1 On a constant currency basis

20

Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement

Net lending growth of €2.0bn in 2019

  • Diversified mix of Group's loan portfolios continuing to benefit net lending growth
  • Net lending growth in 2019 driven by UK and international portfolios. Net loan book decrease in Retail Ireland (€0.3bn)
  • New lending €16.5bn increased by 3% in 20191:
    • Retail Ireland new lending €5.8bn, +1% vs. 2018
    • Retail UK new lending €6.7bn, +15% vs. 2018
    • Corporate new lending €4.0bn, 10% lower vs. 2018
  • Redemptions in line with 20181
  • ROI mortgage NPE disposals and securitisation providing positive benefit to NPE ratio and CET1 capital

Outlook

  • Net lending growth of c.€2.0bn in 2020
  • Growth supported by strong economic fundamentals in core markets
  • Maintaining commercial discipline on risk and pricing

Sustainable business income

FY 2018

FY 2019

(€m)

(€m)

Wealth and Insurance

250

277

Retail Ireland

267

254

Retail UK

(34)

(18)

Corporate and Treasury

145

154

Group Centre and other

2

(1)

Business Income

630

666

Retail UK Cards and ATMs1

42

-

Additional Gains

9

5

IFRS income classifications2

34

17

Valuation and other items

(56)

(2)

Other Income

659

686

21

Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement

6% growth in business income

  • 11% increase in Wealth and Insurance:
    • New business sales (APE) increased by 11%
    • 2% growth in Life market share to 22%
    • Penetration of bank customer base increased from 26% to 32%
  • Retail Ireland income slightly lower from lower cash handling fees and customer efficiency initiatives
  • Retail UK benefiting from improved commission mix

Valuation and other items

  • Unit-linkedassets valuation driven by movements in the value of equity markets - 2019: €30m, 2018: (€27m)
  • Financial instrument valuation adjustments - 2019: (€37m),
    2018: (€9m)
  • Impact of interest rate movements in Wealth and Insurance - 2019: €5m, 2018: (€20m)
  1. Classified as non-core in 2019
  2. IFRS income classifications include c.€13m of interest income in 2019 on 'Life loan mortgage products' which on transition to IFRS 9 were mandatorily classified as FVTPL, with all income on such loans reported in 'net other income'. IFRS income classifications are fully offset in net interest income

Strong cost discipline - net reduction €67m (4%)

22

Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement

Cost Movement 2017-2019

€1,900m

€1,852m

€1,785m

€104m

€113m

(€108m)

€41m

€108m

€1,796m

€1,739m

€1,677m

2017

2018

Cost reduction

Inflation / Investment

2019

  • Transformation Investment Charge n Operating Expenses

Transformation Investment: €1.4bn (2016-2021)

Average of €275m p.a.

€306m

€263m

€195m

€105m

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Operating expenses1

  • Gross cost savings of €108m (6%):
    • Process efficiencies, organisational design and sourcing strategically
    • Portfolio disposals including UK cards
  • 4% net reduction after absorbing wage inflation and higher depreciation
  • Staff costs and average FTE down 2%
  • Cost income ratio reduced by 2% to 63%

Transformation

  • Investment of €263m split across the income statement (41%), balance sheet (38%) and non-core items (21%)

Outlook

  • 2020 costs to be lower than 2019
  • 2021 cost target lowered by €50m to €1.65bn
  • Total transformation investment of €1.4bn 2016 - 2021 unchanged

1 See slide 44 for further detail

NPE ratio 4.4%; reduction of 190bps

23

Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement

Non-performing exposures (NPEs) movements

8.3%

6.3%

4.4%

€6.5bn

(€0.9bn)

(€0.6bn)

€5.0bn

€3.5bn

Dec 17 Dec 18 Organic resolution Disposals / Dec 19 Securitisation

NPE ratio

NPEs by portfolio

Dec 19

Mortgages

Coverage Ratio

€2.3bn

25%

(ROI)

€1.5bn

Non-property SME

€1.2bn

55%

and Corporate

€0.9bn

Property and

€0.9bn

39%

Construction

€0.6bn

Mortgages (UK)

€0.5bn

13%

€0.5bn

Consumer

€0.1bn

(ROI & UK)

€0.1bn

Non-performing exposures

  • €1.5bn reduction during 2019
  • Group working closely with customers to agree sustainable solutions; organic NPE resolution reduced NPEs by €0.9bn
  • ROI BTL mortgage securitisation (c.€0.4bn) and portfolio sale (c.€0.2bn) executed in 2019; c.30bps benefit to Group CET1 ratio
  • ROI mortgage NPE coverage ratio increased by 4% to 25% during 2019
  • Group NPE coverage ratio increased to 37% (2018: 35%)

Outlook

  • Expect further progress in 2020
  • Pace of reduction during 2020 will be influenced by a range of factors, including implementation of new Definition of Default regulatory framework in H1 2020
  • Potential NPE transactions in 2020 will focus on ROI mortgages

n Dec 18 n Dec 19

Asset Quality

Net impairment (charges) / gains

(2bps)

5bps

(26bps)

€36m

(€15m)

(€210m)

2017

2018

2019

  • Net impairment (charges) / gains Net impairment (charges) / gains in bps

Net impairment (charges) / gains by portfolio

Non-property SME

(€76m)

and Corporate

€14m

Mortgages (ROI)

(€60m)

€60m

Property and

(€24m)

€12m

Construction

Consumer

(€58m)

(€37m)

(ROI & UK)

€8m

Mortgages (UK)

(€13m)

n 2018 n 2019

24

Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement

Asset Quality

  • Net impairment charges in 2019 of €210m / 26bps (H1 2019: 21bps, H2 2019: 32bps)
  • Increase in 2019 vs. 2018 reflects:
    • A more normalised level of impairments in line with guidance
    • Higher charges in H2 2019 driven by losses on a small number of large exposures
    • Increased coverage on ROI mortgage NPEs in advance of NPE calendar coverage requirements
    • Growth in UK consumer lending; and
    • Model updates in line with the macroeconomic outlook

Outlook

  • Absent a deterioration in the economic environment or outlook, expect net impairment charge to be at the upper end of a range of 20-30bps p.a. during 2020-2021

Capital and liquidity available to support growth

25

Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement

Dec 2018

Dec 2019

(€bn)

(€bn)

Customer loans

77

79

Liquid assets

25

27

Other assets

22

26

Total assets

124

132

Customer deposits

79

84

Wholesale funding

11

11

Shareholders' equity

9

10

Other liabilities

25

27

Total liabilities

124

132

TNAV per share

€7.87

€8.21

Closing EUR / GBP FX rates

0.89

0.85

Dec 2018

Dec 2019

Liquidity Coverage Ratio

136%

138%

Net Stable Funding Ratio

130%

131%

Loan to Deposit Ratio

97%

95%

Liquidity

  • Strong funding and liquidity from increased customer deposits and MREL issuance

Customer deposits: €84.0bn

  • Growth of €5.0bn primarily reflecting strong economic activity in Ireland

Wholesale funding: €11.0bn

  • Senior and subordinated debt issuance of €1.55bn during 2019 to meet MREL regulatory requirements
  • MREL requirement of 27.1% of RWA to be met by 1 Jan 2021:
    • MREL ratio of 23.8% based on RWA at Dec 2019
    • MREL eligible senior debt issuance of c.€1bn - €2bn p.a. anticipated

Leverage Ratio

  • Fully Loaded Leverage Ratio: 6.5%
  • Regulatory Leverage Ratio: 7.1%

Tangible Net Asset Value

  • 4% growth in TNAV to €8.21 in 2019

Strong capital generation and robust capital position

26

Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement

Fully loaded CET1 ratio

Increased by 60bps

Capital Management

170bps

40bps

(50bps)

(50bps)

RWAs

(40bps)

RWAs

(10bps)

€49.9bn

€48.2bn

13.8%

13.2%

Capital

Generation

  • Organic capital generation of 170bps in 2019
  • Capital initiatives of 40bps in 2019:
    • Securitisation ROI BTL mortgage NPEs (c.30bps)
    • Sale of UK credit card portfolio (c.10bps)
  • Continuing to pursue opportunities to unlock capital in balance sheet

Jan 19 CET1

Organic

Capital

Loan

Transformation Dividend

Other

Dec 19

(post IFRS 16

capital

initiatives

Growth / RWA2

investment

(inc. pension)

impact 20bps)

generation1

Robust Capital Position

Fully loaded CET1 ratio of 13.8%

Regulatory CET1 ratio of 15.0%

Growth in

Net lending growth of €2.0bn (c.50bps) in 2019

CET1 of c.30-35bps p.a. to support further net

loan book

lending growth in 2020 and 2021

Investment of €263m (c.50bps) in 2019

Transformation

Average investment of 50-60bps p.a. to 2021

Investment to continue beyond 2021 at a lower level

of capital investment

• Regulatory Total Capital ratio of 18.6%

Outlook

  • 2020 CET1 capital ratio to benefit from organic generation and capital initiatives

Regulatory

capital

Dividend /

distributions

  • Net impact of evolving regulatory framework including EBA and ECB guidelines expected to consume up to 80bps of CET1 by end 2021, with the majority expected in H1 2020
  • Unchanged dividend policy
  • Dividend increased by 9% to 17.5c per share, €189m / 40bps (2018: 16c / €173m / 40bps)
  1. Organic capital generation primarily consists of attributable profit and movements in regulatory deductions
  2. Loan Growth / RWA primarily consists of RWA movements from net loan growth and changes in asset quality and book mix

27

Capital guidance increasing to >13.5%

Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement

Regulatory Capital Requirements

  • Capital guidance increasing from >13% to >13.5% on regulatory basis and on fully loaded basis by end of O-SIIphase-in (July 2021)
  • Increase reflects recent announcement by the Bank of England of 1% increase in the UK countercyclical buffer, increasing Group capital requirements by c.0.30% from Dec 2020

Pro forma CET1 Regulatory Capital Requirements

Range

2019

2020

2021

Pillar 1 - CET1

4.50%

4.50%

4.50%

4.50%

Pillar 2 Requirement (P2R)

1% - 2.25%1

2.25%

2.25%

2.25%

Capital Conservation Buffer (CCB)

2.50%

2.50%

2.50%

2.50%

Countercyclical buffer (CCyB)2

0% - 2.50%

0.90%

1.20%

1.20%

- Ireland (c.60% of RWA)

0.60%

0.60%

0.60%

- UK (c.30% of RWA)

0.30%

0.60%

0.60%

- US and other (c.10% of RWA)

-

-

-

O-SII Buffer

0% - 2.00%

0.50%

1.00%

1.50%

Systemic Risk Buffer - Ireland

0% - 3.00%

-

TBC

TBC

Pro forma Minimum CET1 Regulatory Requirements

10.65%

11.45%

11.95%

Pillar 2 Guidance (P2G)

Not disclosed in line with regulatory preference

Outlook

  • There are offsetting regulatory capital developments that may emerge in 2020 and 2021. These include:
    • Introduction of Systemic Risk Buffer (SyRB) in Ireland - the timing, sizing and application of the SyRB are not yet known
    • The ECB may also permit banks to meet some of P2R from non-CET1 own funds, potentially reducing CET1 capital requirement
  1. This is the expected range for P2R, which is subject to annual review
  2. CCyB could be set in excess of 2.50% in exceptional circumstances. A change in the CCyB could also be implemented in less than 12 months in exceptional circumstances

2020 outlook

Growth

  • Net lending growth of c.€2bn while maintaining commercial discipline on risk and pricing
  • NIM expected to be c.2.05%
  • 2020 net interest income is expected to be broadly in line with 2019
  • Continued growth in Wealth and Insurance business

Efficiency

  • Costs in 2020 to be lower than 2019
  • Further progress in NPEs
  • Net impairment charge to be at the upper end of a range of 20bps - 30bps p.a. during 2020-2021

28

Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement

Returns

  • Capital benefitting from organic generation and capital initiatives
  • Dividend to increase prudently and progressively; over time will build towards a payout ratio of around 50% of sustainable earnings
  • Progress towards 2021 RoTE target of c.8.0%

Incremental progress on sustainable returns

29

Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement

Return on Tangible Equity (RoTE) 2019-2021

Lower costs

• Low interest rate environment

• Growth in Wealth and Insurance

MREL issuance

Loan growth

Rebase to 13.5% CET1 target

(c.1.2%)

c.2.5%

c.8.0%

6.8%1

2019

RoTE increase

RoTE decrease

2021 Target

1 See slide 54 for calculation

Financial Targets

30

Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement

2019 Progress

Updated 2021 Targets

Improved

profitability

Efficient business

Robust capital

position

Sustainable

dividends

1 See slide 54 for calculation

RoTE of 6.8%1

€67m / 4% reduction in costs

vs. 2018

Fully loaded CET1 ratio 13.8%

Dividend increased to 17.5c

per share

RoTE c.8.0% in 2021

RoTE >10% over longer term

Cost base of €1.65bn in 2021

Costs reduce every year 2018 - 2021

Cost income ratio of c.50% over

longer term

CET1 ratio in excess of 13.5%

Unchanged policy: Increase prudently and progressively; over time will build towards a payout ratio of around 50% of sustainable earnings

32

Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement

Appendix

33

Appendix

Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement

• BOI Overview

Slide No.

-

Ireland

34

-

UK / International

35

- Profile of customer loans

36

- Gross new lending volumes

37

• Debt Securities at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI)

38

• ROI mortgage loan book

39

• UK mortgage loan book

40

  • Income Statement

-

Divisional performance

41

-

Interest Rate Sensitivity

42

- Net interest income analysis

43

-

Operating Expenses

44

-

Non-core Items

45

  • Asset Quality

- Non-performing exposures by portfolio

46

-

ROI mortgages

47

-

UK Customer Loans

48

• Ordinary shareholders' equity and TNAV

49

  • Capital

-

CET1 ratios

50

- Capital Guidance and Distribution Policy

51

-

Risk weighted assets

52

• Cost income ratio: Dec 2019

53

• Return on tangible equity (RoTE)

54

• Underlying earnings per share: Dec 2019

55

• Defined Benefit Pension Schemes

56

Forward-Looking statement

57

Contact details

58

BOI Overview: Ireland

Ireland's leading retail and commercial bank

Retail Ireland

ConsumerBusinessWealth

34

Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement

Corporate Ireland

Unique customer

1.7m active consumer customers

franchise

c.200k SME customers

>500k Wealth and Insurance customers

Corporate

Banking Ireland

#1 Corporate

Bank in Ireland

#1 Bank for FDI

into Ireland

Country-wide

Property

Finance

Actively supporting

new home & office

development

Disciplined

approach to risk

Driving local community, enterprise and business development activity

Extensive

engagement via digital channels

  • 264 branches, with €20m invested in upgrades in 2019
  • Over the past three years we have invested over €30m and have upgraded c.200 branches
  • Community and enterprise programme activity in 2019, supporting local growth and development, includes:
    • National Enterprise Town Awards
    • Enterprise events, including Brexit related events attended by over 3,000 customers
    • c.1,000 local customer events hosted in 12 workbenches nationwide
  • 77% digitally active current account base
  • Over three quarters of interactions are via mobile device

coverage via

regional hubs

Banking

relationship with

60% of Ireland's

top companies

>500 corporate

customers:

average 5

products held per

customer

management

70 Specialist staff;

>175 customers

Leading lender

to investment &

construction sectors

Markets &

Treasury

  • Leading treasury service provider
  • Track record of innovation

35

BOI Overview: UK / International

Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement

UK and International businesses provide diversification and further opportunities for growth

Partnerships

  • Over 40 years in Great Britain
  • >11.5k branches through Post Office partnership
  • #1 travel money business in the UK (FRES)
  • Access to 3.2m AA members

Retail UK

Northern Ireland

Niche Businesses

Full service retail

Motor asset finance

and commercial

and motor lease

bank

finance business

A distribution

Proven track

network of 28

record of strong

branches,

growth and

including six

disciplined risk

business centres

appetite

Over 190 years

£2.3bn loan

since first branch

book with >200k

opened

customers

Corporate UK / International

Corporate

Acquisition

Banking UK

Finance

Sector focused

Mid market US /

business in UK with

European Acquisition

5 specialist industry

Finance business;

sectors, industrials

strong 20 year+

& manufacturing,

record

technology,

Longstanding and

consumer &

embedded sponsor

hospitality, media and

relationships

business services

Senior Debt focus

• Based in London and

Disciplined risk

Manchester

appetite

c.100 Customers

Active lead arranger

Scalable platform

/ underwriter

with highly disciplined

6 international offices

approach and

>200 customers,

attractive growth

c.75% business from

opportunity

repeat sponsors

36

BOI Overview

Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement

1

Profile of customer loans at Dec 19 (Gross)

Composition (Dec 19)

ROI

UK

RoW

Total

Total

(€bn)

(€bn)

(€bn)

(€bn)

(%)

Mortgages

23.1

23.2

0.0

46.3

58%

Non-property SME and corporate

10.8

5.22

4.4

20.4

25%

SME

7.2

1.8

0.0

9.0

11%

Corporate

3.6

3.4

4.4

11.4

14%

Property and construction

5.3

2.0

0.8

8.1

10%

Investment property

4.7

1.8

0.8

7.3

9%

Land and development

0.6

0.2

0.0

0.8

1%

Consumer

2.2

3.5

0.0

5.7

7%

Customer loans (gross)

41.4

33.9

5.2

80.5

100%

Geographic (%)

51%

42%

7%

100%

  1. Based on geographic location of customer
  2. Includes GB business and corporate loan books, which BOI is required to run down under its EU approved Restructuring Plan (Dec 2019:

£0.3bn; Dec 2018: £0.4bn)

37

BOI Overview: Gross new lending volumes

Retail Ireland

Retail UK

€5.7bn

€5.8bn

£5.9bn

£5.2bn

Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement

Corporate Banking

€2.3bn

€2.3bn

£3.6bn

£3.3bn

€0.6bn

€0.5bn

€2.9bn€2.9bn

£2.1bn

£1.6bn

€4.4bn

€1.1bn

€1.1bn

€1.2bn

€4.0bn

€1.3bn

€0.7bn

€1.3bn

£0.2bn£0.2bn

€0.9bn€0.7bn

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

n Mortgages n Consumer n Business Banking n Property n Corporate Ireland n Acquisition Finance n Corporate UK

38

Debt Securities at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI)

Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement

ROI

UK

France

Other

Dec 19

Dec 18

(€bn)

(€bn)

(€bn)

(€bn)

(€bn)

(€bn)

Sovereign bonds

2.3

-

0.7

2.8

5.8

6.0

Senior debt

-

-

0.3

1.2

1.5

2.2

Covered bonds

0.2

0.2

0.8

2.2

3.4

3.7

Subordinated debt

-

-

0.1

-

0.1

0.1

Total

2.5

0.2

1.9

6.2

10.8

12.0

FVOCI Reserve

0.2

0.2

0.2

Portfolio

  • The Group held €10.8bn of FVOCI debt securities at Dec 2019. Weighted average instrument level credit rating of the FVOCI portfolio is A+
  • Other exposures include supranational entities (€1.0bn), Spain (€1.3bn), Belgium (€0.8bn), Sweden (€0.8bn) and Other (€2.3bn - all exposures less than €0.5bn)

NAMA

• The Group holds NAMA subordinated bonds - €70m nominal value, valued at 100% at Dec 19 (Dec 18: 104%)

ROI Mortgages: €23.0bn

New Lending volumes and Market Share

27%

27%

24%

€2.0bn

€2.3bn

€2.3bn

2017

2018

2019

n New Lending Volumes1

Market Share

Pricing strategy

  • Fixed rate led mortgage pricing strategy which provides value, certainty and stability to our customers and to the Group
  • Fixed rate products accounted for c.93% of our new lending in 2019, up from c.30% in 2014

Distribution strategy - expansion into broker channel

  • Successful acceleration of on-boarding of new brokers during 2019 following re-entry into broker market in Q4 2018 (brokers accounted for 27% of the market in 2019)

Wider proposition

  • 7 in 10 ROI customers who take out a new mortgage take out a life assurance policy through BOI Group
  • 3 in 10 ROI customers who take out a new mortgage take out a general insurance policy through BOI Group with insurance partners
  1. Excluding portfolio acquisitions (2017 - €0.1bn; 2018 - Nil; 2019 - Nil)
  2. Average customer pay rate of 110bps less Group average cost of funds of 46bps

39

Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement

ROI Mortgages (gross)

€24.1bn

€23.7bn

€23.0bn

€7.3bn

€9.5bn

€11.1bn

€5.8bn

€4.4bn

€3.2bn

€10.9bn

€9.8bn

€8.7bn

Dec 17

Dec 18

Dec 19

n Tracker

n Variable Rates

n Fixed Rates

LTV profile

  • Average LTV of 59% on mortgage stock at Dec 19 (Dec 18: 61%)
  • Average LTV of 74% on new mortgages in 2019 (2018: 71%)

Tracker mortgages

  • €8.3bn or 95% of trackers at Dec 19 are on a capital and interest repayment basis
  • 81% of trackers are Owner Occupier mortgages; 19% of trackers are Buy to Let mortgages
  • Loan asset spread on ECB tracker mortgages was c.64bps2 in 2019

NPE disposal / securitisation

  • ROI mortgages reduction in 2019 primarily driven by NPE disposal and securitisation transactions (€0.6bn)
  • Potential NPE transactions in 2020 will focus on ROI mortgages

UK Mortgages: £19.8bn / €23.2bn

40

Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement

UK Mortgages (gross)

UK Mortgages (gross)

£20.0bn

£19.4bn

£19.8bn

£9.6bn

£10.4bn£11.9bn

£3.3bn

£2.7bn

£2.3bn

£7.1bn

£6.3bn

£5.6bn

Dec 17

Dec 18

Dec 19

n Tracker

n Variable Rates

n Fixed Rates

LTV profile

  • Average LTV of 63% on stock at Dec 19 (Dec 18: 62%)
  • Average LTV of 73% on new UK mortgages in 2019 (2018: 72%)

£20.0bn

£19.4bn

£19.8bn

£2.0bn

£1.7bn

£1.6bn

£7.5bn

£7.5bn

£7.4bn

£10.6bn

£10.2bn

£10.8bn

Dec 17

Dec 18

Dec 19

n Standard

n Buy to let

n Self certified

Income Statement

Divisional performance

41

Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement

Operating Profit

Underlying profit / (loss) before

Additional gains,

Underlying profit / (loss)

tax and additional gains, valuation

valuation and

12 months ended Dec 19

pre-impairment

before tax

and other items

other items1

(€m)

(€m)

(€m)

(€m)

Retail Ireland

513

469

(1)

468

Wealth and Insurance

169

134

35

169

Retail UK - €

219

168

3

171

Retail UK - £

193

149

3

152

Corporate and Treasury

537

481

(26)

455

Group Centre & other

(396)

(389)

(8)

(397)

Transformation Investment charge

(108)

(108)

-

(108)

Group

934

755

3

758

Operating Profit

Underlying profit / (loss) before

Additional gains,

Underlying profit / (loss)

tax and additional gains, valuation

valuation and

12 months ended Dec 18

pre-impairment

before tax

and other items

other items1

(€m)

(€m)

(€m)

(€m)

Retail Ireland

488

665

(16)

649

Wealth and Insurance

67

114

(47)

67

Retail UK - €

219

170

12

182

Retail UK - £

194

150

11

161

Corporate and Treasury

527

465

21

486

Group Centre & other

(336)

(319)

(17)

(336)

Transformation Investment charge

(113)

(113)

-

(113)

Group

852

982

(47)

935

1 Excludes IFRS income classifications which is fully offset in net interest income

Interest Rate Sensitivity

42

Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement

The table below shows the estimated sensitivity of the Group's income (before tax) to an instantaneous and sustained 1% parallel movement in interest rates

Estimated sensitivity on Group income (1 year horizon)

Dec 18

Dec 19

(€m)

(€m)

100bps higher

c.180

c.210

100bps lower

(c.210)

(c.250)

The estimates are based on management assumptions primarily related to:

  • the re-pricing of customer transactions;
  • the relationship between key official interest rates set by Monetary Authorities and market determined interest rates; and
  • the assumption of a static balance sheet by size and composition

In addition, changes in market interest rates could impact a range of other items including the valuation of the Group's IAS19 defined benefit pension schemes

43

Income Statement

Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement

Net interest income analysis1

H1 2018

H2 2018

H1 2019

H2 2019

Average

Gross

Gross

Average

Gross

Gross

Average

Gross

Gross

Average

Gross

Gross

Volumes

Interest

Rate

Volumes

Interest

Rate

Volumes

Interest

Rate

Volumes

Interest

Rate

(€bn)

(€m)

(%)

(€bn)

(€m)

(%)

(€bn)

(€m)

(%)

(€bn)

(€m)

(%)

Ireland Loans2

34.6

594

3.46%

34.4

595

3.43%

34.2

582

3.43%

33.7

583

3.43%

UK Loans

28.1

383

2.75%

27.6

391

2.82%

27.5

377

2.76%

28.0

375

2.66%

C&T

13.6

267

3.97%

14.6

294

3.98%

15.8

314

3.99%

16.8

330

3.90%

Total Loans and Advances to Customers

76.3

1,244

3.29%

76.6

1,280

3.31%

77.5

1,273

3.31%

78.5

1,288

3.26%

Liquid Assets

22.1

35

0.32%

22.7

38

0.33%

22.9

33

0.29%

23.9

30

0.25%

NAMA Sub Debt

0.2

4

3.50%

0.1

2

5.24%

0.1

2

5.40%

0.1

2

5.26%

Total Liquid Assets

22.3

39

0.35%

22.8

40

0.35%

23.0

35

0.31%

24.0

32

0.27%

Total Interest Earning Assets

98.6

1,283

2.62%

99.4

1,320

2.63%

100.5

1,308

2.62%

102.5

1,320

2.56%

Ireland Deposits

20.5

(8)

(0.08%)

20.7

(8)

(0.08%)

20.7

(7)

(0.07%)

21.0

(5)

(0.05%)

Credit Balances3

30.5

2

0.01%

32.8

3

0.02%

34.5

3

0.02%

36.6

6

0.03%

UK Deposits

18.9

(81)

(0.86%)

18.6

(88)

(0.94%)

18.3

(91)

(1.00%)

18.6

(103)

(1.09%)

C&T Deposits

4.7

(9)

(0.39%)

4.9

(9)

(0.37%)

5.1

(9)

(0.35%)

5.0

(9)

(0.34%)

Total Deposits

74.6

(96)

(0.26%)

77.0

(102)

(0.26%)

78.6

(104)

(0.27%)

81.2

(111)

(0.27%)

Wholesale Funding4

12.3

(45)

(0.73%)

11.0

(52)

(0.94%)

10.3

(54)

(1.06%)

9.9

(62)

(1.24%)

Subordinated Liabilities

2.1

(49)

(4.77%)

2.1

(51)

(4.86%)

2.0

(49)

(4.85%)

1.5

(41)

(5.44%)

Total Interest Bearing Liabilities

89.0

(190)

(0.43%)

90.1

(205)

(0.45%)

90.9

(207)

(0.46%)

92.6

(214)

(0.46%)

Other5

2

(30)

(22)

(18)

Net Interest Margin as reported

98.6

1,095

2.23%

99.4

1,085

2.17%

100.5

1,079

2.16%

102.5

1,088

2.11%

Average ECB Base rate

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

Average 3 month Euribor

(0.33%)

(0.32%)

(0.31%)

(0.40%)

Average BOE Base rate

0.50%

0.70%

0.75%

0.75%

Average 3 month LIBOR

0.62%

0.82%

0.84%

0.78%

  1. Previously, income and expense from derivatives in designated cash flow hedge and fair value hedge relationships was allocated to 'Loans and Advances' in proportion to average volumes, and IFRS income classification (derivatives) was unallocated. This approach has been refined, and the allocation is now made (including prior year periods) based on derivative currency and hedging purpose to better represent the performance of each portfolio
  2. Includes average interest earning assets of c.€0.3bn in 2019 carried at FVTPL with associated FY19 interest income of c.€13m
  3. Credit balances in H2 2019: ROI €28.6bn, UK €3.6bn, C&T €4.4bn

4 Includes impact of credit risk transfer transactions executed in Dec 2016, Nov 2017 and Dec 2019

5 Includes IFRS 16 lease expense, interest on certain FVPTL items and adjustments that are of a non-recurring nature such as customer termination fees and EIR adjustments

44

Operating expenses

Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement

FY 2018

FY 2019

(€m)

(€m)

Total staff costs

868

844

- Staff costs

721

710

- Pension costs

147

134

Other costs1

659

544

Depreciation1

212

289

Operating Expenses

1,739

1,677

Transformation Investment charge

113

108

Operating Expenses (before levies and regulatory charges)

1,852

1,785

Levies and Regulatory charges

101

117

Total Operating Expenses

1,953

1,902

Average staff numbers

10,595

10,424

Cost-income ratio2

65%

63%

  1. The adoption of IFRS 16 resulted in a decrease in other costs of €72m and an increase in depreciation of €72m
  2. See slide 53 for calculation

Non-core items

45

Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement

FY 2018

FY 2019

(€m)

(€m)

Customer redress programme

-

(74)

- Tracker Mortgage Examination

-

(67)

- Other programme

-

(7)

Cost of restructuring programme1

(111)

(59)

(Loss) / gain on disposal / liquidation of business activities

5

(25)

Gain on disposal of Property

7

-

Investment return on treasury stock held for policyholders

6

(2)

UK business divestments, net of disposal costs2

-

12

Gross-up for policyholder tax in the Wealth and Insurance business

(7)

35

Total non-core items

(100)

(113)

  1. Restructuring costs of €59m in 2019 primarily relate to a reduction in employee numbers (€34m), programme management costs (€17m), costs related to the implementation of the Group's property strategy (€4m), and other restructuring costs (€4m)
  2. Relates to UK Credit Cards, Post Office ATMs and Post Office Current Accounts

Non-performing exposures by portfolio

46

Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement

Composition (Dec 19)

Advances

Non-performing

Non-performing

Impairment

Impairment loss

exposures

exposures as %

loss allowance

allowance as % of

(€bn)

(€bn)

of advances

(€bn)

non-performing exposures

Residential Mortgages

46.3

1.9

4.2%

0.4

22%

-­ Republic of Ireland

23.1

1.5

6.3%

0.3

25%

- UK

23.2

0.5

2.1%

0.1

13%

Non-property SME and Corporate

20.4

0.9

4.3%

0.5

55%

- Republic of Ireland SME

7.3

0.6

7.5%

0.3

54%

- UK SME

1.7

0.1

6.3%

0.0

46%

- Corporate

11.4

0.2

2.0%

0.2

60%

Property and construction

8.1

0.6

7.3%

0.2

39%

- Investment property

7.2

0.6

7.7%

0.2

37%

- Land and development

0.9

0.0

3.8%

0.0

64%

Consumer

5.7

0.1

1.7%

0.2

159%

Total loans and advances to customers

80.5

3.5

4.4%

1.3

37%

Composition (Dec 18)

Advances

Non-performing

Non-performing

Impairment

Impairment loss

exposures

exposures as %

loss allowance

allowance as % of

(€bn)

(€bn)

of advances

(€bn)

non-performing exposures

Residential Mortgages

45.4

2.8

6.0%

0.5

20%

-­ Republic of Ireland

23.7

2.3

9.5%

0.4

21%

- UK

21.7

0.5

2.3%

0.1

15%

Non-property SME and Corporate

19.5

1.2

6.2%

0.6

52%

- Republic of Ireland SME

7.6

0.8

11.2%

0.4

49%

- UK SME

1.6

0.1

6.1%

0.1

53%

- Corporate

10.3

0.3

2.6%

0.1

60%

Property and construction

8.3

0.9

11.0%

0.4

45%

- Investment property

7.7

0.8

10.7%

0.4

44%

- Land and development

0.6

0.1

14.0%

0.0

54%

Consumer

5.2

0.1

2.1%

0.2

140%

Total loans and advances to customers

78.4

5.0

6.3%

1.7

35%

ROI Mortgages

Continued proactive arrears management

>90 days arrears1

Industry

Average

Industry

16.5%

Average

6.9%

3.6%

1.9%

Owner Occupier

Owner Occupier

Buy to let

Buy to let

>720 days arrears1

Industry

Average

Industry

12.3%

Average

4.5%

1.9%

1.0%

Owner Occupier

Owner Occupier

Buy to let

Buy to let

47

Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement

>90 days arrears

  • Bank of Ireland is significantly below the industry average for both Owner Occupier (28% of industry average) and Buy to Let (22% of industry average)

>720 days arrears

  • Bank of Ireland is significantly below the industry average for both Owner Occupier (22% of industry average) and Buy to Let (15% of industry average)

1 As at September 2019, based on number of accounts, industry average excluding BOI

48

UK Customer Loans £28.9bn (€33.9bn)

UK Mortgages - £19.8bn

n South East

n Wales

£2.0bn

£0.8bn

n Scotland

n Greater

London

£1.2bn

£3.4bn

n Northern

Ireland

n Rest of England £1.0bn

£9.2bn

n Outer

Metropolitan

£2.2bn

Other UK Customer Loans - £9.1bn

£0.1bn

£0.1bn

£0.2bn

£2.8bn

£3.0bn

£1.4bn

£1.3bn

£0.2bn

SME

Corporate

Investment

Land &

Consumer

Property

Development

n Performing loans n Non-performing exposures

Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement

UK Mortgages Analysis - £19.8bn

  • Total UK mortgages of £19.8bn; (NPEs: 2.1%):
    • Average LTV of 63% on existing stock at Dec 2019 (Dec 18: 62%)
    • Average LTV of 73% on new UK mortgages in 2019 (2018: 72%)
  • 69% of the current mortgage portfolio originated since January 2010 are standard owner occupier mortgages
  • BTL book is well seasoned with 65% of these mortgages originated prior to January 2010
  • Average balance of Greater London mortgages is c.£193k, with 91% of Greater London mortgages having an indexed LTV <70%

Other UK Customer Loans Analysis - £9.1bn

  • Non-performingexposures of £0.4bn with strong coverage ratios
  • Performing loans of £8.7bn:
    • SME: broad sectoral diversification with low concentration risk
    • Corporate: specialist lending teams in Acquisition Finance and Corporate lending through a focused sector strategy
    • Investment Property: primarily retail, office and residential sectors
    • Consumer (£3.0bn):
      • Northridge (£1.9bn): Asset backed motor finance business; net loan book increase of £0.5bn in 2019; mid-market targeting prime business only; below industry arrears and loan losses
      • Personal loan volumes (£1.1bn): net loan book increase of £0.4bn in 2019; improved credit risk process has driven increase in customer applications and drawdowns

49

Ordinary shareholders' equity and TNAV

Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement

Movement in ordinary shareholders' equity

2018

2019

(€m)

(€m)

Ordinary shareholders' equity at beginning of period

8,859

9,243

Movements:

Profit attributable to shareholders

620

448

Impact of adopting IFRS 9

(31)

-

Dividend paid to ordinary shareholders

(124)

(173)

Re-measurement of the net defined benefit

pension liability

129

39

Debt instruments at FVOCI reserve movements

133

26

Available for sale (AFS) reserve movements

(341)

-

Cash flow hedge reserve movement

(51)

(5)

Foreign exchange movements

10

132

Other movements

39

(85)

Ordinary shareholders' equity at end of period

9,243

9,625

Tangible net asset value

Dec 181

Dec 19

(€m)

(€m)

Ordinary shareholders' equity at the end of period

9,243

9,625

Adjustments:

Intangible assets and goodwill

(802)

(838)

Own stock held for benefit of life assurance

policyholders

25

30

Tangible net asset value (TNAV)

8,466

8,817

Number of ordinary shares in issue at the end of the period excluding treasury shares

1,076

1,074

TNAV per share (€)

€7.87

€8.21

Dividend per share (€) paid during period

€0.115

€0.160

1 Dec 2018 numbers have been restated to exclude treasury shares held for the benefit of life assurance policyholders

50

Capital - fully loaded CET1 ratio improved by 60bps

Capital ratios - Dec 2019

Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement

Regulatory ratio

Fully loaded ratio

(€bn)

(€bn)

Total equity

10.5

10.5

Less Additional Tier 1

(0.8)

(0.8)

Deferred tax

(0.5)

(1.0)

Intangible assets and goodwill

(0.8)

(0.8)

Foreseeable dividend1

(0.2)

(0.2)

Expected loss deduction

(0.4)

(0.4)

Other items2

(0.3)

(0.4)

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

7.5

6.9

Credit RWA

40.5

40.4

Operational RWA

4.4

4.4

Market, Counterparty Credit Risk and Securitisations

1.6

1.6

Other Assets / 10%/15% threshold deduction

3.6

3.5

Total RWA

50.1

49.9

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio

15.0%

13.8%

Total Capital Ratio

18.6%

17.4%

Leverage ratio

7.1%

6.5%

Phasing impacts on Regulatory ratio

  • Deferred tax assets - certain DTAs3 are deducted at a rate of 50% for 2019, increasing annually at a rate of 10% thereafter until 2024
  • IFRS 9 - the Group has elected to apply the transitional arrangement which, on a Regulatory CET1 basis, resulted in minimal impact from initial adoption and will partially mitigate future impacts in the period to 2022. The transitional arrangement allows a 85% add-back in 20194, decreasing to 70%, 50% and 25% in subsequent years

1 Dividend deduction of €189m

2 Other items - the principal items being the cash flow hedge reserve, securitisation deduction and 10%/15% threshold deduction

  1. Deferred tax assets due to temporary differences are included in other RWA with a 250% risk weighting applied
  2. The IFRS 9 addback to the Regulatory CET1 was c.15bps at 31 Dec 2019, reduced from c.18bps at 31 Dec 2018

Capital Guidance and Distribution Policy

51

Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement

• The Group expects to maintain a CET1 ratio in excess of 13.5% on a regulatory basis and on a fully

Capital

loaded basis by the end of the O-SIIphase-in period1

Guidance

• This includes meeting applicable regulatory capital requirements plus an appropriate management

buffer2

• The Group expects that dividends will increase on a prudent and progressive basis and, over time, will

build towards a payout ratio of around 50% of sustainable earnings

• Dividend level and rate of progression will reflect, amongst other things:

Distribution

- Strength of the Group's capital and capital generation

Policy

- Board's assessment of growth and investment opportunities available

- Any capital the Group retains to cover uncertainties; and

- Any impact from the evolving regulatory and accounting environments

• Other means of capital distribution will be considered to the extent the Group has excess capital

Dividend

• Proposed dividend of 17.5c per share / €189m in respect of 2019, increased from 16c per share /

Accrual

€173m in 2018

1 The Other Systemically Important Institution (O-SII) buffer was introduced at 0.5% in July 2019, increasing to 1.0% in July 2020 and 1.5% in July 2021

2 The Central Bank of Ireland has requested the power to introduce a Systemic Risk Buffer (SyRB) in Ireland, which could increase capital demand. The size, timing and application of any potential SyRB are currently unknown

Risk Weighted Assets (RWAs) / Leverage Ratio

52

Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement

Customer lending average credit risk weights - Dec 20191, 2

(Based on regulatory exposure class)

EAD3

RWA

Avg. Risk

(€bn)

(€bn)

Weight

ROI Mortgages

23.7

7.1

30%

UK Mortgages

23.3

4.4

19%

SME

17.0

13.2

78%

Corporate

11.7

11.0

94%

Other Retail

6.3

4.4

70%

Customer lending credit risk

82.0

40.1

49%

  • IRB approach accounts for:
    • 69% of credit EAD (Dec 18: 70%)
    • 73% of credit RWA (Dec 18: 74%)
  • Regulatory RWA has increased from €47.8bn at Dec 2018 to €50.1bn at Dec 2019. The increase is primarily due to net loan book growth and changes in asset quality and book mix, FX movements and the implementation of IFRS 16 offset by the impact of the disposal of NPEs and the sale of UK credit cards

Leverage Ratio

  • Fully Loaded Leverage Ratio: 6.5%
  • Regulatory Leverage Ratio: 7.1%

EBA Transparency Exercise 2019

Country by Country Average IRB risk weights

Residential Mortgages - Jun 2019

Sweden

4.2%

Belgium

10.1%

United Kingdom

10.2%

Austria

10.7%

France

10.9%

Netherlands

11.0%

Germany

14.3%

Spain

14.4%

Denmark

14.6%

Finland

15.8%

Portugal

18.0%

Italy

18.9%

Norway

20.9%

Ireland

35.0%

EBA Risk Dashboard Q2 2019

Country by Country Average Leverage ratio

Regulatory Leverage Ratio - Jun 2019

Sweden

4.4%

Germany

4.5%

Netherlands

4.6%

Denmark

4.6%

United Kingdom

5.1%

France

5.1%

Spain

5.6%

Finland

5.6%

Italy

5.8%

Belgium

6.2%

Norway

7.0%

Austria

7.0%

Portugal

7.6%

Ireland

10.1%

  1. EAD and RWA include both IRB and Standardised approaches and comprise both non-defaulted and defaulted loans
  2. Securitised exposures are excluded from the table (i.e. excludes exposures included in CRT executed in Nov 2017 and Dec 2019)
  3. Exposure at default (EAD) is a regulatory estimate of credit risk exposure consisting of both on balance sheet exposures and off balance sheet commitments

53

Cost income ratio: Dec 2019

Headline vs. Adjusted

Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement

FY 2019

Pro forma

FY 2019

Headline

adjustments

Pro forma

(€m)

(€m)

(€m)

Net interest income

2,150

-

2,150

Other income

- Business income

666

-

666

- Additional gains

5

(5)

-

- Other valuation items1

15

2

17

Total Income

2,836

(3)

2,833

Costs

- Operating expenses

1,677

-

1,677

- Transformation Investment

108

-

108

Costs

1,785

-

1,785

Cost income ratio

63%

63%

Cost income ratio excludes:

2019 adjusted cost income ratio is adjusted for:

-

Levies and Regulatory charges

- Additional gains and valuation items1 (€3m)

-

Non-core items

1 Excludes IFRS income classifications which is fully offset in net interest income

54

Return on tangible equity (RoTE)

2019: Headline vs. Adjusted

Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement

Adjustments

2019

Additional gains

'Normalised'

2019

Headline

and valuation

impairment

Adjusted for CET1

Adjusted

(€m)

items1 net of tax

adjustment, net of tax

ratio at 13%

(€m)

Profit for the period

448

Non-core items including tax

177

Coupon on Additional Tier 1 securities

(55)

Preference share dividends

(7)

Adjusted profit after tax

563

(3)

-

-

560

At Dec 2019

Shareholders' equity

9,625

(464)

9,160

Intangible assets

(838)

(838)

Shareholders' tangible equity

8,787

(464)

8,322

Average shareholders' tangible equity

8,528

-

-

(235)

8,293

Return on tangible equity (RoTE)

6.6%

6.8%

  • 2019 Adjusted Return on Tangible Equity is adjusted for:
    • Additional gains and valuation items1, net of tax - €3m
    • No adjustment to impairment charge - "Normalised" impairment charge (26bps) in 2019 reflected in headline numbers
    • Average shareholders' tangible equity calculated on a CET1 ratio at 13% - €235m

1 Excludes IFRS income classifications which is fully offset in net interest income

55

Underlying earnings per share: Dec 2019

Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement

FY 2018

FY 2019

(€m)

(€m)

Profit attributable to shareholders

620

386

Non-core items including tax

78

177

Underlying profit attributable to ordinary shareholders

698

563

Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue excluding treasury shares

1,075

1,075

Underlying earnings per share (cent)

64.8c

52.4c

Defined Benefit Pension Schemes

Group IAS19 Defined Benefit Pension Deficit

2.10%

2.00%

1.60%

€1.19bn

1.30%

€0.48bn

€0.23bn

€0.14bn

Jun 16

Dec 17

Dec 18

Dec 19

  • IAS19 DB Pension Deficit EUR Discount Rate

IAS19 Pension Deficit Sensitivities

(Jun 2016 / Dec 2017 / Dec 2018 / Dec 2019)

€313m

€118m €102m €109m

€173m €162m €153m €181m

€122m €128m €90m €102m

€71m €28m €28m €38m

Interest Rates1

Credit Spreads2

Inflation3

Global Equity4

  1. Sensitivity of Group deficit to a 0.25% decrease in interest rates
  2. Sensitivity of IAS19 liabilities to a 0.10% decrease in credit spread over risk free rates
  3. Sensitivity of Group deficit to a 0.10% increase in long term inflation
  4. Sensitivity of deficit to a 5% decrease in global equity markets with allowance for other correlated diversified asset classes

56

Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement

Total Group Defined Benefit Pension Scheme Assets (%)

€7.1bn

€7.2bn

€7.2bn

€8.4bn

58%

55%

65%

65%

17%

21%

21%

23%

25%

24%

12%

12%

Jun 16

Dec 17

Dec 18

Dec 19

  • Listed equities n Diversified assets1 n Credit / LDI / Hedging

1Diversified assets includes infrastructure, private equity, hedge funds and property

  • IAS19 Pension deficit of €0.14bn at Dec 2019 (€0.23bn Dec 2018). Schemes in deficit €0.27bn, schemes in surplus €0.13bn
  • The net negative impact of changes in long term assumptions was substantially offset by the return on scheme assets
  • The interest rate and inflation rate hedging strategies in the investment portfolios have largely offset the impact of the significant reductions in discount rates in 2019
  • De-riskingstrategies have also reduced the schemes' sensitivity to global equity movements. Listed equity asset holdings have been reduced in favour of increases in Diversified assets and Credit / LDI / Hedging allocations
  • In 2019, the Group continued to support Trustees in further asset diversification and increasing the level of hedging
  • BSPF asset returns of +17.3% and +5.9% were achieved over 1 year and 3 years respectively to end December 2019

Forward-Looking statement

57

Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement

This document contains forward-looking statements with respect to certain of the Bank of Ireland Group plc (the 'Company' or 'BOIG plc') and its subsidiaries' (collectively the 'Group' or 'BOIG plc Group') plans and its current goals and expectations relating to its future financial condition and performance, the markets in which it operates and its future capital requirements. These forward-looking statements often can be identified by the fact that they do not relate only to historical or current facts. Generally, but not always, words such as 'may,' 'could,' 'should,' 'will,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'estimate,' 'anticipate,' 'assume,' 'believe,' 'plan,' 'seek,' 'continue,' 'target,' 'goal,' 'would,' or their negative variations or similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others: statements regarding the Group's near term and longer term future capital requirements and ratios, level of ownership by the Irish Government, loan to deposit ratios, expected impairment charges, the level of the Group's assets, the Group's financial position, future income, business strategy, projected costs, margins, future payment of dividends, the implementation of changes in respect of certain of the Group's pension schemes, estimates of capital expenditures, discussions with Irish, United Kingdom, European and other regulators and plans and objectives for future operations. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and hence actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those as set out in the Risk Management Report in the Group's Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2019. Investors should also read 'Principal Risks and Uncertainties' in the Group's Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2019 beginning on page 111.

Nothing in this document should be considered to be a forecast of future profitability or financial position of the Group and none of the information in this document is or is intended to be a profit forecast or profit estimate. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as at the date it is made. The Group does not undertake to release publicly any revision to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or unanticipated events occurring after the date hereof.

Contact Details

For further information please contact:

  • Group Chief Financial Officer

Myles O'Grady

tel: +353 76 624 3291

myles.ogrady@boi.com

  • Investor Relations

Darach O'Leary

tel: +353 76 624 4711

darach.oleary@boi.com

Eoin Veale

tel: +353 76 624 1873

eoin.veale@boi.com

Philip O'Sullivan

tel: +353 76 623 5328

philip.osullivan1@boi.com

Catriona Hickey

tel: +353 76 624 9051

catriona.hickey@boi.com

  • Capital Management

Lorraine Smyth

tel: +353 76 624 8409

lorraine.smyth@boi.com

Alan Elliott

tel: +353 76 624 4371

alan.elliott@boi.com

Alan McNamara

tel: +353 76 624 8725

alan.mcnamara@boi.com

  • Group Communications

Damien Garvey

tel: +353 76 624 6716

damien.garvey@boi.com

  • Investor Relations website www.bankofireland.com/investor

58

Bank of Ireland 2019 Results Announcement

Disclaimer

Bank of Ireland Group plc published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 07:13:08 UTC
