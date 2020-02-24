Log in
BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC

BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC

(BIRG)
02/24 02:53:32 am
3.931 EUR   -0.98%
02:44aBANK OF IRELAND : lowers ROTE target as full-year profits slip
02:15aBANK OF IRELAND : Year End Results 2019 - Presentation - 295 KB
02:04aBANK OF IRELAND : Annual Results 2019
Bank of Ireland : lowers ROTE target as full-year profits slip

02/24/2020 | 02:44am EST
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside a branch of the Bank of Ireland in Dublin, Ireland

Bank of Ireland said on Monday it would take longer than anticipated to hit a return on tangible equity (ROTE) above 10% as it targeted further cost cuts after underlying pretax profits fell for the fourth successive year.

Ireland's largest bank by assets promised to outline further steps to improve returns after acknowleding last year that slow credit formation and the low interest rate environment presented challenges in achieving a ROTE in excess of 10% by 2021.

The bank, which is also the largest Irish operator in the British market, revised its ROTE target for 2021 to around 8% while continuing to target one in excess of 10% over the longer term.

The bank increased its cost reduction target by 50 million euros to ?1.65 billion(1.4 billion pounds) by 2021, saying it expected interest rates to remain at historically low levels for "a number of years".

It also bumped up its rolling core Tier 1 capital ratio target - a measure of financial strength - to 13.5% from 13% after British regulators last year demanded lenders hold more capital. The bank's fully loaded CET1 capital ratio rose to 13.8% last year.

Underlying profit before tax fell 19% to 758 million euros, despite a 3% rise in new lending volumes and a 4% year-on-year cut in operating profit. Bank of Ireland's profits hit a post-Irish banking crisis high of 1.2 billion euros in 2015.

An impairment charge of 215 million euros versus a write-back of 42 million euro in 2018 more than accounted for the difference as operating profit before impairment charges rose 10%.

Net interest margin (NIM) - a measure of how profitable a bank's lending is which hit 2.32% two-and-a-half years ago - stood at 2.14% last year and is forecast to fall further to 2.05% this year, the bank said.

"2019 was equally a year of progress (costs down; lending up) and frustration (interest rate environment; macro-backdrop) for Bank of Ireland," Davy Stockbrokers wrote in a note, saying the lower near-term ROTE guidance would not come as a surprise.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 843 M
EBIT 2019 994 M
Net income 2019 532 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,70%
P/E ratio 2019 7,91x
P/E ratio 2020 6,76x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,50x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,49x
Capitalization 4 268 M
Managers
NameTitle
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Thomas Kennedy Chairman
Jackie Noakes Chief Operating Officer
Myles O'Grady Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Hugh Haren Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC-18.68%4 636
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.58%425 902
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-2.44%299 912
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.72%272 110
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.46%208 670
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.34%197 212
