Bank of Ireland : lowers ROTE target as full-year profits slip

Ireland's largest bank by assets promised to outline further steps to improve returns after acknowleding last year that slow credit formation and the low interest rate environment presented challenges in achieving a ROTE in excess of 10% by 2021.

The bank, which is also the largest Irish operator in the British market, revised its ROTE target for 2021 to around 8% while continuing to target one in excess of 10% over the longer term.

The bank increased its cost reduction target by 50 million euros to ?1.65 billion(1.4 billion pounds) by 2021, saying it expected interest rates to remain at historically low levels for "a number of years".

It also bumped up its rolling core Tier 1 capital ratio target - a measure of financial strength - to 13.5% from 13% after British regulators last year demanded lenders hold more capital. The bank's fully loaded CET1 capital ratio rose to 13.8% last year.

Underlying profit before tax fell 19% to 758 million euros, despite a 3% rise in new lending volumes and a 4% year-on-year cut in operating profit. Bank of Ireland's profits hit a post-Irish banking crisis high of 1.2 billion euros in 2015.

An impairment charge of 215 million euros versus a write-back of 42 million euro in 2018 more than accounted for the difference as operating profit before impairment charges rose 10%.

Net interest margin (NIM) - a measure of how profitable a bank's lending is which hit 2.32% two-and-a-half years ago - stood at 2.14% last year and is forecast to fall further to 2.05% this year, the bank said.

"2019 was equally a year of progress (costs down; lending up) and frustration (interest rate environment; macro-backdrop) for Bank of Ireland," Davy Stockbrokers wrote in a note, saying the lower near-term ROTE guidance would not come as a surprise.

