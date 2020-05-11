Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Bank of Ireland Group plc    BIRG   IE00BD1RP616

BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC

(BIRG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/11 05:02:24 am
1.569 EUR   -4.56%
04:24aBANK OF IRELAND : swings to $261 million loss after COVID-19 charge
RE
03:09aBANK OF IRELAND : Q1 2020 IMS - Presentation - 218 KB
PU
05/06Irish mortgage approvals fall 9.9% year-on-year in March
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bank of Ireland : swings to $261 million loss after COVID-19 charge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 04:24am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside a branch of the Bank of Ireland in Dublin, Ireland

By Padraic Halpin

Bank of Ireland lost 241 million euros ($261 million) before tax in the first quarter after putting aside 266 million euros, mainly to cover 86,000 loan repayment breaks in Ireland and Britain, the lender said on Monday.

Ireland introduced stay-home measures at the end of March to slow the spread of the coronavirus, shutting down all but essential services such as supermarkets and banks and unleashing a six-fold increase in the unemployment rate to 28%.

The bank is the largest Irish lender in Britain, where a similar lockdown is also set to be gradually eased. While the United Kingdom made up about a third of its loan book at the end of March, it accounted for 53,000 or almost two-thirds of all loan breaks, according to a presentation for analysts.

The bank's shares, which have halved in value since Ireland reported its first coronavirus case at the end of February, were 0.2% higher at 1.65 euros at 0745 GMT.

"I guess I have the scars from the last crisis but when I think how we enter this crisis, we have a much stronger balance sheet, it's well diversified, the credit metrics are strong," Bank of Ireland Chief Financial Officer Myles O'Grady told Reuters in a telephone interview.

"As challenging as this is, I think Bank of Ireland enters it as strong as it could be."

The first-quarter charge was almost wholly made up of a 250 million euro management estimate to reflect the deteriorating economic conditions. The bank said it had not yet experienced losses on loans related to the coronavirus fallout, with its non-performing exposure ratio falling to 4.2% from 4.4% in 2019.

The bank also took a 120 million euro charge in its wealth and insurance business due to falling equity markets and wider credit spreads, contributing to the loss, alongside a 35 million charge incurred from financial instrument valuation adjustments.

Ireland's largest bank by assets, which made a profit of 123 million euros in the same period last year, said it expected more impairment charges and loan losses during 2020, with new lending potentially dropping to 50% to 70% of 2019 volumes.

The bank said that in a range of scenarios its fully loaded core Tier 1 capital ratio would remain above its previous minimum regulatory capital requirement of 11.45%. Its CET1 ratio - a key measure of financial strength - fell to 13.5% at the end of March, from 13.8% at the end of 2019.

Bank of Ireland, 14% owned by the state following the global financial crash a decade ago which hammered Irish banks, reduced costs by 3% year-on-year and said it was maintaining a target introduced in February for more aggressive cost cuts by 2021.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by David Clarke)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC
04:24aBANK OF IRELAND : swings to $261 million loss after COVID-19 charge
RE
03:09aBANK OF IRELAND : Q1 2020 IMS - Presentation - 218 KB
PU
05/06Irish mortgage approvals fall 9.9% year-on-year in March
RE
04/30Bank of Ireland loan repayment breaks rise above 35,000
RE
04/29AIB CEO says Irish banks working to extend loan breaks
RE
04/15Irish banks may extend mortgage breaks to six months - representative body
RE
04/12Ireland's AIB approves 25,000 loan payment breaks - CEO
RE
04/03Bank of Ireland receives 15,000 applications for mortgage breaks
RE
03/30Euro zone banks heed ECB dividend warning, Swiss ignore regulators
RE
03/30BANK OF IRELAND : puts 2019 dividend on ice
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 2 728 M
EBIT 2020 956 M
Net income 2020 98,1 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,52%
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
P/E ratio 2021 3,67x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,65x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,64x
Capitalization 1 765 M
Chart BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Bank of Ireland Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 4,19  €
Last Close Price 1,64  €
Spread / Highest target 344%
Spread / Average Target 155%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Thomas Kennedy Chairman
Jackie Noakes Group Chief Operating Officer
Myles O'Grady Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Hugh Haren Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC-66.33%1 916
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.50%282 415
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.39%251 596
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.08%204 484
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.65%199 665
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.34%134 481
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group