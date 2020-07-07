Bank of Japan : 82nd Opinion Survey

July 7, 2020

Public Relations Department

Bank of Japan

Percent, percentage points

79th survey

(Sep 2019) 80th survey

(Dec 2019) 81st survey

(Mar 2020) 82nd survey

(Jun 2020) Have improved (A) 3.2 3.2 3.3 0.9 Have remained the same 67.3 62.7 56.0 26.0 Have worsened (B) 29.2 33.0 39.6 72.1 D.I. (A) minus (B) -26.0 -29.8 -36.3 -71.2

Percent, percentage points

79th survey

(Sep 2019) 80th survey

(Dec 2019) 81st survey

(Mar 2020) 82nd survey

(Jun 2020) Will improve (A) 6.1 6.5 5.8 19.3 Will remain the same 45.6 53.3 45.4 32.9 Will worsen (B) 47.8 39.1 48.0 47.0 D.I. (A) minus (B) -41.7 -32.6 -42.2 -27.7

Percent, percentage points

79th survey

(Sep 2019) 80th survey

(Dec 2019) 81st survey

(Mar 2020) 82nd survey

(Jun 2020) Have become better off (A) 6.8 5.6 6.1 5.0 Difficult to say 49.8 51.4 50.8 51.3 Have become worse off (B) 43.0 41.7 42.2 42.6 D.I. (A) minus (B) -36.2 -36.1 -36.1 -37.6

Percent

79th survey

(Sep 2019) 80th survey

(Dec 2019) 81st survey

(Mar 2020) 82nd survey

(Jun 2020) Have gone up significantly 9.4 8.4 10.8 10.8 Have gone up slightly 61.1 56.1 53.2 52.1 Have remained almost unchanged 27.3 31.8 32.4 32.4 Have gone down slightly 1.3 1.9 2.1 2.5 Have gone down significantly 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.3

Percent

79th survey

(Sep 2019) 80th survey

(Dec 2019) 81st survey

(Mar 2020) 82nd survey

(Jun 2020) Will go up significantly 11.7 7.7 6.1 9.7 Will go up slightly 68.1 65.6 62.3 57.0 Will remain almost unchanged 17.2 23.0 26.6 23.0 Will go down slightly 2.3 2.2 3.5 7.6 Will go down significantly 0.4 0.1 0.5 1.1

Percent

79th survey

(Sep 2019) 80th survey

(Dec 2019) 81st survey

(Mar 2020) 82nd survey

(Jun 2020) Know about it - 29.6 - 27.8 Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it - 43.2 - 46.4 Have never heard of it - 26.4 - 25.2

Percent

79th survey

(Sep 2019) 80th survey

(Dec 2019) 81st survey

(Mar 2020) 82nd survey

(Jun 2020) Know about it 22.7 23.9 20.7 19.5 Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it 37.8 28.8 35.6 31.0 Have never heard of it 39.2 46.4 42.9 48.9

Percent

79th survey

(Sep 2019) 80th survey

(Dec 2019) 81st survey

(Mar 2020) 82nd survey

(Jun 2020) Know about it 24.2 34.6 22.9 35.3 Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it 38.1 37.3 37.6 39.8 Have never heard of it 37.0 27.1 38.3 24.2

Percent

79th survey

(Sep 2019) 80th survey

(Dec 2019) 81st survey

(Mar 2020) 82nd survey

(Jun 2020) Know about it 14.5 18.5 14.2 19.1 Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it 31.0 34.2 30.4 35.6 Have never heard of it 53.9 46.4 54.1 44.5

Percent

79th survey

(Sep 2019) 80th survey

(Dec 2019) 81st survey

(Mar 2020) 82nd survey

(Jun 2020) Confident - 12.7 - 13.7 Somewhat confident - 30.8 - 28.5 Difficult to say - 46.4 - 47.3 Not particularly confident - 6.0 - 6.9 Not confident - 2.7 - 2.1

Impression of Present Economic Conditions Compared with One Year AgoOutlook for Economic Conditions One Year from NowImpression of Present Household Circumstances Compared with One Year AgoPerception of the Present Price Levels Compared with One Year AgoOutlook for Price Levels One Year from NowOne of the Bank's Objectives Is to Achieve Price StabilityThe Bank Has Set the Price Stability Target at 2 Percent in terms of the Year-on-Year Rate of Change in the CPIThe Bank Has Been Implementing Aggressive Monetary Easing Measures to Achieve the Price Stability Target of 2 PercentThe Bank Has Been Conducting 'Quantitative and Qualitative Monetary Easing (QQE) with Yield Curve Control'Confidence in the Bank