BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 07/06
28760 JPY   -2.90%
12:39aBANK OF JAPAN : 82nd Opinion Survey
PU
07/06BANK OF JAPAN : Monetary Base and the Bank of Japan's Transactions (June) 
PU
07/03BANK OF JAPAN : Output Gap and Potential Growth Rate
PU
Bank of Japan : 82nd Opinion Survey

07/07/2020 | 12:39am EDT

July 7, 2020
Public Relations Department
Bank of Japan

Survey Outline
  • Survey period : From May 8 to June 3, 2020.
  • Population of the Survey : Individuals living in Japan who are at least 20 years of age.
  • Sample size : 4,000 people (2,423 people [i.e., 60.6 percent of the overall sample size] provided valid responses to questions).
  • Sampling method : Stratified two-stage random sampling method.
  • Survey methodology : Questionnaire survey (mail survey method).
Impression of Present Economic Conditions Compared with One Year AgoPercent, percentage points
79th survey
(Sep 2019) 		80th survey
(Dec 2019) 		81st survey
(Mar 2020) 		82nd survey
(Jun 2020)
Have improved (A) 3.2 3.2 3.3 0.9
Have remained the same 67.3 62.7 56.0 26.0
Have worsened (B) 29.2 33.0 39.6 72.1
D.I. (A) minus (B) -26.0 -29.8 -36.3 -71.2
Outlook for Economic Conditions One Year from NowPercent, percentage points
79th survey
(Sep 2019) 		80th survey
(Dec 2019) 		81st survey
(Mar 2020) 		82nd survey
(Jun 2020)
Will improve (A) 6.1 6.5 5.8 19.3
Will remain the same 45.6 53.3 45.4 32.9
Will worsen (B) 47.8 39.1 48.0 47.0
D.I. (A) minus (B) -41.7 -32.6 -42.2 -27.7
Impression of Present Household Circumstances Compared with One Year AgoPercent, percentage points
79th survey
(Sep 2019) 		80th survey
(Dec 2019) 		81st survey
(Mar 2020) 		82nd survey
(Jun 2020)
Have become better off (A) 6.8 5.6 6.1 5.0
Difficult to say 49.8 51.4 50.8 51.3
Have become worse off (B) 43.0 41.7 42.2 42.6
D.I. (A) minus (B) -36.2 -36.1 -36.1 -37.6
Perception of the Present Price Levels Compared with One Year AgoPercent
79th survey
(Sep 2019) 		80th survey
(Dec 2019) 		81st survey
(Mar 2020) 		82nd survey
(Jun 2020)
Have gone up significantly 9.4 8.4 10.8 10.8
Have gone up slightly 61.1 56.1 53.2 52.1
Have remained almost unchanged 27.3 31.8 32.4 32.4
Have gone down slightly 1.3 1.9 2.1 2.5
Have gone down significantly 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.3
Outlook for Price Levels One Year from NowPercent
79th survey
(Sep 2019) 		80th survey
(Dec 2019) 		81st survey
(Mar 2020) 		82nd survey
(Jun 2020)
Will go up significantly 11.7 7.7 6.1 9.7
Will go up slightly 68.1 65.6 62.3 57.0
Will remain almost unchanged 17.2 23.0 26.6 23.0
Will go down slightly 2.3 2.2 3.5 7.6
Will go down significantly 0.4 0.1 0.5 1.1
One of the Bank's Objectives Is to Achieve Price StabilityPercent
79th survey
(Sep 2019) 		80th survey
(Dec 2019) 		81st survey
(Mar 2020) 		82nd survey
(Jun 2020)
Know about it - 29.6 - 27.8
Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it - 43.2 - 46.4
Have never heard of it - 26.4 - 25.2
The Bank Has Set the Price Stability Target at 2 Percent in terms of the Year-on-Year Rate of Change in the CPI Percent
79th survey
(Sep 2019) 		80th survey
(Dec 2019) 		81st survey
(Mar 2020) 		82nd survey
(Jun 2020)
Know about it 22.7 23.9 20.7 19.5
Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it 37.8 28.8 35.6 31.0
Have never heard of it 39.2 46.4 42.9 48.9
The Bank Has Been Implementing Aggressive Monetary Easing Measures to Achieve the Price Stability Target of 2 Percent Percent
79th survey
(Sep 2019) 		80th survey
(Dec 2019) 		81st survey
(Mar 2020) 		82nd survey
(Jun 2020)
Know about it 24.2 34.6 22.9 35.3
Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it 38.1 37.3 37.6 39.8
Have never heard of it 37.0 27.1 38.3 24.2
The Bank Has Been Conducting 'Quantitative and Qualitative Monetary Easing (QQE) with Yield Curve Control' Percent
79th survey
(Sep 2019) 		80th survey
(Dec 2019) 		81st survey
(Mar 2020) 		82nd survey
(Jun 2020)
Know about it 14.5 18.5 14.2 19.1
Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it 31.0 34.2 30.4 35.6
Have never heard of it 53.9 46.4 54.1 44.5
Confidence in the BankPercent
79th survey
(Sep 2019) 		80th survey
(Dec 2019) 		81st survey
(Mar 2020) 		82nd survey
(Jun 2020)
Confident - 12.7 - 13.7
Somewhat confident - 30.8 - 28.5
Difficult to say - 46.4 - 47.3
Not particularly confident - 6.0 - 6.9
Not confident - 2.7 - 2.1
Inquiries Planning and Analysis Group, Public Relations Department

E-mail : prdmail@boj.or.jp

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 07 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2020 04:38:04 UTC
