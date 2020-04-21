Log in
BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
Bank of Japan : Accounts (April 20)

04/21/2020 | 09:08pm EDT

April 22, 2020
Bank of Japan

Assets(thousand yen)
Gold 441,253,409
Cash1 194,952,237
Japanese government securities 489,738,518,706
Commercial paper2 2,924,679,345
Corporate bonds3 3,300,589,260
Pecuniary trusts (stocks held as trust property)4 697,300,422
Pecuniary trusts (index-linked exchange-traded funds held as trust property)5 30,826,456,176
Pecuniary trusts (Japan real estate investment trusts held as trust property)6 587,473,084
Loans (excluding those to the Deposit Insurance Corporation) 55,121,448,000
Foreign currency assets7 28,061,116,068
Deposits with agents8 97,211,249
Others 754,616,657
Total 612,745,614,617
Liabilities and Net Assets(thousand yen)
Banknotes 110,393,178,984
Current deposits 411,239,479,717
Other deposits9 51,048,639,301
Deposits of the government 12,802,673,828
Payables under repurchase agreements 16,319,912,322
Others10 1,557,406,602
Provisions 6,132,203,037
Capital 100,000
Legal and special reserves 3,252,020,822
Total 612,745,614,617
  1. Coins reserved for circulation.
  2. Comprises the following types, in dematerialized or physical form: (1) commercial paper issued by domestic corporations; (2) commercial paper issued by foreign corporations with guarantees (dematerialized only); (3) asset-backed commercial paper; and (4) commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations.
  3. Includes bonds issued by real estate investment corporations.
  4. Stocks purchased from financial institutions through a trust bank.
  5. Beneficiary interests in index-linked exchange-traded funds purchased through a trust bank.
  6. Investment equity issued by real estate investment corporations purchased through a trust bank.
  7. Foreign currency deposits held at foreign central banks and the Bank for International Settlements, securities issued by foreign governments, foreign currency mutual funds, and foreign currency loans, such as (1) loans by U.S. dollar funds-supplying operations against pooled collateral and (2) loans pursuant to the special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement to enhance the fund-provisioning measure to support strengthening the foundations for economic growth conducted through the loan support program.
  8. Deposits held at agents that conduct operations relating to treasury funds and Japanese government securities on behalf of the Bank of Japan. These deposits are reserved for such operations.
  9. Deposits held by foreign central banks and others.
  10. Includes miscellaneous liabilities and current income (net accumulated profits). For reports at the beginning of the fiscal year, net income for the previous fiscal year is also included prior to its appropriation.

(Annex Table 1)

Breakdown of Japanese government securities(thousand yen)
Japanese government bonds 476,986,512,801
Treasury discount bills 12,752,005,904

(Annex Table 2)

Loan Support Program
The table below represents the loan amounts outstanding under the Bank's Loan Support Program. (thousand yen)
Fund-Provisioning Measure to Support Strengthening the Foundations for Economic Growth* 8,950,255,520
Fund-Provisioning Measure to Stimulate Bank Lending 42,813,800,000
Total 51,764,055,520
  • The figure for the loans other than those pursuant to the special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement is included in 'Loans' as Assets, and that for the loans pursuant to the special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement is included in 'Foreign currency assets' as Assets.

(Annex Table 3)

Annex Table 3(thousand yen)
Loans by Funds-Supplying Operations against Pooled Collateral (including funds provided under the fixed-rate method), Funds-Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas, Funds-Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas of the 2016 Kumamoto Earthquake and Special Funds-Supplying Operations to Facilitate Corporate Financing regarding the Novel Coronavirus 5,961,100,000

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 01:07:01 UTC
