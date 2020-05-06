Log in
Bank of Japan : Accounts (April 30)

05/06/2020 | 09:08pm EDT

May 7, 2020
Bank of Japan

Assets(thousand yen)
Gold 441,253,409
Cash1 191,536,578
Japanese government securities 492,705,345,077
Commercial paper2 3,260,566,932
Corporate bonds3 3,393,865,954
Pecuniary trusts (stocks held as trust property)4 697,300,422
Pecuniary trusts (index-linked exchange-traded funds held as trust property)5 31,210,331,223
Pecuniary trusts (Japan real estate investment trusts held as trust property)6 593,458,306
Loans (excluding those to the Deposit Insurance Corporation) 55,019,348,000
Foreign currency assets7 30,690,769,996
Deposits with agents8 17,021,013
Others 809,861,620
Total 619,030,658,536
Liabilities and Net Assets(thousand yen)
Banknotes 112,010,791,107
Current deposits 412,197,914,942
Other deposits9 52,793,708,027
Deposits of the government 11,982,571,571
Payables under repurchase agreements 19,049,794,117
Others10 1,611,554,910
Provisions 6,132,203,037
Capital 100,000
Legal and special reserves 3,252,020,822
Total 619,030,658,536
  1. Coins reserved for circulation.
  2. Comprises the following types, in dematerialized or physical form: (1) commercial paper issued by domestic corporations; (2) commercial paper issued by foreign corporations with guarantees (dematerialized only); (3) asset-backed commercial paper; and (4) commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations.
  3. Includes bonds issued by real estate investment corporations.
  4. Stocks purchased from financial institutions through a trust bank.
  5. Beneficiary interests in index-linked exchange-traded funds purchased through a trust bank.
  6. Investment equity issued by real estate investment corporations purchased through a trust bank.
  7. Foreign currency deposits held at foreign central banks and the Bank for International Settlements, securities issued by foreign governments, foreign currency mutual funds, and foreign currency loans, such as (1) loans by U.S. dollar funds-supplying operations against pooled collateral and (2) loans pursuant to the special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement to enhance the fund-provisioning measure to support strengthening the foundations for economic growth conducted through the loan support program.
  8. Deposits held at agents that conduct operations relating to treasury funds and Japanese government securities on behalf of the Bank of Japan. These deposits are reserved for such operations.
  9. Deposits held by foreign central banks and others.
  10. Includes miscellaneous liabilities and current income (net accumulated profits). For reports at the beginning of the fiscal year, net income for the previous fiscal year is also included prior to its appropriation.

(Annex Table 1)

Breakdown of Japanese government securities(thousand yen)
Japanese government bonds 478,960,095,218
Treasury discount bills 13,745,249,858

(Annex Table 2)

Loan Support Program
The table below represents the loan amounts outstanding under the Bank's Loan Support Program. (thousand yen)
Fund-Provisioning Measure to Support Strengthening the Foundations for Economic Growth* 8,950,255,520
Fund-Provisioning Measure to Stimulate Bank Lending 42,813,800,000
Total 51,764,055,520
  • The figure for the loans other than those pursuant to the special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement is included in 'Loans' as Assets, and that for the loans pursuant to the special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement is included in 'Foreign currency assets' as Assets.

(Annex Table 3)

Annex Table 3(thousand yen)
Loans by Funds-Supplying Operations against Pooled Collateral (including funds provided under the fixed-rate method), Funds-Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas, Funds-Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas of the 2016 Kumamoto Earthquake and Special Funds-Supplying Operations to Facilitate Financing in Response to the Novel Coronavirus 5,859,000,000

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 01:08:02 UTC
