Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Bank of Japan    8301   JP3699200006

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of Japan : Accounts (March 20)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 09:18pm EDT

March 24, 2020
Bank of Japan

Assets(thousand yen)
Gold 441,253,409
Cash1 200,416,729
Receivables under resale agreements 500,091
Japanese government securities 495,986,566,318
Commercial paper2 2,229,276,588
Corporate bonds3 3,032,071,045
Pecuniary trusts (stocks held as trust property)4 734,913,828
Pecuniary trusts (index-linked exchange-traded funds held as trust property)5 29,395,486,938
Pecuniary trusts (Japan real estate investment trusts held as trust property)6 569,355,952
Loans (excluding those to the Deposit Insurance Corporation) 50,588,848,000
Foreign currency assets7 10,077,771,826
Deposits with agents8 100,352,245
Others 771,485,849
Total 594,128,298,824
Liabilities and Net Assets(thousand yen)
Banknotes 109,329,264,856
Current deposits 393,612,936,157
Other deposits9 34,145,334,546
Deposits of the government 43,632,730,270
Payables under repurchase agreements 1,557,698,104
Others10 2,466,011,029
Provisions 6,132,203,037
Capital 100,000
Legal and special reserves 3,252,020,822
Total 594,128,298,824
  1. Coins reserved for circulation.
  2. Comprises the following types, in dematerialized or physical form: (1) commercial paper issued by domestic corporations; (2) commercial paper issued by foreign corporations with guarantees (dematerialized only); (3) asset-backed commercial paper; and (4) commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations.
  3. Includes bonds issued by real estate investment corporations.
  4. Stocks purchased from financial institutions through a trust bank.
  5. Beneficiary interests in index-linked exchange-traded funds purchased through a trust bank.
  6. Investment equity issued by real estate investment corporations purchased through a trust bank.
  7. Foreign currency deposits held at foreign central banks and the Bank for International Settlements, securities issued by foreign governments, foreign currency mutual funds, and foreign currency loans, such as (1) loans by U.S. dollar funds-supplying operations against pooled collateral and (2) loans pursuant to the special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement to enhance the fund-provisioning measure to support strengthening the foundations for economic growth conducted through the loan support program.
  8. Deposits held at agents that conduct operations relating to treasury funds and Japanese government securities on behalf of the Bank of Japan. These deposits are reserved for such operations.
  9. Deposits held by foreign central banks and others.
  10. Includes miscellaneous liabilities and current income (net accumulated profits). For reports at the beginning of the fiscal year, net income for the previous fiscal year is also included prior to its appropriation.

(Annex Table 1)

Breakdown of Japanese government securities(thousand yen)
Japanese government bonds 482,579,640,395
Treasury discount bills 13,406,925,923

(Annex Table 2)

Loan Support Program
The table below represents the loan amounts outstanding under the Bank's Loan Support Program. (thousand yen)
Fund-Provisioning Measure to Support Strengthening the Foundations for Economic Growth* 8,950,255,520
Fund-Provisioning Measure to Stimulate Bank Lending 42,813,800,000
Total 51,764,055,520
  • The figure for the loans other than those pursuant to the special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement is included in 'Loans' as Assets, and that for the loans pursuant to the special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement is included in 'Foreign currency assets' as Assets.

(Annex Table 3)

Annex Table 3(thousand yen)
Loans by Funds-Supplying Operations against Pooled Collateral (including funds provided under the fixed-rate method), Funds-Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas and Funds-Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas of the 2016 Kumamoto Earthquake 1,428,500,000

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 01:17:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BANK OF JAPAN
09:18pBANK OF JAPAN : Accounts (March 20)
PU
09:09pBANK OF JAPAN : The Results of BIS International Locational Banking Statistics a..
PU
08:15aBANK OF JAPAN : Statistics on Securities Financing Transactions in Japan (Feb. 2..
PU
01:27a(RESEARCH PAPER) IMES DPS : Liquidity Management of Heterogeneous Banks during t..
PU
03/21BANK OF JAPAN : Timetable and Schedule of U.S. Dollar Funds-Supplying Operations..
PU
03/20UPDATE1 : 6 central banks take further steps to boost U.S. dollar liquidity
AQ
03/20URGENT : 6 central banks take joint action to boost U.S. dollar liquidity
AQ
03/20BANK OF JAPAN : Coordinated Central Bank Action to Further Enhance the Provision..
PU
03/20BANK OF JAPAN : Reserve Bank of Australia and US Federal Reserve Announce Swap A..
AQ
03/19BANK OF JAPAN : England cuts interest rates again amid coronavirus pandemic
AQ
More news
Chart BANK OF JAPAN
Duration : Period :
Bank of Japan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Haruhiko Kuroda Governor
Hiroshi Nakaso Deputy Governor, Head-Personnel & Operations
Koichiro Kamata Head-Finance & Information Technology Development
Tomohisa Takeda Executive Director & Head-Personnel
Masayoshi Amamiya Executive Director & Head-Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF JAPAN0.00%233
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-40.10%256 677
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.42%250 561
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.66%197 942
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-44.15%171 616
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.05%135 339
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group