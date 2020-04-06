Log in
BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
Bank of Japan : Accounts (March 31)

04/06/2020

April 7, 2020
Bank of Japan

Assets(thousand yen)
Gold 441,253,409
Cash3 205,061,074
Japanese government securities 485,918,129,988
Commercial paper4 2,551,889,033
Corporate bonds5 3,220,825,190
Pecuniary trusts (stocks held as trust property)6 730,711,251
Pecuniary trusts (index-linked exchange-traded funds held as trust property)7 29,718,938,645
Pecuniary trusts (Japan real estate investment trusts held as trust property)8 583,445,466
Loans (excluding those to the Deposit Insurance Corporation) 54,328,648,000
Foreign currency assets9 24,512,546,873
Deposits with agents10 23,994,220
Others 2,197,140,442
Total 604,432,583,596
Liabilities and Net Assets(thousand yen)
Banknotes 109,616,575,483
Current deposits 395,256,035,035
Other deposits11 51,820,204,328
Deposits of the government 12,633,850,593
Payables under repurchase agreements 24,116,347,566
Others12 1,605,246,729
Provisions 6,132,203,037
Capital 100,000
Legal and special reserves 3,252,020,822
Total 604,432,583,596
  1. The Bank's total assets outstanding at the end of March 2020 is 604.4 trillion yen, with an approximate increase of 47.4 trillion yen from the corresponding balance of 557.0 trillion yen at the end of March 2019 (the rate of increase is 8.5%).
  2. Main reasons for year-on-year changes in major items:
Table: Main reasons for year-on-year changes in major items
Assets Year-on-Year Differences (Rate of Changes)
Japanese government securities +16.0 trillion yen (+3.4%)
Reflecting the Bank's outright purchases of JGBs.
Foreign currency assets +17.8 trillion yen (+264.1%)
Reflecting the Bank's U.S. dollar funds-supplying operations agaist pooled collateral.
Table: Main reasons for year-on-year changes in major items
Liabilities Year-on-Year Differences (Rate of Changes)
Other deposits +24.3 trillion yen (+88.5%)
Reflecting the Bank's U.S. dollar funds-supplying operations agaist pooled collateral.
Payables under repurchase agreements +23.9 trillion yen (+126.4times)
Reflecting the Bank's securities lending to provide JGSs as collateral for the U.S. dollar funds-supplying operations.
  1. 3Coins reserved for circulation.
  2. 4Comprises the following types, in dematerialized or physical form: (1) commercial paper issued by domestic corporations; (2) commercial paper issued by foreign corporations with guarantees (dematerialized only); (3) asset-backed commercial paper; and (4) commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations.
  3. 5Includes bonds issued by real estate investment corporations.
  4. 6Stocks purchased from financial institutions through a trust bank.
  5. 7Beneficiary interests in index-linked exchange-traded funds purchased through a trust bank.
  6. 8Investment equity issued by real estate investment corporations purchased through a trust bank.
  7. 9Foreign currency deposits held at foreign central banks and the Bank for International Settlements, securities issued by foreign governments, foreign currency mutual funds, and foreign currency loans, such as (1) loans by U.S. dollar funds-supplying operations against pooled collateral and (2) loans pursuant to the special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement to enhance the fund-provisioning measure to support strengthening the foundations for economic growth conducted through the loan support program.
  8. 10Deposits held at agents that conduct operations relating to treasury funds and Japanese government securities on behalf of the Bank of Japan. These deposits are reserved for such operations.
  9. 11Deposits held by foreign central banks and others.
  10. 12Includes miscellaneous liabilities and current income (net accumulated profits). For reports at the beginning of the fiscal year, net income for the previous fiscal year is also included prior to its appropriation.
  11. 13End-of-term figures as of March 31 and September 30 are preliminary, and the final figures are released in May and November in the Bank's financial statements.

(Annex Table 1)

Breakdown of Japanese government securities(thousand yen)
Japanese government bonds 473,541,381,234
Treasury discount bills 12,376,748,753

(Annex Table 2)

Loan Support Program
The table below represents the loan amounts outstanding under the Bank's Loan Support Program. (thousand yen)
Fund-Provisioning Measure to Support Strengthening the Foundations for Economic Growth* 8,950,255,520
Fund-Provisioning Measure to Stimulate Bank Lending 42,813,800,000
Total 51,764,055,520
  • The figure for the loans other than those pursuant to the special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement is included in 'Loans' as Assets, and that for the loans pursuant to the special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement is included in 'Foreign currency assets' as Assets.

(Annex Table 3)

Annex Table 3(thousand yen)
Loans by Funds-Supplying Operations against Pooled Collateral (including funds provided under the fixed-rate method), Funds-Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas, Funds-Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas of the 2016 Kumamoto Earthquake and Special Funds-Supplying Operations to Facilitate Corporate Financing regarding the Novel Coronavirus 5,168,300,000

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 01:07:02 UTC
