Bank of Japan : Accounts (March 31)

Loans by Funds-Supplying Operations against Pooled Collateral (including funds provided under the fixed-rate method), Funds-Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas, Funds-Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas of the 2016 Kumamoto Earthquake and Special Funds-Supplying Operations to Facilitate Corporate Financing regarding the Novel Coronavirus

5,168,300,000