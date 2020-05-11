Log in
BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
Bank of Japan : Accounts (May 10)

05/11/2020 | 09:10pm EDT

May 12, 2020
Bank of Japan

Assets(thousand yen)
Gold 441,253,409
Cash1 191,450,202
Japanese government securities 493,305,692,930
Commercial paper2 3,231,068,185
Corporate bonds3 3,393,865,954
Pecuniary trusts (stocks held as trust property)4 697,300,422
Pecuniary trusts (index-linked exchange-traded funds held as trust property)5 31,414,371,061
Pecuniary trusts (Japan real estate investment trusts held as trust property)6 595,453,495
Loans (excluding those to the Deposit Insurance Corporation) 55,019,348,000
Foreign currency assets7 30,636,963,360
Deposits with agents8 8,516,063
Others 807,113,716
Total 619,742,396,800
Liabilities and Net Assets(thousand yen)
Banknotes 111,664,316,058
Current deposits 406,366,643,647
Other deposits9 52,003,538,293
Deposits of the government 19,844,508,544
Payables under repurchase agreements 18,870,139,455
Others10 1,608,926,940
Provisions 6,132,203,037
Capital 100,000
Legal and special reserves 3,252,020,822
Total 619,742,396,800
  1. Coins reserved for circulation.
  2. Comprises the following types, in dematerialized or physical form: (1) commercial paper issued by domestic corporations; (2) commercial paper issued by foreign corporations with guarantees (dematerialized only); (3) asset-backed commercial paper; and (4) commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations.
  3. Includes bonds issued by real estate investment corporations.
  4. Stocks purchased from financial institutions through a trust bank.
  5. Beneficiary interests in index-linked exchange-traded funds purchased through a trust bank.
  6. Investment equity issued by real estate investment corporations purchased through a trust bank.
  7. Foreign currency deposits held at foreign central banks and the Bank for International Settlements, securities issued by foreign governments, foreign currency mutual funds, and foreign currency loans, such as (1) loans by U.S. dollar funds-supplying operations against pooled collateral and (2) loans pursuant to the special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement to enhance the fund-provisioning measure to support strengthening the foundations for economic growth conducted through the loan support program.
  8. Deposits held at agents that conduct operations relating to treasury funds and Japanese government securities on behalf of the Bank of Japan. These deposits are reserved for such operations.
  9. Deposits held by foreign central banks and others.
  10. Includes miscellaneous liabilities and current income (net accumulated profits). For reports at the beginning of the fiscal year, net income for the previous fiscal year is also included prior to its appropriation.

(Annex Table 1)

Breakdown of Japanese government securities(thousand yen)
Japanese government bonds 479,771,355,792
Treasury discount bills 13,534,337,137

(Annex Table 2)

Loan Support Program
The table below represents the loan amounts outstanding under the Bank's Loan Support Program. (thousand yen)
Fund-Provisioning Measure to Support Strengthening the Foundations for Economic Growth* 8,950,255,520
Fund-Provisioning Measure to Stimulate Bank Lending 42,813,800,000
Total 51,764,055,520
  • The figure for the loans other than those pursuant to the special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement is included in 'Loans' as Assets, and that for the loans pursuant to the special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement is included in 'Foreign currency assets' as Assets.

(Annex Table 3)

Annex Table 3(thousand yen)
Loans by Funds-Supplying Operations against Pooled Collateral (including funds provided under the fixed-rate method), Funds-Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas, Funds-Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas of the 2016 Kumamoto Earthquake and Special Funds-Supplying Operations to Facilitate Financing in Response to the Novel Coronavirus 5,859,000,000

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 01:09:05 UTC
