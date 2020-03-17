March 18, 2020
Bank of Japan
Authorization regarding the Purchases of ETFs and J-REITs
The Bank has obtained the authorization in accordance with the Bank of Japan Act, regarding the purchases of ETFs and J-REITs, from the Minister of Finance and the Commissioner of the Financial Services Agency, on March 17, 2020.
