Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Bank of Japan    8301   JP3699200006

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of Japan : Authorization regarding the Purchases of ETFs and J-REITs 

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 09:57pm EDT

March 18, 2020

Bank of Japan

Authorization regarding the Purchases of ETFs and J-REITs

The Bank has obtained the authorization in accordance with the Bank of Japan Act, regarding the purchases of ETFs and J-REITs, from the Minister of Finance and the Commissioner of the Financial Services Agency, on March 17, 2020.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 01:56:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BANK OF JAPAN
09:57pBANK OF JAPAN : Authorization regarding the Purchases of ETFs and J-REITs 
PU
07:57pBANK OF JAPAN : Flow of Funds Accounts (4th Quarter 2019, Preliminary Figures)
PU
03:11aBANK OF JAPAN : Minutes for the Twelfth Meeting of the Cross-Industry Committee ..
PU
02:23aBANK OF JAPAN : Tokyo shares erase early losses to end slightly higher on ETF ho..
AQ
03/16BANK OF JAPAN : Nikkei recovers from early losses in morning on bargain hunting
AQ
03/16FOCUS : BOJ response to coronavirus only fuels talk of its limited power
AQ
03/16BANK OF JAPAN : Increases in the Auction Amounts and Schedule for Outright Purch..
PU
03/16BANK OF JAPAN : Auction Schedule for Outright Purchases of Japanese Government B..
PU
03/16BANK OF JAPAN : Japan central bank boosts stimulus following Fed rate cut
AQ
03/16BANK OF JAPAN : Nikkei sheds 2.46% despite new Bank of Japan stimulus measures
AQ
More news
Chart BANK OF JAPAN
Duration : Period :
Bank of Japan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Haruhiko Kuroda Governor
Hiroshi Nakaso Deputy Governor, Head-Personnel & Operations
Koichiro Kamata Head-Finance & Information Technology Development
Tomohisa Takeda Executive Director & Head-Personnel
Masayoshi Amamiya Executive Director & Head-Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF JAPAN0.00%264
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.46%271 617
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.79%256 344
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.49%200 375
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-43.47%178 334
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.37%137 815
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group