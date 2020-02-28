Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Bank of Japan    8301   JP3699200006

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of Japan : (BOJ Review) New Initiatives to Improve the Transparency of Securities Financing Markets in Japan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 01:08am EST

February 28, 2020
SASAMOTO Kana, NAKAMURA Atsushi, FUJII Takanori, SEMBA Takashi, SUZUKI Kazuya, SHINOZAKI Kimiaki
Financial Markets Department

The Bank of Japan first published Statistics on Securities Financing Transactions in Japan in January 2020. As part of global efforts to monitor securities financing transactions (SFTs) in the wake of the financial crisis, the Bank compiles and releases new statistics on SFTs in Japan for the purpose of further improving the transparency of securities financing markets. Since those new statistics cover granular transaction data with various attributes, they provide detailed information such as statistical series by currency or by counterparty jurisdiction, which cannot be ascertained from existing statistics. In this paper, we look over a brief history of the global discussions on collecting SFT data as well as efforts on data collection in Japan. We also provide an overview of the statistics and describe some key features of Japanese securities financing markets that have become clear from those new statistics.

Notice

Bank of Japan Review is published by the Bank of Japan to explain recent economic and financial topics for a wide range of readers. This report, 2020-E-1, is a translation of the original Japanese version, 2020-J-1, published in January 2020.

If you have comments or questions, please contact Financial Markets Statistics Group, Financial Markets Department (E-mail: post.fmd17@boj.or.jp).

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 06:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BANK OF JAPAN
01:08aBANK OF JAPAN : (BOJ Review) New Initiatives to Improve the Transparency of Secu..
PU
02/27(RESEARCH PAPER) IMES DPS : The Integration of Countries' Sovereign Bond Markets
PU
02/27BANK OF JAPAN : Loan Disbursement under the Fund-Provisioning Measure to Support..
PU
02/27BANK OF JAPAN : Temporary Suspension of the Head Office Tours in Response to the..
PU
02/26BANK OF JAPAN : Input-Output Price Index of the Manufacturing Industry by Sector..
PU
More news
Chart BANK OF JAPAN
Duration : Period :
Bank of Japan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Haruhiko Kuroda Governor
Hiroshi Nakaso Deputy Governor, Head-Personnel & Operations
Koichiro Kamata Head-Finance & Information Technology Development
Tomohisa Takeda Executive Director & Head-Personnel
Masayoshi Amamiya Executive Director & Head-Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF JAPAN-0.33%268
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-9.15%389 288
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.29%267 355
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.14%267 192
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.43%204 038
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-17.96%182 494
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group