MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Bank of Japan    8301   JP3699200006

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of Japan : Bilateral Local Currency Swap Agreement with the Bank of Thailand 

03/31/2020 | 06:26am EDT

M a r c h 3 1 , 2 0 2 0

B a n k o f J a p a n

Bilateral Local Currency Swap Agreement with the Bank of Thailand

The Bank of Japan has signed a bilateral local currency swap agreement with the Bank of Thailand, effective as of March 31, 2020. This agreement is designed to enhance the financial stability of the two countries, allowing for the exchange of local currencies between the two central banks of up to THB 240 billion or JPY 0.8 trillion. The effective period of the facility will be until March 30, 2023.

With the strengthening of economic and financial linkages between Japan and Thailand, Japanese financial institutions have been expanding their Thai Baht-based business. By utilizing the swap agreement, the Bank of Japan would be prepared to provide liquidity in Thai Baht in the event that Japanese financial institutions face unexpected difficulties in Thai Baht settlements, and the Bank judges the liquidity provision to be necessary for ensuring the stability of Japan's financial system.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 10:25:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Haruhiko Kuroda Governor
Hiroshi Nakaso Deputy Governor, Head-Personnel & Operations
Koichiro Kamata Head-Finance & Information Technology Development
Tomohisa Takeda Executive Director & Head-Personnel
Masayoshi Amamiya Executive Director & Head-Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF JAPAN0.00%258
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-32.93%287 417
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.38%256 685
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.64%202 218
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-37.42%192 294
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%135 784
