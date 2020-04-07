Log in
Bank of Japan : Business continuity at the Bank of Japan at declaration of emergency state by the Government of Japan

04/07/2020 | 09:13pm EDT

April 8, 2020
  1. On April 7, the Government of Japan declared a state of emergency over the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) based on the Act on Special Measures Concerning Countermeasures for Novel Influenza, etc. The Bank of Japan, as a designated public institution under the Act, is required to take necessary measures to ensure the stability of people's daily lives and economic activities even in times of emergency.
  2. Following the requests to refrain from going out by the national and local governments, the Bank is taking emergency measures based on the Act while reducing some operations. The Bank, in cooperation with relevant parties such as the national and local governments as well as financial institutions, will continue providing essential central banking services while responding appropriately to given circumstances.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 08 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2020 01:12:04 UTC
