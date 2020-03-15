Bank of Japan : Calling of a Monetary Policy Meeting 

Calling of a Monetary Policy Meeting
March 16, 2020
Bank of Japan
Today, the Chairman of the Policy Board decided to call a Monetary Policy Meeting as follows. This intends to change the date of the Monetary Policy Meeting scheduled on March 18 and 19 and hold this meeting in a day.
Time: Monday, March 16, 2020, from 12:00.
Purpose: To discuss monetary control matters based on recent economic and financial developments.
Disclaimer
Bank of Japan published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 00:01:00 UTC