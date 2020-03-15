Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Bank of Japan    8301   JP3699200006

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of Japan : Calling of a Monetary Policy Meeting 

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/15/2020 | 08:02pm EDT

Calling of a Monetary Policy Meeting

March 16, 2020

Bank of Japan

Today, the Chairman of the Policy Board decided to call a Monetary Policy Meeting as follows. This intends to change the date of the Monetary Policy Meeting scheduled on March 18 and 19 and hold this meeting in a day.

Time: Monday, March 16, 2020, from 12:00.

Purpose: To discuss monetary control matters based on recent economic and financial developments.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 00:01:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BANK OF JAPAN
08:23pURGENT : BOJ to move forward policy meeting after Fed's rate cut
AQ
08:12pBANK OF JAPAN : Regular Derivatives Market Statistics in Japan (End-Dec. 2019)
PU
08:02pBANK OF JAPAN : Calling of a Monetary Policy Meeting 
PU
05:43pURGENT : U.S. Fed slashes key interest to zero to address virus shock
AQ
05:17pBANK OF JAPAN : Coordinated Central Bank Action to Enhance the Provision of Glob..
PU
11:08aBANK OF JAPAN : Markets await G7, Eurogroup, Fed meetings with bated breath
AQ
03/13BANK OF JAPAN : organizes a novel coronavirus disease response team
PU
03/13BANK OF JAPAN : Market Operations toward the End of March 
PU
03/13BANK OF JAPAN : Summary of Survey Results on the Use of LIBOR and Main Actions N..
PU
03/12(RESEARCH PAPER) IMES DPS : Welfare Implications of Bank Capital Requirements un..
PU
More news
Chart BANK OF JAPAN
Duration : Period :
Bank of Japan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Haruhiko Kuroda Governor
Hiroshi Nakaso Deputy Governor, Head-Personnel & Operations
Koichiro Kamata Head-Finance & Information Technology Development
Tomohisa Takeda Executive Director & Head-Personnel
Masayoshi Amamiya Executive Director & Head-Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF JAPAN-8.93%238
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-36.84%319 417
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.63%259 487
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.40%210 790
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.46%205 003
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.91%139 248
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group