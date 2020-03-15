Bank of Japan : Calling of a Monetary Policy Meeting 

Calling of a Monetary Policy Meeting

March 16, 2020

Bank of Japan

Today, the Chairman of the Policy Board decided to call a Monetary Policy Meeting as follows. This intends to change the date of the Monetary Policy Meeting scheduled on March 18 and 19 and hold this meeting in a day.

Time: Monday, March 16, 2020, from 12:00.

Purpose: To discuss monetary control matters based on recent economic and financial developments.