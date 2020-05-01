Bank of Japan : Change in the Release Date of the Consumption Activity Index

May 1, 2020

Bank of Japan

Research and Statistics Department

For the purpose of incorporating the revisions of the Indices of Tertiary Industry Activity and the Current Survey of Commerce implemented in April 2020, the Consumption Activity Index (CAI) for March 2020, originally scheduled for release on May 12, will now be released on June 5, simultaneously with the CAI for April 2020.

E-mail : post.rsd51@boj.or.jp