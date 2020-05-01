Bank of Japan : Change in the Release Date of the Consumption Activity Index

Log in
05/01/2020 | 03:39am EDT

May 1, 2020
Bank of Japan
Research and Statistics Department

For the purpose of incorporating the revisions of the Indices of Tertiary Industry Activity and the Current Survey of Commerce implemented in April 2020, the Consumption Activity Index (CAI) for March 2020, originally scheduled for release on May 12, will now be released on June 5, simultaneously with the CAI for April 2020.

Inquiries Economic Assessment and Projection Group, Economic Research Division, Research and Statistics Department

E-mail : post.rsd51@boj.or.jp

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 01 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2020 07:38:00 UTC
