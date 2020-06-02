Log in
BANK OF JAPAN    8301   JP3699200006

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 06/01
29000 JPY   -3.33%
04:11aBANK OF JAPAN : Collateral Accepted by the Bank of Japan (End of May) 
PU
06/01BANK OF JAPAN : Accounts (May 31)
PU
06/01BANK OF JAPAN : Monetary Base (May)
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of Japan : Collateral Accepted by the Bank of Japan (End of May) 

06/02/2020 | 04:11am EDT

June 2, 2020

Bank of Japan

Financial Markets Department

Collateral Accepted by the Bank of Japan1

(As of May 29, 2020)

100 million yen

Categories of Collateral

Face value2

Collateral value3

Total4 Total bonds Government securities Treasury discount bills5 Government-guaranteed bonds

Government-guaranteed dematerialized commercial paper Municipal bonds

Fiscal Investment and Loan Program (FILP) agency bonds Corporate bonds

Dematerialized commercial paper issued by domestic corporations and by foreign corporations with guarantees

Asset-backed securities

Dematerialized asset-backed commercial paper Bonds issued by real estate investment corporations

Dematerialized commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations Foreign government/international financial institution bonds

Total bills

Bills (excluding commercial paper) Commercial paper

Asset-backed commercial paper

Commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations Electronically recorded monetary claims

Total loans on deeds

Loans on deeds to companies6

Loans on deeds to real estate investment corporations

Loans on deeds to the government (including the government's special accounts) Loans on deeds with government guarantees

Loans on deeds to municipal governments Beneficial interests of a trust in housing loans

1,351,452

1,240,020

877,336

874,856

522,011

526,742

88,551

87,689

66,344

65,795

0

0

142,513

139,565

59,668

59,204

29,423

28,466

54,328

52,155

0

0

2,909

2,793

140

136

0

0

0

0

879

844

879

844

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

215,616

204,595

33,031

29,099

0

0

167,814

162,780

1,825

1,770

12,946

10,947

257,620

159,725

Notes: 1. Collateral accepted under the basic rules concerning collateral, agreed between the Bank of Japan and its counterparties

(excluding foreign-denominated foreign bonds and loans on deeds to companies denominated in the U.S. dollar).

  • 2. Outstanding principal balance for bonds such as pass-through bonds, electronically recorded monetary claims, and loans on deeds, for any of which the principal balance may decrease due to prepayments before the final maturity date; and the sum of the total amount of outstanding principal balance and repaid principal balance of housing loans in the trust property for beneficial interests of a trust in housing loans.

  • 3. Market price adjusted by haircut for bonds; principal balance adjusted by haircut for government-guaranteed dematerialized commercial paper, dematerialized commercial paper issued by domestic corporations, dematerialized commercial paper issued by foreign corporations with guarantees, dematerialized asset-backed commercial paper, and dematerialized commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations; face value adjusted by haircut for bills; outstanding principal balance adjusted by haircut for electronically recorded monetary claims and loans on deeds; and the sum of the total amount of outstanding principal balance and repaid principal balance of housing loans in the trust property adjusted by haircut for beneficial interests of a trust in housing loans.

  • 4. Total collateral value including foreign-denominated foreign bonds and loans on deeds to companies denominated in the U.S. dollar is 1,240,092 hundred million yen, of which collateral value of foreign-denominated foreign bonds (yen equivalent of market price adjusted by haircut) is 0 hundred million yen, and collateral value of loans on deeds to companies denominated in the U.S. dollar (yen equivalent of outstanding principal balance adjusted by haircut) is 73 hundred million yen.

  • 5. Treasury bills and financing bills.

  • 6. Companies include entities owned by municipal governments.

Reference: Asset purchased under repurchase agreements by the Bank of Japan

(As of May 29, 2020)

100 million yen

Government securities purchased by the Bank under repurchase agreements

0

Commercial paper purchased by the Bank under repurchase agreements Asset-backed commercial paper

Commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations Government-guaranteed dematerialized commercial paper

Dematerialized commercial paper issued by domestic corporations and by foreign corporations with guarantees

Dematerialized asset-backed commercial paper

Dematerialized commercial paper issued by real estate investment corporations

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 02 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2020 08:10:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 2 059 B 19 117 M 19 117 M
Net income 2020 1 295 B 12 027 M 12 027 M
Net Debt 2020 131 804 B 1 224 B 1 224 B
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 29 000 M 269 M 269 M
EV / Sales 2019 47,8x
EV / Sales 2020 64,0x
Nbr of Employees 4 636
Free-Float 100%
Chart BANK OF JAPAN
Duration : Period :
Bank of Japan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Haruhiko Kuroda Governor
Hiroshi Nakaso Deputy Governor, Head-Personnel & Operations
Koichiro Kamata Head-Finance & Information Technology Development
Tomohisa Takeda Executive Director & Head-Personnel
Masayoshi Amamiya Executive Director & Head-Planning
