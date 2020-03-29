Log in
Bank of Japan

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
Bank of Japan : Confirmation of Eligible Standards for Criteria for Current Account Transactions in View of the Growing Impact of COVID-19 

03/29/2020 | 09:03pm EDT

March 30, 2020

Bank of Japan

Confirmation of Eligible Standards for Criteria for Current Account Transactions in View of the Growing Impact of COVID-19

The Bank of Japan has set that financial institutions that are subject to the capital buffer and liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) requirements under applicable laws and regulations should satisfy these requirements under the rules and criteria for the Bank's operations. These include the criteria for eligibility to hold current accounts at the Bank and to have access to its lending facilities, the criteria for selecting counterparties for the Bank's market operations, and the conditions for eligible counterparties for the Complementary Lending Facility.

Even if a financial institution does not satisfy the requirements prescribed in the laws and regulations, in cases where the Bank judges that there is a high probability that the institution will steadily improve toward meeting these requirements, the institution remains eligible for the operations. The Bank is confirming this application of eligible standards in view of the need for financial institutions to provide support for firms' funding conditions due to the growing impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 01:02:10 UTC
