Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Bank of Japan    8301   JP3699200006

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 06/03
29800 JPY   0.00%
01:11aBANK OF JAPAN : Consumption Activity Index
PU
01:11aBANK OF JAPAN : Revision of the Consumption Activity Index
PU
06/04BANK OF JAPAN : Eurozone economy forecast to shrink 8.7% this year
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of Japan : Consumption Activity Index

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 01:11am EDT

Private consumption makes up roughly 60 percent of total GDP. Therefore, a timely and precise assessment of the developments in private consumption is deemed important for making judgments on business cycles in the macroeconomy.

From this viewpoint, the Research and Statistics Department of the Bank of Japan provides research data titled 'Consumption Activity Index (CAI)' on a regular basis. The CAI is compiled by using a variety of sales and supply-side statistics on goods and services as its source statistics and is provided as a measure for capturing short-term consumption activity on both monthly and quarterly bases. The CAI traces movements of consumption in the household side of the economy, much like those in the Annual Report on National Accounts (ARNA) -- which represents consumption activity in Japan in the most comprehensive manner -- but is made available in a more timely fashion. The CAI shows only small fluctuations emanating from samples rotations, and also exhibits a high correlation with a number of confidence survey measures.

Various series of the CAI -- such as nominal and real indexes, indexes with/without adjustments of travel balance, and a breakdown by type of goods/services -- are available to meet various analytical needs.

The data are, in principle, released at 2:00 p.m. on the fifth business day of each month; however, this release schedule is subject to change.

Details on the compilation methodology are available in the following research papers.

Research Data Table : Research Data
Date Title Data
Jun. 5, 2020 Chart [PDF 64KB]
Jun. 5, 2020 Data [XLSX 45KB]
Explanation and Related Materials Explanation Background Data

Background data used for compiling the CAI are made public in order to stimulate discussions and gather comments on the validity of the CAI from a wide range of users with interests in economic and financial developments, which in turn should facilitate to improve the CAI on an ongoing basis.

Seasonal Adjustment Notices of Changes Jun. 5, 2020Revision of the Consumption Activity Index May 1, 2020Change in the Release Date of the Consumption Activity Index for March 2020 Jul. 6, 2018Revision to the Consumption Activity Index May 10, 2017Revisions to the Consumption Activity Index Notice

Charts and data available here are provided to inform some of the Bank of Japan's research and analysis to a wide range of users with interests in economic and financial developments.
Please note that these charts and data are subject to unscheduled changes, revisions, and terminations.
Please contact the Bank of Japan's Research and Statistics Department to request permission when reproducing or copying the content of these charts and data for commercial purposes.
Please credit the source when quoting, reproducing, or copying the content of these charts and data.

Inquiries Economic Assessment and Projection Group,
Economic Research Division, Research and Statistics Department

E-mail : post.rsd51@boj.or.jp

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 05 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2020 05:10:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BANK OF JAPAN
01:11aBANK OF JAPAN : Consumption Activity Index
PU
01:11aBANK OF JAPAN : Revision of the Consumption Activity Index
PU
06/04BANK OF JAPAN : Eurozone economy forecast to shrink 8.7% this year
AQ
06/04BANK OF JAPAN : European Central Bank nearly doubles pandemic support scheme
AQ
06/02BANK OF JAPAN : Collateral Accepted by the Bank of Japan (End of May) 
PU
06/01BANK OF JAPAN : Accounts (May 31)
PU
06/01BANK OF JAPAN : Monetary Base (May)
PU
06/01BANK OF JAPAN : Letters to the CEOs of Major Financial Institutions regarding LI..
PU
05/28BANK OF JAPAN : Loan Disbursement under the Fund-Provisioning Measure to Support..
PU
05/27BANK OF JAPAN : Financial Statements for the 135th Fiscal Year/Fiscal 2019 
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 059 B 18 864 M 18 864 M
Net income 2020 1 295 B 11 867 M 11 867 M
Net Debt 2020 131 804 B 1 208 B 1 208 B
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 29 800 M 273 M 273 M
EV / Sales 2019 47,8x
EV / Sales 2020 64,0x
Nbr of Employees 4 636
Free-Float 100%
Chart BANK OF JAPAN
Duration : Period :
Bank of Japan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Haruhiko Kuroda Governor
Hiroshi Nakaso Deputy Governor, Head-Personnel & Operations
Koichiro Kamata Head-Finance & Information Technology Development
Tomohisa Takeda Executive Director & Head-Personnel
Masayoshi Amamiya Executive Director & Head-Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF JAPAN-6.29%273
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-23.64%317 664
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.83%254 229
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-26.21%225 479
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.79%205 961
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.31%135 184
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group