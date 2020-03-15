Log in
03/15/2020 | 05:17pm EDT

March 15, 20201

Bank of Japan

Coordinated Central Bank Action

to Enhance the Provision of Global U.S. Dollar Liquidity

The Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank, the Federal Reserve, and the Swiss National Bank are today announcing a coordinated action to enhance the provision of liquidity via the standing U.S. dollar liquidity swap line arrangements.

These central banks have agreed to lower the pricing on the standing U.S. dollar liquidity swap arrangements by 25 basis points, so that the new rate will be the U.S. dollar overnight index swap (OIS) rate plus 25 basis points. To increase the swap lines' effectiveness in providing term liquidity, the foreign central banks with regular U.S. dollar liquidity operations have also agreed to begin offering U.S. dollars weekly in each jurisdiction with an 84-day maturity, in addition to the 1-week maturity operations currently offered. These changes will take effect with the next scheduled operations during the week of March 16.2 The new pricing and maturity offerings will remain in place as long as appropriate to support the smooth functioning of U.S. dollar funding markets.

The swap lines are available standing facilities and serve as an important liquidity backstop to ease strains in global funding markets, thereby helping to mitigate the effects of such strains on the supply of credit to households and businesses, both domestically and abroad.

Information on Related Actions Being Taken by Other Central Banks

Information on the actions taken by other central banks is available at the following websites:

Bank of Canada

https://www.bankofcanada.ca

Bank of England

https://www.bankofengland.co.uk

European Central Bank

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html

Federal Reserve

https://www.federalreserve.gov

Swiss National Bank

https://www.snb.ch/en

  • Released on March 15th in Eastern Standard Time (March 16 th in Japan Standard Time).
  • Weekly operations are currently held by the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank and the Swiss National Bank.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2020 21:16:07 UTC
