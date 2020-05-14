Bank of Japan : Corporate Goods Price Index (Apr.) 

Notes: 1. A negative change in the "Foreign exchange rate" indicates an appreciation of the yen. 2. r: revised figures

The Import Price Index (contract currency basis) fell 6.0 percent from the previous month.

The Export Price Index (contract currency basis) fell 1.2 percent from the previous month.

The Producer Price Index fell 1.5 percent from the previous month.

(Commodities contributing to the monthly changes in April 2020)

Notes: 1. The index of "All commodities excluding extra charges for summer electricity" adjusts extra charges applied during summer season from July

Index by Stage of Demand and Use( Preliminary Figures for April 2020 )

CY2015 = 100, %

Index Monthly Yearly Weight change Previous month change Previous month Domestic demand products 1,000.000 94.7 -2.4 -1.8 -6.1 -3.4 Domestic goods 744.660 98.1 -1.4 -0.9 -3.7 -2.0 Imports 255.340 84.7 -5.6 -4.7 -13.1 -7.7 Raw materials 100.163 85.8 -10.5 r -7.0 -20.4 r -11.0 Domestic goods 26.060 103.9 0.3 r -0.7 -5.9 r -6.2 Imports 74.103 79.4 -14.9 -9.2 -25.7 -12.6 Intermediate materials 535.481 96.7 -1.9 -1.4 -5.1 -2.9 Domestic goods 448.097 98.2 -1.8 -0.9 -4.3 -2.2 Imports 87.384 89.3 -2.5 -3.5 -9.2 -6.1 Final goods 364.356 94.1 -0.9 -0.9 -3.2 -1.8 Domestic goods 270.503 97.4 -1.0 -0.7 -2.5 -1.0 Imports 93.853 84.6 -0.6 r -1.7 -5.4 r -4.5 Capital goods 112.246 96.8 0.0 r -0.4 -1.1 r -0.9 Domestic goods 87.827 99.9 0.0 r -0.1 -0.3 r 0.0 Imports 24.419 85.9 0.2 r -1.4 -4.4 r -4.8 Consumer goods 252.110 92.9 -1.4 -1.2 -4.1 -2.2 Domestic goods 182.676 96.2 -1.5 -0.9 -3.6 -1.4 Imports 69.434 84.2 -0.9 -1.7 -5.6 -4.3 Durable consumer goods 67.121 87.9 0.1 -0.6 -3.5 -2.9 Domestic goods 42.200 96.0 0.1 r -0.1 -1.1 r -0.1 Imports 24.921 74.2 0.1 r -1.5 -8.3 r -8.5 Nondurable consumer goods 184.989 94.7 -1.9 r -1.3 -4.3 r -1.9 Domestic goods 140.476 96.2 -2.0 r -1.2 -4.4 r -1.9 Imports 44.513 89.8 -1.3 r -1.9 -4.4 r -2.5

Notes: 1. These indexes are compiled by reclassifying the "Producer Price Index excluding the consumption tax," "Export Price Index" and "Import Price Index" in terms of commodities' stage of demand or use of goods.

2. r: revised figures

（Index by Stage of Demand and Use）