Bank of Japan : Corporate Goods Price Index (Apr.) 

05/14/2020 | 07:55pm EDT

Bank of Japan

Research and Statistics Department

FOR RELEASE 8:50 A.M.

Friday, May 15, 2020

Monthly Report on the Corporate Goods Price Index

    • Preliminary Figures for April 2020 )
  • The Producer Price Index fell 1.5 percent from the previous month.
  • The Export Price Index (contract currency basis) fell 1.2 percent from the previous month.
  • The Import Price Index (contract currency basis) fell 6.0 percent from the previous month.

CY2015 = 100, %

Export Price Index

Import Price Index

Foreign

excluding

exchange

Producer Price Index

extra

Yen

Contract currency

Yen

Contract currency

rate

charges for

summer

basis

basis

basis

basis

$/yen

electricity

Monthly

Yearly

Monthly

Monthly

Yearly

Monthly

Yearly

Monthly

Yearly

Monthly

Yearly

Monthly

change

change

change

change

change

change

change

change

change

change

change

change

2019/ Mar.

0.3

1.3

0.3

0.7

0.1

0.3

-2.1

1.5

2.4

0.9

-0.8

0.8

Apr.

0.4

1.3

0.4

0.4

0.2

0.2

-1.6

0.3

1.5

0.0

-1.1

0.4

May

-0.1

0.7

-0.1

-1.4

-2.6

-0.1

-2.1

-0.6

-1.9

0.8

-1.8

-1.7

June

-0.6

-0.2

-0.6

-1.7

-4.3

-0.8

-2.9

-2.0

-5.8

-0.9

-4.4

-1.6

July

-0.1

-0.7

-0.3

-0.3

-5.0

-0.4

-3.0

-1.9

-8.4

-2.0

-6.4

0.1

Aug.

-0.2

-0.9

-0.2

-1.3

-5.9

0.0

-2.9

-0.6

-8.5

0.8

-5.4

-1.8

Sep.

0.0

-1.1

-0.1

0.0

-6.3

-0.6

-3.4

-0.8

-9.7

-1.6

-6.9

1.1

Oct.

1.2

-0.3

1.5

0.4

-6.3

0.0

-3.6

0.3

-10.9

-0.1

-8.0

0.7

Nov.

0.1

0.2

0.1

0.2

-6.1

-0.3

-3.6

0.3

-11.3

-0.2

-8.6

0.7

Dec.

0.1

0.9

0.1

0.1

-4.4

-0.1

-2.5

1.0

-6.7

0.8

-4.4

0.3

2020/ Jan.

0.1

1.5

0.1

0.3

-1.5

0.2

-1.5

0.6

-0.8

0.5

-1.0

0.1

Feb.

-0.4

0.8

-0.4

0.2

-2.2

0.1

-1.5

0.1

-1.8

-0.2

-1.3

0.5

Mar.

-0.9

-0.4

-0.9

-2.3

-5.1

-0.8

-2.6

-4.7

-7.7

-3.2

-5.2

-2.3

Apr.

-1.5

-2.3

-1.5

-1.1

-6.6

-1.2

-4.0

-5.6

-13.1

-6.0

-10.9

0.5

Preliminary Figures

Index

99.6

99.6

89.4

96.6

84.7

92.3

108.0

Notes: 1. A negative change in the "Foreign exchange rate" indicates an appreciation of the yen. 2. r: revised figures

110 CY2015 = 100

125

CY2015 = 100

150

CY2015 = 100

Producer Price Index

Export Price Index

Import Price Index

108

(yen basis)

(yen basis)

120

Export Price Index

140

Import Price Index

Producer Price Index

106

using Chain-weighted Index Formula

(contract currency basis)

(contract currency basis)

115

130

104

102

110

120

100

105

110

98

100

100

96

95

90

94

92

90

80

90

85

70

CY 13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

CY 13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

CY 13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

1

(Commodities contributing to the monthly changes in April 2020)

Producer Price Index

Monthly change -1.5%

Groups

Contribution

Commodities

to change

Petroleum & coal products

-1.15 %

Gasoline, Gas oil, Fuel oil C

Chemicals & related products

-0.28 %

Ethylene, Propylene, Cardiovascular agents

Nonferrous metals

-0.04 %

Unwrought primary & secondary aluminum alloys, Unwrought copper, Copper wire

rods

Iron & steel

-0.01 %

H sections, Light steel bars, Carbon steel for machine structural use

Beverages & foods

-0.01 %

Formula feeds, Ice cream, Canned or bottled tea

Agriculture, forestry & fishery products

0.03

%

Pork, Chicken eggs, Salted salmon

Export Price Index (contract currency basis)

Monthly change -1.2%

Groups

Contribution

Commodities

to change

Other primary products & manufactured goods

-0.68 %

Jet fuel oil & kerosene, Gas oil, Artificial graphite electrodes

Chemicals & related products

-0.51 %

Para-xylene, Xylene, Styrene monomer

Metals & related products

-0.12 %

Unwrought copper, Iron & steel scrap, Hot rolled steel strips

Transportation equipment

-0.01 %

Suspension & brake parts, Standard passenger cars (gasoline cars), Buses

Electric & electronic products

0.04 %

Display devices, MOS memory integrated circuits, Spark plugs

General purpose, production & business oriented

0.03 %

Medical equipment , Metal valves, Semiconductor manufacturing equipment

machinery

Import Price Index (contract currency basis)

Monthly change -6.0%

Groups

Contribution

Commodities

to change

Petroleum, coal & natural gas

-5.62 %

Crude petroleum, Naphtha, Liquefied petroleum gas

Metals & related products

-0.31 %

Copper ores, Unwrought silver, Unwrought aluminum

Chemicals & related products

-0.12 %

General purpose plastics (except saturated polyester resins), Benzene, Methanol

Beverages & foods and agriculture products for food

-0.07 %

Coffee beans, Chicken, Beef

Textiles

-0.02 %

Sweaters, Yarn of chemical fibers , Yarn of natural fibers

Other primary products & manufactured goods

-0.02 %

Natural rubber, Crude salt, Feathers & down

Lumber & wood products and forest products

-0.01 %

North American logs, European timber, North American timber

Electric & electronic products

0.17 %

MOS logic integrated circuits, Display devices, Electric luminaries (for motor

vehicles)

Reference Index

Monthly change -1.4%

Producer Price Index excluding Consumption Tax

Groups

Contribution

Commodities

to change

Petroleum & coal products

-1.15 %

Gasoline, Gas oil, Fuel oil C

Chemicals & related products

-0.28 %

Ethylene, Propylene, Cardiovascular agents

Nonferrous metals

-0.04 %

Unwrought primary & secondary aluminum alloys, Unwrought copper, Copper wire

rods

Iron & steel

-0.01 %

H sections, Light steel bars, Carbon steel for machine structural use

Beverages & foods

-0.01 %

Formula feeds, Ice cream, Canned or bottled tea

Agriculture, forestry & fishery products

0.03 %

Pork, Chicken eggs, Salted salmon

2

Producer Price Index

( Preliminary Figures for April 2020 )

CY2015 = 100, %

Index

Monthly

Yearly

Previous

Previous

Previous

Weight

change

change

month

month

month

All commodities

1,000.0

99.6

101.1

-1.5

-0.9

-2.3

-0.4

excluding extra charges for summer electricity

1,000.0

99.6

101.1

-1.5

-0.9

-2.3

-0.4

Beverages & foods

141.6

102.1

102.2

-0.1

0.0

0.6

0.9

Textile products

9.6

104.2

r

104.2

0.0

r

0.4

1.7

r

1.8

Lumber & wood products

9.2

105.1

r

105.1

0.0

r

-0.1

0.1

r

-0.2

Pulp, paper & related products

27.7

109.6

r

109.6

0.0

r

-0.1

2.3

r

3.0

Chemicals & related products

89.2

90.4

93.6

-3.4

-1.1

-5.1

-1.1

Petroleum & coal products

59.5

80.5

r

100.1

-19.6

r

-9.1

-29.9

r

-10.2

Plastic products

38.2

98.8

98.9

-0.1

-0.3

0.1

0.4

Ceramic, stone & clay products

23.3

106.9

r

106.8

0.1

r

-0.3

2.9

r

3.0

Iron & steel

51.7

111.0

r

111.2

-0.2

r

-0.4

0.5

r

1.5

Nonferrous metals

27.1

90.6

92.1

-1.6

-4.3

-9.1

-7.6

Metal products

40.0

108.7

r

108.8

-0.1

r

0.1

2.7

r

3.0

General purpose machinery

27.2

103.6

r

103.5

0.1

r

0.3

1.2

r

2.5

Production machinery

41.1

103.9

r

103.8

0.1

r

-1.0

2.1

r

2.9

Business oriented machinery

16.2

102.9

r

102.8

0.1

r

-0.1

1.0

r

1.1

Electronic components & devices

24.5

98.8

r

98.8

0.0

r

-0.2

1.2

r

1.1

Electrical machinery & equipment

52.7

95.3

r

95.3

0.0

r

0.2

0.4

r

1.3

Information & communications equipment

20.8

95.7

r

96.0

-0.3

r

-0.1

0.2

r

0.1

Transportation equipment

140.7

100.2

r

100.1

0.1

r

0.2

2.1

r

1.8

Other manufacturing industry products

48.0

103.6

103.6

0.0

0.0

2.2

2.7

Agriculture, forestry & fishery products

35.8

108.0

r

107.0

0.9

r

-0.4

-1.4

r

-1.3

Minerals

3.9

101.6

101.7

-0.1

0.0

-2.1

-2.7

Electric power, gas & water

67.1

97.3

r

97.3

0.0

r

0.1

-4.2

r

-5.1

Scrap & waste

4.9

92.1

r

93.6

-1.6

r

-3.7

-28.0

r

-29.9

Notes: 1. The index of "All commodities excluding extra charges for summer electricity" adjusts extra charges applied during summer season from July

to September.

2. r: revised figures

3

Export Price Index

( Preliminary Figures for April 2020 )

CY2015 = 100, %

Index

Monthly change

Yearly change

Yen

Yen

Contract

Yen

Contract

Previous

Previous

Previous

Weight

currency

currency

basis

month

basis

month

basis

basis

month

basis

All commodities

1,000.0

89.4

90.4

-1.1

-2.3

-1.2

-6.6

-5.1

-4.0

Textiles

13.8

89.8

90.1

-0.3

-1.3

-0.5

-4.5

-2.6

-2.1

Chemicals & related products

98.4

81.0

r

85.2

-4.9

r

-4.4

-5.4

-17.8

r

-13.2

-16.1

Metals & related products

108.5

100.4

101.0

-0.6

-3.6

-1.0

-8.1

-7.0

-5.2

General purpose, production &

189.4

95.1

r

95.0

0.1

r

-0.5

0.1

-2.7

r

-2.1

-0.8

business oriented machinery

Electric & electronic products

205.5

85.9

r

85.5

0.5

r

-1.3

0.2

-3.0

r

-3.9

-0.9

Transportation equipment

285.2

89.6

89.5

0.1

-2.0

0.0

-3.2

-2.8

0.3

Other primary products &

99.2

81.8

r

87.7

-6.7

r

-5.0

-7.0

-16.6

r

-9.6

-14.5

manufactured goods

Note: r: revised figures

Import Price Index

( Preliminary Figures for April 2020 )

CY2015 = 100, %

Index

Monthly change

Yearly change

Yen

Yen

Contract

Yen

Contract

Previous

Previous

Previous

Weight

currency

currency

basis

month

basis

month

basis

basis

month

basis

All commodities

1,000.0

84.7

89.7

-5.6

-4.7

-6.0

-13.1

-7.7

-10.9

Beverages & foods and agriculture

80.4

89.4

89.9

-0.6

-1.7

-0.9

-3.4

-2.4

-0.5

products for food

Textiles

61.3

92.9

r

93.0

-0.1

r

-0.5

-0.3

-1.9

r

-2.0

-0.4

Metals & related products

95.8

95.6

98.0

-2.4

-6.0

-2.9

-5.3

-1.7

-2.3

Lumber & wood products and

17.3

94.3

94.7

-0.4

-2.0

-0.6

-7.0

-6.1

-3.4

forest products

Petroleum, coal & natural gas

252.3

74.7

93.8

-20.4

-11.0

-20.8

-32.6

-14.9

-30.3

Chemicals & related products

94.7

86.9

r

88.0

-1.3

r

-2.3

-1.4

-10.0

r

-9.4

-8.4

General purpose, production &

68.1

94.7

r

94.5

0.2

r

-1.3

0.1

-3.9

r

-3.7

-1.5

business oriented machinery

Electric & electronic products

196.6

77.4

76.4

1.3

-1.4

1.1

-6.6

-8.0

-4.3

Transportation equipment

49.5

95.0

r

95.1

-0.1

r

-1.2

0.0

-2.1

r

-1.8

0.6

Other primary products &

84.0

90.5

90.4

0.1

-1.6

-0.2

-3.9

-3.3

-1.6

manufactured goods

Note: r: revised figures

4

Index by Stage of Demand and Use( Preliminary Figures for April 2020 )

CY2015 = 100, %

Index

Monthly

Yearly

Weight

change

Previous month

change

Previous month

Domestic demand products

1,000.000

94.7

-2.4

-1.8

-6.1

-3.4

Domestic goods

744.660

98.1

-1.4

-0.9

-3.7

-2.0

Imports

255.340

84.7

-5.6

-4.7

-13.1

-7.7

Raw materials

100.163

85.8

-10.5

r

-7.0

-20.4

r

-11.0

Domestic goods

26.060

103.9

0.3

r

-0.7

-5.9

r

-6.2

Imports

74.103

79.4

-14.9

-9.2

-25.7

-12.6

Intermediate materials

535.481

96.7

-1.9

-1.4

-5.1

-2.9

Domestic goods

448.097

98.2

-1.8

-0.9

-4.3

-2.2

Imports

87.384

89.3

-2.5

-3.5

-9.2

-6.1

Final goods

364.356

94.1

-0.9

-0.9

-3.2

-1.8

Domestic goods

270.503

97.4

-1.0

-0.7

-2.5

-1.0

Imports

93.853

84.6

-0.6

r

-1.7

-5.4

r

-4.5

Capital goods

112.246

96.8

0.0

r

-0.4

-1.1

r

-0.9

Domestic goods

87.827

99.9

0.0

r

-0.1

-0.3

r

0.0

Imports

24.419

85.9

0.2

r

-1.4

-4.4

r

-4.8

Consumer goods

252.110

92.9

-1.4

-1.2

-4.1

-2.2

Domestic goods

182.676

96.2

-1.5

-0.9

-3.6

-1.4

Imports

69.434

84.2

-0.9

-1.7

-5.6

-4.3

Durable consumer goods

67.121

87.9

0.1

-0.6

-3.5

-2.9

Domestic goods

42.200

96.0

0.1

r

-0.1

-1.1

r

-0.1

Imports

24.921

74.2

0.1

r

-1.5

-8.3

r

-8.5

Nondurable consumer goods

184.989

94.7

-1.9

r

-1.3

-4.3

r

-1.9

Domestic goods

140.476

96.2

-2.0

r

-1.2

-4.4

r

-1.9

Imports

44.513

89.8

-1.3

r

-1.9

-4.4

r

-2.5

Notes: 1. These indexes are compiled by reclassifying the "Producer Price Index excluding the consumption tax," "Export Price Index" and "Import Price Index" in terms of commodities' stage of demand or use of goods.

2. r: revised figures

Index by Stage of Demand and Use

CY2015 = 100

150

140

Domestic demand products

Raw materials

130

Intermediate materials

120

Final goods

110

100

90

80

70

CY

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

5

Producer Price Index

using Chain-weightedIndex Formula( Preliminary Figures for April 2020 )

CY2015 = 100, %

Index

Monthly

Yearly

Previous

Previous

Weight

change

change

month

month

All commodities

1,000.0

99.6

-1.4

-0.8

-2.0

-0.2

excluding extra charges for summer electricity

1,000.0

99.6

-1.4

-0.8

-2.0

-0.2

Beverages & foods

142.0

101.8

-0.1

0.0

0.5

0.9

Textile products

9.5

103.9

0.0

0.3

1.5

1.6

Lumber & wood products

9.9

105.0

0.0

r

-0.1

0.2

r

-0.2

Pulp, paper & related products

27.4

109.2

0.0

0.0

2.3

3.0

Chemicals & related products

87.4

89.8

-3.8

r

-1.1

-5.2

r

-1.0

Petroleum & coal products

56.2

81.3

-19.9

r

-8.7

-29.5

r

-9.5

Plastic products

40.5

98.4

-0.1

r

-0.3

0.0

r

0.3

Ceramic, stone & clay products

23.1

106.6

0.1

r

-0.3

3.0

r

3.0

Iron & steel

53.2

111.0

-0.2

r

-0.4

0.7

r

1.6

Nonferrous metals

26.3

89.6

-2.0

-4.4

-10.5

-8.6

Metal products

42.1

108.2

-0.1

r

0.0

2.4

r

2.7

General purpose machinery

31.2

103.5

0.1

r

0.3

1.1

r

2.3

Production machinery

45.6

103.7

0.0

r

-1.0

2.3

r

2.9

Business oriented machinery

14.6

102.2

0.1

r

0.0

1.2

r

1.0

Electronic components & devices

23.3

100.3

0.0

r

-0.2

1.5

r

1.4

Electrical machinery & equipment

51.1

95.1

0.0

r

0.2

0.4

r

1.2

Information & communications equipment

17.1

95.3

-0.3

r

-0.1

0.1

r

0.1

Transportation equipment

151.4

99.9

0.0

r

0.2

2.0

r

1.8

Other manufacturing industry products

45.5

103.4

0.0

0.1

2.2

2.7

Agriculture, forestry & fishery products

37.1

109.3

1.3

r

-0.2

-0.7

r

-0.7

Minerals

3.5

101.7

-0.1

0.0

-1.5

-2.0

Electric power, gas & water

55.9

97.5

0.0

r

0.1

-4.2

r

-5.1

Scrap & waste

6.1

92.3

-1.7

r

-4.1

-29.2

r

-31.0

Notes: 1. The index of "All commodities excluding extra charges for summer electricity" adjusts extra charges applied during summer season from July to September.

  1. The indexes are based on the year 2017 weights.
  2. r: revised figures

6

Corporate Goods Price Index

Time Series Data

CY2015 = 100, %

Producer Price Index

Export Price Index

All commodities

All commodities

All commodities

(Reference)

excluding extra

(yen basis)

(contract currency basis)

charges for summer

Change

electricity

Change

Change

Monthly

Change

Monthly

Monthly

Yearly

from three

Monthly

Yearly

from three

Yearly

from three

(Quarterly)

change

months

from three

(Quarterly)

change

months

(Quarterly)

change

months

change

(Quarterly)

change

change

earlier

months

earlier

earlier

change

earlier

CY

2017

98.7

2.3

95.5

5.3

100.2

3.4

2018

101.3

2.6

96.8

1.4

102.2

2.0

2019

101.5

0.2

93.1

-3.8

99.5

-2.6

FY

2017

99.3

2.7

95.6

4.7

100.8

3.1

2018

101.5

2.2

96.4

0.8

101.7

0.9

2019

101.7

0.2

92.4

-4.1

99.0

-2.7

2019/

Q2

101.6

0.4

0.6

0.4

94.3

-0.2

-2.3

100.3

0.1

-2.1

Q3

101.0

-0.6

-0.9

-0.9

91.7

-2.8

-5.8

99.1

-1.2

-3.1

Q4

102.2

1.2

0.3

1.5

91.9

0.2

-5.5

98.5

-0.6

-3.2

2020/

Q1

101.8

-0.4

0.6

-0.4

91.7

-0.2

-3.0

98.3

-0.2

-1.9

2019/

Mar.

101.5

0.3

1.3

0.1

0.3

0.1

95.3

0.7

0.1

-0.9

100.4

0.3

-2.1

-0.4

Apr.

101.9

0.4

1.3

1.0

0.4

1.0

95.7

0.4

0.2

2.1

100.6

0.2

-1.6

0.6

May

101.8

-0.1

0.7

0.6

-0.1

0.6

94.4

-1.4

-2.6

-0.2

100.5

-0.1

-2.1

0.4

June

101.2

-0.6

-0.2

-0.3

-0.6

-0.3

92.8

-1.7

-4.3

-2.6

99.7

-0.8

-2.9

-0.7

July

101.1

-0.1

-0.7

-0.8

-0.3

-1.0

92.5

-0.3

-5.0

-3.3

99.3

-0.4

-3.0

-1.3

Aug.

100.9

-0.2

-0.9

-0.9

-0.2

-1.1

91.3

-1.3

-5.9

-3.3

99.3

0.0

-2.9

-1.2

Sep.

100.9

0.0

-1.1

-0.3

-0.1

-0.6

91.3

0.0

-6.3

-1.6

98.7

-0.6

-3.4

-1.0

Oct.

102.1

1.2

-0.3

1.0

1.5

1.2

91.7

0.4

-6.3

-0.9

98.7

0.0

-3.6

-0.6

Nov.

102.2

0.1

0.2

1.3

0.1

1.5

91.9

0.2

-6.1

0.7

98.4

-0.3

-3.6

-0.9

Dec.

102.3

0.1

0.9

1.4

0.1

1.7

92.0

0.1

-4.4

0.8

98.3

-0.1

-2.5

-0.4

2020/

Jan.

102.4

0.1

1.5

0.3

0.1

0.3

92.3

0.3

-1.5

0.7

98.5

0.2

-1.5

-0.2

Feb.

102.0

-0.4

0.8

-0.2

-0.4

-0.2

92.5

0.2

-2.2

0.7

98.6

0.1

-1.5

0.2

Mar.

101.1

-0.9

-0.4

-1.2

-0.9

-1.2

90.4

-2.3

-5.1

-1.7

97.8

-0.8

-2.6

-0.5

Apr.

99.6

-1.5

-2.3

-2.7

-1.5

-2.7

89.4

-1.1

-6.6

-3.1

96.6

-1.2

-4.0

-1.9

CY2015 = 100, %

Import Price Index

Foreign

exchange

All commodities

All commodities

rate

(yen basis)

(contract currency basis)

$/yen

Monthly

Change

Monthly

Change

Monthly

Yearly

from three

Yearly

from three

(Quarterly)

(Quarterly)

(Quarterly)

change

months

change

months

(Yearly)

change

change

earlier

earlier

change

CY

2017

92.7

10.9

98.2

8.9

3.1

2018

99.7

7.6

106.7

8.7

-1.6

2019

94.4

-5.3

102.2

-4.2

-1.2

FY

2017

93.6

9.6

99.8

7.9

2.3

2018

99.7

6.5

106.4

6.6

0.1

2019

93.6

-6.1

101.6

-4.5

-2.0

2019/

Q2

96.5

0.6

-2.1

103.8

0.8

-2.4

-0.3

Q3

92.6

-4.0

-8.9

101.4

-2.3

-6.2

-2.3

Q4

92.7

0.1

-9.6

100.6

-0.8

-7.0

1.3

2020/

Q1

92.6

-0.1

-3.4

100.4

-0.2

-2.5

0.1

2019/

Mar.

97.2

1.5

2.4

-2.9

103.6

0.9

-0.8

-2.1

0.8

Apr.

97.5

0.3

1.5

2.8

103.6

0.0

-1.1

1.0

0.4

May

96.9

-0.6

-1.9

1.1

104.4

0.8

-1.8

1.7

-1.7

June

95.0

-2.0

-5.8

-2.3

103.5

-0.9

-4.4

-0.1

-1.6

July

93.2

-1.9

-8.4

-4.4

101.4

-2.0

-6.4

-2.1

0.1

Aug.

92.6

-0.6

-8.5

-4.4

102.2

0.8

-5.4

-2.1

-1.8

Sep.

91.9

-0.8

-9.7

-3.3

100.6

-1.6

-6.9

-2.8

1.1

Oct.

92.2

0.3

-10.9

-1.1

100.5

-0.1

-8.0

-0.9

0.7

Nov.

92.5

0.3

-11.3

-0.1

100.3

-0.2

-8.6

-1.9

0.7

Dec.

93.4

1.0

-6.7

1.6

101.1

0.8

-4.4

0.5

0.3

2020/

Jan.

94.0

0.6

-0.8

2.0

101.6

0.5

-1.0

1.1

0.1

Feb.

94.1

0.1

-1.8

1.7

101.4

-0.2

-1.3

1.1

0.5

Mar.

89.7

-4.7

-7.7

-4.0

98.2

-3.2

-5.2

-2.9

-2.3

Apr.

84.7

-5.6

-13.1

-9.9

92.3

-6.0

-10.9

-9.2

0.5

Note: A negative change in the "Foreign exchange rate" indicates an appreciation of the yen.

7

Index by Stage of Demand and Use

Time Series Data

CY2015 = 100, %

Domestic demand products

Raw materials

Intermediate materials

Monthly

Yearly

Monthly

Yearly

Monthly

Yearly

(Quarterly)

(Quarterly)

(Quarterly)

change

change

change

change

change

change

CY

2017

97.2

4.3

95.9

22.0

97.4

4.3

2018

100.9

3.8

109.5

14.2

101.6

4.3

2019

99.4

-1.5

103.8

-5.2

100.7

-0.9

FY

2017

97.9

4.4

97.8

17.3

98.2

4.6

2018

101.0

3.2

110.0

12.5

101.9

3.8

2019

99.0

-2.0

102.7

-6.6

100.3

-1.6

2019/

Q2

100.3

0.5

-0.1

107.0

1.6

-0.5

101.4

0.3

0.2

Q3

98.8

-1.5

-2.9

101.5

-5.1

-9.8

100.2

-1.2

-2.4

Q4

98.6

-0.2

-3.4

101.4

-0.1

-11.6

99.9

-0.3

-2.8

2020/

Q1

98.3

-0.3

-1.5

101.0

-0.4

-4.1

99.6

-0.3

-1.5

2019/

Mar.

100.4

0.6

1.5

107.8

2.7

5.3

101.5

0.5

2.0

Apr.

100.8

0.4

1.4

107.8

0.0

4.4

101.9

0.4

1.5

May

100.5

-0.3

0.0

108.0

0.2

0.2

101.6

-0.3

0.3

June

99.6

-0.9

-1.6

105.2

-2.6

-5.7

100.8

-0.8

-1.0

July

99.1

-0.5

-2.7

101.7

-3.3

-9.8

100.6

-0.2

-1.9

Aug.

98.8

-0.3

-2.8

102.6

0.9

-8.4

100.0

-0.6

-2.4

Sep.

98.6

-0.2

-3.3

100.2

-2.3

-11.1

100.1

0.1

-2.7

Oct.

98.4

-0.2

-4.2

100.7

0.5

-13.3

99.7

-0.4

-3.4

Nov.

98.5

0.1

-4.0

100.8

0.1

-14.5

99.9

0.2

-3.0

Dec.

98.9

0.4

-2.2

102.7

1.9

-6.7

100.0

0.1

-2.1

2020/

Jan.

99.1

0.2

-0.2

103.9

1.2

0.7

100.2

0.2

-0.5

Feb.

98.8

-0.3

-1.0

103.1

-0.8

-1.8

100.0

-0.2

-1.0

Mar.

97.0

-1.8

-3.4

95.9

-7.0

-11.0

98.6

-1.4

-2.9

Apr.

94.7

-2.4

-6.1

85.8

-10.5

-20.4

96.7

-1.9

-5.1

CY2015 = 100, %

Domestic demand products (Cont'd)

Final goods

Capital goods

Consumer goods

Monthly

Yearly

Monthly

Yearly

Monthly

Yearly

(Quarterly)

(Quarterly)

(Quarterly)

change

change

change

change

change

change

CY

2017

97.3

0.4

98.0

0.1

97.0

0.6

2018

97.5

0.2

97.9

-0.1

97.3

0.3

2019

96.3

-1.2

97.4

-0.5

95.9

-1.4

FY

2017

97.3

0.6

97.9

0.2

97.0

0.8

2018

97.3

0.0

98.0

0.1

97.0

0.0

2019

96.1

-1.2

97.2

-0.8

95.7

-1.3

2019/

Q2

96.8

0.3

-0.5

97.6

-0.2

-0.3

96.5

0.5

-0.5

Q3

96.0

-0.8

-1.6

97.0

-0.6

-0.9

95.6

-0.9

-1.8

Q4

96.0

0.0

-1.7

97.3

0.3

-0.9

95.4

-0.2

-2.3

2020/

Q1

95.7

-0.3

-0.8

97.1

-0.2

-0.7

95.0

-0.4

-1.0

2019/

Mar.

96.7

0.1

-0.2

97.7

-0.4

0.3

96.3

0.3

-0.4

Apr.

97.2

0.5

0.3

97.9

0.2

0.2

96.9

0.6

0.3

May

96.9

-0.3

-0.5

97.6

-0.3

-0.4

96.7

-0.2

-0.4

June

96.4

-0.5

-1.1

97.3

-0.3

-0.7

96.0

-0.7

-1.3

July

96.2

-0.2

-1.4

97.0

-0.3

-1.0

95.9

-0.1

-1.5

Aug.

95.9

-0.3

-1.6

96.9

-0.1

-1.1

95.4

-0.5

-2.0

Sep.

96.0

0.1

-1.6

97.1

0.2

-0.7

95.5

0.1

-2.1

Oct.

95.9

-0.1

-2.3

97.4

0.3

-0.9

95.3

-0.2

-3.0

Nov.

95.9

0.0

-2.0

97.3

-0.1

-1.1

95.3

0.0

-2.5

Dec.

96.1

0.2

-1.0

97.1

-0.2

-0.8

95.7

0.4

-1.1

2020/

Jan.

96.1

0.0

-0.2

97.3

0.2

-0.4

95.6

-0.1

0.0

Feb.

95.9

-0.2

-0.7

97.2

-0.1

-0.9

95.3

-0.3

-0.7

Mar.

95.0

-0.9

-1.8

96.8

-0.4

-0.9

94.2

-1.2

-2.2

Apr.

94.1

-0.9

-3.2

96.8

0.0

-1.1

92.9

-1.4

-4.1

The next monthly report will be released on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

8

(Special Table) Producer Price Index excluding Consumption Tax

CY2015 = 100, %

All commodities

(Ref.) All commodities

(excluding extra charges for

summer electricity)

Monthly

Yearly

Monthly

Yearly

Index

(Quarterly)

Index

(Quarterly)

change

change

change

change

2018/ Q4

101.9

0.0

2.2

101.9

0.3

2.2

2019/ Q1

101.2

-0.7

0.9

101.2

-0.7

0.9

Q2

101.6

0.4

0.6

101.6

0.4

0.6

Q3

101.0

-0.6

-0.9

100.7

-0.9

-0.9

Q4

100.6

-0.4

-1.3

100.6

-0.1

-1.3

2020/ Q1

100.3

-0.3

-0.9

100.3

-0.3

-0.9

2019/ Mar.

101.5

0.3

1.3

101.5

0.3

1.3

Apr.

101.9

0.4

1.3

101.9

0.4

1.3

May

101.8

-0.1

0.7

101.8

-0.1

0.7

June

101.2

-0.6

-0.2

101.2

-0.6

-0.2

July

101.1

-0.1

-0.7

100.9

-0.3

-0.6

Aug.

100.9

-0.2

-0.9

100.7

-0.2

-0.9

Sep.

100.9

0.0

-1.1

100.6

-0.1

-1.2

Oct.

100.5

-0.4

-1.9

100.5

-0.1

-1.9

Nov.

100.6

0.1

-1.4

100.6

0.1

-1.4

Dec.

100.7

0.1

-0.7

100.7

0.1

-0.7

2020/ Jan.

100.9

0.2

0.0

100.9

0.2

0.0

Feb.

100.4

-0.5

-0.8

100.4

-0.5

-0.8

Mar.

99.5

-0.9

-2.0

99.5

-0.9

-2.0

Apr.

98.1

-1.4

-3.7

98.1

-1.4

-3.7

Preliminary Figures

Note: r: revised figures

110

(CY2015 = 100)

Producer Price Index excluding Consumption Tax

108

Producer Price Index

106

104

102

100

98

96

94

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

CY

9

(Special Table) Producer Price Index excluding Consumption Tax

( Preliminary Figures for April 2020 )

CY2015 = 100, %

Index

Monthly

Yearly

Previous

Previous

Previous

Weight

change

change

month

month

month

All commodities

1,000.0

98.1

99.5

-1.4

-0.9

-3.7

-2.0

excluding extra charges for summer electricity

1,000.0

98.1

99.5

-1.4

-0.9

-3.7

-2.0

Beverages & foods

141.6

101.7

101.8

-0.1

0.0

0.2

0.5

Textile products

9.6

102.3

102.3

0.0

0.4

-0.2

-0.1

Lumber & wood products

9.2

103.2

r

103.2

0.0

r

-0.1

-1.7

r

-2.0

Pulp, paper & related products

27.7

107.6

r

107.6

0.0

r

-0.1

0.5

r

1.1

Chemicals & related products

89.2

88.8

r

91.9

-3.4

r

-1.1

-6.8

r

-2.9

Petroleum & coal products

59.5

79.0

r

98.3

-19.6

r

-9.1

-31.2

r

-11.8

Plastic products

38.2

97.0

97.1

-0.1

-0.3

-1.7

-1.4

Ceramic, stone & clay products

23.3

105.0

r

104.9

0.1

r

-0.3

1.1

r

1.2

Iron & steel

51.7

108.9

r

109.2

-0.3

r

-0.4

-1.4

r

-0.4

Nonferrous metals

27.1

89.0

90.4

-1.5

-4.3

-10.7

-9.3

Metal products

40.0

106.7

r

106.8

-0.1

r

0.1

0.9

r

1.1

General purpose machinery

27.2

101.7

r

101.6

0.1

r

0.3

-0.7

r

0.6

Production machinery

41.1

102.0

r

101.9

0.1

r

-1.0

0.2

r

1.0

Business oriented machinery

16.2

101.0

101.0

0.0

-0.1

-0.9

-0.7

Electronic components & devices

24.5

97.0

r

97.0

0.0

r

-0.2

-0.6

r

-0.7

Electrical machinery & equipment

52.7

93.6

r

93.6

0.0

r

0.2

-1.4

r

-0.5

Information & communications equipment

20.8

94.0

r

94.3

-0.3

r

0.0

-1.6

r

-1.7

Transportation equipment

140.7

98.3

r

98.3

0.0

r

0.2

0.2

r

0.0

Other manufacturing industry products

48.0

101.8

101.8

0.0

0.1

0.4

0.9

Agriculture, forestry & fishery products

35.8

107.9

r

107.0

0.8

r

-0.3

-1.5

r

-1.3

Minerals

3.9

99.7

r

99.9

-0.2

r

0.1

-3.9

r

-4.4

Electric power, gas & water

67.1

95.6

95.5

0.1

0.1

-5.9

-6.8

Scrap & waste

4.9

90.4

r

91.9

-1.6

r

-3.8

-29.4

r

-31.2

Notes: 1. The index of "All commodities excluding extra charges for summer electricity" adjusts extra charges applied during summer season from July

to September.

2. r: revised figures

10

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 23:54:08 UTC
