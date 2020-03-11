Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Bank of Japan    8301   JP3699200006

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of Japan : Corporate Goods Price Index (Feb.) 

03/11/2020 | 08:09pm EDT

Bank of Japan

Research and Statistics Department

FOR RELEASE 8:50 A.M.

Thursday, March 12, 2020

Monthly Report on the Corporate Goods Price Index

    • Preliminary Figures for February 2020 )
  • The Producer Price Index fell 0.4 percent from the previous month.
  • The Export Price Index (contract currency basis) rose 0.2 percent from the previous month.
  • The Import Price Index (contract currency basis) fell 0.2 percent from the previous month.

CY2015 = 100, %

Export Price Index

Import Price Index

Foreign

excluding

exchange

Producer Price Index

extra

Yen

Contract currency

Yen

Contract currency

rate

charges for

summer

basis

basis

basis

basis

$/yen

electricity

Monthly

Yearly

Monthly

Monthly

Yearly

Monthly

Yearly

Monthly

Yearly

Monthly

Yearly

Monthly

change

change

change

change

change

change

change

change

change

change

change

change

2019/ Jan.

r

-0.5

r

0.6

r

-0.5

-2.6

-3.5

-0.8

-1.9

-5.3

-2.0

-3.0

-0.3

-3.1

Feb.

r

0.3

0.9

r

0.3

1.0

-1.6

r

0.1

r

-2.2

r

1.1

r

-0.8

0.1

-2.1

1.3

Mar.

0.3

1.3

0.3

0.7

0.1

r

0.3

-2.1

r

1.5

2.4

r

0.9

r

-0.8

0.8

Apr.

0.4

1.3

0.4

0.4

0.2

r

0.2

r

-1.6

r

0.3

r

1.5

0.0

r

-1.1

0.4

May

-0.1

0.7

-0.1

-1.4

-2.6

r

-0.1

-2.1

r

-0.6

-1.9

r

0.8

-1.8

-1.7

June

-0.6

-0.2

-0.6

r

-1.7

r

-4.3

r

-0.8

r

-2.9

-2.0

-5.8

-0.9

-4.4

-1.6

July

r

-0.1

r

-0.7

-0.3

r

-0.3

r

-5.0

-0.4

r

-3.0

-1.9

-8.4

-2.0

-6.4

0.1

Aug.

r

-0.2

-0.9

-0.2

r

-1.3

r

-5.9

0.0

r

-2.9

r

-0.6

r

-8.5

r

0.8

r

-5.4

-1.8

Sep.

0.0

-1.1

-0.1

0.0

r

-6.3

-0.6

r

-3.4

r

-0.8

r

-9.7

r

-1.6

r

-6.9

1.1

Oct.

r

1.2

r

-0.3

r

1.5

0.4

r

-6.3

r

0.0

r

-3.6

r

0.3

r

-10.9

r

-0.1

r

-8.0

0.7

Nov.

r

0.1

r

0.2

r

0.1

0.2

r

-6.1

-0.3

r

-3.6

r

0.3

r

-11.3

r

-0.2

r

-8.6

0.7

Dec.

0.1

0.9

0.1

r

0.1

r

-4.4

r

-0.1

r

-2.5

r

1.0

-6.7

r

0.8

r

-4.4

0.3

2020/ Jan.

r

0.1

r

1.5

r

0.1

0.3

r

-1.5

r

0.2

r

-1.5

r

0.6

r

-0.8

r

0.5

r

-1.0

0.1

Feb.

-0.4

0.8

-0.4

0.3

-2.1

0.2

-1.4

0.1

-1.8

-0.2

-1.3

0.5

Preliminary Figures

Index

102.0

102.0

92.6

98.7

94.1

101.4

110.0

Notes: 1. A negative change in the "Foreign exchange rate" indicates an appreciation of the yen. 2. r: revised figures

110 CY2015 = 100

125

CY2015 = 100

150

CY2015 = 100

Producer Price Index

Export Price Index

Import Price Index

108

(yen basis)

(yen basis)

120

Export Price Index

140

Import Price Index

Producer Price Index

106

using Chain-weighted Index Formula

(contract currency basis)

(contract currency basis)

115

130

104

102

110

120

100

105

110

98

100

100

96

95

90

94

92

90

80

90

85

70

CY 13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

CY

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

CY

1

(Commodities contributing to the monthly changes in February 2020)

Producer Price Index

Monthly change -0.4%

Groups

Contribution

Commodities

to change

Petroleum & coal products

-0.32 %

Gasoline, Gas oil, Fuel oil A

Scrap & waste

-0.04 %

Iron & steel scrap, Copper & copper alloy scrap

Nonferrous metals

-0.04 %

Unwrought copper, Power & telecommunications cables except optical fiber cables,

Copper wire rods

Chemicals & related products

-0.03 %

Xylene, Benzene, Styrene monomer

Electric power, gas & water

-0.02 %

Industrial extra high tension power, Commercial high tension power, Industrial high

tension power

Agriculture, forestry & fishery products

-0.02 %

Beef, Pork, Chicken

General purpose machinery

-0.01 %

Commercial air conditioners, Conveyors, Centrifugal pumps

Production machinery

0.01 %

Excavators, Robots, Bread & confectionery machinery

Export Price Index (contract currency basis)

Monthly change 0.2%

Groups

Contribution

Commodities

to change

Transportation equipment

0.07 %

Standard passenger cars (gasoline cars), Internal combustion engines for motor

vehicles & parts

Chemicals & related products

0.06 %

Vinyl chloride monomer, Propylene, Ethylene

General purpose, production & business oriented

0.04 %

Semiconductor manufacturing equipment, Flat panel & display manufacturing

machinery

equipment, Metal valves

Electric & electronic products

0.02 %

MOS memory integrated circuits, Fixed & mobile radio communications equipment,

Visual equipment

Other primary products & manufactured goods

-0.01 %

Gasoline, Jet fuel oil & kerosene, Plastic films & sheets (except plastic polarizing

films)

Textiles

-0.01 %

Chemical fiber fabrics

Import Price Index (contract currency basis)

Monthly change -0.2%

Groups

Contribution

Commodities

to change

Metals & related products

-0.41 %

Iron ores, Unwrought nickel, Copper & copper alloy scrap

Electric & electronic products

-0.01 %

Servers, External storages, Cellular phones

Petroleum, coal & natural gas

0.20 %

Coal for general use, Liquefied petroleum gas, Coal for coke making

Other primary products & manufactured goods

0.02 %

Natural rubber, Masonry products, Crude salt

General purpose, production & business oriented

0.01 %

Bearings

machinery

Reference Index

Monthly change -0.5%

Producer Price Index excluding Consumption Tax

Groups

Contribution

Commodities

to change

Petroleum & coal products

-0.32 %

Gasoline, Gas oil, Fuel oil A

Scrap & waste

-0.04 %

Iron & steel scrap, Copper & copper alloy scrap

Nonferrous metals

-0.04 %

Unwrought copper, Power & telecommunications cables except optical fiber cables,

Copper wire rods

Chemicals & related products

-0.03 %

Xylene, Benzene, Styrene monomer

Electric power, gas & water

-0.02 %

Industrial extra high tension power, Commercial high tension power, Industrial high

tension power

Agriculture, forestry & fishery products

-0.02 %

Beef, Pork, Chicken

General purpose machinery

-0.01 %

Commercial air conditioners, Conveyors, Centrifugal pumps

Production machinery

0.01 %

Excavators, Robots, Bread & confectionery machinery

2

Producer Price Index

( Preliminary Figures for February 2020 )

CY2015 = 100, %

Index

Monthly

Yearly

Previous

Previous

Previous

Weight

change

change

month

month

month

All commodities

1,000.0

102.0

r

102.4

-0.4

r

0.1

0.8

r

1.5

excluding extra charges for summer electricity

1,000.0

102.0

r

102.4

-0.4

r

0.1

0.8

r

1.5

Beverages & foods

141.6

101.9

r

101.9

0.0

r

-0.3

1.0

r

1.2

Textile products

9.6

103.8

r

103.4

0.4

r

-0.9

1.8

r

1.8

Lumber & wood products

9.2

105.2

105.3

-0.1

0.0

-0.4

-0.3

Pulp, paper & related products

27.7

109.6

r

109.6

0.0

-0.1

3.3

3.7

Chemicals & related products

89.2

94.9

r

95.2

-0.3

r

0.7

0.2

r

0.2

Petroleum & coal products

59.5

110.0

r

115.6

-4.8

r

2.7

1.6

r

9.0

Plastic products

38.2

99.0

r

99.2

-0.2

r

-0.3

0.8

r

1.1

Ceramic, stone & clay products

23.3

107.0

r

107.0

0.0

r

-0.2

3.5

r

3.7

Iron & steel

51.7

111.9

r

112.0

-0.1

r

-0.4

2.2

r

2.3

Nonferrous metals

27.1

96.3

97.6

-1.3

0.8

-1.9

0.5

Metal products

40.0

108.5

r

108.5

0.0

r

0.1

2.6

2.5

General purpose machinery

27.2

103.2

r

103.7

-0.5

r

0.4

1.9

r

3.0

Production machinery

41.1

104.8

r

104.6

0.2

0.6

2.5

r

3.1

Business oriented machinery

16.2

103.5

r

103.2

0.3

r

0.1

1.5

r

1.3

Electronic components & devices

24.5

98.9

r

98.8

0.1

r

0.3

0.9

r

1.0

Electrical machinery & equipment

52.7

95.4

r

95.4

0.0

r

0.0

0.8

r

0.1

Information & communications equipment

20.8

96.0

r

96.1

-0.1

r

0.4

0.2

r

0.5

Transportation equipment

140.7

99.9

99.9

0.0

0.0

1.6

1.6

Other manufacturing industry products

48.0

103.7

r

103.7

0.0

r

0.0

2.9

r

2.9

Agriculture, forestry & fishery products

35.8

107.5

r

108.0

-0.5

r

-2.4

-0.6

r

1.2

Minerals

3.9

101.4

101.4

0.0

0.0

-1.6

-1.1

Electric power, gas & water

67.1

97.2

r

97.5

-0.3

r

-0.1

-5.1

-3.8

Scrap & waste

4.9

97.3

r

106.0

-8.2

r

0.3

-22.5

r

-14.7

Notes: 1. The index of "All commodities excluding extra charges for summer electricity" adjusts extra charges applied during summer season from July

to September.

2. r: revised figures

3

Export Price Index

( Preliminary Figures for February 2020 )

CY2015 = 100, %

Index

Monthly change

Yearly change

Yen

Yen

Contract

Yen

Contract

Previous

Previous

Previous

Weight

currency

currency

basis

month

basis

month

basis

basis

month

basis

All commodities

1,000.0

92.6

r

92.3

0.3

0.3

0.2

-2.1

r

-1.5

-1.4

Textiles

13.8

91.4

r

92.0

-0.7

r

0.1

-0.7

-0.7

r

-0.3

0.0

Chemicals & related products

98.4

89.1

r

88.3

0.9

r

0.6

0.6

-7.3

r

-6.9

-7.2

Metals & related products

108.5

104.8

104.4

0.4

1.5

0.1

-1.1

r

0.1

-0.6

General purpose, production &

189.4

95.4

r

95.2

0.2

0.3

0.2

-2.0

r

-1.3

-1.2

business oriented machinery

Electric & electronic products

205.5

86.8

r

86.5

0.3

r

-0.2

0.1

-2.5

r

-1.8

-2.1

Transportation equipment

285.2

91.3

r

91.1

0.2

0.1

0.2

-0.5

r

-0.1

0.5

Other primary products &

99.2

93.0

92.9

0.1

0.3

-0.1

-2.4

r

-1.7

-1.9

manufactured goods

Note: r: revised figures

Import Price Index

( Preliminary Figures for February 2020 )

CY2015 = 100, %

Index

Monthly change

Yearly change

Yen

Yen

Contract

Yen

Contract

Previous

Previous

Previous

Weight

currency

currency

basis

month

basis

month

basis

basis

month

basis

All commodities

1,000.0

94.1

r

94.0

0.1

r

0.6

-0.2

-1.8

r

-0.8

-1.3

Beverages & foods and agriculture

80.4

91.6

r

91.5

0.1

r

0.3

-0.1

-0.3

0.1

0.4

products for food

Textiles

61.3

93.6

r

93.5

0.1

r

0.0

0.0

-1.2

r

-1.1

-0.9

Metals & related products

95.8

104.2

r

107.7

-3.2

r

1.5

-3.7

6.3

r

12.9

7.0

Lumber & wood products and

17.3

96.6

96.7

-0.1

0.2

-0.3

-3.8

-3.1

-2.7

forest products

Petroleum, coal & natural gas

252.3

105.6

r

104.3

1.2

r

3.1

0.7

-0.7

r

-0.6

-0.2

Chemicals & related products

94.7

90.0

r

89.9

0.1

r

-0.9

0.0

-6.8

r

-6.5

-6.6

General purpose, production &

68.1

95.7

r

95.4

0.3

r

0.0

0.2

-1.9

r

-1.2

-1.4

business oriented machinery

Electric & electronic products

196.6

77.4

r

77.2

0.3

r

-2.2

0.0

-6.7

r

-6.4

-6.4

Transportation equipment

49.5

96.2

r

96.2

0.0

r

0.3

0.0

-0.1

r

0.5

0.8

Other primary products &

84.0

91.8

91.3

0.5

0.2

0.3

-1.3

-0.5

-1.0

manufactured goods

Note: r: revised figures

4

Index by Stage of Demand and Use( Preliminary Figures for February 2020 )

CY2015 = 100, %

Index

Monthly

Yearly

Weight

change

Previous month

change

Previous month

Domestic demand products

1,000.000

98.8

-0.3

r

0.2

-1.0

r

-0.2

Domestic goods

744.660

100.4

-0.5

r

0.2

-0.8

r

0.0

Imports

255.340

94.1

0.1

r

0.6

-1.8

r

-0.8

Raw materials

100.163

103.1

-0.8

r

1.2

-1.8

r

0.7

Domestic goods

26.060

104.3

-1.4

r

-1.3

-4.4

r

-2.0

Imports

74.103

102.7

-0.5

r

2.0

-0.9

r

1.7

Intermediate materials

535.481

100.0

-0.2

r

0.2

-1.0

r

-0.5

Domestic goods

448.097

101.0

-0.4

r

0.2

-0.9

r

-0.2

Imports

87.384

94.9

0.7

0.1

-1.8

r

-2.1

Final goods

364.356

95.8

-0.3

r

0.0

-0.8

r

-0.2

Domestic goods

270.503

99.0

-0.4

r

0.0

-0.3

r

0.4

Imports

93.853

86.6

0.0

r

-0.1

-2.6

r

-1.9

Capital goods

112.246

97.3

0.0

r

0.2

-0.8

-0.4

Domestic goods

87.827

100.2

0.0

0.4

-0.3

r

0.0

Imports

24.419

86.9

0.0

r

-0.3

-3.0

r

-2.0

Consumer goods

252.110

95.2

-0.4

r

-0.1

-0.8

r

0.0

Domestic goods

182.676

98.5

-0.5

r

-0.2

-0.3

r

0.6

Imports

69.434

86.5

0.1

r

-0.2

-2.5

r

-2.0

Durable consumer goods

67.121

88.4

0.0

r

-0.5

-2.5

r

-2.3

Domestic goods

42.200

96.1

0.0

r

0.0

-0.1

r

-0.3

Imports

24.921

75.3

0.1

r

-1.7

-7.3

r

-6.8

Nondurable consumer goods

184.989

97.7

-0.5

r

0.0

-0.2

r

0.8

Domestic goods

140.476

99.2

-0.7

r

-0.2

-0.3

r

0.9

Imports

44.513

92.8

0.1

r

0.5

-0.1

0.3

Notes: 1. These indexes are compiled by reclassifying the "Producer Price Index excluding the consumption tax," "Export Price Index" and "Import Price Index" in terms of commodities' stage of demand or use of goods.

2. r: revised figures

Index by Stage of Demand and Use

CY2015 = 100

150

140

Domestic demand products

130

Raw materials

Intermediate materials

120

Final goods

110

100

90

80

70

CY

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

5

Producer Price Index

using Chain-weightedIndex Formula( Preliminary Figures for February 2020 )

CY2015 = 100, %

Index

Monthly

Yearly

Previous

Previous

Weight

change

change

month

month

All commodities

1,000.0

101.7

-0.5

0.1

0.8

1.6

excluding extra charges for summer electricity

1,000.0

101.7

-0.5

0.1

0.8

1.6

Beverages & foods

142.0

101.6

0.1

r

-0.4

0.9

r

1.1

Textile products

9.5

103.6

0.3

r

-0.9

1.7

r

1.8

Lumber & wood products

9.9

105.1

-0.1

0.0

-0.3

-0.2

Pulp, paper & related products

27.4

109.2

0.1

-0.1

3.3

3.6

Chemicals & related products

87.4

94.5

-0.3

r

0.6

0.2

r

0.3

Petroleum & coal products

56.2

111.2

-4.5

r

2.8

2.0

r

9.0

Plastic products

40.5

98.6

-0.1

r

-0.5

0.7

r

0.9

Ceramic, stone & clay products

23.1

106.7

0.1

r

-0.2

3.5

r

3.6

Iron & steel

53.2

111.9

-0.1

r

-0.4

2.4

r

2.5

Nonferrous metals

26.3

95.6

-1.5

0.6

-2.8

-0.3

Metal products

42.1

108.1

0.0

r

0.1

2.5

r

2.2

General purpose machinery

31.2

103.1

-0.5

r

0.3

1.7

r

2.7

Production machinery

45.6

104.6

0.2

r

0.7

2.3

r

3.1

Business oriented machinery

14.6

102.5

0.2

r

0.0

1.0

r

0.7

Electronic components & devices

23.3

100.4

0.0

r

0.3

1.3

r

1.4

Electrical machinery & equipment

51.1

95.3

0.0

r

-0.1

1.0

0.3

Information & communications equipment

17.1

95.6

-0.2

r

0.8

0.2

r

0.9

Transportation equipment

151.4

99.7

0.0

0.0

1.5

r

1.6

Other manufacturing industry products

45.5

103.4

0.0

r

0.0

2.8

r

2.8

Agriculture, forestry & fishery products

37.1

108.2

-0.6

r

-2.4

-0.2

r

2.1

Minerals

3.5

101.5

0.0

0.1

-1.1

-0.6

Electric power, gas & water

55.9

97.3

-0.4

r

-0.1

-5.1

r

-3.6

Scrap & waste

6.1

98.0

-8.5

r

0.3

-23.2

r

-15.2

Notes: 1. The index of "All commodities excluding extra charges for summer electricity" adjusts extra charges applied during summer season from July to September.

  1. The indexes are based on the year 2017 weights.
  2. r: revised figures

6

Corporate Goods Price Index

Time Series Data

CY2015 = 100, %

Producer Price Index

Export Price Index

All commodities

All commodities

All commodities

(Reference)

excluding extra

(yen basis)

(contract currency basis)

charges for summer

Change

electricity

Change

Change

Monthly

Change

Monthly

Monthly

Yearly

from three

Monthly

Yearly

from three

Yearly

from three

(Quarterly)

change

months

from three

(Quarterly)

change

months

(Quarterly)

change

months

change

(Quarterly)

change

change

earlier

months

earlier

earlier

change

earlier

CY

2017

98.7

2.3

95.5

5.3

100.2

3.4

2018

101.3

2.6

96.8

1.4

102.2

2.0

2019

101.5

0.2

93.1

-3.8

99.5

-2.6

FY

2016

96.7

-2.4

91.3

-6.9

97.8

-0.8

2017

99.3

2.7

95.6

4.7

100.8

3.1

2018

101.5

2.2

96.4

0.8

101.7

0.9

2019/

Q1

101.2

-0.7

0.9

-0.7

94.5

-2.9

-1.7

100.2

-1.6

-2.1

Q2

101.6

0.4

0.6

0.4

94.3

-0.2

-2.3

100.3

0.1

-2.1

Q3

101.0

-0.6

-0.9

-0.9

91.7

-2.8

-5.8

99.1

-1.2

-3.1

Q4

102.2

1.2

0.3

1.5

91.9

0.2

-5.5

98.5

-0.6

-3.2

2019/

Jan.

100.9

-0.5

0.6

-1.5

-0.5

-1.5

93.7

-2.6

-3.5

-4.3

100.0

-0.8

-1.9

-2.3

Feb.

101.2

0.3

0.9

-0.8

0.3

-0.8

94.6

1.0

-1.6

-3.4

100.1

0.1

-2.2

-2.0

Mar.

101.5

0.3

1.3

0.1

0.3

0.1

95.3

0.7

0.1

-0.9

100.4

0.3

-2.1

-0.4

Apr.

101.9

0.4

1.3

1.0

0.4

1.0

95.7

0.4

0.2

2.1

100.6

0.2

-1.6

0.6

May

101.8

-0.1

0.7

0.6

-0.1

0.6

94.4

-1.4

-2.6

-0.2

100.5

-0.1

-2.1

0.4

June

101.2

-0.6

-0.2

-0.3

-0.6

-0.3

92.8

-1.7

-4.3

-2.6

99.7

-0.8

-2.9

-0.7

July

101.1

-0.1

-0.7

-0.8

-0.3

-1.0

92.5

-0.3

-5.0

-3.3

99.3

-0.4

-3.0

-1.3

Aug.

100.9

-0.2

-0.9

-0.9

-0.2

-1.1

91.3

-1.3

-5.9

-3.3

99.3

0.0

-2.9

-1.2

Sep.

100.9

0.0

-1.1

-0.3

-0.1

-0.6

91.3

0.0

-6.3

-1.6

98.7

-0.6

-3.4

-1.0

Oct.

102.1

1.2

-0.3

1.0

1.5

1.2

91.7

0.4

-6.3

-0.9

98.7

0.0

-3.6

-0.6

Nov.

102.2

0.1

0.2

1.3

0.1

1.5

91.9

0.2

-6.1

0.7

98.4

-0.3

-3.6

-0.9

Dec.

102.3

0.1

0.9

1.4

0.1

1.7

92.0

0.1

-4.4

0.8

98.3

-0.1

-2.5

-0.4

2020/

Jan.

102.4

0.1

1.5

0.3

0.1

0.3

92.3

0.3

-1.5

0.7

98.5

0.2

-1.5

-0.2

Feb.

102.0

-0.4

0.8

-0.2

-0.4

-0.2

92.6

0.3

-2.1

0.8

98.7

0.2

-1.4

0.3

CY2015 = 100, %

Import Price Index

Foreign

exchange

All commodities

All commodities

rate

(yen basis)

(contract currency basis)

$/yen

Monthly

Change

Monthly

Change

Monthly

Yearly

from three

Yearly

from three

(Quarterly)

(Quarterly)

(Quarterly)

change

months

change

months

(Yearly)

change

change

earlier

earlier

change

CY

2017

92.7

10.9

98.2

8.9

3.1

2018

99.7

7.6

106.7

8.7

-1.6

2019

94.4

-5.3

102.2

-4.2

-1.2

FY

2016

85.4

-10.6

92.5

-3.5

-9.8

2017

93.6

9.6

99.8

7.9

2.3

2018

99.7

6.5

106.4

6.6

0.1

2019/

Q1

95.9

-6.5

-0.2

103.0

-4.8

-1.1

-2.4

Q2

96.5

0.6

-2.1

103.8

0.8

-2.4

-0.3

Q3

92.6

-4.0

-8.9

101.4

-2.3

-6.2

-2.3

Q4

92.7

0.1

-9.6

100.6

-0.8

-7.0

1.3

2019/

Jan.

94.8

-5.3

-2.0

-8.4

102.6

-3.0

-0.3

-6.0

-3.1

Feb.

95.8

1.1

-0.8

-8.1

102.7

0.1

-2.1

-6.4

1.3

Mar.

97.2

1.5

2.4

-2.9

103.6

0.9

-0.8

-2.1

0.8

Apr.

97.5

0.3

1.5

2.8

103.6

0.0

-1.1

1.0

0.4

May

96.9

-0.6

-1.9

1.1

104.4

0.8

-1.8

1.7

-1.7

June

95.0

-2.0

-5.8

-2.3

103.5

-0.9

-4.4

-0.1

-1.6

July

93.2

-1.9

-8.4

-4.4

101.4

-2.0

-6.4

-2.1

0.1

Aug.

92.6

-0.6

-8.5

-4.4

102.2

0.8

-5.4

-2.1

-1.8

Sep.

91.9

-0.8

-9.7

-3.3

100.6

-1.6

-6.9

-2.8

1.1

Oct.

92.2

0.3

-10.9

-1.1

100.5

-0.1

-8.0

-0.9

0.7

Nov.

92.5

0.3

-11.3

-0.1

100.3

-0.2

-8.6

-1.9

0.7

Dec.

93.4

1.0

-6.7

1.6

101.1

0.8

-4.4

0.5

0.3

2020/

Jan.

94.0

0.6

-0.8

2.0

101.6

0.5

-1.0

1.1

0.1

Feb.

94.1

0.1

-1.8

1.7

101.4

-0.2

-1.3

1.1

0.5

Note: A negative change in the "Foreign exchange rate" indicates an appreciation of the yen.

7

Index by Stage of Demand and Use

Time Series Data

CY2015 = 100, %

Domestic demand products

Raw materials

Intermediate materials

Monthly

Yearly

Monthly

Yearly

Monthly

Yearly

(Quarterly)

(Quarterly)

(Quarterly)

change

change

change

change

change

change

CY

2017

97.2

4.3

95.9

22.0

97.4

4.3

2018

100.9

3.8

109.5

14.2

101.6

4.3

2019

99.4

-1.5

103.8

-5.2

100.7

-0.9

FY

2016

93.8

-4.5

83.4

-9.5

93.9

-4.5

2017

97.9

4.4

97.8

17.3

98.2

4.6

2018

101.0

3.2

110.0

12.5

101.9

3.8

2019/

Q1

99.8

-2.3

0.6

105.3

-8.2

1.8

101.1

-1.7

1.4

Q2

100.3

0.5

-0.1

107.0

1.6

-0.5

101.4

0.3

0.2

Q3

98.8

-1.5

-2.9

101.5

-5.1

-9.8

100.2

-1.2

-2.4

Q4

98.6

-0.2

-3.4

101.4

-0.1

-11.6

99.9

-0.3

-2.8

2019/

Jan.

99.3

-1.8

-0.1

103.2

-6.3

0.2

100.7

-1.4

0.8

Feb.

99.8

0.5

0.4

105.0

1.7

0.1

101.0

0.3

1.3

Mar.

100.4

0.6

1.5

107.8

2.7

5.3

101.5

0.5

2.0

Apr.

100.8

0.4

1.4

107.8

0.0

4.4

101.9

0.4

1.5

May

100.5

-0.3

0.0

108.0

0.2

0.2

101.6

-0.3

0.3

June

99.6

-0.9

-1.6

105.2

-2.6

-5.7

100.8

-0.8

-1.0

July

99.1

-0.5

-2.7

101.7

-3.3

-9.8

100.6

-0.2

-1.9

Aug.

98.8

-0.3

-2.8

102.6

0.9

-8.4

100.0

-0.6

-2.4

Sep.

98.6

-0.2

-3.3

100.2

-2.3

-11.1

100.1

0.1

-2.7

Oct.

98.4

-0.2

-4.2

100.7

0.5

-13.3

99.7

-0.4

-3.4

Nov.

98.5

0.1

-4.0

100.8

0.1

-14.5

99.9

0.2

-3.0

Dec.

98.9

0.4

-2.2

102.7

1.9

-6.7

100.0

0.1

-2.1

2020/

Jan.

99.1

0.2

-0.2

103.9

1.2

0.7

100.2

0.2

-0.5

Feb.

98.8

-0.3

-1.0

103.1

-0.8

-1.8

100.0

-0.2

-1.0

CY2015 = 100, %

Domestic demand products (Cont'd)

Final goods

Capital goods

Consumer goods

Monthly

Yearly

Monthly

Yearly

Monthly

Yearly

(Quarterly)

(Quarterly)

(Quarterly)

change

change

change

change

change

change

CY

2017

97.3

0.4

98.0

0.1

97.0

0.6

2018

97.5

0.2

97.9

-0.1

97.3

0.3

2019

96.3

-1.2

97.4

-0.5

95.9

-1.4

FY

2016

96.7

-2.9

97.7

-2.0

96.2

-3.3

2017

97.3

0.6

97.9

0.2

97.0

0.8

2018

97.3

0.0

98.0

0.1

97.0

0.0

2019/

Q1

96.5

-1.2

-0.7

97.8

-0.4

0.3

96.0

-1.6

-1.1

Q2

96.8

0.3

-0.5

97.6

-0.2

-0.3

96.5

0.5

-0.5

Q3

96.0

-0.8

-1.6

97.0

-0.6

-0.9

95.6

-0.9

-1.8

Q4

96.0

0.0

-1.7

97.3

0.3

-0.9

95.4

-0.2

-2.3

2019/

Jan.

96.3

-0.8

-1.3

97.7

-0.2

-0.1

95.6

-1.2

-1.9

Feb.

96.6

0.3

-0.6

98.1

0.4

0.7

96.0

0.4

-1.2

Mar.

96.7

0.1

-0.2

97.7

-0.4

0.3

96.3

0.3

-0.4

Apr.

97.2

0.5

0.3

97.9

0.2

0.2

96.9

0.6

0.3

May

96.9

-0.3

-0.5

97.6

-0.3

-0.4

96.7

-0.2

-0.4

June

96.4

-0.5

-1.1

97.3

-0.3

-0.7

96.0

-0.7

-1.3

July

96.2

-0.2

-1.4

97.0

-0.3

-1.0

95.9

-0.1

-1.5

Aug.

95.9

-0.3

-1.6

96.9

-0.1

-1.1

95.4

-0.5

-2.0

Sep.

96.0

0.1

-1.6

97.1

0.2

-0.7

95.5

0.1

-2.1

Oct.

95.9

-0.1

-2.3

97.4

0.3

-0.9

95.3

-0.2

-3.0

Nov.

95.9

0.0

-2.0

97.3

-0.1

-1.1

95.3

0.0

-2.5

Dec.

96.1

0.2

-1.0

97.1

-0.2

-0.8

95.7

0.4

-1.1

2020/

Jan.

96.1

0.0

-0.2

97.3

0.2

-0.4

95.6

-0.1

0.0

Feb.

95.8

-0.3

-0.8

97.3

0.0

-0.8

95.2

-0.4

-0.8

The next monthly report will be released on Friday, April 10, 2020.

8

(Special Table) Producer Price Index excluding Consumption Tax

CY2015 = 100, %

All commodities

(Ref.) All commodities

(excluding extra charges for

summer electricity)

Monthly

Yearly

Monthly

Yearly

Index

(Quarterly)

Index

(Quarterly)

change

change

change

change

2018/ Q3

101.9

0.9

3.1

101.6

0.6

3.0

Q4

r

101.9

r

0.0

r

2.2

r

101.9

r

0.3

r

2.2

2019/ Q1

101.2

r

-0.7

0.9

101.2

r

-0.7

0.9

Q2

101.6

0.4

0.6

101.6

0.4

0.6

Q3

101.0

-0.6

-0.9

100.7

-0.9

-0.9

Q4

100.6

-0.4

r

-1.3

100.6

-0.1

r

-1.3

2019/ Jan.

r

100.9

r

-0.5

r

0.6

r

100.9

r

-0.5

r

0.6

Feb.

101.2

r

0.3

0.9

101.2

r

0.3

0.9

Mar.

101.5

0.3

1.3

101.5

0.3

1.3

Apr.

101.9

0.4

1.3

101.9

0.4

1.3

May

101.8

-0.1

0.7

101.8

-0.1

0.7

June

101.2

-0.6

-0.2

101.2

-0.6

-0.2

July

r

101.1

r

-0.1

r

-0.7

100.9

-0.3

-0.6

Aug.

100.9

r

-0.2

-0.9

100.7

-0.2

-0.9

Sep.

100.9

0.0

-1.1

100.6

-0.1

-1.2

Oct.

100.5

-0.4

-1.9

100.5

-0.1

-1.9

Nov.

100.6

0.1

r

-1.4

100.6

0.1

r

-1.4

Dec.

r

100.7

r

0.1

r

-0.7

r

100.7

r

0.1

r

-0.7

2020/ Jan.

100.9

r

0.2

r

0.0

100.9

r

0.2

r

0.0

Feb.

100.4

-0.5

-0.8

100.4

-0.5

-0.8

Preliminary Figures

Note: r: revised figures

110

(CY2015 = 100)

108

Producer Price Index excluding Consumption Tax

106

Producer Price Index

104

102

100

98

96

94

CY

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

9

(Special Table) Producer Price Index excluding Consumption Tax

( Preliminary Figures for February 2020 )

CY2015 = 100, %

Index

Monthly

Yearly

Previous

Previous

Previous

Weight

change

change

month

month

month

All commodities

1,000.0

100.4

100.9

-0.5

r

0.2

-0.8

r

0.0

excluding extra charges for summer electricity

1,000.0

100.4

100.9

-0.5

r

0.2

-0.8

r

0.0

Beverages & foods

141.6

101.5

r

101.5

0.0

r

-0.3

0.6

r

0.8

Textile products

9.6

101.9

r

101.5

0.4

r

-0.9

-0.1

r

-0.1

Lumber & wood products

9.2

103.3

103.4

-0.1

0.1

-2.2

-2.1

Pulp, paper & related products

27.7

107.6

r

107.6

0.0

-0.1

1.4

1.8

Chemicals & related products

89.2

93.2

r

93.5

-0.3

r

0.8

-1.6

r

-1.6

Petroleum & coal products

59.5

108.0

r

113.5

-4.8

r

2.7

-0.3

r

7.0

Plastic products

38.2

97.2

r

97.3

-0.1

r

-0.4

-1.0

r

-0.8

Ceramic, stone & clay products

23.3

105.1

r

105.0

0.1

r

-0.2

1.6

r

1.7

Iron & steel

51.7

109.9

r

109.9

0.0

r

-0.5

0.4

r

0.4

Nonferrous metals

27.1

94.5

r

95.9

-1.5

r

0.9

-3.8

r

-1.2

Metal products

40.0

106.6

106.6

0.0

r

0.2

0.9

0.7

General purpose machinery

27.2

101.3

r

101.8

-0.5

r

0.4

0.0

r

1.1

Production machinery

41.1

102.9

r

102.7

0.2

0.6

0.7

r

1.2

Business oriented machinery

16.2

101.7

101.3

0.4

0.1

-0.3

-0.6

Electronic components & devices

24.5

97.1

r

97.0

0.1

r

0.3

-0.9

r

-0.8

Electrical machinery & equipment

52.7

93.7

r

93.7

0.0

r

0.0

-1.0

r

-1.7

Information & communications equipment

20.8

94.3

r

94.4

-0.1

r

0.4

-1.6

r

-1.3

Transportation equipment

140.7

98.1

r

98.1

0.0

r

0.0

-0.2

r

-0.2

Other manufacturing industry products

48.0

101.8

r

101.8

0.0

r

0.0

1.0

r

1.0

Agriculture, forestry & fishery products

35.8

107.4

r

107.9

-0.5

-2.4

-0.7

r

1.1

Minerals

3.9

99.6

99.6

0.0

0.0

-3.3

-2.8

Electric power, gas & water

67.1

95.4

95.7

-0.3

-0.2

-6.8

-5.5

Scrap & waste

4.9

95.5

r

104.1

-8.3

r

0.3

-23.9

-16.3

Notes: 1. The index of "All commodities excluding extra charges for summer electricity" adjusts extra charges applied during summer season from July

to September.

2. r: revised figures

10

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 00:08:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
