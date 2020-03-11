Bank of Japan : Corporate Goods Price Index (Feb.) 

Notes: 1. The index of "All commodities excluding extra charges for summer electricity" adjusts extra charges applied during summer season from July
to September.
2. r: revised figures
3
Export Price Index
( Preliminary Figures for February 2020 )
CY2015 = 100, %
Index
Monthly change
Yearly change
Yen
Yen
Contract
Yen
Contract
Previous
Previous
Previous
Weight
currency
currency
basis
month
basis
month
basis
basis
month
basis
All commodities
1,000.0
92.6
r
92.3
0.3
0.3
0.2
-2.1
r
-1.5
-1.4
Textiles
13.8
91.4
r
92.0
-0.7
r
0.1
-0.7
-0.7
r
-0.3
0.0
Chemicals & related products
98.4
89.1
r
88.3
0.9
r
0.6
0.6
-7.3
r
-6.9
-7.2
Metals & related products
108.5
104.8
104.4
0.4
1.5
0.1
-1.1
r
0.1
-0.6
General purpose, production &
189.4
95.4
r
95.2
0.2
0.3
0.2
-2.0
r
-1.3
-1.2
business oriented machinery
Electric & electronic products
205.5
86.8
r
86.5
0.3
r
-0.2
0.1
-2.5
r
-1.8
-2.1
Transportation equipment
285.2
91.3
r
91.1
0.2
0.1
0.2
-0.5
r
-0.1
0.5
Other primary products &
99.2
93.0
92.9
0.1
0.3
-0.1
-2.4
r
-1.7
-1.9
manufactured goods
Note: r: revised figures
Import Price Index
( Preliminary Figures for February 2020 )
CY2015 = 100, %
Index
Monthly change
Yearly change
Yen
Yen
Contract
Yen
Contract
Previous
Previous
Previous
Weight
currency
currency
basis
month
basis
month
basis
basis
month
basis
All commodities
1,000.0
94.1
r
94.0
0.1
r
0.6
-0.2
-1.8
r
-0.8
-1.3
Beverages & foods and agriculture
80.4
91.6
r
91.5
0.1
r
0.3
-0.1
-0.3
0.1
0.4
products for food
Textiles
61.3
93.6
r
93.5
0.1
r
0.0
0.0
-1.2
r
-1.1
-0.9
Metals & related products
95.8
104.2
r
107.7
-3.2
r
1.5
-3.7
6.3
r
12.9
7.0
Lumber & wood products and
17.3
96.6
96.7
-0.1
0.2
-0.3
-3.8
-3.1
-2.7
forest products
Petroleum, coal & natural gas
252.3
105.6
r
104.3
1.2
r
3.1
0.7
-0.7
r
-0.6
-0.2
Chemicals & related products
94.7
90.0
r
89.9
0.1
r
-0.9
0.0
-6.8
r
-6.5
-6.6
General purpose, production &
68.1
95.7
r
95.4
0.3
r
0.0
0.2
-1.9
r
-1.2
-1.4
business oriented machinery
Electric & electronic products
196.6
77.4
r
77.2
0.3
r
-2.2
0.0
-6.7
r
-6.4
-6.4
Transportation equipment
49.5
96.2
r
96.2
0.0
r
0.3
0.0
-0.1
r
0.5
0.8
Other primary products &
84.0
91.8
91.3
0.5
0.2
0.3
-1.3
-0.5
-1.0
manufactured goods
Note: r: revised figures
4
Index by Stage of Demand and Use( Preliminary Figures for February 2020 )
CY2015 = 100, %
Index
Monthly
Yearly
Weight
change
Previous month
change
Previous month
Domestic demand products
1,000.000
98.8
-0.3
r
0.2
-1.0
r
-0.2
Domestic goods
744.660
100.4
-0.5
r
0.2
-0.8
r
0.0
Imports
255.340
94.1
0.1
r
0.6
-1.8
r
-0.8
Raw materials
100.163
103.1
-0.8
r
1.2
-1.8
r
0.7
Domestic goods
26.060
104.3
-1.4
r
-1.3
-4.4
r
-2.0
Imports
74.103
102.7
-0.5
r
2.0
-0.9
r
1.7
Intermediate materials
535.481
100.0
-0.2
r
0.2
-1.0
r
-0.5
Domestic goods
448.097
101.0
-0.4
r
0.2
-0.9
r
-0.2
Imports
87.384
94.9
0.7
0.1
-1.8
r
-2.1
Final goods
364.356
95.8
-0.3
r
0.0
-0.8
r
-0.2
Domestic goods
270.503
99.0
-0.4
r
0.0
-0.3
r
0.4
Imports
93.853
86.6
0.0
r
-0.1
-2.6
r
-1.9
Capital goods
112.246
97.3
0.0
r
0.2
-0.8
-0.4
Domestic goods
87.827
100.2
0.0
0.4
-0.3
r
0.0
Imports
24.419
86.9
0.0
r
-0.3
-3.0
r
-2.0
Consumer goods
252.110
95.2
-0.4
r
-0.1
-0.8
r
0.0
Domestic goods
182.676
98.5
-0.5
r
-0.2
-0.3
r
0.6
Imports
69.434
86.5
0.1
r
-0.2
-2.5
r
-2.0
Durable consumer goods
67.121
88.4
0.0
r
-0.5
-2.5
r
-2.3
Domestic goods
42.200
96.1
0.0
r
0.0
-0.1
r
-0.3
Imports
24.921
75.3
0.1
r
-1.7
-7.3
r
-6.8
Nondurable consumer goods
184.989
97.7
-0.5
r
0.0
-0.2
r
0.8
Domestic goods
140.476
99.2
-0.7
r
-0.2
-0.3
r
0.9
Imports
44.513
92.8
0.1
r
0.5
-0.1
0.3
Notes: 1. These indexes are compiled by reclassifying the "Producer Price Index excluding the consumption tax," "Export Price Index" and "Import Price Index" in terms of commodities' stage of demand or use of goods.
2. r: revised figures
（Index by Stage of Demand and Use）
（CY2015 = 100）
150
140
Domestic demand products
130
Raw materials
Intermediate materials
120
Final goods
110
100
90
80
70
CY
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
5
Producer Price Index
usingChain-weightedIndex Formula( Preliminary Figures for February 2020 )
CY2015 = 100, %
Index
Monthly
Yearly
Previous
Previous
Weight
change
change
month
month
All commodities
1,000.0
101.7
-0.5
0.1
0.8
1.6
excluding extra charges for summer electricity
1,000.0
101.7
-0.5
0.1
0.8
1.6
Beverages & foods
142.0
101.6
0.1
r
-0.4
0.9
r
1.1
Textile products
9.5
103.6
0.3
r
-0.9
1.7
r
1.8
Lumber & wood products
9.9
105.1
-0.1
0.0
-0.3
-0.2
Pulp, paper & related products
27.4
109.2
0.1
-0.1
3.3
3.6
Chemicals & related products
87.4
94.5
-0.3
r
0.6
0.2
r
0.3
Petroleum & coal products
56.2
111.2
-4.5
r
2.8
2.0
r
9.0
Plastic products
40.5
98.6
-0.1
r
-0.5
0.7
r
0.9
Ceramic, stone & clay products
23.1
106.7
0.1
r
-0.2
3.5
r
3.6
Iron & steel
53.2
111.9
-0.1
r
-0.4
2.4
r
2.5
Nonferrous metals
26.3
95.6
-1.5
0.6
-2.8
-0.3
Metal products
42.1
108.1
0.0
r
0.1
2.5
r
2.2
General purpose machinery
31.2
103.1
-0.5
r
0.3
1.7
r
2.7
Production machinery
45.6
104.6
0.2
r
0.7
2.3
r
3.1
Business oriented machinery
14.6
102.5
0.2
r
0.0
1.0
r
0.7
Electronic components & devices
23.3
100.4
0.0
r
0.3
1.3
r
1.4
Electrical machinery & equipment
51.1
95.3
0.0
r
-0.1
1.0
0.3
Information & communications equipment
17.1
95.6
-0.2
r
0.8
0.2
r
0.9
Transportation equipment
151.4
99.7
0.0
0.0
1.5
r
1.6
Other manufacturing industry products
45.5
103.4
0.0
r
0.0
2.8
r
2.8
Agriculture, forestry & fishery products
37.1
108.2
-0.6
r
-2.4
-0.2
r
2.1
Minerals
3.5
101.5
0.0
0.1
-1.1
-0.6
Electric power, gas & water
55.9
97.3
-0.4
r
-0.1
-5.1
r
-3.6
Scrap & waste
6.1
98.0
-8.5
r
0.3
-23.2
r
-15.2
Notes: 1. The index of "All commodities excluding extra charges for summer electricity" adjusts extra charges applied during summer season from July to September.
The indexes are based on the year 2017 weights.
r: revised figures
6
Corporate Goods Price Index
Time Series Data
CY2015 = 100, %
Producer Price Index
Export Price Index
All commodities
All commodities
All commodities
(Reference)
excluding extra
(yen basis)
(contract currency basis)
charges for summer
Change
electricity
Change
Change
Monthly
Change
Monthly
Monthly
Yearly
from three
Monthly
Yearly
from three
Yearly
from three
(Quarterly)
change
months
from three
(Quarterly)
change
months
(Quarterly)
change
months
change
(Quarterly)
change
change
earlier
months
earlier
earlier
change
earlier
CY
2017
98.7
―
2.3
―
―
―
95.5
―
5.3
―
100.2
―
3.4
―
2018
101.3
―
2.6
―
―
―
96.8
―
1.4
―
102.2
―
2.0
―
2019
101.5
―
0.2
―
―
―
93.1
―
-3.8
―
99.5
―
-2.6
―
FY
2016
96.7
―
-2.4
―
―
―
91.3
―
-6.9
―
97.8
―
-0.8
―
2017
99.3
―
2.7
―
―
―
95.6
―
4.7
―
100.8
―
3.1
―
2018
101.5
―
2.2
―
―
―
96.4
―
0.8
―
101.7
―
0.9
―
2019/
Q1
101.2
-0.7
0.9
―
-0.7
―
94.5
-2.9
-1.7
―
100.2
-1.6
-2.1
―
Q2
101.6
0.4
0.6
―
0.4
―
94.3
-0.2
-2.3
―
100.3
0.1
-2.1
―
Q3
101.0
-0.6
-0.9
―
-0.9
―
91.7
-2.8
-5.8
―
99.1
-1.2
-3.1
―
Q4
102.2
1.2
0.3
―
1.5
―
91.9
0.2
-5.5
―
98.5
-0.6
-3.2
―
2019/
Jan.
100.9
-0.5
0.6
-1.5
-0.5
-1.5
93.7
-2.6
-3.5
-4.3
100.0
-0.8
-1.9
-2.3
Feb.
101.2
0.3
0.9
-0.8
0.3
-0.8
94.6
1.0
-1.6
-3.4
100.1
0.1
-2.2
-2.0
Mar.
101.5
0.3
1.3
0.1
0.3
0.1
95.3
0.7
0.1
-0.9
100.4
0.3
-2.1
-0.4
Apr.
101.9
0.4
1.3
1.0
0.4
1.0
95.7
0.4
0.2
2.1
100.6
0.2
-1.6
0.6
May
101.8
-0.1
0.7
0.6
-0.1
0.6
94.4
-1.4
-2.6
-0.2
100.5
-0.1
-2.1
0.4
June
101.2
-0.6
-0.2
-0.3
-0.6
-0.3
92.8
-1.7
-4.3
-2.6
99.7
-0.8
-2.9
-0.7
July
101.1
-0.1
-0.7
-0.8
-0.3
-1.0
92.5
-0.3
-5.0
-3.3
99.3
-0.4
-3.0
-1.3
Aug.
100.9
-0.2
-0.9
-0.9
-0.2
-1.1
91.3
-1.3
-5.9
-3.3
99.3
0.0
-2.9
-1.2
Sep.
100.9
0.0
-1.1
-0.3
-0.1
-0.6
91.3
0.0
-6.3
-1.6
98.7
-0.6
-3.4
-1.0
Oct.
102.1
1.2
-0.3
1.0
1.5
1.2
91.7
0.4
-6.3
-0.9
98.7
0.0
-3.6
-0.6
Nov.
102.2
0.1
0.2
1.3
0.1
1.5
91.9
0.2
-6.1
0.7
98.4
-0.3
-3.6
-0.9
Dec.
102.3
0.1
0.9
1.4
0.1
1.7
92.0
0.1
-4.4
0.8
98.3
-0.1
-2.5
-0.4
2020/
Jan.
102.4
0.1
1.5
0.3
0.1
0.3
92.3
0.3
-1.5
0.7
98.5
0.2
-1.5
-0.2
Feb.
102.0
-0.4
0.8
-0.2
-0.4
-0.2
92.6
0.3
-2.1
0.8
98.7
0.2
-1.4
0.3
CY2015 = 100, %
Import Price Index
Foreign
exchange
All commodities
All commodities
rate
(yen basis)
(contract currency basis)
$/yen
Monthly
Change
Monthly
Change
Monthly
Yearly
from three
Yearly
from three
(Quarterly)
(Quarterly)
(Quarterly)
change
months
change
months
(Yearly)
change
change
earlier
earlier
change
CY
2017
92.7
―
10.9
―
98.2
―
8.9
―
3.1
2018
99.7
―
7.6
―
106.7
―
8.7
―
-1.6
2019
94.4
―
-5.3
―
102.2
―
-4.2
―
-1.2
FY
2016
85.4
―
-10.6
―
92.5
―
-3.5
―
-9.8
2017
93.6
―
9.6
―
99.8
―
7.9
―
2.3
2018
99.7
―
6.5
―
106.4
―
6.6
―
0.1
2019/
Q1
95.9
-6.5
-0.2
―
103.0
-4.8
-1.1
―
-2.4
Q2
96.5
0.6
-2.1
―
103.8
0.8
-2.4
―
-0.3
Q3
92.6
-4.0
-8.9
―
101.4
-2.3
-6.2
―
-2.3
Q4
92.7
0.1
-9.6
―
100.6
-0.8
-7.0
―
1.3
2019/
Jan.
94.8
-5.3
-2.0
-8.4
102.6
-3.0
-0.3
-6.0
-3.1
Feb.
95.8
1.1
-0.8
-8.1
102.7
0.1
-2.1
-6.4
1.3
Mar.
97.2
1.5
2.4
-2.9
103.6
0.9
-0.8
-2.1
0.8
Apr.
97.5
0.3
1.5
2.8
103.6
0.0
-1.1
1.0
0.4
May
96.9
-0.6
-1.9
1.1
104.4
0.8
-1.8
1.7
-1.7
June
95.0
-2.0
-5.8
-2.3
103.5
-0.9
-4.4
-0.1
-1.6
July
93.2
-1.9
-8.4
-4.4
101.4
-2.0
-6.4
-2.1
0.1
Aug.
92.6
-0.6
-8.5
-4.4
102.2
0.8
-5.4
-2.1
-1.8
Sep.
91.9
-0.8
-9.7
-3.3
100.6
-1.6
-6.9
-2.8
1.1
Oct.
92.2
0.3
-10.9
-1.1
100.5
-0.1
-8.0
-0.9
0.7
Nov.
92.5
0.3
-11.3
-0.1
100.3
-0.2
-8.6
-1.9
0.7
Dec.
93.4
1.0
-6.7
1.6
101.1
0.8
-4.4
0.5
0.3
2020/
Jan.
94.0
0.6
-0.8
2.0
101.6
0.5
-1.0
1.1
0.1
Feb.
94.1
0.1
-1.8
1.7
101.4
-0.2
-1.3
1.1
0.5
Note: A negative change in the "Foreign exchange rate" indicates an appreciation of the yen.
7
Index by Stage of Demand and Use
Time Series Data
CY2015 = 100, %
Domestic demand products
Raw materials
Intermediate materials
Monthly
Yearly
Monthly
Yearly
Monthly
Yearly
(Quarterly)
(Quarterly)
(Quarterly)
change
change
change
change
change
change
CY
2017
97.2
―
4.3
95.9
―
22.0
97.4
―
4.3
2018
100.9
―
3.8
109.5
―
14.2
101.6
―
4.3
2019
99.4
―
-1.5
103.8
―
-5.2
100.7
―
-0.9
FY
2016
93.8
―
-4.5
83.4
―
-9.5
93.9
―
-4.5
2017
97.9
―
4.4
97.8
―
17.3
98.2
―
4.6
2018
101.0
―
3.2
110.0
―
12.5
101.9
―
3.8
2019/
Q1
99.8
-2.3
0.6
105.3
-8.2
1.8
101.1
-1.7
1.4
Q2
100.3
0.5
-0.1
107.0
1.6
-0.5
101.4
0.3
0.2
Q3
98.8
-1.5
-2.9
101.5
-5.1
-9.8
100.2
-1.2
-2.4
Q4
98.6
-0.2
-3.4
101.4
-0.1
-11.6
99.9
-0.3
-2.8
2019/
Jan.
99.3
-1.8
-0.1
103.2
-6.3
0.2
100.7
-1.4
0.8
Feb.
99.8
0.5
0.4
105.0
1.7
0.1
101.0
0.3
1.3
Mar.
100.4
0.6
1.5
107.8
2.7
5.3
101.5
0.5
2.0
Apr.
100.8
0.4
1.4
107.8
0.0
4.4
101.9
0.4
1.5
May
100.5
-0.3
0.0
108.0
0.2
0.2
101.6
-0.3
0.3
June
99.6
-0.9
-1.6
105.2
-2.6
-5.7
100.8
-0.8
-1.0
July
99.1
-0.5
-2.7
101.7
-3.3
-9.8
100.6
-0.2
-1.9
Aug.
98.8
-0.3
-2.8
102.6
0.9
-8.4
100.0
-0.6
-2.4
Sep.
98.6
-0.2
-3.3
100.2
-2.3
-11.1
100.1
0.1
-2.7
Oct.
98.4
-0.2
-4.2
100.7
0.5
-13.3
99.7
-0.4
-3.4
Nov.
98.5
0.1
-4.0
100.8
0.1
-14.5
99.9
0.2
-3.0
Dec.
98.9
0.4
-2.2
102.7
1.9
-6.7
100.0
0.1
-2.1
2020/
Jan.
99.1
0.2
-0.2
103.9
1.2
0.7
100.2
0.2
-0.5
Feb.
98.8
-0.3
-1.0
103.1
-0.8
-1.8
100.0
-0.2
-1.0
CY2015 = 100, %
Domestic demand products (Cont'd)
Final goods
Capital goods
Consumer goods
Monthly
Yearly
Monthly
Yearly
Monthly
Yearly
(Quarterly)
(Quarterly)
(Quarterly)
change
change
change
change
change
change
CY
2017
97.3
―
0.4
98.0
―
0.1
97.0
―
0.6
2018
97.5
―
0.2
97.9
―
-0.1
97.3
―
0.3
2019
96.3
―
-1.2
97.4
―
-0.5
95.9
―
-1.4
FY
2016
96.7
―
-2.9
97.7
―
-2.0
96.2
―
-3.3
2017
97.3
―
0.6
97.9
―
0.2
97.0
―
0.8
2018
97.3
―
0.0
98.0
―
0.1
97.0
―
0.0
2019/
Q1
96.5
-1.2
-0.7
97.8
-0.4
0.3
96.0
-1.6
-1.1
Q2
96.8
0.3
-0.5
97.6
-0.2
-0.3
96.5
0.5
-0.5
Q3
96.0
-0.8
-1.6
97.0
-0.6
-0.9
95.6
-0.9
-1.8
Q4
96.0
0.0
-1.7
97.3
0.3
-0.9
95.4
-0.2
-2.3
2019/
Jan.
96.3
-0.8
-1.3
97.7
-0.2
-0.1
95.6
-1.2
-1.9
Feb.
96.6
0.3
-0.6
98.1
0.4
0.7
96.0
0.4
-1.2
Mar.
96.7
0.1
-0.2
97.7
-0.4
0.3
96.3
0.3
-0.4
Apr.
97.2
0.5
0.3
97.9
0.2
0.2
96.9
0.6
0.3
May
96.9
-0.3
-0.5
97.6
-0.3
-0.4
96.7
-0.2
-0.4
June
96.4
-0.5
-1.1
97.3
-0.3
-0.7
96.0
-0.7
-1.3
July
96.2
-0.2
-1.4
97.0
-0.3
-1.0
95.9
-0.1
-1.5
Aug.
95.9
-0.3
-1.6
96.9
-0.1
-1.1
95.4
-0.5
-2.0
Sep.
96.0
0.1
-1.6
97.1
0.2
-0.7
95.5
0.1
-2.1
Oct.
95.9
-0.1
-2.3
97.4
0.3
-0.9
95.3
-0.2
-3.0
Nov.
95.9
0.0
-2.0
97.3
-0.1
-1.1
95.3
0.0
-2.5
Dec.
96.1
0.2
-1.0
97.1
-0.2
-0.8
95.7
0.4
-1.1
2020/
Jan.
96.1
0.0
-0.2
97.3
0.2
-0.4
95.6
-0.1
0.0
Feb.
95.8
-0.3
-0.8
97.3
0.0
-0.8
95.2
-0.4
-0.8
The next monthly report will be released on Friday, April 10, 2020.
8
(Special Table) Producer Price Index excluding Consumption Tax
CY2015 = 100, %
All commodities
(Ref.) All commodities
(excluding extra charges for
summer electricity)
Monthly
Yearly
Monthly
Yearly
Index
(Quarterly)
Index
(Quarterly)
change
change
change
change
2018/ Q3
101.9
0.9
3.1
101.6
0.6
3.0
Q4
r
101.9
r
0.0
r
2.2
r
101.9
r
0.3
r
2.2
2019/ Q1
101.2
r
-0.7
0.9
101.2
r
-0.7
0.9
Q2
101.6
0.4
0.6
101.6
0.4
0.6
Q3
101.0
-0.6
-0.9
100.7
-0.9
-0.9
Q4
100.6
-0.4
r
-1.3
100.6
-0.1
r
-1.3
2019/ Jan.
r
100.9
r
-0.5
r
0.6
r
100.9
r
-0.5
r
0.6
Feb.
101.2
r
0.3
0.9
101.2
r
0.3
0.9
Mar.
101.5
0.3
1.3
101.5
0.3
1.3
Apr.
101.9
0.4
1.3
101.9
0.4
1.3
May
101.8
-0.1
0.7
101.8
-0.1
0.7
June
101.2
-0.6
-0.2
101.2
-0.6
-0.2
July
r
101.1
r
-0.1
r
-0.7
100.9
-0.3
-0.6
Aug.
100.9
r
-0.2
-0.9
100.7
-0.2
-0.9
Sep.
100.9
0.0
-1.1
100.6
-0.1
-1.2
Oct.
100.5
-0.4
-1.9
100.5
-0.1
-1.9
Nov.
100.6
0.1
r
-1.4
100.6
0.1
r
-1.4
Dec.
r
100.7
r
0.1
r
-0.7
r
100.7
r
0.1
r
-0.7
2020/ Jan.
100.9
r
0.2
r
0.0
100.9
r
0.2
r
0.0
Feb.
100.4
-0.5
-0.8
100.4
-0.5
-0.8
Preliminary Figures
Note: r: revised figures
110
(CY2015 = 100)
108
Producer Price Index excluding Consumption Tax
106
Producer Price Index
104
102
100
98
96
94
CY
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
9
(Special Table) Producer Price Index excluding Consumption Tax
( Preliminary Figures for February 2020 )
CY2015 = 100, %
Index
Monthly
Yearly
Previous
Previous
Previous
Weight
change
change
month
month
month
All commodities
1,000.0
100.4
100.9
-0.5
r
0.2
-0.8
r
0.0
excluding extra charges for summer electricity
1,000.0
100.4
100.9
-0.5
r
0.2
-0.8
r
0.0
Beverages & foods
141.6
101.5
r
101.5
0.0
r
-0.3
0.6
r
0.8
Textile products
9.6
101.9
r
101.5
0.4
r
-0.9
-0.1
r
-0.1
Lumber & wood products
9.2
103.3
103.4
-0.1
0.1
-2.2
-2.1
Pulp, paper & related products
27.7
107.6
r
107.6
0.0
-0.1
1.4
1.8
Chemicals & related products
89.2
93.2
r
93.5
-0.3
r
0.8
-1.6
r
-1.6
Petroleum & coal products
59.5
108.0
r
113.5
-4.8
r
2.7
-0.3
r
7.0
Plastic products
38.2
97.2
r
97.3
-0.1
r
-0.4
-1.0
r
-0.8
Ceramic, stone & clay products
23.3
105.1
r
105.0
0.1
r
-0.2
1.6
r
1.7
Iron & steel
51.7
109.9
r
109.9
0.0
r
-0.5
0.4
r
0.4
Nonferrous metals
27.1
94.5
r
95.9
-1.5
r
0.9
-3.8
r
-1.2
Metal products
40.0
106.6
106.6
0.0
r
0.2
0.9
0.7
General purpose machinery
27.2
101.3
r
101.8
-0.5
r
0.4
0.0
r
1.1
Production machinery
41.1
102.9
r
102.7
0.2
0.6
0.7
r
1.2
Business oriented machinery
16.2
101.7
101.3
0.4
0.1
-0.3
-0.6
Electronic components & devices
24.5
97.1
r
97.0
0.1
r
0.3
-0.9
r
-0.8
Electrical machinery & equipment
52.7
93.7
r
93.7
0.0
r
0.0
-1.0
r
-1.7
Information & communications equipment
20.8
94.3
r
94.4
-0.1
r
0.4
-1.6
r
-1.3
Transportation equipment
140.7
98.1
r
98.1
0.0
r
0.0
-0.2
r
-0.2
Other manufacturing industry products
48.0
101.8
r
101.8
0.0
r
0.0
1.0
r
1.0
Agriculture, forestry & fishery products
35.8
107.4
r
107.9
-0.5
-2.4
-0.7
r
1.1
Minerals
3.9
99.6
99.6
0.0
0.0
-3.3
-2.8
Electric power, gas & water
67.1
95.4
95.7
-0.3
-0.2
-6.8
-5.5
Scrap & waste
4.9
95.5
r
104.1
-8.3
r
0.3
-23.9
-16.3
Notes: 1. The index of "All commodities excluding extra charges for summer electricity" adjusts extra charges applied during summer season from July