Bank of Japan : Corporate Goods Price Index (Feb.) 

Notes: 1. A negative change in the "Foreign exchange rate" indicates an appreciation of the yen. 2. r: revised figures

The Import Price Index (contract currency basis) fell 0.2 percent from the previous month.

The Export Price Index (contract currency basis) rose 0.2 percent from the previous month.

The Producer Price Index fell 0.4 percent from the previous month.

Notes: 1. The index of "All commodities excluding extra charges for summer electricity" adjusts extra charges applied during summer season from July

Index by Stage of Demand and Use( Preliminary Figures for February 2020 )

Index Monthly Yearly Weight change Previous month change Previous month Domestic demand products 1,000.000 98.8 -0.3 r 0.2 -1.0 r -0.2 Domestic goods 744.660 100.4 -0.5 r 0.2 -0.8 r 0.0 Imports 255.340 94.1 0.1 r 0.6 -1.8 r -0.8 Raw materials 100.163 103.1 -0.8 r 1.2 -1.8 r 0.7 Domestic goods 26.060 104.3 -1.4 r -1.3 -4.4 r -2.0 Imports 74.103 102.7 -0.5 r 2.0 -0.9 r 1.7 Intermediate materials 535.481 100.0 -0.2 r 0.2 -1.0 r -0.5 Domestic goods 448.097 101.0 -0.4 r 0.2 -0.9 r -0.2 Imports 87.384 94.9 0.7 0.1 -1.8 r -2.1 Final goods 364.356 95.8 -0.3 r 0.0 -0.8 r -0.2 Domestic goods 270.503 99.0 -0.4 r 0.0 -0.3 r 0.4 Imports 93.853 86.6 0.0 r -0.1 -2.6 r -1.9 Capital goods 112.246 97.3 0.0 r 0.2 -0.8 -0.4 Domestic goods 87.827 100.2 0.0 0.4 -0.3 r 0.0 Imports 24.419 86.9 0.0 r -0.3 -3.0 r -2.0 Consumer goods 252.110 95.2 -0.4 r -0.1 -0.8 r 0.0 Domestic goods 182.676 98.5 -0.5 r -0.2 -0.3 r 0.6 Imports 69.434 86.5 0.1 r -0.2 -2.5 r -2.0 Durable consumer goods 67.121 88.4 0.0 r -0.5 -2.5 r -2.3 Domestic goods 42.200 96.1 0.0 r 0.0 -0.1 r -0.3 Imports 24.921 75.3 0.1 r -1.7 -7.3 r -6.8 Nondurable consumer goods 184.989 97.7 -0.5 r 0.0 -0.2 r 0.8 Domestic goods 140.476 99.2 -0.7 r -0.2 -0.3 r 0.9 Imports 44.513 92.8 0.1 r 0.5 -0.1 0.3

Notes: 1. These indexes are compiled by reclassifying the "Producer Price Index excluding the consumption tax," "Export Price Index" and "Import Price Index" in terms of commodities' stage of demand or use of goods.

2. r: revised figures

