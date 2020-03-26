Bank of Japan : Designation of Board Members to Perform the Duties of the Chairperson When the Chairperson Is Prevented from Attending to His Duties 

March 27, 2020

Bank of Japan

Designation of a Board Member

to Perform the Duties of the Chairperson

When the Chairperson Is Prevented from Attending to His Duties

The Policy Board today designated, pursuant to Article 16, paragraph 5 of the Bank of Japan Act, Mr. FUNO Yukitoshi to be the third member of the Board to perform the duties of the Chairperson when Mr. KURODA Haruhiko, the Chairperson of the Policy Board, is prevented from attending to his duties.