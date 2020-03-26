Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Bank of Japan    8301   JP3699200006

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of Japan : Designation of Board Members to Perform the Duties of the Chairperson When the Chairperson Is Prevented from Attending to His Duties 

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 10:33pm EDT

March 27, 2020

Bank of Japan

Designation of a Board Member

to Perform the Duties of the Chairperson

When the Chairperson Is Prevented from Attending to His Duties

The Policy Board today designated, pursuant to Article 16, paragraph 5 of the Bank of Japan Act, Mr. FUNO Yukitoshi to be the third member of the Board to perform the duties of the Chairperson when Mr. KURODA Haruhiko, the Chairperson of the Policy Board, is prevented from attending to his duties.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 27 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2020 02:32:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BANK OF JAPAN
03/25BANK OF JAPAN : Services Producer Price Index (Feb.) 
PU
03/24BANK OF JAPAN : Summary of Opinions at the Monetary Policy Meeting on March 16, ..
PU
03/24BANK OF JAPAN : Additional Measures to Maintain Stability of the Repo Market 
PU
03/24BANK OF JAPAN : Nikkei gains sharply to 18,000 level on BOJ fund buying impact
AQ
03/24BANK OF JAPAN : Developments in Real Exports and Real Imports
PU
03/24BANK OF JAPAN : Measures of Underlying Inflation
PU
03/23BANK OF JAPAN : Nikkei soars over 1,100 points on dividend stock buying, BOJ hop..
AQ
03/23BANK OF JAPAN : Accounts (March 20)
PU
03/23BANK OF JAPAN : The Results of BIS International Locational Banking Statistics a..
PU
03/23BANK OF JAPAN : Statistics on Securities Financing Transactions in Japan (Feb. 2..
PU
More news
Chart BANK OF JAPAN
Duration : Period :
Bank of Japan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Haruhiko Kuroda Governor
Hiroshi Nakaso Deputy Governor, Head-Personnel & Operations
Koichiro Kamata Head-Finance & Information Technology Development
Tomohisa Takeda Executive Director & Head-Personnel
Masayoshi Amamiya Executive Director & Head-Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF JAPAN7.49%233
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.20%281 976
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.38%255 636
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.64%204 890
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-35.49%184 093
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%135 746
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group