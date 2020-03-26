Bank of Japan : Designation of Board Members to Perform the Duties of the Chairperson When the Chairperson Is Prevented from Attending to His Duties 

March 27, 2020
Bank of Japan
Designation of a Board Member
to Perform the Duties of the Chairperson
When the Chairperson Is Prevented from Attending to His Duties
The Policy Board today designated, pursuant to Article 16, paragraph 5 of the Bank of Japan Act, Mr. FUNO Yukitoshi to be the third member of the Board to perform the duties of the Chairperson when Mr. KURODA Haruhiko, the Chairperson of the Policy Board, is prevented from attending to his duties.
