March 31, 2020

Bank of Japan

Establishment of "Amount of Cash Collateral for Lending of ETFs"

The Bank of Japan shall establish the "Amount of Cash Collateral for Lending of ETFs" (see Attachment), which shall become effective on April 1, 2020.

This rule stipulates the margin ratio to be used to calculate the amount of cash collateral the trustee shall accept as the trust property from counterparties in advance; the margin is determined based on a review of recent financial market developments, with a view to maintaining the soundness of the Bank's assets as well as efficiency in market participants' use of collateral.