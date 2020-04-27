April 27, 2020
Financial Markets Department
Bank of Japan
Extension of the Implementation Period for the Additional Measures
to Maintain Stability of the Repo Market
The Bank of Japan decided to continue to implement, for the time being, the following two measures regarding the Securities Lending Facility (SLF) announced on March 24, 2020, in the "Additional Measures to Maintain Stability of the Repo Market."
-
Increase in the number of JGS issues offered in the SLF
-
Relaxation of the upper limit on the number of JGS issues allowed for the submission of bids for the SLF
