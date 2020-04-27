Log in
Bank of Japan

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
Bank of Japan : Extension of the Implementation Period for the Additional Measures to Maintain Stability of the Repo Market 

04/27/2020 | 04:07am EDT

April 27, 2020

Financial Markets Department

Bank of Japan

Extension of the Implementation Period for the Additional Measures

to Maintain Stability of the Repo Market

The Bank of Japan decided to continue to implement, for the time being, the following two measures regarding the Securities Lending Facility (SLF) announced on March 24, 2020, in the "Additional Measures to Maintain Stability of the Repo Market."

  1. Increase in the number of JGS issues offered in the SLF
  2. Relaxation of the upper limit on the number of JGS issues allowed for the submission of bids for the SLF

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 08:07:01 UTC
