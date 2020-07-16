Bank of Japan : Fifteenth Meeting of the Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks

July 16, 2020
Financial Markets Department
Bank of Japan
The fifteenth meeting of the Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks was held on July 16, 2020.
The items discussed at the meeting are available on the 'Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks' page of the Bank of Japan's website. The meeting minutes of the fifteenth meeting will be released on the same page.
Inquiries
Market Infrastructure Division, Financial Markets Department
E-mail : post.fmd33@boj.or.jp
Disclaimer
Bank of Japan published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 07:40:05 UTC