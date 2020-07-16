Bank of Japan : Fifteenth Meeting of the Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks

July 16, 2020

Financial Markets Department

Bank of Japan

The fifteenth meeting of the Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks was held on July 16, 2020.

The items discussed at the meeting are available on the 'Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks' page of the Bank of Japan's website. The meeting minutes of the fifteenth meeting will be released on the same page.

E-mail : post.fmd33@boj.or.jp