Bank of Japan : Fourteenth Meeting of the Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks (by written resolution)

May 15, 2020
Financial Markets Department
Bank of Japan
The fourteenth meeting of the Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks was held on May 15, 2020 (by written resolution).
The agenda of the meeting is available on the 'Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks' page of the Bank of Japan's website. The meeting minutes of the fourteenth meeting will be released on the same page.
Inquiries
Market Infrastructure Division, Financial Markets Department
E-mail : post.fmd33@boj.or.jp
Disclaimer
Bank of Japan published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 07:09:07 UTC