Bank of Japan : Increases in the Auction Amounts and Schedule for Outright Purchases of CP and Corporate Bonds 

March 16, 2020

Bank of Japan

Financial Markets Department

Changes in the Auction Amounts and Schedule

of Outright Purchases of CP and Corporate Bonds

The Bank of Japan increased the auction amounts of the outright purchases of CP and corporate bonds, and added an auction schedule of outright purchases of corporate bonds to be offered on April 7.

--- Changes are underlined.

1. Auction schedules of outright purchases of CP

Auction Exercise Auction amount (100 million yen) After revision> March 18, 2020 March 24, 2020 About 3,500 → About 5,000 March 26, 2020 March 31, 2020 About 3,500 → About 5,000 April 14, 2020 April 17, 2020 About 2,000 → About 4,000 April 24, 2020 April 30, 2020 About 2,000 → About 4,000

Note 1: The auction amounts listed above are approximate. The actual auction amount will be notified when conducting the corresponding outright purchase.

Note 2: In principle, the maximum bidding amount for each counterparty will be equal to the auction amount.

2. Auction schedules of outright purchases of corporate bonds

Auction Exercise Auction amount (100 million yen) After revision> March 23, 2020 March 27, 2020 About 1,250 → About 2,000 April 7, 2020 April 13, 2020 About 1,500 April 20, 2020 April 24, 2020 About 1,250 → About 1,500

Note 1: The auction amounts listed above are approximate. The actual auction amount will be notified when conducting the corresponding outright purchase.

Note 2: In principle, the maximum bidding amount for each counterparty will be equal to the auction amount.