BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
Bank of Japan : Increases in the Auction Amounts and Schedule for Outright Purchases of CP and Corporate Bonds 

03/16/2020 | 05:22am EDT

March 16, 2020

Bank of Japan

Financial Markets Department

Changes in the Auction Amounts and Schedule

of Outright Purchases of CP and Corporate Bonds

The Bank of Japan increased the auction amounts of the outright purchases of CP and corporate bonds, and added an auction schedule of outright purchases of corporate bonds to be offered on April 7.

--- Changes are underlined.

1. Auction schedules of outright purchases of CP

Auction

Exercise

Auction amount (100 million yen)

After revision>

March 18, 2020

March 24, 2020

About 3,500 → About 5,000

March 26, 2020

March 31, 2020

About 3,500 → About 5,000

April 14, 2020

April 17, 2020

About 2,000 → About 4,000

April 24, 2020

April 30, 2020

About 2,000 → About 4,000

Note 1: The auction amounts listed above are approximate. The actual auction amount will be notified when conducting the corresponding outright purchase.

Note 2: In principle, the maximum bidding amount for each counterparty will be equal to the auction amount.

2. Auction schedules of outright purchases of corporate bonds

Auction

Exercise

Auction amount (100 million yen)

After revision>

March 23, 2020

March 27, 2020

About 1,250 → About 2,000

April 7, 2020

April 13, 2020

About 1,500

April 20, 2020

April 24, 2020

About 1,250 → About 1,500

Note 1: The auction amounts listed above are approximate. The actual auction amount will be notified when conducting the corresponding outright purchase.

Note 2: In principle, the maximum bidding amount for each counterparty will be equal to the auction amount.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 09:21:07 UTC
