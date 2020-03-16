Bank of Japan : Increases in the Auction Amounts and Schedule for Outright Purchases of CP and Corporate Bonds 

March 16, 2020
Bank of Japan
Financial Markets Department
Changes in the Auction Amounts and Schedule
of Outright Purchases of CP and Corporate Bonds
The Bank of Japan increased the auction amounts of the outright purchases of CP and corporate bonds, and added an auction schedule of outright purchases of corporate bonds to be offered on April 7.
--- Changes are underlined.
1. Auction schedules of outright purchases of CP
|
Auction
|
Exercise
|
Auction amount (100 million yen)
|
After revision>
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 18, 2020
|
March 24, 2020
|
About 3,500 → About 5,000
|
|
|
|
March 26, 2020
|
March 31, 2020
|
About 3,500 → About 5,000
|
|
|
|
April 14, 2020
|
April 17, 2020
|
About 2,000 → About 4,000
|
|
|
|
April 24, 2020
|
April 30, 2020
|
About 2,000 → About 4,000
Note 1: The auction amounts listed above are approximate. The actual auction amount will be notified when conducting the corresponding outright purchase.
Note 2: In principle, the maximum bidding amount for each counterparty will be equal to the auction amount.
2. Auction schedules of outright purchases of corporate bonds
|
Auction
|
Exercise
|
Auction amount (100 million yen)
|
After revision>
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 23, 2020
|
March 27, 2020
|
About 1,250 → About 2,000
|
|
|
|
April 7, 2020
|
April 13, 2020
|
About 1,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
April 20, 2020
|
April 24, 2020
|
About 1,250 → About 1,500
|
|
|
Note 1: The auction amounts listed above are approximate. The actual auction amount will be notified when conducting the corresponding outright purchase.
Note 2: In principle, the maximum bidding amount for each counterparty will be equal to the auction amount.
Disclaimer
Bank of Japan published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 09:21:07 UTC