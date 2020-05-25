Bank of Japan : International Investment Position of Japan (Calendar Year Data) (End of 2019; End of 2018, Annually Revised Figures)

Log in
05/25/2020 | 09:28pm EDT

May 26, 2020
Bank of Japan
International Department

The Bank released the following data today. The data for the end of 2018 are annually revised figures.

  • International Investment Position of Japan (Calendar Year Data) (End of 2018, End of 2019)
  • Regional Direct Investment Position (Assets/Liabilities) (End of 2018, End of 2019)
  • Regional Portfolio Investment and Financial Derivatives Position (Assets/Liabilities) (End of 2018, End of 2019)
  • Portfolio Investment and Financial Derivatives Position by Sector of Resident Holder and Region (Assets) (End of 2018, End of 2019)
  • Portfolio Investment Position (Assets/Liabilities) by Currency and Type of Securities (End of 2018, End of 2019)
  • Debt Position (Assets/Liabilities) by Currency (End of 2018, End of 2019)
  • Debt Position (Assets/Liabilities) by Currency (Foreign Currency/Japanese Yen) (End of 2018, End of 2019)

(Available in: BOJ Time-Series Data Search)

Inquiries Balance of Payments Statistics Group, Balance of Payments Division, International Department

E-mail : boj-bop@boj.or.jp

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 26 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2020 01:27:05 UTC
