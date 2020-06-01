Log in
Bank of Japan

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
Bank of Japan : Letters to the CEOs of Major Financial Institutions regarding LIBOR Transition

06/01/2020 | 04:06am EDT

June 1, 2020
Bank of Japan

The Bank of Japan, together with the Financial Services Agency, has written to the CEOs of major financial institutions regarding LIBOR transition. The purpose of sending the letters is to urge financial institutions to take actions for permanent cessation of LIBOR and to request submission of relevant materials to review the progress of preparedness in individual firms. Although the letters have been sent to some financial institutions, we will monitor preparedness of other financial institutions based on the contents of the letters. Any financial institutions using LIBOR are expected to accelerate their actions by responsible and active involvement of management officials with due consideration for description of the letters.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 01 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 08:05:07 UTC
